Best mixer grinders: Top 10 to ease up your kitchen chores

This mixer grinder by Prestige is perfect for tough grinding and smooth results. From grinding herbs such as ginger and coriander to the batter of rice and pulses, the grinder boasts efficient blades. It also features sturdy handles for durability and a strong 500 W motor.

Here are some of the best mixer grinders that you can choose to buy:

Every household has a mixer grinder today. This essential appliance is available today in various sizes. You can purchase a set for blending your required meal, which can be vegetables, spices and herbs to cook, or to prepare delicious shakes and smoothies with fruits and berries. If you do not have a mixer grinder yet in your kitchen, it is time you invest in one, and we shall help you in your search.

One of the best mixer grinders in stainless steel, the Prestige Endura Mixer Grinder looks stylish and works like a pro to blend ingredients smoothly within seconds. It features an ultra-powerful motor of 1000 watts with pure copper motor winding.

Though the chutney jar of this Philips mixer grinder is comparatively smaller in size, it is quite efficient, making it one of the best mixer grinders in India. The wet jar can grind ingredients into a fine consistency, and you can use the dry jar to powder your dry ingredients within minutes.

Priced to suit every pocket, the Philips Viva Collection HL7701/00 is another good mixer grinder to purchase. It is efficient and designed to perform well to grind and blend all forms of ingredients.

Another mixer grinder with a 750-watt motor is the Prestige Delight Plus Mixer Grinder, which comes with a stainless steel body and polycarbonate lids. This is a good buy because it makes less noise and offers excellent grinding results.

This robust mixer grinder is ideal for grinding soft and tough ingredients with utmost convenience, which makes it one of the best mixer grinders in India. If your everyday meals demand a quick grind of ingredients, such as pulses, herbs or vegetables, this can turn out to be a good buy.

This is another budget-friendly mixer grinder that has a stylish look as well. Its 750-watt motor promises excellent grinding and its sturdy built quality is what makes it a popular choice among households in India.

Whether grinding rice and pulses for the batter, making a delicious milkshake, or grinding ginger and herbs, Sujata offers some of the best mixer grinders. The dome-shaped lid and detachable blades in the Sujata Dynamix 900 Watt Mixer Grinder are easy to use.

What makes the Hamilton Beach Professional Juicer Mixer Grinder one of the best mixer grinders for you to invest in? It comes with hand-free operations and you can also pre-set the grinding functionalities. How cool is that, right? You can grind various ingredients in the jars in a pre-set time.

This mixer grinder features a chutney jar with a zig-zag edge, proving excellent in efficiently grinding ingredients. It also comes with four prolonged blades in the multi-purpose jar, which is ideal to grind ingredients uniformly, making it one of the best mixer grinders available in the market.

Price of best mixer grinders at a glance:

Best value for money

If you are looking for an ideal mixer grinder at a pocket-friendly price and good performance, thePrestige Orion Mixer Grinder is the perfect appliance. It is ideal for tough grinding of herbs and making batters. What makes this one of the best mixer grinders is its super-efficient blades and the 500 W motor.

Best overall

ThePhilips HL7756/750-Watt Mixer Grinder is one of the best buys in India overall. The performance it offers to grind all kinds of ingredients into a fine consistency, whether dry or wet, is noteworthy.

How to find the perfect mixer grinder

Choosing the right mixer grinder for your kitchen should not be much of a challenge since there are several options available in every budget.

To choose the best mixer grinders within your budget, it is important that you plan about your exact requirements and necessities. You can start shortlisting them from the available brands, followed by their respective models.

For the best results, it is also important that you check for the service centres of the particular brand in your area to avoid hassles when you require quick service.

Finding the perfect mixer grinder cannot be a challenge when you know the pros and cons of each appliance that the many brands offer. Carefully check the wattage, volts, blades, body material and more, and you will be set to make a purchase.

FAQs

1.How good is a mixer grinder under ₹5,000?

Many brands are selling good mixer grinders under ₹5,000 with world-class features. All you need to do is check the pros and cons and see if the particular products meet your demand.

2.How important is it to check the wattage of a mixer grinder?

It is very important to check the wattage of a mixer grinder. The higher the wattage of an appliance such as a mixer grinder, the tougher and smoother is its grinding performance. You can also choose to go for a mixer grinder that has 500 W to 750 W.

3.How can I determine the quality of a mixer grinder before purchase?

The best way to learn the performance of a mixer grinder is by checking its reviews online. Thoroughly go through the hundreds of reviews that you can find online. If you have an acquaintance using the same mixer grinder, check out the product at their home for a better understanding.

4.What is the average lifetime of a mixer grinder?

The best mixer grinders will easily last for 8-10 years, and even more if you are lucky. Such a long life of the mixer grinder can be enjoyed when the motor, blades and jars are of good quality. In addition, maintaining the durability of a mixer grinder also depends on you. Ensure that you use it carefully, clean it immediately after use and keep it away from dust and dirt.

5.Why do mixer grinders have a burning smell at times?

This burning smell in mixer grinders is a common issue in almost all appliances of different brands. This is typical in the first usage, and it is normal for the mixer grinder to smell. It happens due to the varnish coating on the motors. After a few usages, the smell starts to vanish.

