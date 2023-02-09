Best Luminous inverters to buy: Our top 10 picks

Luminous: Inverters are needed as power backup solutions for homes, offices and shops.

This piece looks at some of the best Luminous Inverters available today. We have included a wide variety of models and prices so that you can make the best choice for yourself. We'll break down some of the most important features an inverter should have and how to pick the best one for your needs. Let's get started! 1. Luminous Zelio + 1100 The Luminous Zelio + 1100 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS provides reliable and safe power backup for your home with its advanced features. The LED display shows the power and battery charging time status, while automatic temperature control keeps the device cool. It also has multiple protections, including overload, deep discharge, short-circuit, reverse polarity, and input mains protection. The inverter supports a wide range of battery types and has a capacity of 900 VA with a rated power of 756W. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: 36 x 35 x 20 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Features: Automatic temperature control

Pros Cons Easy to Install Dim LED Light Informative Screen

2. Luminous Power Sine 800 The Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter is a high-quality power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a capacity of 700 VA and a peak load of 560 watts, it delivers pure sine wave output for your appliances' safe and efficient operation. The advanced ABCC technology ensures faster battery charging and extended battery life. The inverter has both ECO and UPS modes for efficient and stable power output and is compatible with all battery types for flexible use. Additionally, the inverter has multiple safety features, including overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection with auto-reset. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: ‎27.5 x 26.2 x 12 Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Feature: Eco Mode and UPS Mode

Pros Cons Pure sine wave Function so does not harm any electronic device. Noise Issue

3. Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 The Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter is a reliable and efficient power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a VA rating of 900VA/12V and a peak load of 756W, it delivers pure sine wave output to ensure the safety of your appliances. While the fast-charging feature is ideal for areas with low voltage issues or frequent power cuts. The inverter has both ECO and UPS modes for efficient and stable power output and is compatible with all battery types for flexible use. Additionally, the inverter has overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection for added safety. The device comes with a 2-year warranty on manufacturing defects. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: 26.2 x 27.5 x 12 Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Feature: ABCC Technology ensures a faster charging

Pros Cons Good in this Price Range Constant Humming Sound

4. Luminous Zolt 1100 The Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter is a 900VA pure sine wave inverter for homes, offices, and shops. It has a compact design with a digital LED display for status and battery charging time. The device is compatible with all types of power cuts and has high charge acceptance and low maintenance. The package includes the inverter, manual, and warranty card. The 32-bit DSP processor provides intelligent protection against overload, discharge, short-circuit, reverse polarity, and input mains protection. In addition, the device has a 2-year warranty and easy returns. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: 27.5 x 24.8 x 12 Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: Intelligent 32-bit DSP Processor

Pros Cons Good Overall Product Noise Level

5. Luminous 900 VA Eco Watt Neo 1050 The Luminous 900VA Eco Watt Neo 1050 Square Wave Inverter is designed for homes, offices, and shops. It has a VA rating of 900VA/12V and can handle peak loads up to 756W. The inverter features square wave output and ABCC technology for faster battery charging and improved battery life. It has both ECO and UPS modes for flexible usage. The inverter is compatible with a single 12V battery with a capacity between 80Ah-220Ah and supports all battery types, such as flat plate, tubular, and SMF. In addition, it is equipped with various protection features like overload, over-temperature, deep discharge, and short circuits. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: 26.2 x 27.5 x 12.4 Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Feature: Eco and UPS Mode

Pros Cons Good Economic Product Not for heavy appliances

6. Luminous iCon 1100 The Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter is a premium solution designed for homes and offices. With a VA rating of 900VA and a peak load of 756W, it can power multiple devices, including a TV, LED bulbs, fans, tube lights, laptop, and Wi-Fi router. It offers reliable performance with 80-82% efficiency, 200-220V AC output voltage on UPS mode, and 50Hz output frequency. The fast charge technology ensures quick battery charging, and the product supports tall tubular batteries from 150Ah to 220Ah (sold separately). In addition, the user-friendly LED indication and various protection features make it a safe and convenient inverter option. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Colour: White Product Dimension: ‎76.5 x 50.5 x 24.6 cm Special Feature: No Open or dangling wire

Pros Cons Easy to Install Build Quality

7. Luminous NXG 1450 The Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter is a hybrid UPS solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a rated AC power of 700VA and a 12V operating voltage, it can support a maximum panel power of 12V up to 1000Wp. The inverter features 85% efficiency and offers both ECO mode (180V to 260V) and UPS mode (extended voltage range). The i-Charge technology ensures fast battery charging, and the inverter is capable of power savings of 1.5 to 3 units per day. With a 2-year warranty and ISOT technology for intelligent load sharing, the Luminous NXG 1450 is a reliable and efficient choice for your power needs. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: 375*315*150 (mm) Colour: Blue Special Feature: ISOT Technology

Pros Cons Uses Solar and Grid Noise Issue Good For Saving Power

8. Luminous Hercules 1600 The Luminous Hercules 1600 Square Wave Inverter is a reliable, cost-effective solution for powering homes, offices, and shops. It is compatible with a single 12V battery with a capacity between 135Ah to 220Ah (sold separately) and supports all types of batteries, such as flat plate, tubular, and SMF. The inverter features various protection features such as overload, over-temperature, deep battery discharge, and short circuit protection. Running a 1.5KVA/1200W load on a single battery saves the cost of an additional battery, making it a unique and cost-efficient option. In addition, the fast-charging feature supports rapid charging and reduces the overall charging time of the battery by 40% compared to other inverters. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: 40.2 x 32 x 15 Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Feature: Fast Charging

Pros Cons Good for Heavy loads Build Quality

9. Luminous Optimus 1250 The Luminous Optimus 1250 is a pure sine wave inverter for homes, offices, and shops with an advanced LCD. It features a VA rating of 1100VA, a peak load of 924W, and an output voltage of 220V. The inverter is compatible with a single 12V battery with 80Ah to 220Ah capacity (sold separately) and supports a flat plate, tubular, and SMF batteries. The advanced display shows battery performance, and the user-settable controls allow for the charging current and output voltage customization. Fast battery charging starts at 95V, and the inverter includes protection features and alarms for overload, over-temperature, low battery, and short circuits. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: 30 x 27.5 x 13.9 Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Feature: Overload Alarm

Pros Cons Low Voltage Charging Noise Issue when charging

10. Luminous iCruze 3000 The Luminous iCruze 3000 is a 2.8 KVA pure sine wave inverter suitable for homes, offices, and shops. It has an advanced LCD and can be converted to a smart inverter by connecting to a Luminous connect dongle. The user-settable controls allow for mode selection, battery type and capacity, and no-load shutdown prevention. The inverter is compatible with 2 x 12V batteries with a capacity of 60Ah-220Ah and supports all types of batteries. In addition, the inverter has protection features such as AC MCB, bypass switch, no-load shutdown, overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection. The product comes with a 2-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Product Dimensions: 30 x 32.6 x 28.4 Centimetres Colour: Dark Blue Special Feature: 32 bits

Pros Cons Good load capacity Dongle to be bought separately

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luminous - Zelio - 1100 Easy Bypass Switch LCD Eco and Ups Mode Luminous Power Sine 800 Thermal Management System Three stage charging Pure sine wave output Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Intelligent UPS with Pure Sine Wave Output Support all Battery Types ABCC Technology Luminous Zolt 1100 32-bit DSP processor Safety Alarm Intuitive Display Luminous 900VAEco Watt Neo 1050 Square wave Inverter Eco and UPS mode ABCC Technology Luminous iCon 1100 Integrated Dedicated Battery enclosure Overload Protection Fast Charge Technology Luminous NXG 1450 3 User Settable mode ISOT Technology Solar Charge controller Luminous Hercules 1600 Eco and UPS Mode Inbuilt battery gravity builder Saves Cost Luminous Optimus 1250 Fast Battery Charging User Settable Controls Advanced LCD battery Luminous iCruze 3000 User Settable Controls LCD Display 32-bit DSP processor