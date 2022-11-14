Best Kent toasters: Here are top picks for you

Summary:
Toast ranks right up there with eggs and a cup of tea as morning essentials. Despite how simple it may seem, toasting a slice of bread to your preferred temperature creates the ideal base for a variety of spreads, including salted butter, sweet fruit jam, and tomatoes. Having a dependable toaster that can handle items you enjoy toasting, whether sliced bread or waffles, and achieves your preferred level of doneness is the key to producing all these delicious yet simple dishes. Here is the list of the best KENT toasters.
1. KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W
With the KENT Hot Air Fryer, you can enjoy delectable fried food while using up to 8% less oil. The company's Rapid Hot Air Technology uses hot air to cook food, giving it a crispy exterior and delicate interior. You may prepare a variety of dishes with its 8 preset menu options, which include Defrost, Baked Corn, Tikki, Samosa, Fish, Peanuts, Chicken and French Fries. You can cook about 1.4kg per batch thanks to its huge capacity. This hot air fryer makes cooking or frying faster and healthier than traditional ways. It is made with simple digital controls and an easy-to-read LED display. You may choose the temperature, time and menu, by just tapping the innovative touch screen technology.
Specifications
Brand: KENT
Colour: Black
Wattage: 1350 Watts
Item Weight: 4 kg 300 g
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 21 x 23 x 31 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|8 preset menu options
|Cannot be used for deep heating
|Touchscreen control
|LED display
2. KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W
The KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W quickly and healthfully makes crispy toast in only a few minutes for your morning meal. It improves convenience by adding a few extra functions. Without burning, you may easily reheat cold toast with this device's reheat feature. If necessary, you can use the cancel feature to end the process in the middle. Cleaning a pop-up toaster would sound time-consuming, but not with this one. The bread crumbs get collected on a detachable crumb tray. Simply take it out to clean it.
Specifications
Brand: KENT
Colour: White
Material: Plastic
Wattage: 750 Watts
Product Dimensions: 14D x 25.5W x 16.5H Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Reheat and cancel functions
|Plastic latches/knobs are not durable
|Removable crump tray
|Auto pop-up and shut-off functions
3. KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts
The KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts makes four sandwiches at once and is ideal for a quick, crispy, and satisfying snack. It is composed of plastic, and its plate dimensions are 223(W) X 130(mm) (H). The appliance has a non-toxic ceramic coating that requires less oil or butter and is also simple to clean. Thanks to the ergonomic handle with lock, you don't need to worry about safety. When your sandwiches are toast, the KENT Sandwich Maker's adjustable automatic temperature cut-off turns it off. The appliance is also small, making it simple to store and carry.
Specifications
Colour: Black
Brand: KENT
Product Dimensions: 22.3D x 26.6W x 13H Centimeters
Wattage: 700 Watts
Item Weight: 1420 Grams
Style: Sandwich Maker
Voltage: 700 Volts
|Pros
|Cons
|Non-toxic ceramic coating
|Short cord length
|Adjustable automatic temperature cut-off
|Ergonomic handle with lock
4. KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster
With 5 different browning settings, the KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster allows you to make the perfect toast every day. It contains automatic shut-off, a Reheat function to warm toast without burning it, a Defrost function that is ideal for toasting slices of bread that have been refrigerated, and a Cancel function that enables you to stop toasting bread in the middle of the process. Any size of bread can be inserted into the toaster's wide slots. The cleaning process is quite simple because to the retractable crumb tray. It is powered by a single phase 220V AC, 50–60 Hz input power supply to operate.
Specifications
Brand: KENT
Colour: White
Material: ABS Plastic Body
Wattage: 700 Watts
Number of Slices: 2
Power: 850 Watts
Net Weight: 0.9 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|5 browning functions
|Small cord length
|Removable crumb tray
|Wide slots
5. KENT 16041 Oven Toaster
A simple-to-use function knob for temperature, time, and a variety of cooking needs is included with the KENT 16041 Oven Toaster OTG-30L. It includes simple-to-care-for attachments, like a grill rack, rotisserie spit set, tongs, crumb tray, and baking tray, that let you bake, roast, broil, toast, and grill for a bigger family. The automatic shut-off feature on the smart kitchen equipment makes sure that it turns off when the predetermined amount of time has passed. Reheating food can change how it tastes, but the Kent OTG 30L has a "Keep Warm" mode that keeps food warm. The housing body of the Kent OTG 30L is made of stainless steel to boost product longevity.
Specifications
Brand: KENT
Colour: Silver
Capacity: 30 litres
Wattage: 1500 Watts
Material: Stainless Steel
|Pros
|Cons
|Function control knob
|Nothing to mention
|Multiple accessories
|Stainless steel housing body
6. KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller)
With the KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller) - 20L, you may experiment with new dishes and prepare healthy meals at home. The kitchenware can comfortably cook for 6 persons at once.
This 1300W OTG is made to effortlessly and effectively bake, grill, and toast. Its knobs allow you to adjust the temperature, the timer, and the amount of heat according to the recipe. Your food will stay warm for a longer period of time with the keep-warm function. Because the timer has an automatic shut-off feature, it turns the appliance off once the food is done cooking, making it safe to use even while you're not there. The drop-down crumb tray of the KENT OTG makes cleaning it simple.
Specifications
Brand: KENT
Colour: Black
Capacity: 20 litres
Wattage: 1300 Watts
Material: Stainless Steel
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple functions control knob
|Takes time to get the desired operating temperature
|Multiple accessories
|Capacity to cook for 6 people
|Product
|Price
|KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W
|₹5,994
|KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W
|₹1,300
|KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts
|₹1,598
|KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster
|₹1,849
|KENT 16041 Oven Toaster
|₹7,850
|KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller)
|₹6090
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W
|8 preset menu options
|Touchscreen control
|LED display
|KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W
|Reheat and cancel functions
|Removable crump tray
|Auto pop-up and shut-off functions
|KENT 16024 Sandwich Maker 700 Watts
|Non-toxic ceramic coating
|Adjustable automatic temperature cut-off
|Ergonomic handle with lock
|KENT 16031 700 Watt 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster
|5 browning functions
|Removable crumb tray
|Wide slots
|KENT 16041 Oven Toaster
|Function control knob
|Multiple accessories
|Stainless steel housing body
|KENT OTG (Oven Toaster and Griller)
|Multiple functions control knob
|Multiple accessories
|Capacity to cook for 6 people
Best value for money
Without any doubt, the best value for money product among this list is KENT 16105 Crisp Pop Up Toaster 700W.
With the Kent Crisp Pop-Up Toaster, quickly and healthily prepare breakfast. The device is quite simple to use and gives you crisp bread in a matter of minutes. Everyone in the family may choose their own level of crispiness and colour thanks to the 6 heating modes. One may instantly warm cold toast with its Reheat Function, and they can halt the process at any time with the Mid Cycle Cancel/Stop function. Cleaning is also made incredibly easy thanks to its retractable crumb tray.
Best overall
The best overall Kent toaster is KENT Hot Air Fryer, (16033), 1350W. You get a range of functions while you can simply toast the bread. With the aid of hot air, this contemporary kitchen equipment fries your meal. In a healthier approach than deep-frying, the procedure makes the outside crispy and the interior tender. Your kitchen appliance has a digital control that is simple to operate, a reading-friendly LED display, and cutting-edge touch screen technology. Therefore, all you require is to choose a menu, set the duration and temperature, and then turn this smart machine off.
How to find the best Kent toasters
Sliced white sandwich bread is the ideal blank canvas when it comes to toasting, so for the first round, you need to determine how each machine would do with the fundamentals. Test the toasting of the bread at the high, medium and low settings. Additionally, you can gauge how long anything is toasting for and compare each setting's consistency. Examine the controls, owner's handbook, efficiency, reliability, and performance. Also, note the surface temperatures.
Toasters' external materials are mostly chosen for aesthetic reasons.
Plastic toasters: While often less expensive than metal toasters, plastic toasters aren't usually the most cosmetically beautiful.
Metal toasters: Metal toasters can match your other kitchen equipment and are typically made of stainless steel or brushed steel.
For someone with little need for toasting and little counter space, a toaster is ideal. A dependable toaster is your best option if you enjoy toasting bagels, bread, and waffles but don't need to toast or bake many other things.
A toaster oven is perfect for someone who enjoys roasting veggies in addition to toasting bread and adding toppings like melted cheese or heating frozen pizza. This will require more counter space than a toaster, but it will have other features that could replace or lessen the need for a microwave (especially great on a hot day).
Look for a toaster that has the appropriate settings for you in addition to toasting bread to your preferred shade and doneness. For instance, the bagel setting often warms the outside of a bagel while simply toasting the middle, ensuring that your bite won't be unduly dry or crunchy. A defrost setting is excellent for frozen bread or waffles because it often lengthens the toasting time to achieve the same results as if the bread or waffles were fresh. Reheat settings frequently briefly toast bread or other components, which is ideal for a toaster pastry or to add a little extra colour.
Depending on how frequently you would use it, you should decide whether it is worthwhile to get one of the more expensive types. You can probably get by without an expensive toaster if you only occasionally make toast from regular sliced bread. A more expensive model with extra capabilities can be a suitable fit for you if you intend to use your toaster daily for a range of foods. In terms of design and toasting quality/capability, a more expensive toaster should often offer something extra.
Toasters typically survive between six and eight years with good upkeep (more on that below). Toaster ovens have a slightly shorter lifespan of roughly five years. Be sure to use your toaster according to the directions in the user's manual to prolong its lifespan. Additionally, avoid inserting pointed objects like knives or forks because doing so could harm the slots and cause your toaster to break down sooner rather than later.