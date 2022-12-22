Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best Karcher vacuum cleaners: Keeping surroundings clean is now easy

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 22, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

The Karcher vacuum cleaners are incredibly durable and well-suited to rapidly and thoroughly clean large areas around the house or outside, such as in the basement, garage, or patio. Here are our top picks.

Karcher vaccum cleaners are easy to use and super efficient.

Since the beginning of the twentieth century, vacuum cleaners have been used extensively in many households. Early vacuum cleaners were enormous, horse-drawn machines that were extremely expensive to rent. Today's handheld vacuums, in comparison, are technological wonders that can remove debris, pet hair and dirt from practically any surface. They are just as common as washing machines, mixers, refrigerators and coffee makers.

Here is a list of the best Karcher vacuum cleaners to help you choose if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner.

1. Karcher SC4

Karcher SC4 steam cleaner is easy to use and comes with internal storage of 0.5 and 0.8 litres. Steam can be controlled by two levels. It is continuously refillable and removes water from the tank. There is an efficient comfort plus flour kit, flexible joints on the floor nozzle, and superior technology for cloth changing. The fabric used in the nozzle is high-quality microfiber. There is also a separate storage for cables. It is a multifunctional accessory that includes the hand nozzle, floor nozzle, round brush etc., and comes with a child lock.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎0.8 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watt

Weight: 4 kg

Dimensions: 25.1 x 38 x 27.3 cm

Power Source: ‎Electric

ProsCons
Large water tankAccessories are limited
Powerful steamingCostly
Easy to fill 
Karcher SC 4 Steam Cleaner (Yellow and Black)
32% off
25,800 37,999
Buy now

2. Karcher FC 5 premium

Karcher FC5 premium heart floor cleaner is an easy way to clean your house with innovative smart roller technology. A unique twin tank system never mixes the dirty and fresh water, and only freshwater is fed onto the roller. You can also add detergent for better cleaning. There is a warranty of 1 year from the manufacture date.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎0.4 litres

Wattage: 460 Watt

Weight: 5 kg

Dimensions: 32 x 27 x 122 cm

Power Source: ‎Electric

ProsCons
Works on various types of floorsCannot tilt
Easily removes dry mudThe waste water tank is small
Super finish 
KARCHER FC 5 Premium Hard Floor Cleaner- Vac & Mop 2-in-1 Function (White)
21% off
18,999 23,999
Buy now

3. Karcher WD3 EU

Karcher WD 3 EUWet And Dry Vacuum Cleaner is perfect for dirt cleaning. This vacuum has a special feature of parking position and its pull and pushes locking system, a cartridge filter with a unique structure. This powerful motor and extreme suction power are perfect for outdoor cleaning. The capacity of wet and dry vacuum is 17 litres with a warranty of one year from the date of invoice. This has a power of 1000 watts and an operating voltage of 240 volts.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎17 litres

Wattage: 1000 Watt

Weight: 5.8 kg

Dimensions: ‎38.8 x 34 x 50.3 cm

Power Source: ‎Electric

ProsCons
BlowerNoisy
Large capacityHeavy
Powerful suction 
Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner, 1000 Watts Powerful Suction, 17 L Capacity, Blower Function, Easy Filter Removal for Home and Garden Cleaning  (Yellow/Black)
28% off
6,448 8,999
Buy now

4. Karcher SC2

The SC 2 EasyFix steam cleaner from Kärcher provides excellent cleaning results without the use of chemicals. It eliminates 99.99% of all common household germs. You can rapidly exchange cleaning cloths without coming into contact with the dirt, thanks to the new EasyFix floor tool. Its pressurized water tank of 1 litre provides continuous steam cleaning for up to 20 minutes.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎1 litre

Wattage: 1500 Watt

Weight: 2.9 kg

Dimensions: ‎38 x 25.4 x 26 cm

Power Source: ‎Electric

ProsCons
Excellent cleaning of hard floorsDoes not come with a carpet glider
Cartridge for limescaleNot many accessories
Easy for storage 
KARCHER SC2 EasyFix Steam Cleaner
39% off
10,975 17,999
Buy now

5. Karcher WV1 plus

Karcher WV1 Plus is a window vacuum cleaner that quickly and hygienically wipes out dust. The product is very effective and attractive and only costs Rs. 5799. You get this with a spray bottle. You can also use it to clean your tea table, windows and glass door.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎0.1 litres

Volts: 3.7v

Weight: 0.5 kg

Dimensions: ‎13 x 25 x 27.5 cm

Power Source: ‎Battery

ProsCons
Small and convenientHigher charging time
LED Display for switchOperating time is short
Lightweight 
Karcher WV1 Plus 3.7 V Window Vacuum Cleaner with Spray Bottle, Yellow
23% off
5,899 7,699
Buy now

6. Karcher WD4

Karcher WD 4 wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a robust impact resistance container and a flat fold filter with a cartridge. It has a power of 1000 watts and an operating voltage of 220 - 240 volts. It is ideal for day-to-day cleaning as it helps in swapping, scrubbing, and mopping. It has a pull-and-push system of locking.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎20 litres

Wattage: 1000 Watt

Weight: 7.1 kg

Dimensions: ‎38.4 x 36.5 x 52.6 cm

Power Source: ‎Electric

ProsCons
No switching between wet and dry filtersShort power cable
Best results for pet hair and carpetHigher weight
Fantastic water pick-up 
KARCHER WD 4 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner (Yellow and Black)
28% off
10,750 14,899
Buy now

7. Karcher WD1 classic

Karcher WD1 classic wet and dry is easy and convenient to transport from one place to another. It is suitable for floor surfaces. It has a power of 1200 watts with a 15-litre waste container. It is efficient with 180 air watts with a multi-filtering system. It contains new standard accessories specially developed for the multi-purpose vacuum cleaner. There is a separate feature of foam filters for wet vacuuming and non-woven bag and paper filter bags for dry vacuuming.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎15 litres

Wattage: 1200 Watt

Weight: 3.9 kg

Dimensions: 33 x 35.1 x 46.1 cm

Power Source: ‎Electric

ProsCons
Simple to carryLimited accessories
Convenient for storage 
Useful for all hard surfaces 
Karcher WD1 Classic Wet & Dry - Multi Purpose Vacuum Cleaner
51% off
3,899 7,999
Buy now

8. Karcher WD 3 Premium

Karcher WD3 premium wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a premium quality vacuum cleaner with 200 Watt suction power and practical blower function with accessories storage on the device. It has a premium quality powerful motor with extreme suction power that makes even the most demanding indoor cleaning task easy. A seamless switch between wet and dry helps to do different tasks without changing filters between functions.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎17 litres

Wattage: 1000 Watt

Weight: 5.8 kg

Dimensions: 38.8 x 34 x 52.5 cm

Power Source: ‎Electric

ProsCons
On-device accessory storageFilter clogs easily
Strong FiltrationLittle balance issue
Powerful suction 

9. Karcher WD 1s Classic

Karcher WD1 classic KAP is a multi-purpose vacuum with stainless steel container with various applications. With a wattage of 1300 watts, it is a shock-pro 18 l robust device that forces quick and thorough cleaning even in uneven spaces. It comes with dry nozzles that are best for carpet and hard floors and has a floor nozzle for house and car vacuums. It is convenient and efficient.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎18 litres

Wattage: 1300 Watt

Weight: 4.7 kg

Dimensions: 15.7 x 15.7 x 20.4 cm

Power Source: ‎Electric

ProsCons
Suitable for a variety of purposesNothing to mention
18 l dust container made of stainless steel 
Compact yet strong 
KARCHER WD 1s Classic *KAP - Multi-Purpose Vacuum Cleaner, Yellow
41% off
5,870 9,999
Buy now

10. Karcher WD 2/MV2

Karcher WD 2 /MV 2 is a 1000-watt powerful dry and wet vacuum cleaner with a plastic container. It is the best fit for both the house and the car. It offers the distinctive ability to remove filters quickly and easily by pulling out the air filter without coming into touch with the dry and wet portions. It has a capacity of 12 litres for both wet and dry vacuum cleaners. It consumes very less power and gives quick cleaning. It has an operating voltage of 220 to 240 V.

Specifications

Capacity: ‎12 litres

Wattage: 1000 Watt

Weight: 4.6 kg

Dimensions: 36.9 x 33.7 x 43 cm

Power Source: ‎Electric

ProsCons
Easily portableContainer is plastic
Effortless dust removal 
Accessory and cable storage 
KARCHER WD2/MV2 1000-Watt Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
46% off
5,459 10,199
Buy now

Price of Karcher vacuum cleaners at a glance:

ProductPrice
Karcher SC 4 Steam Cleaner23,000.00
KARCHER FC 5 Premium Hard Floor Cleaner16,719.13
Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner6,399.00
KARCHER SC2 EasyFix Steam Cleaner9,982.00
Karcher WV1 Plus 3.7 V Window Vacuum Cleaner5,799.00
Karcher WD 4 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner10,790.00
Karcher WD1 Classic Wet & Dry - Multi-Purpose Vacuum Cleaner3,699.00
Karcher WD3 Premium Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner7,535.00
KARCHER WD 1s Classic5,900.00
Karcher WD2/MV2 1000-Watt Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner3,899.00

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Karcher SC4Large water tankPowerful steamingEasy to fill
Karcher FC 5 premiumWorks on various types of floorsEasily removes dry mudSuper finish
Karcher WD3 EUBlower Function17 L CapacityPowerful Suction
Karcher SC2Excellent cleaning of hard floorsCartridge for limescaleEasy for storage
Karcher WV1 plusSmall and convenientLED Display for switchLightweight
Karcher WD4No switching between wet and dry filtersBest results for pet hair and carpetFantastic water pick-up
Karcher WD1 classicSimple to carryConvenient for storageUseful for all hard surfaces
Karcher WD 3 PremiumOn-device accessory storageStrong FiltrationPowerful suction
Karcher WD 1s ClassicSuitable for a variety of purposes18 l dust container made of stainless steelCompact yet strong
Karcher WD 2/MV2Easily portableEffortless dust removalAccessory and cable storage

Best value for money

Considering a vacuum cleaner for home is a big deal when many brands offer bulky products that are often quite expensive. But the Karcher WD1 Classic model comes in a compatible size and within every family's budget. This model is value for money when it comes to its utility.

Best overall

The model SC 4 Steam Cleaner is considered the best overall. It comes in a bright yellow and black combination that serves the purpose of cleaning your house without hassle. The cleaner has a tank capacity of 0.5+0.8lt with German technology at its best.

How to find the perfect Karcher vacuum cleaners?

Vacuum cleaners are a necessity in every household, and KARCHER vacuum cleaners are the best in the Indian market. Customers should note down these points before buying any vacuum cleaner from the wide range of KARCHER products:

whether the cleaner cleans all kinds of surfaces or is particular to any floor

it's superior functionality and utility, technology, etc.

warranty card for manufacturing and product service

cost-effectiveness of the product

accessories provided with the cleaner

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

RELATED STORIES
Top 10 best hair dryers for a gorgeous appearance every day
A complete guide for best Epson printers
Hair dryers and stylers: Here are the best deals worth your money
Amazon Christmas sale: Fetch handbags at up to 69% off
Amazon Christmas sale: Avail up to 45% off on skincare set combos

Best Karcher vacuum cleaners

Which is preferable, vacuums with or without bags?

Due to an additional layer of protection for its filtering system, bagged vacuum cleaners often perform better than bagless versions.

How frequently should a home be vacuumed?

Both interior designers and hygienists concur that floors should be swept at least once every week. Whether you notice a dingy appearance or not, flooring of all kinds acquires dust and debris that can diminish its beauty.

What should you do first before vacuuming a carpet?

Checking the filters and recovery bag should always come first before vacuuming. Before beginning your work, change the bag. A standard vacuum can lose up to 80% of its suction power when the bag is more than 50% full.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS