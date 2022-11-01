Best Morphy Richards toasters that you need to have in your home

Morphy Richards toasters use latest technology in their manufacturing and have modern designs.

Did you know over 90% of British homes use Morphy Richards home appliances? Thanks to its use of the latest technologies and modern design, Morphy Richards home appliances are top-rated not just in Britain but worldwide, including India. The company uses some of the highest-grade materials for its products, and its toasters are no different. They are built to last. Morphy Richards toasters use stainless steel internal cages, so there are no chances of rusting. It also uses heat-resistant materials for the outer body and is properly tested to ensure top-notch quality assurance. They provide excellent value for the money, and features such as multiple heat settings, defrost, and reheat technologies take these toasters to the next level. Let’s look at the top 5 best Morphy Richards toasters on Amazon. 1. Morphy Richards at 402 Pop-Up Toaster (White, 1450W) Morphy Richards 402 Pop-Up Toaster is available in a glorious white colour that will look really good in your kitchen. The toaster has four slots allowing you to get four slices of bread toasted at once, which is perfect for larger families. It has seven heat settings, a defrost feature, and a dedicated reheat button. With its 1450W power, your breakfast will be ready in almost no time. Power: 1450W of power Heat Settings: 7 heating modes Reheat: Yes Warranty: 2 Years Home Service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service Includes: Toaster, Cord, Crumb Tray, and Instruction Manual Defrost: Yes High Lift Lever: Yes Body: Heat Resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage Slots: 4 Dedicated Cord Storage: No

Pros Cons 1450W No dedicated cord storage or a cord winder Stainless Steel Cage Heat-resistance design Anti-skid feet Removable crumb tray

2. Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster (White) The Morphy Richards AT-201 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster is the best toaster that is available in this price range. The body of this toaster is made up of special heat-resistant materials, and it features a high-lift feature and 7 different heat settings. Apart from that, the toaster comes with 2 years of warranty and 6 months of an extended warranty, which is impressive at this price range. Power: 650 W Heat Settings: 7 heating modes Reheat: No Warranty: 2 years + 6 months extended warranty Home Service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service What’s Included: Toaster, Cord, Crumb Tray, and Instruction Manual Defrost: No High Lift Lever: Yes Body: Heat Resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage Slots: 2 Dedicated Cord Storage: No

Pros Cons 650W Lacks defrost and reheat option Cheaper Great design 2 years + 6 months extended warranty 7 heating modes

3. Morphy Richards Besta Oven Toaster Grill - 40 Litre (Black) The Morphy Richards Besta is an oven, toaster and grill combo with multipurpose benefits. It is definitely not cheap, but it has a 40-litre capacity. It can bake, grill or even toast a slice of bread for you. It has a stainless steel cage to keep the insides of this oven toaster hygienic and rust-free. It also has a removable crumb tray. It has 7 different heat settings and a timer to set your desired heating and baking duration. It also has a “Stay-on” function which can keep your food warm and fresh for a prolonged period. Power: 2000W of power Heat Settings: Multiple heating and timer modes Timer: Yes Warranty: 2 Years Home Service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service What’s Included: Oven Toaster, Cord, and Instruction Manual Indicator: Yes High Lift Lever: Yes Body: Heat Resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage Capacity: 40 Litre Dedicated Cord Storage: No

Pros Cons 40-litre capacity Cost is on the higher side LED indicator Keep warm function

4. Morphy Richards AT-401 1400W Pop-up Toaster, White The larger size of the Morphy Richards AT-401 1400W Pop-up Toaster allows you to put in four slices of bread as compared to two bread in other models. It has an auto turn-off feature to save power and your electricity bill. Its removable crumb plate is made up of stainless steel material, which will prevent your slices of bread from sticking to it. Its industrial design and lower weight also enable you to move it to different places easily. Power: 1400W Knob Settings: heating and timer knobs Reheat: Yes Warranty: 2 Years What’s Included: Toaster, cord, removable crumb tray and instruction manual Defrost: Yes High Lift Lever: Yes Body: Heat Resistant Stainless Steel Body Slots: 4 Dedicated Cord Storage: Yes, with cord winder

Pros Cons 1400W The price is on the higher side 4 slots Heat-resistance design Reheat function Defrost

5. Morphy Richards at 202 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster (White and Blue) The Morphy Richards 202 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster is another option if you are in the market for a new toaster but don’t want to spend too much money. It is cheaper, but it doesn’t have fancy features such as reheating or defrosting. It has a heat-resistant body and is available in cool white with 7 different heat settings. It also has a cancel button. Power: 800 W Heat Settings: 7 heating modes Reheat: No Warranty: 2 Years What’s Included: Toaster, Cord, Crumb Tray, and Instruction Manual Defrost: No High Lift Lever: Yes Body: Heat Resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage Slots: 2 Dedicated Cord Storage: Yes, with cord winder

Pros Cons Cheaper Lacks reheat function Stainless Steel Cage 2 Years Warranty 800W 7 heating modes

Price of best Morphy Richards toasters at a glance:

Product Price Morphy Richards at 402 Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 2,680 Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster Rs. 1,249 Morphy Richards Besta Oven Toaster Grill - 40 Litre Rs. 11,866 Morphy Richards AT-401 1400W Pop-up Toaster Rs. 2,570 Morphy Richards at 202 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster Rs. 1,567

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Morphy Richards at 402 Pop-Up Toaster 1450W Anti-skid feet Removable crumb tray Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster Cheaper Great design 7 heating modes Morphy Richards Besta Oven Toaster Grill - 40 Litre 40-litre capacity LED indicator Bake mode Morphy Richards AT-401 1400W Pop-up Toaster 1400W 4 slots Reheat function Morphy Richards at 202 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster Cheaper 800W 7 heating modes

Best value for money The Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster will provide the best value for the money, as it’s incredibly cheap without sacrificing the power. It has 650W power, which should be more than enough to prepare your breakfast. It also features an excellent design, and its body is made of heat-resistant materials, making it almost impossible to burn yourself accidentally. Best overall The Morphy Richards 402 Pop-Up Toaster is the best toaster with all the bells and whistles you expect from modern-day toasters. But if you want even more features and functionality, such as grill or baking, then the Morphy Richards Besta Oven Toaster Grill - 40 Litre will be the one for you. It allows you to toast, bake or get your food warm in no time. How to find the best toaster? Before buying a toaster for yourself, jot down the specifications you will require. Next, narrow down the brand you want to purchase and the products that fit your bill. Check for promotional offers and discounts and buy!