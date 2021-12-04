Best laptops under 60,000: A delight for multimedia and business professionals

The market is flooded with laptops in various price range - from the price sensitive ones to those for which enthusiasts won't mind spending a big sum to enjoy an exhilarating multimedia experience. Laptops in the range of under ₹60,000 can be a big favourite among the latter lot.

Many multimedia professionals - creative artists, photographers, fashion designers, among others - would want to invest in such a laptop for better visual representation of their work. Gaming enthusiasts too would want to invest in such a device.

Even students and business persons may find laptops in this price category very appealing. Making presentations for school and college work can achieve spectacular levels with such laptops. Even business professional can find utility in such laptops as business presentations can be elated to another level.

In case you have plans on buying one, here are some options that are popular online. Lenovo and HP top the list. Take a look.

1) HP 15 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 39.62 cm (15.6-inch) FHD Laptop

This laptop is available in two price points - ₹55,990.0 and ₹58,390.00. It is specially meant for multimedia uses. For this discussion, we have considered the former model.

Some features:1) Screen size: 15.6 inches2) RAM size: ‎8 GB3) Hard Drive Size: ‎512 GB4) Operating system: ‎Windows 10 Home5) Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 pixels6) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7MRP: ₹59,452.00Deal of the day: ₹55,990.002) HP Pavilion 14 AMD Ryzen 5 14 inches FHD Business Laptop

This laptop is meant for use by multimedia professionals, students and business community. On Amazon, this laptop is available in two price points - ₹54,990.00 and ₹62,990.00. For this discussion, we have considered the former. Some features:1) Screen size: 14 inches2) Operating system: Windows 10 Home3) Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U4) RAM size: ‎8 GB5) Memory storage capacity: ‎512 GB6) Resolution: ‎1080p7) Camera: HP Wide Vision 720p HD cameraMRP: ₹67,931.00Deal of the day: ₹54,990.003) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 14" (35.56cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop

This laptop is available in price points ranging from ₹59,999 and going up to ₹62,489. It also comes with two different processor configuration. For this discussion we have considered the lowest price model. This device is targetted at personal users as well as business professionals.

Some features:1) Screen size: 14 inches2) Operating system: Windows 10 Home, free upgrade to Windows 11 when available3) Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5700U4) Memory and storage: 8GB RAM DDR4-3200 | 512 GB SSD5) Battery Life: 7 hoursMRP: ₹88,090.00Price: ₹59,990.00

4) Mi Notebook Pro QHD+ IPS Anti Glare Display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen 14-inch(35.56 cms) Thin and Light Laptop

This laptop from Mi is meant for personal users. It is available in two different RAM configurations (8 and 16) and in two different variants - Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 17. For this discussion, we have considered the model Mi Notebook Pro 15 with 8 GB RAM.

This laptop from Mi is meant for personal users. It is available in two different RAM configurations (8 and 16) and in two different variants - Mi Notebook Pro 15 and 17. For this discussion, we have considered the model Mi Notebook Pro 15 with 8 GB RAM.

Some features:1) Screen display size: ‎14 inches2) Screen resolution: ‎2500 x 1600 pixels3) Processor: Intel Core i54) RAM: ‎8 GB5) Hard Disk: ‎SSD6) Operating system: ‎Windows 10 HomeMRP: ₹69,999.00Price: ₹56,999.00

