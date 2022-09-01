Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best LG phones in India are reasonably priced, have good battery life

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 01, 2022 18:12 IST

Summary:

If you're searching for the best LG phones in India, you have come to the correct place. Here, we tell you about the best LG phones in India.

LG phones enjoy a good reputation in the market for their quality smartphones.

People prefer the LG brand because it has made a name for itself in the industry as one of dependability and trust, offering high-quality features in each gadget. For instance, the LG Optimus and Q series have good battery capacities. These LG Android phones are reasonably priced and operate just as well as more expensive devices. With fingerprint sensors, unibody design, and metal frames, these phones are among the best smartphones in the market. In addition, LG phones In India are not that expensive.

Check out the top LG phones:

1. LG Q6

The LG Q6's 5.5-inch screen sets it apart from other phones in its price range. The maker decided on a side-by-side camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera serving as the main lens. It has a 5-megapixel front camera for those who love taking selfies. The LG Q6 boasts a good combination of RAM and storage. It uses Android v10 as its operating system.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13 MP rear camera

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

Features - Wide-angle selfie camera

Display - 5.5″screen, 442 PPI, 1080 x 2160

Memory - 32 GB Storage, 3 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 3000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

ProsCons
Decent performance at this price pointAverage camera
Great display qualityStandard design
Top-notch battery backup 
Dual SIM support 
LG Q6 (Black, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

2. LG W41

The LG W41 smartphone was launched in February 2021. The smartphone's 6.55-inch touchscreen display features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 720x1600 pixel resolution. The LG W41 is powered by an octa-core, 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It features 4GB of internal RAM. The LG W41 runs Android 10 and has a 5000 mAh battery. On the rear of the LG W41 are a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera. There is autofocus on the setup for the rear camera. For taking selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 48 MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad- rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio 650

Features - 20:9 aspect ratio

Display - 6.5” screen

Memory - 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 5000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Clear displaySlow charging
Amazing cameraLow RAM
Latest Android software 
Big Battery 
LG W41 (Magic Blue, 48 MP Quad Camera, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage), Small
Check Price on Amazon

3. LG K42

The LG K42 is yet another model in the company's K-series, which includes reasonably priced smartphones with practical features such as a powerful battery and top performance. This phone also features the latest Android operating system (version 10), 4G VoLTE, and substantial storage. This smartphone has an average camera setup and RAM relative to its price range, even though entry-level devices can have up to quad-camera configurations and a baseline of 4-6 GB RAM.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 8 MP front camera with video recording, 16 MP rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio P22

Features - Latest Android version

Display - 6.6″ screen, 266 PPI

Memory - 64 GB Storage, 3 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 4000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Latest Android versionBelow-par performance compared to similar devices in the price range
High-quality cameraPriced higher when compared to features
 Average display
(Renewed) LG K42 (Military Standard 810G Certified, 2nd Year Extended Warranty, Gray, 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

4. LG Optimus L5 Dual E615

Released in May 2015, the LG Optimus L5 is a 4-inch smartphone with a TFT display and a resolution of 320 * 480. The smartphone has a quad-core Intel Atom Z3580 processor clocked at 2.3 GHz.

Key Specifications

Camera - 5 MP rear camera

Processor - MediaTek MT6575

Features - LED flash

Display - 4″ screen, 233 PPI, LCD

Memory - 32 GB storage, 512 MB RAM

SIM - Single SIM

Battery - 1540 mAh battery

ProsCons
LCD displayOutdated android version
 Low RAM
LG Optimus L5 Dual E615 (White)
56% off
4,000 8,999
Buy now

5. LG W10

The LG w10 is a top-notch mid-range smartphone featuring several high-end features. It has an excellent configuration that provides good performance. The device also features great cameras (13MP + 5MP rear camera), good storage capacity, and fast charging. But the phone might have been a must-have if the display had just been a bit better.

Key Specifications

Camera - 13 MP + 5 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio P22

Display - 6.19″ screen, 269 PPI

Memory - 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

ProsCons
Huge battery lifeNotch-based design
Fast performance and speedCamera performs poorly in low light conditions
High-performance cameraCharging is time taking
LG W10 (Smoky Gray, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

6. LG W31+ Smartphone

In November 2020, LG unveiled its W31 smartphone. The phone's 6.52-inch touchscreen display features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 720x1600 pixel resolution. The LG W31 is powered by an octa-core 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It features 4GB of internal RAM. The LG W31 runs Android 10 and features a 4000 mAh battery. Three cameras are present on the LG W31: a 13mp primary camera, a 5mp camera, and a 2mp rear camera. The setup of the back camera is capable of phase detection autofocus. A front-facing 8-megapixel camera is also included for taking selfies.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 13 MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear camera

Processor - MediaTek Helio G25

Features - 20:9 aspect ratio

Display - 6.5” screen

Memory - 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 4000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Clear displaySlow charging
Amazing cameraNotch display
Latest Android softwareAverage processor
Big battery 
(Renewed) LG W31 (Midnight Blue, HD+ FullVision Display, 4GB/64GB Storage) | 4000 mAh Battery with MediaTekHelio G25, 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor
Check Price on Amazon

7. LG G7 Smartphone ThinQ

The 6.10-inch touchscreen display of the LG G7 ThinQ phone has a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor powers the LG G7 ThinQ. It features 4GB of internal RAM. The LG G7 ThinQ runs Android 8.0 and has a 3000 mAh battery. As far as the cmaeras go, the LG G7 ThinQ offers a 16MP + 16MP rear camera. For taking selfies, it features an 8MP front-facing camera. The LG G7 ThinQ, which runs Android 8.0, has 64GB of in-built storage that can be increased by up to 2TB with a microSD card.

Key Specifications:

Camera - 16 MP rear camera

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

Features - 20:9 aspect ratio

Display - 6.1” screen

Memory - 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM

SIM - Dual SIM

Battery - 3000 mAh battery

ProsCons
Clear displaySlow charging
Latest Android softwareLess battery capacity
 Average camera
(Renewed) LG G7 ThinQ Platinum Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage
Check Price on Amazon

Price of best LG phones in India at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG Q6 9,990
LG W41 10,490
LG K42 9,999
LG Optimus L5 Dual E615 7,999
LG W10 11,999
LG W31 10,999
LG G7 12,999

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG Q6Wide-angle selfie cameraFull Vision Technology displayTop-notch battery backup
LG W41Latest Android 10 SoftwareHuge 500 mAH Battery20:9 Aspect Ratio
LG K42Pinhole selfie cameraLatest Android versionClear camera quality
LG Optimus L5 Dual E615LCD DisplayLow-cost modelGood battery life
LG W10High-performance cameraHuge battery lifeFast processing and the latest processor model
LG W31Triple camera featureSharp display clarityLatest Android OS installed
LG G7Powerful snapdragon 845 ProcessorExpandable memory slot of SD CardSlim and sleek design

Best value for money

There is a large selection of LG smartphones for you to choose from. These days, even inexpensive smartphones feature high-quality cameras and cutting-edge technologies to meet your smartphone needs. The LG Q6 can be called the LG phone that offers the best value for money. It is the brand's finest entry-level smartphone.

Best overall product

The LG K42 boasts a MediaTek Helo P22 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, is the best overall LG phone. It sports a Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery and a 5.5-inch screen. The front camera is 8MP with video recording, and the primary rear camera is 16mp.

How to find the perfect LG budget smartphone

With LG smartphones, you get a lot for your money. The price of the brand's mobile phones varies based on the edition and features offered, from 7,499 to 49,999.

LG ensures that your phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is functioning properly. The CPU will change depending on the model and cost of the phone.

If you purchase a phone specifically for gameplay, it will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU that offers quick performance. The most basic processor you will come across is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Xiaomi smartphones with 64 GB internal memory: A buyer's guide
Buying guide: Xiaomi mobile phones under 40,000
Xiaomi 2GB internal memory mobile phones
OnePlus phones in India: A buyer's guide
Best 2.5 GHz processor phones: A buyer's guide
electronics FOR LESS