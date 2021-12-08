Best laptops under 70,000 boast of great features, user-friendly experience

Given how most of our work is carried out on laptop, it becomes imperative to invest in a laptop that meets all our needs and requirements. The advantage of buying a laptop of one's own choice that meets all requisites is that it boosts one's ability to work efficiently and in relatively less time.

Laptops from premium brands are available in a range of prices. For this piece, we will be discussing some best laptops under ₹70,000. You can find a decent laptop offering an array of features under this range easily. Laptops under this range are usually thin and lightweight, and sport a stylish look. They feature fingerprint scanners, powerful processors that ensure fast work, an anti-glare panel and many more interesting features.

Below you will find a list of best laptops under ₹70,000 that come with amazing features and sleek design. Check it out and thank us later.

1. HP Pavilion (2021) Intel 11th Gen Core i5

This 14 inches full HD display screen comes pre-installed with Windows 10. It can be upgraded to Windows 11. It features IPS anti-glare panel. The in-built Alexa ensures a smooth experience - you can give any command (play music, listen to news headlines, set alarms, reminders etc) and get the work done.

Other features:

1) 16GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2x8 GB)

2) Intel Iris Xe Graphics

3) 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

4) Processor speed up to 4.2 GHz with intel turbo boost technology

MRP.: ₹72,536.00

Price: ₹66,990.00

2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 2021 Intel Core i5 11th Gen

This 14 inches laptop is great for personal and business use. It comes pre-installed with Windows 10, which can be upgraded to Windows 11, MS Office and student 2019. It features fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard. Besides, it is also lightweight and therefore easy to carry.

Other features:

1) 8GB RAM DDR4, upgradable up to 12GB

2) 512 GB SSD

3) 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

4) Processor speed - 2.4 GHz (Base) - 4.2 GHz (Max)

5) IPS Technology

MRP.: ₹74,390.00

Price: ₹58,990.00

3. Mi Notebook Pro Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen

This laptop with 14-inch display screen comes equipped with Bluetooth V5.1 and pre-installed with Windows 10. You can enjoy sharp and detailed visuals with two times as many pixels as a full HD display. It is thin and lightweight, and therefore easy to carry anywhere. It comes with a fingerprint scanner and a backlit keyboard. Its body is made from durable aluminium alloy which looks attractive.

Other features:

1) 2 X 2W stereo speakers support for DTS audio processing app

2) Up to 40 Gbps data transmission speed over Thunderbolt 4.0 and power delivery

MRP.: ₹74,999.00

Price: ₹60,490.00

4. MSI GF75 Thin, Intel i5-10300H

This laptop comes with a 17.3" full HD display screen. It is ultra thin and lightweight to carry. It features Windows 10, steelseries RED backlit keyboard and also sports built-in microphone.

Other features:

1) 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10300H up to 4.5 GHz

2) IPS-Level 144Hz Thin Bezel

3) 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM, expandable to 64 GB

4) 512GB NVMe SSD

5) NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 GDDR6 4GB Dedicated Graphics

6) Camera: HD type (30fps@720p)

MRP.: ₹82,990.00

Price: ₹59,990.00

Prices at a glance

Name Price HP Pavilion (2021) Intel 11th Gen Core i5 ₹ 66,990.00 ‎Lenovo ‎IdeaPad 3 ₹ 58,990 Mi Notebook Pro ₹ 60,490 MSI GF75 ₹ 59,990

