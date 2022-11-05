Sign out
  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 05, 2022 20:55 IST

Summary:

A water heater or geyser comes in handy during the chilly winter months and occasionally during the rainy season. Choose from the ten best instant water heaters given below.

People are constantly looking for methods to cut their energy bills during the winter. A fantastic tool for this is an instant water warmer. There is no need to keep hot water in a tank since instant water heaters heat water as it flows through the device. Because of this, they are far more energy-efficient than conventional storage water heaters.

It might be challenging to decide which one to buy because so many different brands and types are on the market. Here is a list of the best instant water heaters and a buyer's guide covering all the crucial aspects to consider.

1. Havells Instanio water heater

The Havells Instanio instant geyser displays a colour-changing LED indication that changes from blue to amber to show how hot the water is. The inner tank is composed of stainless steel, which offers greater corrosion resistance and longer inner tank life. It is the best option for a small household with an ISI certification.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 3645

• Capacity: 3 litres

• Power source: Electric

• Wattage: 3000 Watts

• Heating element: Copper

• Pressure: 6.5 bars

ProsCons
Value for moneyDoes not come with a 3-pin power plug-in top
Easy to installWater may leak
Instant hot waterSometimes you may notice low heating
Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser (White/Blue)
38% off
3,645 5,870
Buy now

2. Bajaj Splendora instant water heater

This is one of the best instant water heaters that come with an ABS outer body and an SS tank. It has an effective, long-lasting copper heating element. With the fire-retardant wire and neon heating indication, this water heater can resist water pressure up to 6.5 bars, making it appropriate for high-rise buildings.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 2999

• Capacity: 3 litres

• Power source: Electric

• Wattage: 3000 watts

• Heating element: Copper

• Pressure: 6 bars

ProsCons
Price is reasonableThe heating element may not work longer
Best for a small familyNot much storage capacity for large families
It has a fire-retardant waterIt is not resistant to rust
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater, White
45% off
2,999 5,500
Buy now

3.Crompton Solarium Vogue instant water heater

This is also among the best instant water heaters with a compact design. Its tanks are corrosion-free and weldless stainless steel, and the heating element works well enough to instantly deliver hot water. For added safety, it also features a 4-level safety system.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 3340

• Capacity: 3 litres

• Power source: Solar powered

• Wattage: 3000 watts

• Heating element: Powerful copper and ISI marked

• Pressure: 6.5 bars

ProsCons
Produces more hot waterNo important accessories are available
Long tank lifeNot suitable for low-pressure water
Good storage capacity for small familiesStorage capacity is not enough for large families
Crompton Solarium Vogue 3-Litre, 3KW Instant Water Heater/Geyser with Installation Pipe (White and Turquoise Blue)
29% off
3,600 5,100
Buy now

4. Crompton Bliss instant water heater

The Crompton Bliss quick electric geyser can swiftly heat water and give you the ideal hot shower or bath every time with its strong 3000/4500-watt copper heating element. Its smart health protection technology minimises scale buildup, keeping your water clean and efficient for years to come. The Bliss can handle pressure up to 6.5 kg/sq.cm and is appropriate for high-rise structures.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 4200

• Capacity: 3 litres

• Power source: Electric

• Wattage: 3000/4500 watts

• Heating element: Nickel-coated special element

• Pressure: 6.5 bars

ProsCons
Rust free bodyEssential accessories are not available
Nickel-coated special element to provide resistance against scale formationIndication lights may be faulty
Provides instant hot waterNot suitable for large families
Crompton Bliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White)
9% off
6,200 6,800
Buy now

5. Bajaj Flora instant water heater

The Bajaj Flora Instant Water Heater is one of the best instant water heaters to give the bathroom a touch of elegance with a sleek design and corrosion-resistant thermoplastic outer body. It's a safe option for your house because it comes with fire retardant wires that assist fight flames. Additionally, its small size makes it simple to store when not in use. The power requirement of AC 230V, 50Hz, and 1P makes it simple to plug into any standard outlet.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 2474

• Capacity: 1 litre

• Power source: Electric

• Wattage: 3000 watts

• Heating element: Copper

• Pressure: 6.5 bars

ProsCons
Rust free bodyThe heating element may be faulty
The thermoplastic outer body prevents rusting and corrosionThe company does not provide free installation
Fire retardant cable provides additional safety from hazardsToo small for large families
Bajaj Flora Instant 1 Litre Vertical Water Heater, White
30% off
2,500 3,550
Buy now

6.Racold Pronto Neo instant water heater

Pronto Neo has three levels of protection against high temperatures and pressure for safety. The high density and thick PUF insulation guarantee that internal heat and temperature are retained. The stem-type thermostat and cut-off also provide automatic temperature regulation for enhanced security.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 2914

• Capacity: 1 litre

• Power source: Corded Electric

• Wattage: 3000 watts

• Heating element: Strong high-power element

• Pressure: 6.5 bars

ProsCons
Easy, durable, and fastIt does not include connecting pipes
Elegant Italian designYou have to purchase a 3-pin plug top separately
Ensures complete safety for familyTank capacity is too small for large families
Racold Pronto Neo 1 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater (Geyser), White
10% off
2,910 3,250
Buy now

7.Activa instant water heater

The ACTIVA Instant Water Heater can easily manage big volumes of water at once because of its 10-litre capacity. It is protected from deterioration by the rust-resistant coating and the 3000 watts, which guarantees that the water heats up swiftly. This water heater, made from the highest-quality components, is ideal for anybody searching for a strong and dependable product.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 3099

• Capacity: 10 litres

• Power source: Electric

• Wattage: 3000 watts

• Heating element: Copper with ISI marked

• Pressure: 6.5 bars

ProsCons
Automatic shut offNot good after-sales service
Enough water-holding capacityAccessories not included
Low electricity consumptionWhole body is not made of ABS plastic

8.AO Smith EWS instant water heater

AO Smith Instant geysers are uniquely redefined. They operate effectively and are fashionable, small, and trendy. They can easily withstand the pressure of an 8-bar because they are made for high-rise structures. Due to its glass-coated Incoloy heating element, this strong 3L geyser of 3kW provides rapid heating.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 3149

• Capacity: 3 litres

• Power source: Electric

• Wattage: 3000 watts

• Heating element: aluminium anode rod

• Pressure: 8 bars

ProsCons
Faster heatingProduced strange sounds during operation
Durable tankPressure release valve is in the wrong direction
Designed for high-rise buildingsMissing Plug in the heater

9.V Guard Sprinhot instant water heater

A dependable 3-liter rapid water warmer, the V-Guard Sprinhot is ideal for any home. A long-life heating element is included, providing more outstanding performance and increased durability. The thermostat's automated temperature management improves your electricity bill and heating performance. Additionally, you can place this V-Guard quick water heater almost anywhere in your house thanks to its lightweight and small design.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 3430

• Capacity: 3 litres

• Power source: Electric

• Wattage: 3000 watts

• Heating element: ISI marked extra long-life

• Pressure: 6 bars

ProsCons
Faster heatingNo installation service provided
Durable tankTank capacity low
Designed for high-rise buildingsDoes not come with essential accessories
V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre Water Heater (Ivory)
39% off
3,430 5,580
Buy now

10.Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 instant water heater

Anyone who needs hot water on demand can use the Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 Instant Water Heater. This is among the best instant water heaters, which runs on Intelli 5, and lowers your operating costs while giving you continuous hot water. It also doesn't occupy a lot of space because of its space efficiency.

Specifications

• Price: Rs. 2599

• Capacity: 3 litres

• Power source: Corded electric

• Wattage: 3000 watts

• Heating element: Copper

• Pressure: 6.5 bars

ProsCons
Durable tank capacityCable length is short
Corrosion-resistant stainless-steel tankInstallation is not free
Heats water instantlyIndication light is faulty
Hindware Atlantic Convenio 3 Litre Instant Geyser (3kW, White)
35% off
2,499 3,850
Buy now

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductHeating element WattagePressure
Havells Instanio Water Heatercopper 3000 watt6.5 bars
Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heatercopper3000 watt6 bars
Crompton Solarium Vogue Instant Water Heatercopper and ISI marked3000 watt6.5 bars
Crompton Bliss Instant Water Heaternickel-coated special element3000/4500 watt6.5 bars
Bajaj Flora Instant Water Heatercopper3000 watt6.5 bars
Racold Pronto Neo Instant Water Heaterhigh-power strong element3000 watt6.5 bars
Activa Instant Water Heatercopper with ISI marked 3000 watt6.5 bars
AO Smith EWS Instant Water Heateraluminium anode rod3000 watt8 bars
V Guard Sprinhot Instant Water HeaterISI marked extra long-life3000 watt6 bars
Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 Instant Water Heatercopper3000 watts6.5 bars

Best value for money

The Bajaj Flora is among the best instant water heaters in terms of quality and price. This Bajaj Flora 3L 3Kw Instant water heater's exquisite design will mesmerise you. In the case of a fire, the wires in this instant water heater are equipped with fire-resistant properties to aid in containing the flames. The neon indication shows when the water starts to warm up. It offers good performance as well as durability.

Best overall

Overall, the Havells Instanio water heater is the best. Its 1-litre volume makes it ideal for active families or anybody looking to save a few minutes off their daily ritual. Additionally, the water will always be the ideal temperature thanks to its four-level safety system and an extra thick inner tank of 304-level stainless steel. The LED indicator light also changes colour following the water's temperature. It has the ISI Mark, which ensures high performance. Even in the harshest environments, this heater will survive a long time because of its shockproof and rustproof plastic exterior shell.

How to find the best instant water heater

When you want to choose one of the best instant water heaters, consider the following parameters:

• Tank capacity- Instant water heaters usually come in 1 or 3 litres. It is particularly best for small families.

• Energy efficiency- Look for energy-efficient water heaters that help consume low electricity.

• Budget- Today, the best instant water heaters are available at a budget-friendly price. You may easily get the best deal on these products.

Best instant water heater price list

Best Instant Water HeaterPrice
Havells Instanio Water HeaterRs. 3645
Bajaj Splendora Instant Water HeaterRs. 2999
Crompton Solarium Vogue Instant Water HeaterRs. 3340
Crompton Bliss Instant Water HeaterRs. 4200
Bajaj Flora Instant Water HeaterRs. 2474
Racold Pronto Neo Instant Water HeaterRs. 2914
Activa Instant Water HeaterRs. 3099
AO Smith EWS Instant Water HeaterRs. 3149
V Guard Sprinhot Instant Water HeaterRs. 3430
Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 Instant Water HeaterRs. 2599

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Where can you install the instant water heaters?

A minimum pressure of 1 bar is necessary for the geyser to work and produce a good shower performance. Only install water heaters vertically, as instructed by the installation/user manual or as recommended by a certified expert.

Do instant water heaters help reduce electricity consumption?

With their high energy efficiency, quick water heaters may drastically reduce monthly costs while saving energy. By upgrading to an instant water heater, you may save anywhere from 20 to 50 per cent on electricity.

What are the benefits of an instant water heater?

Traditional storage water heaters have a lifespan of seven to twelve years. However, an instant water heater typically has a guarantee of 10 to 15 years and, with good maintenance, may last for two decades. 

