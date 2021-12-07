Best laptops for students: Look for study-oriented devices with good multimedia

Picking up a laptop for students needs just as much thought as any other purchase. This would not have been a consideration till two years ago but now with online schooling being a reality, in the post Covid era, the idea is certainly on point.

What would one want in a laptop for students? For one, its ability to support a number of learning apps, which can run smoothly and without any hiccups. Schoolchildren also need to work on MS Word, Powerpoint and Excel and any laptop that allows ease of work will always be preferred.

Since a lot of learning happens over videos, having a system with good sound system and screen resolution also becomes a criteria. Students also like spending time watching movies and animation on their laptops and, hence, that too is a factor.

Overall, versatility is key to a laptop meant for students - one that gives good multimedia experience but functions well if they have to do their homework and school assignments.

The good news is Amazon has a decent collection of laptops that fit the bill. In case, you are planning on buying a new laptop, here is a collection that you might want to consider.

1) HP Chromebook x360 14-inch (35.56 cms) Thin & Light Touchscreen Laptop

This laptop is particularly designed for students. With its slim body, touchscreen and anti glare screen, it is convenient for children to use. It also has a full size keyboard which makes typing convenient. Some features:1) Comes with built-in voice-enabled Google Assistant. Ask questions, set reminders, play videos, control your home and do much more.2) Operating system: Chrome OS, which boots in seconds and runs updates on a routine basis3) Microsoft Office compatible which will give you access to Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint4) Processor: AMD 3015Ce5) Memory and storage: 4 GB DDR4-1600 MHz SDRAM | Storage: 64 GB eMMC, 100 GB Google Drive storage, 256 GB Micro SD Expandable6) Screen size: 14 inchesMRP: ₹36,358.00Price: ₹30,990.002) ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 14-inch (35.56 cms) FHD Thin and Light Laptop

This laptop is ideally suited for students but multimedia professionals and business persons can also find utility in it. This thin and lightweight laptop comes with a fingerprint reader. Some features:1) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor2) Screen size: 14-inch (35.56 cms)3) Operating system: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. Free upgrade to Windows 11 when available4) Memory: 8GB (4GB onboard + 4GB SO-DIMM) DDR4 3200 MHz Dual Channel RAM, upgradeable up to 12GB using 1x SO-DIMM slot5) Storage: 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD with HDD housing for storage expansionMRP: ₹52,990.00Price: ₹41,990.003) Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i7-10510U 10th Gen Thin and Light Laptop

This laptop has been categorized as one meant for business and personal use but one can safely conclude that it is good for students. Weighing only 1.35 kg, this device is thin and light and, hence, convenient to use.Some features:1) Screen size: 14 inches2) Operating system: Windows 10 Home3) Processor : 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U processor4) Display: Full HD anti-glare screen, Nvidia MX350 2GB GDDR5 graphics5) Memory: 8GB DDR4-2666MHz RAM 6) Storage: 512 GB PCIE Gen 3x4 NVMe SSDMRP.: ₹65,999.00Price: ₹56,847.004) HP 15 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6 inches FHD Laptop

This is a laptop, suited for use for multimedia purposes but can be used by children and young adults for studies too. With its 15.6 inches screen size it is bigger than the other laptops listed here.

Some features:1) Operating system: Windows 10 Home2) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G43) Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)4) Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD5) Display: 15.6-Inch FHD IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit, 250 nits, 45% NTSCMRP: ₹52,324.00Price: ₹46,599.00Price comparison

Name Price HP Chromebook x360 14-inch Thin & Light Touchscreen Laptop ₹ 30,990.00 ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021), Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen, 14-inch FHD Thin and Light Laptop ₹ 41,990.00 Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 Intel Core i7-10510U 10th Gen Thin and Light Laptop ₹ 56,847.00 HP 15 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor 15.6 inches FHD Laptop ₹ 46,599.00

