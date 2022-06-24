Best laptops under ₹ 25000 in India; buying guide By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Published on Jun 24, 2022 17:30 IST





Summary: Are you looking for a budget laptop with the best features? Here are the top 10 laptops in the Indian market under ₹ 25000 from companies like AVITA, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and Acer.

Laptops under ₹ 25000 tend to be all-purpose laptops.

Who does not use a laptop today? Whether it is your child's online education, browsing the internet, watching movies, or creating a simple office presentation, these activities require a laptop. But, buying an all-purpose laptop without knowing the specifications, features, or cons can trouble you in a year or two. A wrong laptop purchase might give you future angst and might also require an early upgrade. This article will give a quick heads-up on the best laptops under ₹25000 so that customers can stay ahead of any such issue. Here are our top laptop picks that deliver the best budget with the best specifications & modern features: 1.AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB: This new laptop manufacturing company provides one of the best budget laptops under ₹25000 with a stylish glance and features. Brand name: AVITA

AVITA Price: INR 24,380

INR 24,380 Weight: 1.37 kgs

1.37 kgs Size: 14'' (35.56 cms), full HD

14'' (35.56 cms), full HD Processor: Intel Celeron-N4020 with Intel UHD Graphics 600

Intel Celeron-N4020 with Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Hard Disk: 128 GB SSD

128 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Warranty: 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery Backup: 6 hours

Pros Cons Lightweight with robust battery backup Not appropriate for heavy sounds Stunning full HD display for better entertainment and streaming movies Graphics processing is not up to the mark Affordable entry-level laptop with SSD and 4 GB RAM

2. Asus VivoBook 15: Asus is a high-class laptop and other computer accessories manufacturing company that delivers high-quality laptops. Asus VivoBook 15 is a stylish, high-performance laptop powered by an Intel processor for a seamless work experience. The design of its keyboard is unique for smooth typing. It is compatible with various software and hardware components, making this laptop ideal for serving multi-purpose. Brand name: Asus

Asus Price: INR 25,599

INR 25,599 Weight: 2.0 kgs

2.0 kgs Size : 15.6'' (39.62 cms), LCD HD;

: 15.6'' (39.62 cms), LCD HD; Processor: Intel Celeron N3350 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600

Intel Celeron N3350 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Hard Disk: 1 TB

1 TB Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Warranty: 1-year warranty

1-year warranty Battery backup: 6 hours

Pros Cons Display with an anti-glare coating. The processor's performance is not up to the standard. Asus delivers a sophisticated cooling technique through Asus's IceCool Technology. The laptop's RAM is not expandable. High-quality speakers for better entertainment

3. HP Chromebook 14: HP Chromebook 14 is another laptop under ₹25000 powered by Intel Celeron N4020 (1.1 GHz base frequency, with 4 MB L2 cache, 2-cores) that does the booting instantly. It comes with ChromeOS and renders automatic software updates. Brand name: HP

HP Price: INR 23,990

INR 23,990 Weight: 1.46 kgs

1.46 kgs Size: 14'' (35.56 cm)

14'' (35.56 cm) Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600

Intel Celeron N4020 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Hard Disk: 64 GB SSD

64 GB SSD Operating System: ChromeOS

ChromeOS Warranty: 1-year warranty

1-year warranty Battery backup: 4 hours

Pros Cons Its entire display is a touchscreen. It delivers less storage space. The entire laptop is lightweight. ChromeOS restriction, hence cannot install Windows OS. It delivers dual speakers for better sound quality

4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14": Lenovo designs unique laptop products with robust hardware and software potential. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14'' is another high-performance laptop under ₹25000. It comes in platinum grey colour with a threat-like sound system. Brand name: Lenovo

Lenovo Price: INR 23,390

INR 23,390 Weight: 1.4 kgs

1.4 kgs Size: 14'' (35.56 cm)

14'' (35.56 cm) Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600

Intel Celeron N4020 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Hard Disk: 64 GB eMMC5.1

64 GB eMMC5.1 Operating System: ChromeOS

ChromeOS Warranty: 1-year warranty

1-year warranty Battery backup: 10 hours

Pros Cons The battery backup is massive. This laptop product does not come with an anti-glare coating. It supports expandable RAM. It delivers less storage space. It is lightweight, which makes its users easy to move. ChromeOS restriction is there.

5. AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR: AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR is another model by AVITA that is lightweight and supports free upgrades to Windows 11. This 14 inches anti-reflective screen laptop is powered by a Celeron N4000 processor. This high-performance laptop under ₹25000 can deliver a multi-purpose working ability. Brand name: AVITA

AVITA Price: INR 22,898

INR 22,898 Weight: 1.37 kgs

1.37 kgs Size: 14'' (35.56 cms), full HD;

14'' (35.56 cms), full HD; Processor: Intel Celeron N4000 with Intel UHD Graphics 600

Intel Celeron N4000 with Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Hard Disk: 128 GB SSD

128 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Warranty: 1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only)

1-year warranty (manufacturing defects only) Battery backup: 6 hours

Pros Cons Lightweight with robust battery backup Graphics processing is not up to the mark. Stunning full HD display for better entertainment and streaming movies The sound system is not appropriate. Best budget-friendly entry-level laptop with SSD and 4 GB RAM

6. Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e: The Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e is an excellent example of a compact laptop under ₹25000. It comes with Windows OS & leverages the processing of a dual-core AMD processor. Its long-lasting battery and robust processing make it efficient for online multitasking. Brand name: Acer

Acer Price: INR 23,990

INR 23,990 Weight: 1.9 kgs

1.9 kgs Size: 14'' (35.56 cms), full HD;

14'' (35.56 cms), full HD; Processor: AMD 3020e Dual-core with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600

AMD 3020e Dual-core with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Hard Disk: 1 TB

1 TB Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Warranty: 1-year warranty

1-year warranty Battery backup: 6 to 7 hours

Pros Cons It comes with a narrow bezel display that makes the laptop stylish. Graphics processing is not up to the mark. It comes with Acer BlueLightShield. This technology lowers the blue light level to minimise the adverse effects of its exposure. Speakers for audio are poor. It supports up to 12 GB of upgradeable DDR4 RAM.

7.Acer Travelmate Business Laptop: It is another Acer laptop under ₹25000 that comes with a spill-resistant keyboard. It leverages the power of the Intel Celeron dual-core processor N4020 and comes with a camera shutter. It also delivers a mechanically anchored key that saves the keyboard from damage. Brand name: Acer

Acer Price: INR 23,990

INR 23,990 Weight: 1.4 kgs

1.4 kgs Size: 11.6''

11.6'' Processor: Intel Celeron dual-core processor N4020 with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600

Intel Celeron dual-core processor N4020 with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Hard Disk: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Warranty: 1-year warranty

1-year warranty Battery backup: 6 to 7 hours

Pros Cons It comes with a spill-resistant keyboard. Audio speakers are not good enough. It has an efficient processing performance. It does not support RAM expansion. Lightweight with a 180-degree hinge, possible

8. Lenovo V15: This iron grey slim-looking laptop has a stylish look and an anti-glare screen that protects your eyes from blue light. This laptop is another excellent choice for multiple purposes such as online education, presentation making, coding, entertainment, etc. It also comes with a spill-resistant keyboard that protects from accidental spills. It also comes with Dolby Audio stereo speakers. Brand name: Lenovo

Lenovo Price: INR 25,290

INR 25,290 Weight: 1.4 kgs

1.4 kgs Size: 15.6''

15.6'' Processor: Intel Celeron processor N4020 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600

Intel Celeron processor N4020 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Hard Disk: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Warranty: 1-year warranty

1-year warranty Battery backup: 7 to 8 hours

Pros Cons It has a stylish and trendy look. Storage space is slightly less. It comes with Dolby Audio stereo speakers for better sound quality and entertainment. This lightweight laptop can perform a 180-degree hinge. It also comes with a spill-resistant keyboard.

9. AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC: It is another powerful AVITA laptop that comes in ink-black colour and leverages an AMD A6 processor and a stylish look. It comes with Windows 10 Home operating system. Its long-lasting battery life and powerful processing make it a perfect match for a multi-purpose laptop under ₹25000. Brand name: AVITA

AVITA Price: INR 21,890

INR 21,890 Weight: 1.34 kgs

1.34 kgs Size: 14'' (35.56 cms), full HD

14'' (35.56 cms), full HD Processor: AMD A6 Radeon with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600

AMD A6 Radeon with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Hard Disk: 128 GB SSD

128 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Warranty: 18 + 6 months domestic warranty

18 + 6 months domestic warranty Battery backup: 6 hours

Pros Cons Its display comes with an anti-glare coating. It has the issue of overheating. It is good for dynamic performance. It is lightweight and portable.

10. Asus Chromebook: The Asus Chromebook has a powerful processing and delivery rate. It comes with type-C support also. It leverages Intel Celeron dual-core processor with LCD anti-glare display for eye care and protection. This thin, lightweight laptop under ₹25000 supports Windows 10 Home for multi-purpose usage. Brand name : Asus

: Asus Price: INR 22,990

INR 22,990 Weight: 1.20 kgs

1.20 kgs Size: 14'' (35.56 cms), full HD

14'' (35.56 cms), full HD Processor: Intel Celeron dual-core N3350 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600

Intel Celeron dual-core N3350 with integrated Intel UHD graphics 600 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Hard Disk: 64 GB EMMC

64 GB EMMC Operating System: ChromeOS

ChromeOS Warranty: 1-year warranty

1-year warranty Battery backup: 5 to 6 hours

Pros Cons Its display comes with an anti-glare coating. It delivers less storage space. It is thin, lightweight and portable. ChromeOS restriction is there. It comes with high-quality speakers for better entertainment.

Price of best laptops under ₹ 25000 at a glance:

1. AVITA Essential Refresh NE14A2INC43A-MB: 24,380 2. Asus VivoBook 15: 25,599 3. HP Chromebook 14: 23,990 4. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 14": 23,390 5. AVITA Essential NE14A2INC433-CR: 22,898 6. Acer Aspire 3 AMD 3020e: 23,990 7. Acer Travelmate Business Laptop: 23,990 8. Lenovo V15: 25,290 9. AVITA PURA E14 NS14A6ING431-SGC: 21,890 10. Asus Chromebook: 22,990