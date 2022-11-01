Story Saved
Best Morphy Richards toasters that you need to have in your home

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 01, 2022 21:00 IST
Morphy Richards has a collection of great toasters for your everyday morning breakfast. Let’s check out the five best toasters from this brand you can buy.

Morphy Richards toasters use latest technology in their manufacturing and have modern designs.

Did you know over 90% of British homes use Morphy Richards home appliances?

Thanks to its use of the latest technologies and modern design, Morphy Richards home appliances are top-rated not just in Britain but worldwide, including India. The company uses some of the highest-grade materials for its products, and its toasters are no different. They are built to last.

Morphy Richards toasters use stainless steel internal cages, so there are no chances of rusting. It also uses heat-resistant materials for the outer body and is properly tested to ensure top-notch quality assurance. They provide excellent value for the money, and features such as multiple heat settings, defrost, and reheat technologies take these toasters to the next level.

Let’s look at the top 5 best Morphy Richards toasters on Amazon.

1. Morphy Richards at 402 Pop-Up Toaster (White, 1450W)

Morphy Richards 402 Pop-Up Toaster is available in a glorious white colour that will look really good in your kitchen. The toaster has four slots allowing you to get four slices of bread toasted at once, which is perfect for larger families. It has seven heat settings, a defrost feature, and a dedicated reheat button. With its 1450W power, your breakfast will be ready in almost no time.

Power: 1450W of power

Heat Settings: 7 heating modes

Reheat: Yes

Warranty: 2 Years

Home Service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service

Includes: Toaster, Cord, Crumb Tray, and Instruction Manual

Defrost: Yes

High Lift Lever: Yes

Body: Heat Resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage

Slots: 4

Dedicated Cord Storage: No

ProsCons
1450WNo dedicated cord storage or a cord winder
Stainless Steel Cage 
Heat-resistance design 
Anti-skid feet 
Removable crumb tray 
Morphy Richards at 402 Pop-Up Toaster (White, 1450W)
7% off 2,680 2,890
2. Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster (White)

The Morphy Richards AT-201 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster is the best toaster that is available in this price range. The body of this toaster is made up of special heat-resistant materials, and it features a high-lift feature and 7 different heat settings. Apart from that, the toaster comes with 2 years of warranty and 6 months of an extended warranty, which is impressive at this price range.

Power: 650 W

Heat Settings: 7 heating modes

Reheat: No

Warranty: 2 years + 6 months extended warranty

Home Service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service

What’s Included: Toaster, Cord, Crumb Tray, and Instruction Manual

Defrost: No

High Lift Lever: Yes

Body: Heat Resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage

Slots: 2

Dedicated Cord Storage: No

ProsCons
650WLacks defrost and reheat option
Cheaper 
Great design 
2 years + 6 months extended warranty 
7 heating modes 
Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster (White)
8% off 1,649 1,795
3. Morphy Richards Besta Oven Toaster Grill - 40 Litre (Black)

The Morphy Richards Besta is an oven, toaster and grill combo with multipurpose benefits. It is definitely not cheap, but it has a 40-litre capacity. It can bake, grill or even toast a slice of bread for you. It has a stainless steel cage to keep the insides of this oven toaster hygienic and rust-free. It also has a removable crumb tray. It has 7 different heat settings and a timer to set your desired heating and baking duration. It also has a “Stay-on” function which can keep your food warm and fresh for a prolonged period.

Power: 2000W of power

Heat Settings: Multiple heating and timer modes

Timer: Yes

Warranty: 2 Years

Home Service: Within 24 hours, you will get a call for home service

What’s Included: Oven Toaster, Cord, and Instruction Manual

Indicator: Yes

High Lift Lever: Yes

Body: Heat Resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage

Capacity: 40 Litre

Dedicated Cord Storage: No

ProsCons
40-litre capacityCost is on the higher side
LED indicator 
Keep warm function 
Morphy Richards Besta Oven Toaster Grill - 40 Liter (Black)
43% off 11,866 20,895
4. Morphy Richards AT-401 1400W Pop-up Toaster, White

The larger size of the Morphy Richards AT-401 1400W Pop-up Toaster allows you to put in four slices of bread as compared to two bread in other models. It has an auto turn-off feature to save power and your electricity bill. Its removable crumb plate is made up of stainless steel material, which will prevent your slices of bread from sticking to it. Its industrial design and lower weight also enable you to move it to different places easily.

Power: 1400W

Knob Settings: heating and timer knobs

Reheat: Yes

Warranty: 2 Years

What’s Included: Toaster, cord, removable crumb tray and instruction manual

Defrost: Yes

High Lift Lever: Yes

Body: Heat Resistant Stainless Steel Body

Slots: 4

Dedicated Cord Storage: Yes, with cord winder

ProsCons
1400WThe price is on the higher side
4 slots 
Heat-resistance design 
Reheat function 
Defrost 
Morphy Richards AT-401 1400W Pop-up Toaster, White
5. Morphy Richards at 202 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster (White and Blue)

The Morphy Richards 202 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster is another option if you are in the market for a new toaster but don’t want to spend too much money. It is cheaper, but it doesn’t have fancy features such as reheating or defrosting. It has a heat-resistant body and is available in cool white with 7 different heat settings. It also has a cancel button.

Power: 800 W

Heat Settings: 7 heating modes

Reheat: No

Warranty: 2 Years

What’s Included: Toaster, Cord, Crumb Tray, and Instruction Manual

Defrost: No

High Lift Lever: Yes

Body: Heat Resistant Body With Stainless Steel Cage

Slots: 2

Dedicated Cord Storage: Yes, with cord winder

ProsCons
CheaperLacks reheat function
Stainless Steel Cage 
2 Years Warranty 
800W 
7 heating modes 
Morphy Richards at 202 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster (White and Blue)
Price of best Morphy Richards toasters at a glance:

ProductPrice
Morphy Richards at 402 Pop-Up ToasterRs. 2,680
Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up ToasterRs. 1,249
Morphy Richards Besta Oven Toaster Grill - 40 LitreRs. 11,866
Morphy Richards AT-401 1400W Pop-up ToasterRs. 2,570
Morphy Richards at 202 2-Slice Pop-up ToasterRs. 1,567

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Morphy Richards at 402 Pop-Up Toaster1450WAnti-skid feetRemovable crumb tray
Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up ToasterCheaperGreat design7 heating modes
Morphy Richards Besta Oven Toaster Grill - 40 Litre40-litre capacityLED indicatorBake mode
Morphy Richards AT-401 1400W Pop-up Toaster1400W4 slotsReheat function
Morphy Richards at 202 2-Slice Pop-up ToasterCheaper800W7 heating modes

Best value for money

The Morphy Richards AT-201 2-Slice 650-Watt Pop-Up Toaster will provide the best value for the money, as it’s incredibly cheap without sacrificing the power. It has 650W power, which should be more than enough to prepare your breakfast. It also features an excellent design, and its body is made of heat-resistant materials, making it almost impossible to burn yourself accidentally.

Best overall

The Morphy Richards 402 Pop-Up Toaster is the best toaster with all the bells and whistles you expect from modern-day toasters. But if you want even more features and functionality, such as grill or baking, then the Morphy Richards Besta Oven Toaster Grill - 40 Litre will be the one for you. It allows you to toast, bake or get your food warm in no time.

How to find the best toaster?

Before buying a toaster for yourself, jot down the specifications you will require. Next, narrow down the brand you want to purchase and the products that fit your bill. Check for promotional offers and discounts and buy!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS