Best Kent toasters: Here are top picks for you

Summary: It can be hard to find one Kent toaster that fits your needs and wants within your budget. Here is the list of the best Kent toasters with their details.

Kent toasters rank high in efficiency as well as utility.

Toast ranks right up there with eggs and a cup of tea as morning essentials. Despite how simple it may seem, toasting a slice of bread to your preferred temperature creates the ideal base for a variety of spreads, including salted butter, sweet fruit jam, and tomatoes. Having a dependable toaster that can handle items you enjoy toasting, whether sliced bread or waffles, and achieves your preferred level of doneness is the key to producing all these delicious yet simple dishes. Here is the list of the best KENT toasters. 1. KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W With the KENT Hot Air Fryer, you can enjoy delectable fried food while using up to 8% less oil. The company's Rapid Hot Air Technology uses hot air to cook food, giving it a crispy exterior and delicate interior. You may prepare a variety of dishes with its 8 preset menu options, which include Defrost, Baked Corn, Tikki, Samosa, Fish, Peanuts, Chicken and French Fries. You can cook about 1.4kg per batch thanks to its huge capacity. This hot air fryer makes cooking or frying faster and healthier than traditional ways. It is made with simple digital controls and an easy-to-read LED display. You may choose the temperature, time and menu, by just tapping the innovative touch screen technology. Specifications Brand: KENT Colour: Black Wattage: 1350 Watts Item Weight: 4 kg 300 g Item Dimensions LxWxH: 21 x 23 x 31 Centimeters

Pros Cons 8 preset menu options Cannot be used for deep heating Touchscreen control LED display

2. KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W The KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W quickly and healthfully makes crispy toast in only a few minutes for your morning meal. It improves convenience by adding a few extra functions. Without burning, you may easily reheat cold toast with this device's reheat feature. If necessary, you can use the cancel feature to end the process in the middle. Cleaning a pop-up toaster would sound time-consuming, but not with this one. The bread crumbs get collected on a detachable crumb tray. Simply take it out to clean it. Specifications Brand: KENT Colour: White Material: Plastic Wattage: 750 Watts Product Dimensions: 14D x 25.5W x 16.5H Centimeters

Pros Cons Reheat and cancel functions Plastic latches/knobs are not durable Removable crump tray Auto pop-up and shut-off functions

3. KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts The KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts makes four sandwiches at once and is ideal for a quick, crispy, and satisfying snack. It is composed of plastic, and its plate dimensions are 223(W) X 130(mm) (H). The appliance has a non-toxic ceramic coating that requires less oil or butter and is also simple to clean. Thanks to the ergonomic handle with lock, you don't need to worry about safety. When your sandwiches are toast, the KENT Sandwich Maker's adjustable automatic temperature cut-off turns it off. The appliance is also small, making it simple to store and carry. Specifications Colour: Black Brand: KENT Product Dimensions: 22.3D x 26.6W x 13H Centimeters Wattage: 700 Watts Item Weight: 1420 Grams Style: Sandwich Maker Voltage: 700 Volts

Pros Cons Non-toxic ceramic coating Short cord length Adjustable automatic temperature cut-off Ergonomic handle with lock

4. KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster With 5 different browning settings, the KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster allows you to make the perfect toast every day. It contains automatic shut-off, a Reheat function to warm toast without burning it, a Defrost function that is ideal for toasting slices of bread that have been refrigerated, and a Cancel function that enables you to stop toasting bread in the middle of the process. Any size of bread can be inserted into the toaster's wide slots. The cleaning process is quite simple because to the retractable crumb tray. It is powered by a single phase 220V AC, 50–60 Hz input power supply to operate. Specifications Brand: KENT Colour: White Material: ABS Plastic Body Wattage: 700 Watts Number of Slices: 2 Power: 850 Watts Net Weight: 0.9 kg

Pros Cons 5 browning functions Small cord length Removable crumb tray Wide slots

5. KENT 16041 Oven Toaster A simple-to-use function knob for temperature, time, and a variety of cooking needs is included with the KENT 16041 Oven Toaster OTG-30L. It includes simple-to-care-for attachments, like a grill rack, rotisserie spit set, tongs, crumb tray, and baking tray, that let you bake, roast, broil, toast, and grill for a bigger family. The automatic shut-off feature on the smart kitchen equipment makes sure that it turns off when the predetermined amount of time has passed. Reheating food can change how it tastes, but the Kent OTG 30L has a "Keep Warm" mode that keeps food warm. The housing body of the Kent OTG 30L is made of stainless steel to boost product longevity. Specifications Brand: KENT Colour: Silver Capacity: 30 litres Wattage: 1500 Watts Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Function control knob Nothing to mention Multiple accessories Stainless steel housing body

6. KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller) With the KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller) - 20L, you may experiment with new dishes and prepare healthy meals at home. The kitchenware can comfortably cook for 6 persons at once. This 1300W OTG is made to effortlessly and effectively bake, grill, and toast. Its knobs allow you to adjust the temperature, the timer, and the amount of heat according to the recipe. Your food will stay warm for a longer period of time with the keep-warm function. Because the timer has an automatic shut-off feature, it turns the appliance off once the food is done cooking, making it safe to use even while you're not there. The drop-down crumb tray of the KENT OTG makes cleaning it simple. Specifications Brand: KENT Colour: Black Capacity: 20 litres Wattage: 1300 Watts Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Multiple functions control knob Takes time to get the desired operating temperature Multiple accessories Capacity to cook for 6 people

Price of Kent toasters at a glance:

Product Price KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W ₹ 5,994 KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W ₹ 1,300 KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts ₹ 1,598 KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster ₹ 1,849 KENT 16041 Oven Toaster ₹ 7,850 KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller) ₹ 6090

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W 8 preset menu options Touchscreen control LED display KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W Reheat and cancel functions Removable crump tray Auto pop-up and shut-off functions KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts Non-toxic ceramic coating Adjustable automatic temperature cut-off Ergonomic handle with lock KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster 5 browning functions Removable crumb tray Wide slots KENT 16041 Oven Toaster Function control knob Multiple accessories Stainless steel housing body KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller) Multiple functions control knob Multiple accessories Capacity to cook for 6 people

Best value for money Without any doubt, the best value for money product among this list is KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W. With the Kent Crisp Pop-Up Toaster, quickly and healthily prepare breakfast. The device is quite simple to use and gives you crisp bread in a matter of minutes. Everyone in the family may choose their own level of crispiness and colour thanks to the 6 heating modes. One may instantly warm cold toast with its Reheat Function, and they can halt the process at any time with the Mid Cycle Cancel/Stop function. Cleaning is also made incredibly easy thanks to its retractable crumb tray. Best overall The best overall Kent toaster is KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W. You get a range of functions while you can simply toast the bread. With the aid of hot air, this contemporary kitchen equipment fries your meal. In a healthier approach than deep-frying, the procedure makes the outside crispy and the interior tender. Your kitchen appliance has a digital control that is simple to operate, a reading-friendly LED display, and cutting-edge touch screen technology. Therefore, all you require is to choose a menu, set the duration and temperature, and then turn this smart machine off. How to find the best Kent toasters Sliced white sandwich bread is the ideal blank canvas when it comes to toasting, so for the first round, you need to determine how each machine would do with the fundamentals. Test the toasting of the bread at the high, medium and low settings. Additionally, you can gauge how long anything is toasting for and compare each setting's consistency. Examine the controls, owner's handbook, efficiency, reliability, and performance. Also, note the surface temperatures.

