Best juicers are easy to use and promise great performance

It is always a good idea to have a juicer at home.
A juicer usually referred to as a juice extractor, is a device used in the juicing process to extract juice from fruits, herbs, leafy greens, and other kinds of vegetables. To extract the juice, the pulp is crushed, ground, and/or pressed. Some juicers can double as food processors.
The majority of the twin gear and horizontal masticating juicers come with attachments for crushing herbs and spices, grinding coffee, making nut milk, extruding pasta, noodles, or bread sticks, and other tasks.
List of Products
1. Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
Kuvings is renowned for its innovative technologies and gorgeous aesthetics. It generates at least 10% more juice than any other cold press juicer thanks to its patented JMCS Technology for assured maximum yield.
The longest product support period for Kuvings Juicer is 12 years. It has a 76 mm broad feeding tube and a 240 Watt powerful, robust, and extremely quiet motor. Any fruit, vegetable, leafy green, and nut (almond, cashew, soy, etc.) can be squeezed to make delectable nut milk.
Key Specifications:
Brand: Kuvings
Colour: Dark Silver
Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimetres
Material: BPA-Free Food Grade Plastic, Stainless Steel Strainer, Ultem (Used in Space-Crafts)
Finish Type: Silver
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy Use
|Needs Cleaning After Every Use
|Blends Everything
|Expensive
|12 Years Warranty
|
2. Kuvings EVO700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
Kuving's EVO Series cold press juicers include a distinctive "Patented Juicing Bowl." The Kuvings EVO Series is described by "THE INDEPENDENT - UK" as "Essentially the Rolls Royce of Juicer." For your health and long-term use, Kuvings Juicer employs a 100% pure copper wrapped motor, sturdy and material, and 100% BPA-free, highest food grade plastic. The Kuvings EVO700 Juicer also has a sorbet strainer and a smoothie strainer. Delicious smoothies and sorbets without added sugar can be made at home.
Key Specifications:
Brand: Kuvings
Colour: Silver
Product Dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimetres
Material: Food Grade Plastic
Blade Material: Plastic
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy Straining
|Blade Material Is Plastic
|For Long-Term Use
|Expensive
|10 Years Warranty
|
3. Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer
The Philips juicer features QuickClean technology for simple cleaning. Thanks to the integrated pulp container and the smooth surfaces, cleaning can now be completed in under a minute. The drip stop will stop the juicer from dripping once it is engaged. The drip stop spout is very simple to clean because it is dishwasher-safe and detachable. You can stop the liquid from dripping and keep your counter surface clean with just one quick motion.
Key Specifications:
Brand: PHILIPS
Colour: Ink Black
Special Feature: Manual
Product Dimensions: 2.3D x 23.3W x 4.2H Centimetres
Material: Plastic
Finish Type: Polished
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Made Up of Plastic
|Does Not Require Installation
|Low Capacity
|Quick Cleaning
|
4. Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder
The best juicers, mixers, and grinders money can buy are probably Sujata Powermatic Plus. Thousands of hotels, cafes, juice bars, etc. have used it extensively for decades with success. A strong, trouble-free, dependable housemate which is ideal.
Key Specifications:
Brand: Sujata
Colour: White
Special Feature: Adjustable Speed Control
Product Dimensions: 27D x 50W x 36H Centimetres
Material: Plastic
Finish Type: Polished
|Pros
|Cons
|Adjustable Speed Control
|1-Year Warranty Only
|Affordable
|Plastic Material Used
|Retains Original Flavour
|
5. Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer
The first pre-clean function-equipped centrifugal juicer on the market is the Philips model. A water fountain can be made inside the device by adding water to the pusher. This rinses away the unwanted fibres from the lid and makes it simpler to clean the sieve.
Key Specifications:
Brand: PHILIPS
Colour: Black
Product Dimensions: 25.9D x 25.9W x 49.8H Centimetres
Material: Aluminium
Finish Type: Polished
Capacity: 1.2 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Stainless Steel Blade
|2-Years Warranty Only
|Clean Within 1 Minute
|Less Capacity
|Easy to Use
|
6. Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder
The Nutri-juicer jar has a round chute for simple fruit and vegetable feeding and a drip-free stop spout for an easy juicing experience. Under the parameters of one minute of juicing and two minutes of cleanup, a powerful motor facilitates continuous juicing of hard fruits and vegetables up to 1000 Kg.
Key Specifications:
Brand: PHILIPS
Colour: Lilac
Product Dimensions: 30.5D x 47.5W x 37.5H Centimetres
Material: Plastic
Finish Type: Polished
Capacity: 1 litre
|Pros
|Cons
|User-Friendly Design
|Material Is Plastic
|Beautiful Colour
|Less Capacity
|Powerful Motor
|
7. Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
The juicer mixer grinder is decorated with a stylish chrome knob that not only enhances beauty but also guarantees longevity and practical use. This juicer mixer grinder's stainless steel juicer mesh provides optimal juice extraction from even the toughest fruits and vegetables.
Key Specifications:
Brand: Maharaja Whiteline
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Snap-Up Spout
Product Dimensions- 19.6D x 27.8W x 31.6H Centimetres
Material: Plastic
Finish Type: Brushed
|Pros
|Cons
|Snap-Up Spout
|2-Years Warranty Only
|Ensures Flavour Consistency
|Material Used Is Plastic
|Has Stainless Steel Juicer Mesh
|
8. Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer
Designed with a reverse motor motion, which is typically absent from standard juicers. This function ensures a better extraction procedure and aids in clearing any pulp obstructions. 130 W MOTOR - This juicer has a higher motor power than others in its price range, ensuring that whatever ingredient you place in it is properly juiced.
Key Specifications:
Brand: Borosil
Colour: Black
Product Dimensions: 14D x 14W x 34H Centimetres
Material: Plastic
Finish Type: Stainless Steel
Product Care Instructions: Chop fruits and vegetables into chunks.
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Material Used Is Plastic
|East Extraction
|Low Voltage
|User-Friendly Design
|
9. Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer
The Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer is one of a kind. It has some of the most amazing features and comes in the colour white. It is available at an affordable price and in all the product is quite good and does what it claims.
Key Specifications:
Brand: Inalsa
Colour: White
Product Dimensions: 25D x 26W x 30.5H Centimetres
Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Wattage: 500 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|White Colour Makes It Dirty Easily.
|Easy to Use
|Heavy
|Stylish
|
10. Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer
It's simple to operate the Primus juicer! It has a huge 1.1 L jug so you can juice everything for the whole family at once. You may continue juicing uninterrupted thanks to the extra-large 2.5 L pulp collector. You have complete control over juicing the softer or harder fruits and vegetables thanks to two speeds. For softer produce like oranges and tomatoes, choose the lower speed; for hard fruits and vegetables, choose the higher speed.
Key Specifications:
Brand: Borosil
Colour: Silver
Special Feature: Dishwasher Safe
Product Dimensions: 22.5D x 31W x 41H Centimetres
Material: Stainless Steel
Finish Type: Stainless Steel
|Pros
|Cons
|Material Used is Stainless Steel
|Heavy in Weight
|Easy to Use
|Needs Regular Cleaning
|Dual Speed Option
|
Price of best juicers at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
| ₹19440
|Kuvings EVO700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
| ₹24,900
|Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer
| ₹6,499
|Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder
| ₹5,700
|Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer
| ₹9,499
|Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder
| ₹4,091
|Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
| ₹3299
|Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer
| ₹3,964
|Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer
| ₹2,857
|Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer
| ₹5,599
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
|Huge Warranty Period
|Easy to Use
|Stylish
|Kuvings EVO700 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
|Long term Use
|Strong Motor
|Easy Straining
|Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer
|Affordable
|Stylish
|Easily Installed
|Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder
|Easy Speed Control
|Shock Resistant
|Affordable
|Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer
|Quick Cleaning
|Stainless Steel Blade
|Stylish
|Philips HL7578/00 600W Turbo Juicer Mixer Grinder
|Powerful Motor
|Easy to Use
|Beautiful Colour
|Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder
|Stainless Steel Mesh
|Snap-Up Spout
|User Friendly
|Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer
|Easy Extraction
|Lightweight
|User Friendly
|Inalsa Electric Juicer for Fruits and Vegetables Centrifugal Juicer
|Long term Use
|Multiple Uses
|Easily Cleaned
|Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 800 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer
|Dual Speed Option
|Easy to Use
|Stainless Steel
Best value for money
The Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer offers the most value for the money. This juicer's appearance is quite attractive, and overall, using the gadget is quite simple. Also, the material used in this product is so good that it can be washed easily in no time.
Best overall product
Borosil Easy Juice Cold Press Slow Juicer, Portable Slow Juicer is the greatest item overall. This juicer is rather lightweight, which encourages simple extraction. The motor of this juicer is beyond amazing which promotes better and easy extraction.
How to buy the best juicer for healthy living?
Since diverse things have well-known flaws, not every product is perfect; some products have issues, while others don't. Before choosing the best course of action for you, you must be well aware of your specific requirements for the items you wish to purchase.
Consider the requirement to make the best decision before selecting the merchandise. Before selecting the purchase that is best for you, take into account all the product's characteristics, including both its advantages and disadvantages. Read the reviews that other users who bought the same products have given as well. Finding the right object could be aided by this method.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.