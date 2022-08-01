Story Saved
Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Best mixer grinders: Top 10 to ease up your kitchen chores

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 31, 2022 21:18 IST
Summary:

Learn about the best mixer grinders available in India to better understand their features and assist yourself with a good buy.

product info
Mixer grinders play an important role in kitchen activities.

Every household has a mixer grinder today. This essential appliance is available today in various sizes. You can purchase a set for blending your required meal, which can be vegetables, spices and herbs to cook, or to prepare delicious shakes and smoothies with fruits and berries. If you do not have a mixer grinder yet in your kitchen, it is time you invest in one, and we shall help you in your search.

Here are some of the best mixer grinders that you can choose to buy:

1. Prestige Orion Mixer Grinder

This mixer grinder by Prestige is perfect for tough grinding and smooth results. From grinding herbs such as ginger and coriander to the batter of rice and pulses, the grinder boasts efficient blades. It also features sturdy handles for durability and a strong 500 W motor.

Specifications

Blade material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 500 watts

Voltage: 230

Number of jars: 3 (1200 ml, 1000 ml and 500 ml)

Available colours: Red

Product dimensions: 40 x 25 x 30 cm; Total = 4 kg

Included units: 1 mixer grinder base unit, 1 SS wet jar - 1200 ml with blade, 1 SS dry jar 1000 ml with blade, 1 SS chutney Jar 500 ml

ProsCons
Superior built qualityRequires regular cooling during usage
2 years warrantyBurning smell due to varnish coating
Ergonomic design 
cellpic
Prestige Orion Mixer Grinder 500 W, 3 Jars,(1200ml,1000ml,500ml) (Red)
44% off
2,199 3,895
Buy now

2. Prestige Endura Mixer Grinder

One of the best mixer grinders in stainless steel, the Prestige Endura Mixer Grinder looks stylish and works like a pro to blend ingredients smoothly within seconds. It features an ultra-powerful motor of 1000 watts with pure copper motor winding.

Specifications

Blade material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 1000 watts

Voltage: 230

Number of Jars: 6

Colour: Black and silver

Product dimensions: ‎ 39.8 x 39.8 x 29.3

Included Units:

1 x Polycarbonate Juice extractor jar with sieve - 1500 ml

1 x Multi-utility jar

3 SS Jars (Wet grinding jar 1500 ml, dry grinding jar 1000 ml, chutney jar 450 ml)

1 x Nifty mix-o-keep jar 350 ml

ProsCons
Sturdy stainless steel finishSmall jar comes without handle
5 years warrantyHigh vibration during full load grinding
Heavy duty 1000 watts motor 
cellpic
Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder 6 Jars
30% off
7,700 10,995
Buy now

3. Philips HL7756/750-Watt Mixer Grinder

Though the chutney jar of this Philips mixer grinder is comparatively smaller in size, it is quite efficient, making it one of the best mixer grinders in India. The wet jar can grind ingredients into a fine consistency, and you can use the dry jar to powder your dry ingredients within minutes.

Specifications

Blade material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 750 watts

Voltage: 220

Number of Jars: 3

Colour: Black

Product dimensions: ‎ 36 x 22 x 27

Included units: 1 mixer grinder, 1 wet Jar, 1 multipurpose jar, 1 chutney jar

ProsCons
Semi-transparent lids Fixed blades make cleaning difficult
2 years warrantyHigher level of noise 
Allows continuous 25 minutes of grinding 
cellpic
Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder 750 Watt , 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)
21% off
3,380 4,295
Buy now

4. Philips Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder

Priced to suit every pocket, the Philips Viva Collection HL7701/00 is another good mixer grinder to purchase. It is efficient and designed to perform well to grind and blend all forms of ingredients.

Specifications

Blade material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 750 watts

Voltage: 230

Number of Jars: 4

Colour: Mix of white and lavender

Product Dimensions: ‎‎47.3 x 25.3 x 38.5 cm

Included Units: 1 mixer grinder, 1 wet jar, 1 dry jar, 1 chutney jar, 1 leakproof jar and spatula

ProsCons
Advanced air ventilation for coolingAverage built quality
2 years warranty 
Auto cut-off protection 
cellpic
Philips Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder, 750 Watts, 4 Jars (Elegant Lavender and White)
19% off
4,689 5,795
Buy now

5. Prestige Delight Plus Mixer Grinder

Another mixer grinder with a 750-watt motor is the Prestige Delight Plus Mixer Grinder, which comes with a stainless steel body and polycarbonate lids. This is a good buy because it makes less noise and offers excellent grinding results.

Specifications

Blade Material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 750 watts

Voltage: 230

Number of Jars: 3

Colour: Yellow

Product dimensions: ‎ 20 x 18 x 38

Included units: 3 stainless steel jars, 1 juicer jar

ProsCons
Easy lock system Comparatively, more time is needed for wet grinding.
2 years warranty 
Excellent dry grinding performance 
cellpic
Prestige Delight Plus 750 W Mixer Grinder ( With 3 SS Jars and 1 Juicer Jar)
31% off
4,999 7,245
Buy now

6. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

This robust mixer grinder is ideal for grinding soft and tough ingredients with utmost convenience, which makes it one of the best mixer grinders in India. If your everyday meals demand a quick grind of ingredients, such as pulses, herbs or vegetables, this can turn out to be a good buy.

Specifications

Blade material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 750 watts

Voltage: 240

Number of jars: 3

Colour: Black

Product dimensions: ‎ 32 x 58.1 x 32

Included units: 1 mixer grinder, 1 wet jar, 1 multipurpose jar, 1 chutney jar

ProsCons
Semi-transparent lids Fixed blades make cleaning difficult
2 years warrantyHigher level of noise 
Allows continuous 25 minutes of grinding 
cellpic
Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder, 750 watt, Black/Light Grey, 5 jars - 3 In 1 insta fresh juicer Jar & Master chef food processor Jar, Vega W5 motor with 5yr Warranty & Lifelong Free Service
12% off
9,285 10,535
Buy now

7. Vidiem MG 521A 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

This is another budget-friendly mixer grinder that has a stylish look as well. Its 750-watt motor promises excellent grinding and its sturdy built quality is what makes it a popular choice among households in India.

Specifications

Blade material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 750 watts

Voltage: 240

Number of Jars: 3

Colour: Grey and orange

Product dimensions: ‎ 48.5 x 29 x 25.5

Included units: 1 master jar, 1 multi-purpose jar, 1 Marvel chutney grinding jar

ProsCons
Self-locking jars to ensure safety Very noisy
5 years warrantyAverage performance in dry grinding
Ergonomic sturdy handles 
cellpic
Vidiem MG 521 A 750W Mixer Grinder, Grey with Orange
36% off
4,439 6,944
Buy now

8. Sujata Dynamix 900 Watt Mixer Grinder

Whether grinding rice and pulses for the batter, making a delicious milkshake, or grinding ginger and herbs, Sujata offers some of the best mixer grinders. The dome-shaped lid and detachable blades in the Sujata Dynamix 900 Watt Mixer Grinder are easy to use.

Specifications

Blade material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 900 watts

Number of jars: 3

Colour: White

Product dimensions: ‎ 49 x 22.5 x 35.5

Included units: 1 unit motor, 1 wet grinder jar, 1 chutney jar, 1 dry grinder jar

ProsCons
Can run for 90 minutes straight No overload protection switch
2 years warrantyLimited aftersales network
Low maintenance and shock-proof 
cellpic
Sujata Dynamix, Mixer Grinder, 900 Watts, 3 Jars (White)
31% off
5,840 8,478
Buy now

9. Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder

What makes the Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder one of the best mixer grinders for you to invest in? It comes with hand-free operations and you can also pre-set the grinding functionalities. How cool is that, right? You can grind various ingredients in the jars in a pre-set time.

Specifications

Blade material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 1400 watts

Voltage: 240

Number of Jars: 3

Colour: Black

Product dimensions: ‎ 19 x 23 x 50

Included units: 1 mixer grinder, 1.5-litre and 1.0-litre multi-purpose jar, 0.5-litre dry jar, tamper, scraper, two filler caps, and base

ProsCons
Hands-free operations Not for grinding ingredients in smaller quantities
5 years warrantyHigh levels of noise 
Intelligent controls 
cellpic
Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder 58770-IN, 1400 Watt Rated Motor, Triple Overload Protection, 3 Stainless Steel Leakproof Jars, Triple Safety Protection, Intelligent Controls, Black
17% off
24,999 30,000
Buy now

10. Preethi Blue Leaf Platinum Mixer Grinder

This mixer grinder features a chutney jar with a zig-zag edge, proving excellent in efficiently grinding ingredients. It also comes with four prolonged blades in the multi-purpose jar, which is ideal to grind ingredients uniformly, making it one of the best mixer grinders available in the market.

Specifications

Blade material: Stainless steel

Wattage: 750 watts

Voltage: 230

Number of Jars: 3

Colour: White

Product Dimensions: 44 x 38 x 24

Included Units: 1 mixer grinder, 1 main jar (1.7 L), 1 middle jar (1.2L), 1 super extractor (1.5L), 1 Grind n’ Store (0.4 L), 1 airtight storage container.

ProsCons
Grind and store convenientlyCleaning of the jars in difficult areas is a must to avoid accumulation
5 years warranty 
Shock-proof ABS body and heat sensitive cut-off system 
cellpic
Preethi Blue Leaf Platinum MG 139 mixer grinder, 750 watt, White, 4 jars - Super Extractor juicer Jar & Storage Air-Tight Container, FBT motor with 5yr Warranty & Lifelong Free Service, Standard
4% off
6,456 6,755
Buy now

Price of best mixer grinders at a glance:

ProductPrice
Prestige Orion Mixer Grinder 2,199
Prestige Endura Mixer Grinder 7,700
Philips HL7756/750-Watt Mixer Grinder 3,470
Philips Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder 4,899
Prestige Delight Plus Mixer Grinder 5,099
Preethi Zodiac MG-218 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 9,364
Vidiem MG 521A 750 Watt Mixer Grinder 4,490
Sujata Dynamix 900 Watt Mixer Grinder 5,749
Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder 23,996
Preethi Blue Leaf Platinum Mixer Grinder 6,449

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers

ProductFeature  1Feature 2Feature 3
Prestige Orion Mixer Grinder500 WattsSuperior built qualityErgonomic Design
Prestige Endura Mixer Grinder1000 WattsSturdy stainless steel finishMotor with pure copper motor winding
Philips HL7756/750-Watt Mixer Grinder750 WattsAllows continuous 25 minutes grindingSemi-transparent lids for convenience
Philips Viva Collection HL7701/00 Mixer Grinder750 WattsAdvanced air ventilation for coolingAuto cut-off protection
Prestige Delight Plus Mixer Grinder750 WattsEasy lock system Excellent dry grinding performance
Preethi Zodiac MG-218 750 Watt Mixer Grinder750 WattsSemi-transparent lids for convenienceAllows continuous 25 minutes of grinding
Vidiem MG 521A 750 Watt Mixer Grinder750 WattsSelf-locking jars to ensure safetyErgonomic sturdy handles
Sujata Dynamix 900 Watt Mixer Grinder900 WattsCan run for 90 minutes straightLow maintenance and shock-proof
Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder1400 WattsHands-free operations Intelligent controls
Preethi Blue Leaf Platinum Mixer Grinder750 WattsShock proof ABS bodyHeat sensitive cut-off system

Best value for money

If you are looking for an ideal mixer grinder at a pocket-friendly price and good performance, thePrestige Orion Mixer Grinder is the perfect appliance. It is ideal for tough grinding of herbs and making batters. What makes this one of the best mixer grinders is its super-efficient blades and the 500 W motor.

Best overall

ThePhilips HL7756/750-Watt Mixer Grinder is one of the best buys in India overall. The performance it offers to grind all kinds of ingredients into a fine consistency, whether dry or wet, is noteworthy.

How to find the perfect mixer grinder

Choosing the right mixer grinder for your kitchen should not be much of a challenge since there are several options available in every budget.

To choose the best mixer grinders within your budget, it is important that you plan about your exact requirements and necessities. You can start shortlisting them from the available brands, followed by their respective models.

For the best results, it is also important that you check for the service centres of the particular brand in your area to avoid hassles when you require quick service.

Finding the perfect mixer grinder cannot be a challenge when you know the pros and cons of each appliance that the many brands offer. Carefully check the wattage, volts, blades, body material and more, and you will be set to make a purchase.

FAQs

1.How good is a mixer grinder under 5,000?

Many brands are selling good mixer grinders under 5,000 with world-class features. All you need to do is check the pros and cons and see if the particular products meet your demand.

2.How important is it to check the wattage of a mixer grinder?

It is very important to check the wattage of a mixer grinder. The higher the wattage of an appliance such as a mixer grinder, the tougher and smoother is its grinding performance. You can also choose to go for a mixer grinder that has 500 W to 750 W.

3.How can I determine the quality of a mixer grinder before purchase?

The best way to learn the performance of a mixer grinder is by checking its reviews online. Thoroughly go through the hundreds of reviews that you can find online. If you have an acquaintance using the same mixer grinder, check out the product at their home for a better understanding.

4.What is the average lifetime of a mixer grinder?

The best mixer grinders will easily last for 8-10 years, and even more if you are lucky. Such a long life of the mixer grinder can be enjoyed when the motor, blades and jars are of good quality. In addition, maintaining the durability of a mixer grinder also depends on you. Ensure that you use it carefully, clean it immediately after use and keep it away from dust and dirt.

5.Why do mixer grinders have a burning smell at times?

This burning smell in mixer grinders is a common issue in almost all appliances of different brands. This is typical in the first usage, and it is normal for the mixer grinder to smell. It happens due to the varnish coating on the motors. After a few usages, the smell starts to vanish.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

