Best Kent vacuum cleaners: Buying guide

Which suction power setting is ideal in a vacuum cleaner?
For machines with a single motor, the suction power, which is measured in watts (W), is normally between 250 and 450 W. It is ideal for general household cleaning.
With Kent vacuum cleaners, cleaning is quick and easy. To save time cleaning your home, swap out your old broom for one of these smart cleaners. Online shoppers have access to a wide range of products, including dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, and many more.
You can decide on the option that best meets your needs. Vacuum cleaners have features that are perfect for you, such as sophisticated cyclonic technology with cordless design, motorised floor brush and multi-nozzle attachments. Here is the list of the top Kent vacuum cleaners that can clean your home in a jiffy.
List of the Best 5 Kent Vacuum Cleaners
1. KENT 16017 KSL-612 Vacuum Cleaner
The Kent Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is a powerful, high-quality tool that’s ideal for getting rid of all kinds of dry and wet messes. The blower helps clean stubborn stains from the carpets or surfaces. With its 1200W motor and 20L dust capacity, this machine can handle anything from fur to the smallest debris. The multi-functional nozzle lets you clean effectively with three nozzles: crevice tool, wet brush and floor brush. You can also easily empty the dust container after you have given your workspace a proper deep clean. With a wide range of accessories included, you’re sure to get the best cleaning experience ever with this Kent vacuum cleaner!
Specifications
Wattage: 1200 watts
Weight: 5.7 Kg
Dimensions: 16.1 x 10.8 x 11.6 cm
Power source: Electric
|Pros
|Cons
|Stainless steel body
|More motor power is needed
|Blower function
|Cleaning the filter is not easy
|Various accessories
2. KENT 16002 Upholstery and Bed Vacuum Cleaner
This vacuum cleaner generates a rapidly-spinning vortex by sucking dust at a high speed. The separated dust is then collected in a removable cylindrical collection tank or bin. The HEPA filter on this vacuum cleaner stops dust from being discharged into the atmosphere, reducing air pollution. The Cyclonic Technology and UV light disinfection system help to keep the bed and upholstery at homes and offices dust-free and spotless. Ordinary vacuum cleaners do not collect dust from mattresses. But this vacuum cleaner is wonderful for cleaning mattresses and is also a great choice for cleaning bed linens, pillows, blankets and couches.
Specifications
Wattage: 450 watts
Weight: 2.34 Kg
Dimensions: 40 x 22.5 x 33 cm
Power source: Electric
|Pros
|Cons
|UV disinfection
|Not for wet cleaning
|High-efficiency motor
|Not ideal for window cleaning
|3 cleaning modes
3. KENT Crystal Vacuum Cleaner
It is imperative to clean your house regularly to keep the dust at a minimum level. So get rid of dirt and dust from your floors, carpet and upholstered furniture with this efficient vacuum cleaner. It features a telescopic mouthpiece that makes it easy to clean narrow areas. Featuring powerful 850 watts of suction and a sleek design, it doesn’t just make housekeeping hassle-free but makes life easier as well. This vacuum cleaner saves energy and money by using less electricity and protects indoor air quality. Now breathe better with the Kent Crystal vacuum cleaner.
Specifications
Wattage: 850 watts
Weight: 2.95 Kg
Dimensions: 45 x 17.5 x 13 cm
Power source: Electric
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced cyclonic technology
|Could have been more robust
|Efficient motor
|Casing is plastic
|Low noise
4. KENT Force Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner
The Kent Force Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner is an efficient and powerful vacuuming machine with the added advantage of reducing air pollution, operating at less noise and using a high-efficient motor that provides more power for deeper cleaning. Its unique design makes it easy to clean as well as maintain. With a 1-year warranty, it’s a reliable investment. The bagless design makes it simple to operate and avoids any difficulties associated with the filter bags. You can easily clean a variety of surfaces with the vacuum cleaner's accessories, like the crevice tool, dust brush, and carpet brush. The innovative cyclone system combines suction power with efficient filtration and ensures a clean, fresh-smelling home throughout the day.
Specifications
Wattage: 2000 Watts
Weight: 5.1 Kg
Form factor: Cannister
Dimensions: 39 x 49.7 x 37 cm
Power source: Electric
|Pros
|Cons
|Washable filter
|Rarely burn smell after long use
|Auto power cord retractor
|Much noisy
|Powerful motor
5. KENT 16068 Zoom Vacuum Cleaner
The Kent 16068 is a cordless, hoseless and rechargeable vacuum cleaner suitable for efficient cleaning. With its HEPA high-efficiency washable filter, it effectively removes particles from the air, ensuring a clean and clear atmosphere. With Advanced Force Technology that can pick up any size of dirt particles, this bagless vacuum cleaner can help avoid having to change the filter in between vacuuming jobs. With a capacity of 30 minutes of continuous cleaning, this handy device fully charges in only 4-5 hours and includes a diverse selection of heads that can tackle carpets, tiles and more. The useful feature of folding up easily means it can easily be stored and taken from one place to another. In addition, the electric floor brush can easily clean other surfaces like wood floors and tiles.
Specifications
Wattage: 130 watts
Weight: 3.15 Kg
Dimensions: 44.1 x 10.2 x 10.6 cm
Power source: Corded electric
|Pros
|Cons
|Cordless
|Low battery life
|Bagless
|High-efficiency and washable HEPA filter
|Product
|Price
|KENT 16017 KSL-612 Vacuum Cleaner
|₹5,999
|KENT 16002 Upholstery and Bed Vacuum Cleaner
|₹6,999
|KENT Crystal Vacuum Cleaner
|₹4,800
|KENT Force Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner
|₹5,999
|KENT 16068 Zoom Vacuum Cleaner
|₹6,999
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|KENT 16017 KSL-612 Vacuum Cleaner
|1200W
|Cartridge
|Hard floor
|KENT 16002 Upholstery and Bed Vacuum Cleaner
|450W
|HEPA
|Upholstery
|KENT Crystal Vacuum Cleaner
|850W
|HEPA
|Carpet
|KENT Force Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner
|2000W
|HEPA
|Carpet
|KENT 16068 Zoom Vacuum Cleaner
|130W
|HEPA
|Hard floor
Best value for money
Wondering which home vacuum cleaner model to buy that is both compact and affordable? Don’t fret! Kent crystal vacuum cleaner is your one-stop solution. This is a budget-friendly vacuum cleaner in the market with an 850-watt motor that can clean every bit of your house in very less time. This versatile device uses cutting-edge cyclonic technology to quickly and easily collect dust from the surface. Through the rapid creation of a spinning vortex, the vacuum cleaner quickly and effectively collects dust from any surface. This is the ideal choice for any home. Its detachable function is very trendy.
Best overall
KENT 16017 KSL-612 Vacuum Cleaner is the best and most suitable for usage in homes and businesses. The state-of-the-art technology and low-noise operation make the cleaner a favourable choice. This machine cleans effectively without any struggle to repeatedly empty the container after each cleaning, thanks to its powerful 1200W motor and large 20L capacity. The standout feature of this device is its blower function, which removes dust from every corner of your home.
How to find the perfect Kent vacuum cleaners?
KENT is a trustable brand in terms of vacuum cleaners; however, there are several things to keep in mind before buying any vacuum cleaner. One of the most important things to consider is whether the vacuum cleaner prevents dust from returning to the environment. If it does, purchasing a vacuum cleaner is pointless. Other things to consider are whether the cleaner can remove the tiny dots on any surface, whether accessories are included in the cleaner box and whether electricity efficiency is present. Lastly, consider if the product is affordable and/or suitable for travel. Once you have checked off each item on your list, go ahead and make your purchase.
The vacuum motor's input power is expressed in watts. Motor wattage is a legitimate approach to assess and compare the power of the motor, even though it doesn't account for the efficiency of the motor, the number of fans, or the vacuum cleaner's overall design.
The most crucial component of a vacuum is its suction power, which should be of the highest calibre. Consider systems with variable suction control and power settings that can easily transition from your luxurious carpets to an area rug.
Some individuals mistake volts for a vacuum's power rating. Volts are connected to the battery being utilised and have no bearing on the vacuum's capacity for suction.
Of Course! Along with being efficient in removing allergens and dust, vacuum cleaners are also simple to use, saving both time and energy.