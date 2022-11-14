Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best Kent toasters: Here are top picks for you

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 14, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

It can be hard to find one Kent toaster that fits your needs and wants within your budget. Here is the list of the best Kent toasters with their details.

Kent toasters rank high in efficiency as well as utility.

Toast ranks right up there with eggs and a cup of tea as morning essentials. Despite how simple it may seem, toasting a slice of bread to your preferred temperature creates the ideal base for a variety of spreads, including salted butter, sweet fruit jam, and tomatoes. Having a dependable toaster that can handle items you enjoy toasting, whether sliced bread or waffles, and achieves your preferred level of doneness is the key to producing all these delicious yet simple dishes. Here is the list of the best KENT toasters.

1. KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W

With the KENT Hot Air Fryer, you can enjoy delectable fried food while using up to 8% less oil. The company's Rapid Hot Air Technology uses hot air to cook food, giving it a crispy exterior and delicate interior. You may prepare a variety of dishes with its 8 preset menu options, which include Defrost, Baked Corn, Tikki, Samosa, Fish, Peanuts, Chicken and French Fries. You can cook about 1.4kg per batch thanks to its huge capacity. This hot air fryer makes cooking or frying faster and healthier than traditional ways. It is made with simple digital controls and an easy-to-read LED display. You may choose the temperature, time and menu, by just tapping the innovative touch screen technology.

Specifications

Brand: KENT

Colour: Black

Wattage: 1350 Watts

Item Weight: 4 kg 300 g

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 21 x 23 x 31 Centimeters

ProsCons
8 preset menu optionsCannot be used for deep heating
Touchscreen control 
LED display 
KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W, Fry, Bake, Grill, Roast & Steam, 8 Pre-set Menu, Less Oil Usage, Smart LED Touch Panel
37% off
5,999 9,500
Buy now

2. KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W

The KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W quickly and healthfully makes crispy toast in only a few minutes for your morning meal. It improves convenience by adding a few extra functions. Without burning, you may easily reheat cold toast with this device's reheat feature. If necessary, you can use the cancel feature to end the process in the middle. Cleaning a pop-up toaster would sound time-consuming, but not with this one. The bread crumbs get collected on a detachable crumb tray. Simply take it out to clean it.

Specifications

Brand: KENT

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Wattage: 750 Watts

Product Dimensions: 14D x 25.5W x 16.5H Centimeters

ProsCons
Reheat and cancel functionsPlastic latches/knobs are not durable
Removable crump tray 
Auto pop-up and shut-off functions 
KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts | Non-Toxic Ceramic Coating Plate | Handle with Lock | Automatic Cut OFF | 4 Slice Sandwich Toaster (Black)
24% off
1,598 2,100
Buy now

3. KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts

The KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts makes four sandwiches at once and is ideal for a quick, crispy, and satisfying snack. It is composed of plastic, and its plate dimensions are 223(W) X 130(mm) (H). The appliance has a non-toxic ceramic coating that requires less oil or butter and is also simple to clean. Thanks to the ergonomic handle with lock, you don't need to worry about safety. When your sandwiches are toast, the KENT Sandwich Maker's adjustable automatic temperature cut-off turns it off. The appliance is also small, making it simple to store and carry.

Specifications

Colour: Black

Brand: KENT

Product Dimensions: 22.3D x 26.6W x 13H Centimeters

Wattage: 700 Watts

Item Weight: 1420 Grams

Style: Sandwich Maker

Voltage: 700 Volts

ProsCons
Non-toxic ceramic coatingShort cord length
Adjustable automatic temperature cut-off 
Ergonomic handle with lock 
KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts | Non-Toxic Ceramic Coating Plate | Handle with Lock | Automatic Cut OFF | 4 Slice Sandwich Toaster (Black)
24% off
1,598 2,100
Buy now

4. KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster

With 5 different browning settings, the KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster allows you to make the perfect toast every day. It contains automatic shut-off, a Reheat function to warm toast without burning it, a Defrost function that is ideal for toasting slices of bread that have been refrigerated, and a Cancel function that enables you to stop toasting bread in the middle of the process. Any size of bread can be inserted into the toaster's wide slots. The cleaning process is quite simple because to the retractable crumb tray. It is powered by a single phase 220V AC, 50–60 Hz input power supply to operate.

Specifications

Brand: KENT

Colour: White

Material: ABS Plastic Body

Wattage: 700 Watts

Number of Slices: 2

Power: 850 Watts

Net Weight: 0.9 kg

ProsCons
5 browning functionsSmall cord length
Removable crumb tray 
Wide slots 
KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster, White
1,950
Buy now

5. KENT 16041 Oven Toaster

A simple-to-use function knob for temperature, time, and a variety of cooking needs is included with the KENT 16041 Oven Toaster OTG-30L. It includes simple-to-care-for attachments, like a grill rack, rotisserie spit set, tongs, crumb tray, and baking tray, that let you bake, roast, broil, toast, and grill for a bigger family. The automatic shut-off feature on the smart kitchen equipment makes sure that it turns off when the predetermined amount of time has passed. Reheating food can change how it tastes, but the Kent OTG 30L has a "Keep Warm" mode that keeps food warm. The housing body of the Kent OTG 30L is made of stainless steel to boost product longevity.

Specifications

Brand: KENT

Colour: Silver

Capacity: 30 litres

Wattage: 1500 Watts

Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Function control knobNothing to mention
Multiple accessories 
Stainless steel housing body 
KENT 16041 Oven Toaster Grill/OTG 30 Litre | Bake, Grill, & Toast | Rotisserie & Convection | Keep Warm Function | Stainless Steel Housing Body | Auto Shut-Off Function | Silver
15% off
7,190 8,500
Buy now

6. KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller)

With the KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller) - 20L, you may experiment with new dishes and prepare healthy meals at home. The kitchenware can comfortably cook for 6 persons at once.

This 1300W OTG is made to effortlessly and effectively bake, grill, and toast. Its knobs allow you to adjust the temperature, the timer, and the amount of heat according to the recipe. Your food will stay warm for a longer period of time with the keep-warm function. Because the timer has an automatic shut-off feature, it turns the appliance off once the food is done cooking, making it safe to use even while you're not there. The drop-down crumb tray of the KENT OTG makes cleaning it simple.

Specifications

Brand: KENT

Colour: Black

Capacity: 20 litres

Wattage: 1300 Watts

Material: Stainless Steel

ProsCons
Multiple functions control knobTakes time to get the desired operating temperature
Multiple accessories 
Capacity to cook for 6 people 
KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller), 20Liters, Multifunctional Knobs, Keep Warm Function,Black
34% off
4,940 7,500
Buy now

Price of Kent toasters at a glance:

ProductPrice
KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W 5,994
KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W 1,300
KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts 1,598
KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster 1,849
KENT 16041 Oven Toaster 7,850
KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller) 6090

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W8 preset menu optionsTouchscreen controlLED display
KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700WReheat and cancel functionsRemovable crump trayAuto pop-up and shut-off functions
KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 WattsNon-toxic ceramic coatingAdjustable automatic temperature cut-offErgonomic handle with lock
 KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster5 browning functionsRemovable crumb trayWide slots
 KENT 16041 Oven ToasterFunction control knobMultiple accessoriesStainless steel housing body
KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller)Multiple functions control knobMultiple accessoriesCapacity to cook for 6 people

Best value for money

Without any doubt, the best value for money product among this list is KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W.

With the Kent Crisp Pop-Up Toaster, quickly and healthily prepare breakfast. The device is quite simple to use and gives you crisp bread in a matter of minutes. Everyone in the family may choose their own level of crispiness and colour thanks to the 6 heating modes. One may instantly warm cold toast with its Reheat Function, and they can halt the process at any time with the Mid Cycle Cancel/Stop function. Cleaning is also made incredibly easy thanks to its retractable crumb tray.

Best overall

The best overall Kent toaster is KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W. You get a range of functions while you can simply toast the bread. With the aid of hot air, this contemporary kitchen equipment fries your meal. In a healthier approach than deep-frying, the procedure makes the outside crispy and the interior tender. Your kitchen appliance has a digital control that is simple to operate, a reading-friendly LED display, and cutting-edge touch screen technology. Therefore, all you require is to choose a menu, set the duration and temperature, and then turn this smart machine off.

How to find the best Kent toasters

Sliced white sandwich bread is the ideal blank canvas when it comes to toasting, so for the first round, you need to determine how each machine would do with the fundamentals. Test the toasting of the bread at the high, medium and low settings. Additionally, you can gauge how long anything is toasting for and compare each setting's consistency. Examine the controls, owner's handbook, efficiency, reliability, and performance. Also, note the surface temperatures.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best home cinema projectors you can buy in 2022
Best Kent vacuum cleaners: Buying guide
Amazon sale on cropped hoodies and jackets for women: Get up to 86% off
Best Blue Star water dispensers: A buyer's guide
Best body scrubbers help exfoliate and get rid of dead skin cells

Best KENT toasters

What are the materials used to build a toaster?

Toasters' external materials are mostly chosen for aesthetic reasons.

Plastic toasters: While often less expensive than metal toasters, plastic toasters aren't usually the most cosmetically beautiful.

Metal toasters: Metal toasters can match your other kitchen equipment and are typically made of stainless steel or brushed steel.

 

How to choose between an oven toaster and oven.

For someone with little need for toasting and little counter space, a toaster is ideal. A dependable toaster is your best option if you enjoy toasting bagels, bread, and waffles but don't need to toast or bake many other things.

A toaster oven is perfect for someone who enjoys roasting veggies in addition to toasting bread and adding toppings like melted cheese or heating frozen pizza. This will require more counter space than a toaster, but it will have other features that could replace or lessen the need for a microwave (especially great on a hot day).

 

What settings can we look forward to in a toaster?

Look for a toaster that has the appropriate settings for you in addition to toasting bread to your preferred shade and doneness. For instance, the bagel setting often warms the outside of a bagel while simply toasting the middle, ensuring that your bite won't be unduly dry or crunchy. A defrost setting is excellent for frozen bread or waffles because it often lengthens the toasting time to achieve the same results as if the bread or waffles were fresh. Reheat settings frequently briefly toast bread or other components, which is ideal for a toaster pastry or to add a little extra colour.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS