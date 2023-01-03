Story Saved
Best juicers are easy to use and promise great performance

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 03, 2023 20:00 IST
Summary:

This article will be very helpful to you if you're looking for the best juicer available. It includes a list of some of the top items and an explanation of each one's key attributes.

product info
It is always a good idea to have a juicer at home.

A juicer usually referred to as a juice extractor, is a device used in the juicing process to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens, and other kinds of vegetables. To extract the juice, the pulp is crushed, ground, and/or pressed. Some juicers can double as food processors.

The majority of the twin gear and horizontal masticating juicers come with attachments for crushing herbs and spices, grinding coffee, making nut milk, extruding pasta, noodles, or bread sticks, and other tasks.

List of Products

1. Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

Kuvings is renowned for its innovative technologies and gorgeous aesthetics. It generates at least 10% more juice than any other cold press juicer thanks to its patented JMCS Technology for assured maximum yield.

The longest product support period for Kuvings Juicer is 12 years. It has a 76 mm broad feeding tube and a 240 Watt powerful, robust, and extremely quiet motor. Any fruit, vegetable, leafy green, and nut (almond, cashew, soy, etc.) can be squeezed to make delectable nut milk.

Key Specifications:

Brand: Kuvings

Colour: Dark Silver

Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimetres

Material: BPA-Free Food Grade Plastic, Stainless Steel Strainer, Ultem (Used in Space-Crafts)

Finish Type: Silver

ProsCons
Easy UseNeeds Cleaning After Every Use
Blends EverythingExpensive
12 Years Warranty 

2. Kuvings EVO700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

Kuving's EVO Series cold press juicers include a distinctive "Patented Juicing Bowl." The Kuvings EVO Series is described by "THE INDEPENDENT - UK" as "Essentially the Rolls Royce of Juicer." For your health and long-term use, Kuvings Juicer employs a 100% pure copper wrapped motor, sturdy and material, and 100% BPA-free, highest food grade plastic. The Kuvings EVO700 Juicer also has a sorbet strainer and a smoothie strainer. Delicious smoothies and sorbets without added sugar can be made at home.

Key Specifications:

Brand: Kuvings

Colour: Silver

Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimetres

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Blade Material: Plastic

ProsCons
Easy StrainingBlade Material Is Plastic
For Long-Term UseExpensive
10 Years Warranty 
cellpic 45% off
Kuvings EVO700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, World's Only Juicer with Patented Rubber & Silicon-Free Technology, 12 Years Warranty, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Home Service Across India (EVO700 Red)
4.6 (923)
4.6 (923)
45% off
24,900 44,900
Buy now

3. Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer

The Philips juicer features QuickClean technology for simple cleaning. Thanks to the integrated pulp container and the smooth surfaces, cleaning can now be completed in under a minute. The drip stop will stop the juicer from dripping once it is engaged. The drip stop spout is very simple to clean because it is dishwasher-safe and detachable. You can stop the liquid from dripping and keep your counter surface clean with just one quick motion.

Key Specifications:

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Ink Black

Special Feature: Manual

Product Dimensions: 2.3D x 23.3W x 4.2H Centimetres

Material: Plastic

Finish Type: Polished

ProsCons
AffordableMade Up of Plastic
Does Not Require InstallationLow Capacity
Quick Cleaning 
cellpic 28% off
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre400-Watt Juicer (Ink Black)
4.3 (2,809)
4.3 (2,809)
28% off
6,499 8,995
Buy now

4. Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder

The best juicers, mixers, and grinders money can buy are probably Sujata Powermatic Plus. Thousands of hotels, cafes, juice bars, etc. have used it extensively for decades with success. A strong, trouble-free, dependable housemate which is ideal.

Key Specifications:

Brand: Sujata

Colour: White

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed Control

Product Dimensions: 27D x 50W x 36H Centimetres

Material: Plastic

Finish Type: Polished

ProsCons
Adjustable Speed Control1-Year Warranty Only
AffordablePlastic Material Used
Retains Original Flavour 
cellpic 21% off
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder
4.5 (7,234)
4.5 (7,234)
21% off
5,760 7,308
Buy now

5. Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer

The first pre-clean function-equipped centrifugal juicer on the market is the Philips model. A water fountain can be made inside the device by adding water to the pusher. This rinses away the unwanted fibres from the lid and makes it simpler to clean the sieve.

Key Specifications:

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 25.9D x 25.9W x 49.8H Centimetres

Material: Aluminium

Finish Type: Polished

Capacity: 1.2 litres

ProsCons
Stainless Steel Blade2-Years Warranty Only
Clean Within 1 MinuteLess Capacity
Easy to Use 
cellpic 21% off
Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder, with 1 Nutri Juicer jar, 1 Blender jar & 1 SS Multipurpose jar
4.2 (1,429)
4.2 (1,429)
21% off
4,409 5,595
Buy now

6. Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Nutri-juicer jar has a round chute for simple fruit and vegetable feeding and a drip-free stop spout for an easy juicing experience. Under the parameters of one minute of juicing and two minutes of cleanup, a powerful motor facilitates continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000 Kg.

Key Specifications:

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Lilac

Product Dimensions: 30.5D x 47.5W x 37.5H Centimetres

Material: Plastic

Finish Type: Polished

Capacity: 1 litre

ProsCons
User-Friendly DesignMaterial Is Plastic
Beautiful ColourLess Capacity
Powerful Motor 
cellpic 30% off
Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Black/Silver)
3.7 (4,193)
3.7 (4,193)
30% off
3,349 4,799
Buy now

7. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

The juicer mixer grinder is decorated with a stylish chrome knob that not only enhances beauty but also guarantees longevity and practical use. This juicer mixer grinder's stainless steel juicer mesh provides optimal juice extraction from even the toughest fruits and vegetables.

Key Specifications:

Brand: Maharaja Whiteline

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Snap-Up Spout

Product Dimensions- 19.6D x 27.8W x 31.6H Centimetres

Material: Plastic

Finish Type: Brushed

ProsCons
Snap-Up Spout2-Years Warranty Only
Ensures Flavour ConsistencyMaterial Used Is Plastic
Has Stainless Steel Juicer Mesh 
cellpic 30% off
Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars (Black/Silver)
3.7 (4,193)
3.7 (4,193)
30% off
3,349 4,799
Buy now

8. Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer

Designed with a reverse motor motion, which is typically absent from standard juicers. This function ensures a better extraction procedure and aids in clearing any pulp obstructions. 130 W MOTOR - This juicer has a higher motor power than others in its price range, ensuring that whatever ingredient you place in it is properly juiced.

Key Specifications:

Brand: Borosil

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 14D x 14W x 34H Centimetres

Material: Plastic

Finish Type: Stainless Steel

Product Care Instructions: Chop fruits and vegetables into chunks.

ProsCons
LightweightMaterial Used Is Plastic
East ExtractionLow Voltage
User-Friendly Design 
cellpic 16% off
Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer, Compact Design, Less Oxidation, For Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, 130 W
2.9 (95)
2.9 (95)
16% off
4,199 4,990
Buy now

9. Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer

The Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer is one of a kind. It has some of the most amazing features and comes in the colour white. It is available at an affordable price and in all the product is quite good and does what it claims.

Key Specifications:

Brand: Inalsa

Colour: White

Product Dimensions: 25D x 26W x 30.5H Centimetres

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Wattage: 500 Watts

ProsCons
AffordableWhite Colour Makes It Dirty Easily.
Easy to UseHeavy
Stylish 
cellpic 39% off
Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer 500 Watt- Fruitilick CF| Juicer Mesh with SS Sieve |Overload Protector for Motor Safety| 2 Year Warranty, Made In India (White/Grey)
3.5 (296)
3.5 (296)
39% off
2,389 3,895
Buy now

10. Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer

It's simple to operate the Primus juicer! It has a huge 1.1 L jug so you can juice everything for the whole family at once. You may continue juicing uninterrupted thanks to the extra-large 2.5 L pulp collector. You have complete control over juicing the softer or harder fruits and vegetables thanks to two speeds. For softer produce like oranges and tomatoes, choose the lower speed; for hard fruits and vegetables, choose the higher speed.

Key Specifications:

Brand: Borosil

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe

Product Dimensions: 22.5D x 31W x 41H Centimetres

Material: Stainless Steel

Finish Type: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Material Used is Stainless SteelHeavy in Weight
Easy to UseNeeds Regular Cleaning
Dual Speed Option 
cellpic 20% off
Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer, 1.1 L Juice Jug, 75 mm Feed Chute, Silver
3.9 (15)
3.9 (15)
20% off
5,599 6,990
Buy now

Price of best juicers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer 19440
Kuvings EVO700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer 24,900
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer 6,499
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder 5,700
Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer 9,499
Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder 4,091
Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder 3299
Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer 3,964
Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer 2,857
Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer 5,599

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow JuicerHuge Warranty PeriodEasy to UseStylish
Kuvings EVO700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow JuicerLong term UseStrong MotorEasy Straining
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt JuicerAffordableStylishEasily Installed
Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer GrinderEasy Speed ControlShock ResistantAffordable
Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre JuicerQuick CleaningStainless Steel BladeStylish
Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer GrinderPowerful MotorEasy to UseBeautiful Colour
Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer GrinderStainless Steel MeshSnap-Up SpoutUser Friendly
Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow JuicerEasy ExtractionLightweightUser Friendly
Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal JuicerLong term UseMultiple UsesEasily Cleaned
Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal JuicerDual Speed OptionEasy to UseStainless Steel

Best value for money

The Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer offers the most value for the money. This juicer's appearance is quite attractive, and overall, using the gadget is quite simple. Also, the material used in this product is so good that it can be washed easily in no time.

Best overall product

Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer is the greatest item overall. This juicer is rather lightweight, which encourages simple extraction. The motor of this juicer is beyond amazing which promotes better and easy extraction.

How to buy the best juicer for healthy living?

Since diverse things have well-known flaws, not every product is perfect; some products have issues, while others don't. Before choosing the best course of action for you, you must be well aware of your specific requirements for the items you wish to purchase.

Consider the requirement to make the best decision before selecting the merchandise. Before selecting the purchase that is best for you, take into account all the product's characteristics, including both its advantages and disadvantages. Read the reviews that other users who bought the same products have given as well. Finding the right object could be aided by this method.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best juicers

