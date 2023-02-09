Story Saved
Best Luminous inverters to buy: Our top 10 picks

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 09, 2023 22:41 IST
Summary:

We've got you covered if you're looking for Luminous inverters! We've compiled a list of top 10 models and reviewed them in detail.

Luminous: Inverters are needed as power backup solutions for homes, offices and shops.

This piece looks at some of the best Luminous Inverters available today. We have included a wide variety of models and prices so that you can make the best choice for yourself. We'll break down some of the most important features an inverter should have and how to pick the best one for your needs. Let's get started!

1. Luminous Zelio + 1100

The Luminous Zelio + 1100 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS provides reliable and safe power backup for your home with its advanced features. The LED display shows the power and battery charging time status, while automatic temperature control keeps the device cool. It also has multiple protections, including overload, deep discharge, short-circuit, reverse polarity, and input mains protection. The inverter supports a wide range of battery types and has a capacity of 900 VA with a rated power of 756W.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Product Dimensions: 36 x 35 x 20 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Features: Automatic temperature control

ProsCons
Easy to InstallDim LED Light
Informative Screen 
cellpic 30% off
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS - Black
4.2 (8,767)
4.2 (8,767)
30% off
6,995 10,000
Buy now

2. Luminous Power Sine 800

The Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter is a high-quality power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a capacity of 700 VA and a peak load of 560 watts, it delivers pure sine wave output for your appliances' safe and efficient operation. The advanced ABCC technology ensures faster battery charging and extended battery life. The inverter has both ECO and UPS modes for efficient and stable power output and is compatible with all battery types for flexible use. Additionally, the inverter has multiple safety features, including overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection with auto-reset.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Product Dimensions: ‎27.5 x 26.2 x 12 Centimetres

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: Eco Mode and UPS Mode

ProsCons
Pure sine wave Function so does not harm any electronic device.Noise Issue
cellpic 48% off
Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops (Blue)
3.9 (583)
3.9 (583)
48% off
4,448 8,590
Buy now

3. Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050

The Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter is a reliable and efficient power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a VA rating of 900VA/12V and a peak load of 756W, it delivers pure sine wave output to ensure the safety of your appliances. While the fast-charging feature is ideal for areas with low voltage issues or frequent power cuts. The inverter has both ECO and UPS modes for efficient and stable power output and is compatible with all battery types for flexible use. Additionally, the inverter has overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection for added safety. The device comes with a 2-year warranty on manufacturing defects.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Product Dimensions: 26.2 x 27.5 x 12 Centimetres

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: ABCC Technology ensures a faster charging

ProsCons
Good in this Price RangeConstant Humming Sound
cellpic 33% off
Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Blue)
3.9 (306)
3.9 (306)
33% off
5,999 8,990
Buy now

4. Luminous Zolt 1100

The Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter is a 900VA pure sine wave inverter for homes, offices, and shops. It has a compact design with a digital LED display for status and battery charging time. The device is compatible with all types of power cuts and has high charge acceptance and low maintenance. The package includes the inverter, manual, and warranty card. The 32-bit DSP processor provides intelligent protection against overload, discharge, short-circuit, reverse polarity, and input mains protection. In addition, the device has a 2-year warranty and easy returns.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Product Dimensions: 27.5 x 24.8 x 12 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Intelligent 32-bit DSP Processor

ProsCons
Good Overall Product Noise Level
cellpic 33% off
Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office & Shops (Black)
4.1 (2,394)
4.1 (2,394)
33% off
6,698 10,000
Buy now

5. Luminous 900 VA Eco Watt Neo 1050

The Luminous 900VA Eco Watt Neo 1050 Square Wave Inverter is designed for homes, offices, and shops. It has a VA rating of 900VA/12V and can handle peak loads up to 756W. The inverter features square wave output and ABCC technology for faster battery charging and improved battery life. It has both ECO and UPS modes for flexible usage. The inverter is compatible with a single 12V battery with a capacity between 80Ah-220Ah and supports all battery types, such as flat plate, tubular, and SMF. In addition, it is equipped with various protection features like overload, over-temperature, deep discharge, and short circuits.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Product Dimensions: 26.2 x 27.5 x 12.4 Centimetres

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: Eco and UPS Mode

ProsCons
Good Economic ProductNot for heavy appliances
cellpic 43% off
Luminous 900VA Eco Watt Neo 1050 Square Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Shops(Blue)
4.1 (958)
4.1 (958)
43% off
4,843 8,549
Buy now

6. Luminous iCon 1100

The Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter is a premium solution designed for homes and offices. With a VA rating of 900VA and a peak load of 756W, it can power multiple devices, including a TV, LED bulbs, fans, tube lights, laptop, and Wi-Fi router. It offers reliable performance with 80-82% efficiency, 200-220V AC output voltage on UPS mode, and 50Hz output frequency. The fast charge technology ensures quick battery charging, and the product supports tall tubular batteries from 150Ah to 220Ah (sold separately). In addition, the user-friendly LED indication and various protection features make it a safe and convenient inverter option.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Colour: White

Product Dimension: ‎76.5 x 50.5 x 24.6 cm

Special Feature: No Open or dangling wire

ProsCons
Easy to InstallBuild Quality
cellpic 33% off
Luminous iCon 1100 Pure sine Wave Inverter for Home and Office with Dedicated Battery Enclosure, White, Standard
4.3 (123)
4.3 (123)
33% off
9,650 14,500
Buy now

7. Luminous NXG 1450

The Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter is a hybrid UPS solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a rated AC power of 700VA and a 12V operating voltage, it can support a maximum panel power of 12V up to 1000Wp. The inverter features 85% efficiency and offers both ECO mode (180V to 260V) and UPS mode (extended voltage range). The i-Charge technology ensures fast battery charging, and the inverter is capable of power savings of 1.5 to 3 units per day. With a 2-year warranty and ISOT technology for intelligent load sharing, the Luminous NXG 1450 is a reliable and efficient choice for your power needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Product Dimensions: 375*315*150 (mm)

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: ISOT Technology

ProsCons
Uses Solar and Grid Noise Issue
Good For Saving Power 
cellpic 32% off
Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter With ISOT Technology, Intelligent Load Sharing For Home, Office, and Shops (2-Year Warranty, Blue)
3.9 (785)
3.9 (785)
32% off
10,599 15,500
Buy now

8. Luminous Hercules 1600

The Luminous Hercules 1600 Square Wave Inverter is a reliable, cost-effective solution for powering homes, offices, and shops. It is compatible with a single 12V battery with a capacity between 135Ah to 220Ah (sold separately) and supports all types of batteries, such as flat plate, tubular, and SMF. The inverter features various protection features such as overload, over-temperature, deep battery discharge, and short circuit protection. Running a 1.5KVA/1200W load on a single battery saves the cost of an additional battery, making it a unique and cost-efficient option. In addition, the fast-charging feature supports rapid charging and reduces the overall charging time of the battery by 40% compared to other inverters.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Product Dimensions: 40.2 x 32 x 15 Centimetres

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: Fast Charging

ProsCons
Good for Heavy loadsBuild Quality
cellpic 23% off
Luminous Hercules 1600 Square Wave Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops (Blue)
3.3 (81)
3.3 (81)
23% off
8,503 11,000
Buy now

9. Luminous Optimus 1250

The Luminous Optimus 1250 is a pure sine wave inverter for homes, offices, and shops with an advanced LCD. It features a VA rating of 1100VA, a peak load of 924W, and an output voltage of 220V. The inverter is compatible with a single 12V battery with 80Ah to 220Ah capacity (sold separately) and supports a flat plate, tubular, and SMF batteries. The advanced display shows battery performance, and the user-settable controls allow for the charging current and output voltage customization. Fast battery charging starts at 95V, and the inverter includes protection features and alarms for overload, over-temperature, low battery, and short circuits.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Product Dimensions: 30 x 27.5 x 13.9 Centimetres

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: Overload Alarm

ProsCons
Low Voltage ChargingNoise Issue when charging
cellpic 26% off
Luminous Optimus 1250 Pure Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops with Advanced LCD Display (Blue), Standard
3.1 (61)
3.1 (61)
26% off
7,749 10,500
Buy now

10. Luminous iCruze 3000

The Luminous iCruze 3000 is a 2.8 KVA pure sine wave inverter suitable for homes, offices, and shops. It has an advanced LCD and can be converted to a smart inverter by connecting to a Luminous connect dongle. The user-settable controls allow for mode selection, battery type and capacity, and no-load shutdown prevention. The inverter is compatible with 2 x 12V batteries with a capacity of 60Ah-220Ah and supports all types of batteries. In addition, the inverter has protection features such as AC MCB, bypass switch, no-load shutdown, overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit protection. The product comes with a 2-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Product Dimensions: 30 x 32.6 x 28.4 Centimetres

Colour: Dark Blue

Special Feature: 32 bits

ProsCons
Good load capacityDongle to be bought separately
cellpic 35% off
Luminous iCruze 3000 2.8 KVA 2240W Pure Sine Wave Super Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops (Dark Blue)
3.9 (33)
3.9 (33)
35% off
17,549 26,900
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 Luminous - Zelio - 1100 Easy Bypass Switch LCD Eco and Ups Mode
 Luminous Power Sine 800 Thermal Management System Three stage charging Pure sine wave output
 Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Intelligent UPS with Pure Sine Wave Output Support all Battery Types ABCC Technology
 Luminous Zolt 1100 32-bit DSP processor Safety Alarm Intuitive Display 
 Luminous 900VAEco Watt Neo 1050 Square wave Inverter Eco and UPS mode ABCC Technology
 Luminous iCon 1100 Integrated Dedicated Battery enclosure Overload ProtectionFast Charge Technology 
 Luminous NXG 1450 3 User Settable mode ISOT Technology Solar Charge controller
 Luminous Hercules 1600 Eco and UPS Mode Inbuilt battery gravity builder Saves Cost
 Luminous Optimus 1250 Fast Battery Charging User Settable Controls Advanced LCD battery
Luminous iCruze 3000User Settable ControlsLCD Display32-bit DSP processor

Best overall product:

The Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter is a top choice for homes, offices, and shops. With a compact design and digital LED display, this 900VA pure sine wave inverter is easy to use and monitor. The device is compatible with all types of power cuts and offers high charge acceptance and low maintenance. Comes with a 2-year warranty, easy returns, and includes the inverter, manual, and warranty card. The 32-bit DSP processor protects against overload, discharge, short-circuit, reverse polarity, and input mains protection, making it the best overall product.

Best value for money:

The Luminous Eco Watt Neo 1050 is a great value-for-money option, offering a VA rating of 900VA/12V and the ability to handle peak load up to 756W. This inverter provides efficient and flexible power backup with square wave output, fast battery charging through ABCC technology, and both ECO and UPS modes. In addition, it is compatible with all battery types and has various protection features, making it a safe and economical choice for home, office, and shop power backup needs.

How to find the best inverter for your home?

Consider the power requirements, type of wave output, battery compatibility, and safety features to choose the best product for your home. Look for an inverter with a high VA rating, pure sine wave output, compatible battery type and capacity, and protection against overload, over-temperature, and short-circuit. Consider the budget and the warranty period offered by the manufacturer. Read reviews and compare different inverters to make an informed decision.

Product Price
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Home Pure Sinewave Inverter UPS - Black ₹ 6,995
Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops (Blue) ₹ 4,448
Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Shops (Blue) ₹ 5,999
Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office & Shops (Black) ₹ 6,698
Luminous 900VA Eco Watt Neo 1050 Square Wave Inverter for Home, Office and Shops(Blue) ₹ 4,843
Luminous iCon 1100 Pure sine Wave Inverter for Home and Office with Dedicated Battery Enclosure, White, Standard ₹ 9,650
Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter With ISOT Technology, Intelligent Load Sharing For Home, Office, and Shops (2-Year Warranty, Blue) ₹ 10,599
Luminous Hercules 1600 Square Wave Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops (Blue) ₹ 8,503
Luminous Optimus 1250 Pure Sine Wave Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops with Advanced LCD Display (Blue), Standard ₹ 7,749
Luminous iCruze 3000 2.8 KVA 2240W Pure Sine Wave Super Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops (Dark Blue) ₹ 17,549

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances Gadgets
