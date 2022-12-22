Best Karcher vacuum cleaners: Keeping surroundings clean is now easy By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 22, 2022 21:00 IST





Summary: The Karcher vacuum cleaners are incredibly durable and well-suited to rapidly and thoroughly clean large areas around the house or outside, such as in the basement, garage, or patio. Here are our top picks.

Karcher vaccum cleaners are easy to use and super efficient.

Since the beginning of the twentieth century, vacuum cleaners have been used extensively in many households. Early vacuum cleaners were enormous, horse-drawn machines that were extremely expensive to rent. Today's handheld vacuums, in comparison, are technological wonders that can remove debris, pet hair and dirt from practically any surface. They are just as common as washing machines, mixers, refrigerators and coffee makers. Here is a list of the best Karcher vacuum cleaners to help you choose if you're in the market for a new vacuum cleaner. 1. Karcher SC4 Karcher SC4 steam cleaner is easy to use and comes with internal storage of 0.5 and 0.8 litres. Steam can be controlled by two levels. It is continuously refillable and removes water from the tank. There is an efficient comfort plus flour kit, flexible joints on the floor nozzle, and superior technology for cloth changing. The fabric used in the nozzle is high-quality microfiber. There is also a separate storage for cables. It is a multifunctional accessory that includes the hand nozzle, floor nozzle, round brush etc., and comes with a child lock. Specifications Capacity: ‎0.8 litres Wattage: 2000 Watt Weight: 4 kg Dimensions: 25.1 x 38 x 27.3 cm Power Source: ‎Electric

Pros Cons Large water tank Accessories are limited Powerful steaming Costly Easy to fill

2. Karcher FC 5 premium Karcher FC5 premium heart floor cleaner is an easy way to clean your house with innovative smart roller technology. A unique twin tank system never mixes the dirty and fresh water, and only freshwater is fed onto the roller. You can also add detergent for better cleaning. There is a warranty of 1 year from the manufacture date. Specifications Capacity: ‎0.4 litres Wattage: 460 Watt Weight: 5 kg Dimensions: 32 x 27 x 122 cm Power Source: ‎Electric

Pros Cons Works on various types of floors Cannot tilt Easily removes dry mud The waste water tank is small Super finish

3. Karcher WD3 EU Karcher WD 3 EUWet And Dry Vacuum Cleaner is perfect for dirt cleaning. This vacuum has a special feature of parking position and its pull and pushes locking system, a cartridge filter with a unique structure. This powerful motor and extreme suction power are perfect for outdoor cleaning. The capacity of wet and dry vacuum is 17 litres with a warranty of one year from the date of invoice. This has a power of 1000 watts and an operating voltage of 240 volts. Specifications Capacity: ‎17 litres Wattage: 1000 Watt Weight: 5.8 kg Dimensions: ‎38.8 x 34 x 50.3 cm Power Source: ‎Electric

Pros Cons Blower Noisy Large capacity Heavy Powerful suction

4. Karcher SC2 The SC 2 EasyFix steam cleaner from Kärcher provides excellent cleaning results without the use of chemicals. It eliminates 99.99% of all common household germs. You can rapidly exchange cleaning cloths without coming into contact with the dirt, thanks to the new EasyFix floor tool. Its pressurized water tank of 1 litre provides continuous steam cleaning for up to 20 minutes. Specifications Capacity: ‎1 litre Wattage: 1500 Watt Weight: 2.9 kg Dimensions: ‎38 x 25.4 x 26 cm Power Source: ‎Electric

Pros Cons Excellent cleaning of hard floors Does not come with a carpet glider Cartridge for limescale Not many accessories Easy for storage

5. Karcher WV1 plus Karcher WV1 Plus is a window vacuum cleaner that quickly and hygienically wipes out dust. The product is very effective and attractive and only costs Rs. 5799. You get this with a spray bottle. You can also use it to clean your tea table, windows and glass door. Specifications Capacity: ‎0.1 litres Volts: 3.7v Weight: 0.5 kg Dimensions: ‎13 x 25 x 27.5 cm Power Source: ‎Battery

Pros Cons Small and convenient Higher charging time LED Display for switch Operating time is short Lightweight

6. Karcher WD4 Karcher WD 4 wet and dry vacuum cleaner has a robust impact resistance container and a flat fold filter with a cartridge. It has a power of 1000 watts and an operating voltage of 220 - 240 volts. It is ideal for day-to-day cleaning as it helps in swapping, scrubbing, and mopping. It has a pull-and-push system of locking. Specifications Capacity: ‎20 litres Wattage: 1000 Watt Weight: 7.1 kg Dimensions: ‎38.4 x 36.5 x 52.6 cm Power Source: ‎Electric

Pros Cons No switching between wet and dry filters Short power cable Best results for pet hair and carpet Higher weight Fantastic water pick-up

7. Karcher WD1 classic Karcher WD1 classic wet and dry is easy and convenient to transport from one place to another. It is suitable for floor surfaces. It has a power of 1200 watts with a 15-litre waste container. It is efficient with 180 air watts with a multi-filtering system. It contains new standard accessories specially developed for the multi-purpose vacuum cleaner. There is a separate feature of foam filters for wet vacuuming and non-woven bag and paper filter bags for dry vacuuming. Specifications Capacity: ‎15 litres Wattage: 1200 Watt Weight: 3.9 kg Dimensions: 33 x 35.1 x 46.1 cm Power Source: ‎Electric

Pros Cons Simple to carry Limited accessories Convenient for storage Useful for all hard surfaces

8. Karcher WD 3 Premium Karcher WD3 premium wet and dry vacuum cleaner is a premium quality vacuum cleaner with 200 Watt suction power and practical blower function with accessories storage on the device. It has a premium quality powerful motor with extreme suction power that makes even the most demanding indoor cleaning task easy. A seamless switch between wet and dry helps to do different tasks without changing filters between functions. Specifications Capacity: ‎17 litres Wattage: 1000 Watt Weight: 5.8 kg Dimensions: 38.8 x 34 x 52.5 cm Power Source: ‎Electric

Pros Cons On-device accessory storage Filter clogs easily Strong Filtration Little balance issue Powerful suction

9. Karcher WD 1s Classic Karcher WD1 classic KAP is a multi-purpose vacuum with stainless steel container with various applications. With a wattage of 1300 watts, it is a shock-pro 18 l robust device that forces quick and thorough cleaning even in uneven spaces. It comes with dry nozzles that are best for carpet and hard floors and has a floor nozzle for house and car vacuums. It is convenient and efficient. Specifications Capacity: ‎18 litres Wattage: 1300 Watt Weight: 4.7 kg Dimensions: 15.7 x 15.7 x 20.4 cm Power Source: ‎Electric

Pros Cons Suitable for a variety of purposes Nothing to mention 18 l dust container made of stainless steel Compact yet strong

10. Karcher WD 2/MV2 Karcher WD 2 /MV 2 is a 1000-watt powerful dry and wet vacuum cleaner with a plastic container. It is the best fit for both the house and the car. It offers the distinctive ability to remove filters quickly and easily by pulling out the air filter without coming into touch with the dry and wet portions. It has a capacity of 12 litres for both wet and dry vacuum cleaners. It consumes very less power and gives quick cleaning. It has an operating voltage of 220 to 240 V. Specifications Capacity: ‎12 litres Wattage: 1000 Watt Weight: 4.6 kg Dimensions: 36.9 x 33.7 x 43 cm Power Source: ‎Electric

Pros Cons Easily portable Container is plastic Effortless dust removal Accessory and cable storage

Price of Karcher vacuum cleaners at a glance:

Product Price Karcher SC 4 Steam Cleaner 23,000.00 KARCHER FC 5 Premium Hard Floor Cleaner 16,719.13 Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner 6,399.00 KARCHER SC2 EasyFix Steam Cleaner 9,982.00 Karcher WV1 Plus 3.7 V Window Vacuum Cleaner 5,799.00 Karcher WD 4 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner 10,790.00 Karcher WD1 Classic Wet & Dry - Multi-Purpose Vacuum Cleaner 3,699.00 Karcher WD3 Premium Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner 7,535.00 KARCHER WD 1s Classic 5,900.00 Karcher WD2/MV2 1000-Watt Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner 3,899.00

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Karcher SC4 Large water tank Powerful steaming Easy to fill Karcher FC 5 premium Works on various types of floors Easily removes dry mud Super finish Karcher WD3 EU Blower Function 17 L Capacity Powerful Suction Karcher SC2 Excellent cleaning of hard floors Cartridge for limescale Easy for storage Karcher WV1 plus Small and convenient LED Display for switch Lightweight Karcher WD4 No switching between wet and dry filters Best results for pet hair and carpet Fantastic water pick-up Karcher WD1 classic Simple to carry Convenient for storage Useful for all hard surfaces Karcher WD 3 Premium On-device accessory storage Strong Filtration Powerful suction Karcher WD 1s Classic Suitable for a variety of purposes 18 l dust container made of stainless steel Compact yet strong Karcher WD 2/MV2 Easily portable Effortless dust removal Accessory and cable storage

Best value for money Considering a vacuum cleaner for home is a big deal when many brands offer bulky products that are often quite expensive. But the Karcher WD1 Classic model comes in a compatible size and within every family's budget. This model is value for money when it comes to its utility. Best overall The model SC 4 Steam Cleaner is considered the best overall. It comes in a bright yellow and black combination that serves the purpose of cleaning your house without hassle. The cleaner has a tank capacity of 0.5+0.8lt with German technology at its best. How to find the perfect Karcher vacuum cleaners? Vacuum cleaners are a necessity in every household, and KARCHER vacuum cleaners are the best in the Indian market. Customers should note down these points before buying any vacuum cleaner from the wide range of KARCHER products: whether the cleaner cleans all kinds of surfaces or is particular to any floor it's superior functionality and utility, technology, etc. warranty card for manufacturing and product service cost-effectiveness of the product accessories provided with the cleaner

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.