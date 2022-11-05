Best Instant Water Heater

People are constantly looking for methods to cut their energy bills during the winter. A fantastic tool for this is an instant water warmer. There is no need to keep hot water in a tank since instant water heaters heat water as it flows through the device. Because of this, they are far more energy-efficient than conventional storage water heaters. It might be challenging to decide which one to buy because so many different brands and types are on the market. Here is a list of the best instant water heaters and a buyer's guide covering all the crucial aspects to consider. 1. Havells Instanio water heater The Havells Instanio instant geyser displays a colour-changing LED indication that changes from blue to amber to show how hot the water is. The inner tank is composed of stainless steel, which offers greater corrosion resistance and longer inner tank life. It is the best option for a small household with an ISI certification. Specifications • Price: Rs. 3645 • Capacity: 3 litres • Power source: Electric • Wattage: 3000 Watts • Heating element: Copper • Pressure: 6.5 bars

Pros Cons Value for money Does not come with a 3-pin power plug-in top Easy to install Water may leak Instant hot water Sometimes you may notice low heating

2. Bajaj Splendora instant water heater This is one of the best instant water heaters that come with an ABS outer body and an SS tank. It has an effective, long-lasting copper heating element. With the fire-retardant wire and neon heating indication, this water heater can resist water pressure up to 6.5 bars, making it appropriate for high-rise buildings. Specifications • Price: Rs. 2999 • Capacity: 3 litres • Power source: Electric • Wattage: 3000 watts • Heating element: Copper • Pressure: 6 bars

Pros Cons Price is reasonable The heating element may not work longer Best for a small family Not much storage capacity for large families It has a fire-retardant water It is not resistant to rust

3.Crompton Solarium Vogue instant water heater This is also among the best instant water heaters with a compact design. Its tanks are corrosion-free and weldless stainless steel, and the heating element works well enough to instantly deliver hot water. For added safety, it also features a 4-level safety system. Specifications • Price: Rs. 3340 • Capacity: 3 litres • Power source: Solar powered • Wattage: 3000 watts • Heating element: Powerful copper and ISI marked • Pressure: 6.5 bars

Pros Cons Produces more hot water No important accessories are available Long tank life Not suitable for low-pressure water Good storage capacity for small families Storage capacity is not enough for large families

4. Crompton Bliss instant water heater The Crompton Bliss quick electric geyser can swiftly heat water and give you the ideal hot shower or bath every time with its strong 3000/4500-watt copper heating element. Its smart health protection technology minimises scale buildup, keeping your water clean and efficient for years to come. The Bliss can handle pressure up to 6.5 kg/sq.cm and is appropriate for high-rise structures. Specifications • Price: Rs. 4200 • Capacity: 3 litres • Power source: Electric • Wattage: 3000/4500 watts • Heating element: Nickel-coated special element • Pressure: 6.5 bars

Pros Cons Rust free body Essential accessories are not available Nickel-coated special element to provide resistance against scale formation Indication lights may be faulty Provides instant hot water Not suitable for large families

5. Bajaj Flora instant water heater The Bajaj Flora Instant Water Heater is one of the best instant water heaters to give the bathroom a touch of elegance with a sleek design and corrosion-resistant thermoplastic outer body. It's a safe option for your house because it comes with fire retardant wires that assist fight flames. Additionally, its small size makes it simple to store when not in use. The power requirement of AC 230V, 50Hz, and 1P makes it simple to plug into any standard outlet. Specifications • Price: Rs. 2474 • Capacity: 1 litre • Power source: Electric • Wattage: 3000 watts • Heating element: Copper • Pressure: 6.5 bars

Pros Cons Rust free body The heating element may be faulty The thermoplastic outer body prevents rusting and corrosion The company does not provide free installation Fire retardant cable provides additional safety from hazards Too small for large families

6.Racold Pronto Neo instant water heater Pronto Neo has three levels of protection against high temperatures and pressure for safety. The high density and thick PUF insulation guarantee that internal heat and temperature are retained. The stem-type thermostat and cut-off also provide automatic temperature regulation for enhanced security. Specifications • Price: Rs. 2914 • Capacity: 1 litre • Power source: Corded Electric • Wattage: 3000 watts • Heating element: Strong high-power element • Pressure: 6.5 bars

Pros Cons Easy, durable, and fast It does not include connecting pipes Elegant Italian design You have to purchase a 3-pin plug top separately Ensures complete safety for family Tank capacity is too small for large families

7.Activa instant water heater The ACTIVA Instant Water Heater can easily manage big volumes of water at once because of its 10-litre capacity. It is protected from deterioration by the rust-resistant coating and the 3000 watts, which guarantees that the water heats up swiftly. This water heater, made from the highest-quality components, is ideal for anybody searching for a strong and dependable product. Specifications • Price: Rs. 3099 • Capacity: 10 litres • Power source: Electric • Wattage: 3000 watts • Heating element: Copper with ISI marked • Pressure: 6.5 bars

Pros Cons Automatic shut off Not good after-sales service Enough water-holding capacity Accessories not included Low electricity consumption Whole body is not made of ABS plastic

8.AO Smith EWS instant water heater AO Smith Instant geysers are uniquely redefined. They operate effectively and are fashionable, small, and trendy. They can easily withstand the pressure of an 8-bar because they are made for high-rise structures. Due to its glass-coated Incoloy heating element, this strong 3L geyser of 3kW provides rapid heating. Specifications • Price: Rs. 3149 • Capacity: 3 litres • Power source: Electric • Wattage: 3000 watts • Heating element: aluminium anode rod • Pressure: 8 bars

Pros Cons Faster heating Produced strange sounds during operation Durable tank Pressure release valve is in the wrong direction Designed for high-rise buildings Missing Plug in the heater

9.V Guard Sprinhot instant water heater A dependable 3-liter rapid water warmer, the V-Guard Sprinhot is ideal for any home. A long-life heating element is included, providing more outstanding performance and increased durability. The thermostat's automated temperature management improves your electricity bill and heating performance. Additionally, you can place this V-Guard quick water heater almost anywhere in your house thanks to its lightweight and small design. Specifications • Price: Rs. 3430 • Capacity: 3 litres • Power source: Electric • Wattage: 3000 watts • Heating element: ISI marked extra long-life • Pressure: 6 bars

Pros Cons Faster heating No installation service provided Durable tank Tank capacity low Designed for high-rise buildings Does not come with essential accessories

10.Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 instant water heater Anyone who needs hot water on demand can use the Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 Instant Water Heater. This is among the best instant water heaters, which runs on Intelli 5, and lowers your operating costs while giving you continuous hot water. It also doesn't occupy a lot of space because of its space efficiency. Specifications • Price: Rs. 2599 • Capacity: 3 litres • Power source: Corded electric • Wattage: 3000 watts • Heating element: Copper • Pressure: 6.5 bars

Pros Cons Durable tank capacity Cable length is short Corrosion-resistant stainless-steel tank Installation is not free Heats water instantly Indication light is faulty

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Heating element Wattage Pressure Havells Instanio Water Heater copper 3000 watt 6.5 bars Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater copper 3000 watt 6 bars Crompton Solarium Vogue Instant Water Heater copper and ISI marked 3000 watt 6.5 bars Crompton Bliss Instant Water Heater nickel-coated special element 3000/4500 watt 6.5 bars Bajaj Flora Instant Water Heater copper 3000 watt 6.5 bars Racold Pronto Neo Instant Water Heater high-power strong element 3000 watt 6.5 bars Activa Instant Water Heater copper with ISI marked 3000 watt 6.5 bars AO Smith EWS Instant Water Heater aluminium anode rod 3000 watt 8 bars V Guard Sprinhot Instant Water Heater ISI marked extra long-life 3000 watt 6 bars Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 Instant Water Heater copper 3000 watts 6.5 bars

Best value for money The Bajaj Flora is among the best instant water heaters in terms of quality and price. This Bajaj Flora 3L 3Kw Instant water heater's exquisite design will mesmerise you. In the case of a fire, the wires in this instant water heater are equipped with fire-resistant properties to aid in containing the flames. The neon indication shows when the water starts to warm up. It offers good performance as well as durability. Best overall Overall, the Havells Instanio water heater is the best. Its 1-litre volume makes it ideal for active families or anybody looking to save a few minutes off their daily ritual. Additionally, the water will always be the ideal temperature thanks to its four-level safety system and an extra thick inner tank of 304-level stainless steel. The LED indicator light also changes colour following the water's temperature. It has the ISI Mark, which ensures high performance. Even in the harshest environments, this heater will survive a long time because of its shockproof and rustproof plastic exterior shell. How to find the best instant water heater When you want to choose one of the best instant water heaters, consider the following parameters: • Tank capacity- Instant water heaters usually come in 1 or 3 litres. It is particularly best for small families. • Energy efficiency- Look for energy-efficient water heaters that help consume low electricity. • Budget- Today, the best instant water heaters are available at a budget-friendly price. You may easily get the best deal on these products. Best instant water heater price list

Best Instant Water Heater Price Havells Instanio Water Heater Rs. 3645 Bajaj Splendora Instant Water Heater Rs. 2999 Crompton Solarium Vogue Instant Water Heater Rs. 3340 Crompton Bliss Instant Water Heater Rs. 4200 Bajaj Flora Instant Water Heater Rs. 2474 Racold Pronto Neo Instant Water Heater Rs. 2914 Activa Instant Water Heater Rs. 3099 AO Smith EWS Instant Water Heater Rs. 3149 V Guard Sprinhot Instant Water Heater Rs. 3430 Hindware Atlantic Convenio HI03PDB30 Instant Water Heater Rs. 2599