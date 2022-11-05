Summary:
People are constantly looking for methods to cut their energy bills during the winter. A fantastic tool for this is an instant water warmer. There is no need to keep hot water in a tank since instant water heaters heat water as it flows through the device. Because of this, they are far more energy-efficient than conventional storage water heaters.
It might be challenging to decide which one to buy because so many different brands and types are on the market. Here is a list of the best instant water heaters and a buyer's guide covering all the crucial aspects to consider.
1. Havells Instanio water heater
The Havells Instanio instant geyser displays a colour-changing LED indication that changes from blue to amber to show how hot the water is. The inner tank is composed of stainless steel, which offers greater corrosion resistance and longer inner tank life. It is the best option for a small household with an ISI certification.
Specifications
• Price: Rs. 3645
• Capacity: 3 litres
• Power source: Electric
• Wattage: 3000 Watts
• Heating element: Copper
• Pressure: 6.5 bars
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Does not come with a 3-pin power plug-in top
|Easy to install
|Water may leak
|Instant hot water
|Sometimes you may notice low heating
2. Bajaj Splendora instant water heater
This is one of the best instant water heaters that come with an ABS outer body and an SS tank. It has an effective, long-lasting copper heating element. With the fire-retardant wire and neon heating indication, this water heater can resist water pressure up to 6.5 bars, making it appropriate for high-rise buildings.
Specifications
• Price: Rs. 2999
• Capacity: 3 litres
• Power source: Electric
• Wattage: 3000 watts
• Heating element: Copper
• Pressure: 6 bars
|Pros
|Cons
|Price is reasonable
|The heating element may not work longer
|Best for a small family
|Not much storage capacity for large families
|It has a fire-retardant water
|It is not resistant to rust
3.Crompton Solarium Vogue instant water heater
This is also among the best instant water heaters with a compact design. Its tanks are corrosion-free and weldless stainless steel, and the heating element works well enough to instantly deliver hot water. For added safety, it also features a 4-level safety system.
Specifications
• Price: Rs. 3340
• Capacity: 3 litres
• Power source: Solar powered
• Wattage: 3000 watts
• Heating element: Powerful copper and ISI marked
• Pressure: 6.5 bars
|Pros
|Cons
|Produces more hot water
|No important accessories are available
|Long tank life
|Not suitable for low-pressure water
|Good storage capacity for small families
|Storage capacity is not enough for large families
4. Crompton Bliss instant water heater
The Crompton Bliss quick electric geyser can swiftly heat water and give you the ideal hot shower or bath every time with its strong 3000/4500-watt copper heating element. Its smart health protection technology minimises scale buildup, keeping your water clean and efficient for years to come. The Bliss can handle pressure up to 6.5 kg/sq.cm and is appropriate for high-rise structures.
Specifications
• Price: Rs. 4200
• Capacity: 3 litres
• Power source: Electric
• Wattage: 3000/4500 watts
• Heating element: Nickel-coated special element
• Pressure: 6.5 bars
|Pros
|Cons
|Rust free body
|Essential accessories are not available
|Nickel-coated special element to provide resistance against scale formation
|Indication lights may be faulty
|Provides instant hot water
|Not suitable for large families
5. Bajaj Flora instant water heater
The Bajaj Flora Instant Water Heater is one of the best instant water heaters to give the bathroom a touch of elegance with a sleek design and corrosion-resistant thermoplastic outer body. It's a safe option for your house because it comes with fire retardant wires that assist fight flames. Additionally, its small size makes it simple to store when not in use. The power requirement of AC 230V, 50Hz, and 1P makes it simple to plug into any standard outlet.
Specifications
• Price: Rs. 2474
• Capacity: 1 litre
• Power source: Electric
• Wattage: 3000 watts
• Heating element: Copper
• Pressure: 6.5 bars
|Pros
|Cons
|Rust free body
|The heating element may be faulty
|The thermoplastic outer body prevents rusting and corrosion
|The company does not provide free installation
|Fire retardant cable provides additional safety from hazards
|Too small for large families
6.Racold Pronto Neo instant water heater
Pronto Neo has three levels of protection against high temperatures and pressure for safety. The high density and thick PUF insulation guarantee that internal heat and temperature are retained. The stem-type thermostat and cut-off also provide automatic temperature regulation for enhanced security.
Specifications
• Price: Rs. 2914
• Capacity: 1 litre
• Power source: Corded Electric
• Wattage: 3000 watts
• Heating element: Strong high-power element
• Pressure: 6.5 bars
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy, durable, and fast
|It does not include connecting pipes
|Elegant Italian design
|You have to purchase a 3-pin plug top separately
|Ensures complete safety for family
|Tank capacity is too small for large families
7.Activa instant water heater
The ACTIVA Instant Water Heater can easily manage big volumes of water at once because of its 10-litre capacity. It is protected from deterioration by the rust-resistant coating and the 3000 watts, which guarantees that the water heats up swiftly. This water heater, made from the highest-quality components, is ideal for anybody searching for a strong and dependable product.
Specifications
• Price: Rs. 3099
• Capacity: 10 litres
• Power source: Electric
• Wattage: 3000 watts
• Heating element: Copper with ISI marked
• Pressure: 6.5 bars
|Pros
|Cons
|Automatic shut off
|Not good after-sales service
|Enough water-holding capacity
|Accessories not included
|Low electricity consumption
|Whole body is not made of ABS plastic
8.AO Smith EWS instant water heater
AO Smith Instant geysers are uniquely redefined. They operate effectively and are fashionable, small, and trendy. They can easily withstand the pressure of an 8-bar because they are made for high-rise structures. Due to its glass-coated Incoloy heating element, this strong 3L geyser of 3kW provides rapid heating.
Specifications
• Price: Rs. 3149
• Capacity: 3 litres
• Power source: Electric
• Wattage: 3000 watts
• Heating element: aluminium anode rod
• Pressure: 8 bars
|Pros
|Cons
|Faster heating
|Produced strange sounds during operation
|Durable tank
|Pressure release valve is in the wrong direction
|Designed for high-rise buildings
|Missing Plug in the heater
9.V Guard Sprinhot instant water heater
A dependable 3-liter rapid water warmer, the V-Guard Sprinhot is ideal for any home. A long-life heating element is included, providing more outstanding performance and increased durability. The thermostat's automated temperature management improves your electricity bill and heating performance. Additionally, you can place this V-Guard quick water heater almost anywhere in your house thanks to its lightweight and small design.
Specifications
• Price: Rs. 3430
• Capacity: 3 litres
• Power source: Electric
• Wattage: 3000 watts
• Heating element: ISI marked extra long-life
• Pressure: 6 bars
|Pros
|Cons
|Faster heating
|No installation service provided
|Durable tank
|Tank capacity low
|Designed for high-rise buildings
|Does not come with essential accessories
10.Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 instant water heater
Anyone who needs hot water on demand can use the Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 Instant Water Heater. This is among the best instant water heaters, which runs on Intelli 5, and lowers your operating costs while giving you continuous hot water. It also doesn't occupy a lot of space because of its space efficiency.
Specifications
• Price: Rs. 2599
• Capacity: 3 litres
• Power source: Corded electric
• Wattage: 3000 watts
• Heating element: Copper
• Pressure: 6.5 bars
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable tank capacity
|Cable length is short
|Corrosion-resistant stainless-steel tank
|Installation is not free
|Heats water instantly
|Indication light is faulty
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Heating element
|Wattage
|Pressure
|Havells Instanio Water Heater
|copper
|3000 watt
|6.5 bars
|Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater
|copper
|3000 watt
|6 bars
|Crompton Solarium Vogue Instant Water Heater
|copper and ISI marked
|3000 watt
|6.5 bars
|Crompton Bliss Instant Water Heater
|nickel-coated special element
|3000/4500 watt
|6.5 bars
|Bajaj Flora Instant Water Heater
|copper
|3000 watt
|6.5 bars
|Racold Pronto Neo Instant Water Heater
|high-power strong element
|3000 watt
|6.5 bars
|Activa Instant Water Heater
|copper with ISI marked
|3000 watt
|6.5 bars
|AO Smith EWS Instant Water Heater
|aluminium anode rod
|3000 watt
|8 bars
|V Guard Sprinhot Instant Water Heater
|ISI marked extra long-life
|3000 watt
|6 bars
|Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 Instant Water Heater
|copper
|3000 watts
|6.5 bars
Best value for money
The Bajaj Flora is among the best instant water heaters in terms of quality and price. This Bajaj Flora 3L 3Kw Instant water heater's exquisite design will mesmerise you. In the case of a fire, the wires in this instant water heater are equipped with fire-resistant properties to aid in containing the flames. The neon indication shows when the water starts to warm up. It offers good performance as well as durability.
Best overall
Overall, the Havells Instanio water heater is the best. Its 1-litre volume makes it ideal for active families or anybody looking to save a few minutes off their daily ritual. Additionally, the water will always be the ideal temperature thanks to its four-level safety system and an extra thick inner tank of 304-level stainless steel. The LED indicator light also changes colour following the water's temperature. It has the ISI Mark, which ensures high performance. Even in the harshest environments, this heater will survive a long time because of its shockproof and rustproof plastic exterior shell.
How to find the best instant water heater
When you want to choose one of the best instant water heaters, consider the following parameters:
• Tank capacity- Instant water heaters usually come in 1 or 3 litres. It is particularly best for small families.
• Energy efficiency- Look for energy-efficient water heaters that help consume low electricity.
• Budget- Today, the best instant water heaters are available at a budget-friendly price. You may easily get the best deal on these products.
Best instant water heater price list
|Best Instant Water Heater
|Price
|Havells Instanio Water Heater
|Rs. 3645
|Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 2999
|Crompton Solarium Vogue Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 3340
|Crompton Bliss Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 4200
|Bajaj Flora Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 2474
|Racold Pronto Neo Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 2914
|Activa Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 3099
|AO Smith EWS Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 3149
|V Guard Sprinhot Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 3430
|Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 2599
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
A minimum pressure of 1 bar is necessary for the geyser to work and produce a good shower performance. Only install water heaters vertically, as instructed by the installation/user manual or as recommended by a certified expert.
With their high energy efficiency, quick water heaters may drastically reduce monthly costs while saving energy. By upgrading to an instant water heater, you may save anywhere from 20 to 50 per cent on electricity.
Traditional storage water heaters have a lifespan of seven to twelve years. However, an instant water heater typically has a guarantee of 10 to 15 years and, with good maintenance, may last for two decades.
Demand water heaters can be 24% – 34% more energy efficient than storage tank water heaters for residences that utilise 41 gallons or less of hot water per day. For houses that consume a lot of hot water, around 86 gallons per day, they can be 8% – 14% more energy efficient.
Storage geysers are water heaters with internal tanks that can hold hot water for extended periods. Instant water heaters, on the other hand, heat water as needed. Despite the differences in construction, each type of geyser can prove to be useful based on your needs.