Best juicers are easy to use and promise great performance

It is always a good idea to have a juicer at home.

A juicer usually referred to as a juice extractor, is a device used in the juicing process to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens, and other kinds of vegetables. To extract the juice, the pulp is crushed, ground, and/or pressed. Some juicers can double as food processors. The majority of the twin gear and horizontal masticating juicers come with attachments for crushing herbs and spices, grinding coffee, making nut milk, extruding pasta, noodles, or bread sticks, and other tasks. List of Products 1. Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer Kuvings is renowned for its innovative technologies and gorgeous aesthetics. It generates at least 10% more juice than any other cold press juicer thanks to its patented JMCS Technology for assured maximum yield. The longest product support period for Kuvings Juicer is 12 years. It has a 76 mm broad feeding tube and a 240 Watt powerful, robust, and extremely quiet motor. Any fruit, vegetable, leafy green, and nut (almond, cashew, soy, etc.) can be squeezed to make delectable nut milk. Key Specifications: Brand: Kuvings Colour: Dark Silver Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimetres Material: BPA-Free Food Grade Plastic, Stainless Steel Strainer, Ultem (Used in Space-Crafts) Finish Type: Silver

Pros Cons Easy Use Needs Cleaning After Every Use Blends Everything Expensive 12 Years Warranty

2. Kuvings EVO700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer Kuving's EVO Series cold press juicers include a distinctive "Patented Juicing Bowl." The Kuvings EVO Series is described by "THE INDEPENDENT - UK" as "Essentially the Rolls Royce of Juicer." For your health and long-term use, Kuvings Juicer employs a 100% pure copper wrapped motor, sturdy and material, and 100% BPA-free, highest food grade plastic. The Kuvings EVO700 Juicer also has a sorbet strainer and a smoothie strainer. Delicious smoothies and sorbets without added sugar can be made at home. Key Specifications: Brand: Kuvings Colour: Silver Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimetres Material: Food Grade Plastic Blade Material: Plastic

Pros Cons Easy Straining Blade Material Is Plastic For Long-Term Use Expensive 10 Years Warranty

3. Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer The Philips juicer features QuickClean technology for simple cleaning. Thanks to the integrated pulp container and the smooth surfaces, cleaning can now be completed in under a minute. The drip stop will stop the juicer from dripping once it is engaged. The drip stop spout is very simple to clean because it is dishwasher-safe and detachable. You can stop the liquid from dripping and keep your counter surface clean with just one quick motion. Key Specifications: Brand: PHILIPS Colour: Ink Black Special Feature: Manual Product Dimensions: 2.3D x 23.3W x 4.2H Centimetres Material: Plastic Finish Type: Polished

Pros Cons Affordable Made Up of Plastic Does Not Require Installation Low Capacity Quick Cleaning

4. Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder The best juicers, mixers, and grinders money can buy are probably Sujata Powermatic Plus. Thousands of hotels, cafes, juice bars, etc. have used it extensively for decades with success. A strong, trouble-free, dependable housemate which is ideal. Key Specifications: Brand: Sujata Colour: White Special Feature: Adjustable Speed Control Product Dimensions: 27D x 50W x 36H Centimetres Material: Plastic Finish Type: Polished

Pros Cons Adjustable Speed Control 1-Year Warranty Only Affordable Plastic Material Used Retains Original Flavour

5. Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer The first pre-clean function-equipped centrifugal juicer on the market is the Philips model. A water fountain can be made inside the device by adding water to the pusher. This rinses away the unwanted fibres from the lid and makes it simpler to clean the sieve. Key Specifications: Brand: PHILIPS Colour: Black Product Dimensions: 25.9D x 25.9W x 49.8H Centimetres Material: Aluminium Finish Type: Polished Capacity: 1.2 litres

Pros Cons Stainless Steel Blade 2-Years Warranty Only Clean Within 1 Minute Less Capacity Easy to Use

6. Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder The Nutri-juicer jar has a round chute for simple fruit and vegetable feeding and a drip-free stop spout for an easy juicing experience. Under the parameters of one minute of juicing and two minutes of cleanup, a powerful motor facilitates continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000 Kg. Key Specifications: Brand: PHILIPS Colour: Lilac Product Dimensions: 30.5D x 47.5W x 37.5H Centimetres Material: Plastic Finish Type: Polished Capacity: 1 litre

Pros Cons User-Friendly Design Material Is Plastic Beautiful Colour Less Capacity Powerful Motor

7. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder The juicer mixer grinder is decorated with a stylish chrome knob that not only enhances beauty but also guarantees longevity and practical use. This juicer mixer grinder's stainless steel juicer mesh provides optimal juice extraction from even the toughest fruits and vegetables. Key Specifications: Brand: Maharaja Whiteline Colour: Black Special Feature: Snap-Up Spout Product Dimensions- 19.6D x 27.8W x 31.6H Centimetres Material: Plastic Finish Type: Brushed

Pros Cons Snap-Up Spout 2-Years Warranty Only Ensures Flavour Consistency Material Used Is Plastic Has Stainless Steel Juicer Mesh

8. Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer Designed with a reverse motor motion, which is typically absent from standard juicers. This function ensures a better extraction procedure and aids in clearing any pulp obstructions. 130 W MOTOR - This juicer has a higher motor power than others in its price range, ensuring that whatever ingredient you place in it is properly juiced. Key Specifications: Brand: Borosil Colour: Black Product Dimensions: 14D x 14W x 34H Centimetres Material: Plastic Finish Type: Stainless Steel Product Care Instructions: Chop fruits and vegetables into chunks.

Pros Cons Lightweight Material Used Is Plastic East Extraction Low Voltage User-Friendly Design

9. Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer The Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer is one of a kind. It has some of the most amazing features and comes in the colour white. It is available at an affordable price and in all the product is quite good and does what it claims. Key Specifications: Brand: Inalsa Colour: White Product Dimensions: 25D x 26W x 30.5H Centimetres Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Wattage: 500 Watts

Pros Cons Affordable White Colour Makes It Dirty Easily. Easy to Use Heavy Stylish

10. Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer It's simple to operate the Primus juicer! It has a huge 1.1 L jug so you can juice everything for the whole family at once. You may continue juicing uninterrupted thanks to the extra-large 2.5 L pulp collector. You have complete control over juicing the softer or harder fruits and vegetables thanks to two speeds. For softer produce like oranges and tomatoes, choose the lower speed; for hard fruits and vegetables, choose the higher speed. Key Specifications: Brand: Borosil Colour: Silver Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe Product Dimensions: 22.5D x 31W x 41H Centimetres Material: Stainless Steel Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Material Used is Stainless Steel Heavy in Weight Easy to Use Needs Regular Cleaning Dual Speed Option

Price of best juicers at a glance:

Product Price Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer ₹ 19440 Kuvings EVO700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer ₹ 24,900 Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer ₹ 6,499 Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder ₹ 5,700 Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer ₹ 9,499 Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder ₹ 4,091 Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder ₹ 3299 Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer ₹ 3,964 Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer ₹ 2,857 Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer ₹ 5,599

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer Huge Warranty Period Easy to Use Stylish Kuvings EVO700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer Long term Use Strong Motor Easy Straining Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer Affordable Stylish Easily Installed Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder Easy Speed Control Shock Resistant Affordable Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer Quick Cleaning Stainless Steel Blade Stylish Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder Powerful Motor Easy to Use Beautiful Colour Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder Stainless Steel Mesh Snap-Up Spout User Friendly Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer Easy Extraction Lightweight User Friendly Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer Long term Use Multiple Uses Easily Cleaned Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer Dual Speed Option Easy to Use Stainless Steel

Best value for money The Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer offers the most value for the money. This juicer's appearance is quite attractive, and overall, using the gadget is quite simple. Also, the material used in this product is so good that it can be washed easily in no time. Best overall product Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer is the greatest item overall. This juicer is rather lightweight, which encourages simple extraction. The motor of this juicer is beyond amazing which promotes better and easy extraction. How to buy the best juicer for healthy living? Since diverse things have well-known flaws, not every product is perfect; some products have issues, while others don't. Before choosing the best course of action for you, you must be well aware of your specific requirements for the items you wish to purchase. Consider the requirement to make the best decision before selecting the merchandise. Before selecting the purchase that is best for you, take into account all the product's characteristics, including both its advantages and disadvantages. Read the reviews that other users who bought the same products have given as well. Finding the right object could be aided by this method.