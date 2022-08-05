Best Motorola mobile phones under ₹ 15,000 By Affiliate Desk

Motorola phones come with the assurance of quality.

From the best camera quality to a top-notch LED display, buying a new phone requires a lot of background research and knowledge. Besides reading or watching videos about the latest phones, features, etc., it is also essential to analyse phones and brands that fit your budget. Among all the existing brands in the market today, Motorola stands out as a brand that provides quality within your budget. By exploring more Motorola mobile phones, you can decide which one you should buy. Look out for phones with the best-advanced features, exciting offers, and those that fit your budget. We have shortlisted the 9 best Motorola mobile phones under ₹15,000 to make your buying process easier. Check the list of these smartphones below- 1. Motorola G31 (4GB, 64GB) The Moto G31 and its predecessor, the Moto G30, have extremely similar and fantastic appearances. Motorola G31 has a unique design that feels durable compared to other Motorola phones. You can enjoy watching movies, playing games, or surfing the web for longer periods, thanks to the long-lasting battery of the G31. Specifications: ● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 1 TB ● Display: 16.43 cm (6.47 inch) full HD+ display ● Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 13MP front camera ● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery ● Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Processor ● Weight: 180 grams

Pros Cons High-quality AMOLED display The camera quality is average. IPX2 waterproof

2. Motorola G51 The second on the list of the finest Motorola mobile phones under 15,000, the Motorola G51 is a phone that must be checked out in the coming Amazon prime day sale. The 6.8 inches display provides the finest experience for watching your favourite films, exploring the world wide web, and more. It has a stylish look with amazon colour options like indigo blue, black, etc., making it a decent buying option for phones under 15,000. Specifications: ● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 128 GB ● Display: 17.27 cm (6.8 inches) full HD+ display ● Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 13MP front camera ● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro processor ● Weight: 420 grams

Pros Cons Latest Snapdragon pro processor A little heavy compared to other phones in the same price range Big display for the best picture quality Lacks AMOLED panel

3. Motorola G40 This 6.8-inches long beast provides a dashing and stylish look to its owner. With this large LED display, enjoy the finest games in the best quality and take amazing videos. The G40, with its glossy back and side frame, gives the mobile phone a classy look. Talking about the comfort of holding the phone, the G40 is not much comfortable due to its design but is surely an attractive mobile phone. Specifications: ● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 128 GB ● Display: 17.27 cm (6.8 inches) full HD+ display ● Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 13MP front camera ● Battery: 6000 mAh LiPo battery ● Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 G processor ● Weight: 450 grams

Pros Cons Comes with a heavy battery backup of 6000 mAh Thick compared to other phones in the same price range Decent hardware performance Slow charging

4. Motorola G22 The Motorola G22, with its amazing battery life, display, camera functions, and software, is made for perfection. From accessing work data to scanning for information in and out, the G22 provides the finest technical elements with a cool and stylish look. Specifications: ● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB ● Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display ● Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera ● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery ● Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 processor ● Weight: 185 grams

Pros Cons 16 MP front camera for beautiful pictures Its performance could be better Lightweight Captures poor photos in low light

5. Motorola E40 The first listing from the E-series, Motorola E40 is a key budget buy with exciting features for daily use. You can enjoy watching your favourite shows, reading, doing your work efficiently, and much more on the E40. With its modern look and decent features, the E40 is one of the decent Motorola mobile phones under 15,000. Specifications: ● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB ● Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display ● Camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera ● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery ● Processor: UNISOC T700 processor ● Weight: 370 grams

Pros Cons A good budget buy with advanced features A little outdated processor A long-lasting battery in this budget Heavy when compared to other phones

6. Moto E 32S One of the finest Motorola E-series phones in the latest launches, the E 32S provides unmatchable display and performance service in a pocket-friendly budget. With a long-lasting battery with an unmatchable display, the E 32S provides various mind-easing options like watching movies, games, and much more. Specifications: ● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 1TB ● Display: 16.51 cm (6.5 inches) HD+ display ● Camera: 16MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera ● Battery: 5000 mAh Lithium battery ● Processor: Mediatek Helio G37 processor ● Weight: 185 grams

Pros Cons Lightweight with a long battery life Lacks 5G support A good budget buy with advanced features

7. Moto G5S Plus (renewed) With a good metal body that gives the G5S plus an amazing shine, this phone is a true beast in the G series of Motorola. The G5S Plus has a decent screen display and is not that thick to carry around in your pocket; hence, it provides a good overall experience. Specifications: ● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 128 GB ● Display: 13.97 cm (5.5 inches) IPS LCD ● Camera: 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera ● Battery: 3000 mAh Lithium battery ● Processor: Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor ● Weight: 168 grams

Pros Cons Lightweight with advanced features Old processor and only 3000 mAh battery power A good budget buy Lacks 5G support

8. Motorola G31 (6GB, 256GB - renewed) The renewed version of the Motorola G31 with more RAM and ROM, the G31 is a must-buy. To enjoy the amazing features in a pocket-friendly budget, this phone is your go-to buy among the best Motorola mobile phones under 15,000. Specifications: ● Memory: 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM, expandable up to 1 TB ● Display: 16.43 cm (6.47 inch) full HD+ display ● Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera and 13MP front camera ● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery ● Processor: Mediatek Helio G85 Processor ● Weight: 180 grams

Pros Cons High-quality AMOLED display The camera quality is average IPX2 waterproof

9. Motorola G30 (renewed) The Moto G30 boasts a distinctive new design compared to earlier Motorola smartphones. A 6.5-inch screen with a dewdrop notch at the top dominates the front display, making it look simple and stylish. The phone is thin and comfortable as a thumb can be moved over the panel without difficulty from one side to the other. Specifications: ● Memory: 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 1 TB ● Display: 16.43 cm (6.47 inch) full HD+ display ● Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 13MP front camera ● Battery: 5000 mAh LiPo battery ● Processor: Snapdragon 662 Processor ● Weight: 370 grams

Pros Cons Powerful battery performance Lowlight camera performance Faster performance and storage facility Chunky design

Price of Best Motorola Mobile at a glance:

Product Price Motorola G31 (4GB, 64GB) 11,100 Motorola G51 13,890 Motorola G40 14,780 Motorola G22 10,675 Motorola E40 10,290 Motorola E32 S 11,000 Motorola G5S Plus (renewed) 7,499 Motorola G31 (6GB, 256GG, renewed) 13,999 Motorola G30 (renewed) 13,999

Best 3 Features For You Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Motorola mobile phones under 15,000:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 G31 (4,64) 5000 mAh battery 13 MP front camera Expandable up to 1 TB G51 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro processor 5000 mAh battery Big display G40 6000 mAh battery 13 MP front camera Snapdragon 732 G processor G22 16 MP front camera Expandable up to 1 TB 5000 mAh battery E40 5000 mAh battery Fingerprint reader with face unlock Expandable up to 1 TB E32 S Lightweight Expandable up to 1 TB 5000 mAh battery G55 Plus Slim design Dual-sim Lightweight G31 (6, 256) ROM of 128 GB 5000 mAh battery 13 MP front camera G30 Expandable up to 1 TB 5000 mAh battery ROM of 64 GB