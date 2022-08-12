With the durability of Motorola, look for options such as the Motorola A10. This keypad phone comes in two colours to give this simple phone a stylish and elegant look, The Motorola A10 lets you explore more than just calling and messaging.

The smartphone processor, commonly referred to as the chipset or SoC, regulates practically every element of your device's functioning. Since most of these chips are equipped with AI technologies, they serve as the system's brain and enable the smartphone to become as intelligent as it is today. The limitations of what we might expect from a smartphone display seem to be constantly being pushed by the size of smartphone displays. With screens up to 6.9 inches, they have progressed to the point where they resemble tablets. Looking at some of the budgeted phones, here is the list of the best Motorola mobile phones under ₹7,000.

It is an undeniable fact that cell phones have become a vital part of this digital world. Smartphones have immensely changed how people communicate today by allowing them to make calls, send and receive texts, listen to music, play games, and take and watch videos/photos.

The Motorola A50 is designed for simple mobile usage such as calling and SMS. Unlike the regular keypad phone, the A50 is equipped with a camera. Offered in a stylish and unique design, the A50 also has a camera that makes it a multi-purpose keypad phone.

A keypad phone that comes with a bigger and more beautiful display screen, the Motorola A70 ranks at the top among Motorola keypad phones. Adorned with a beautiful rose gold colour, the A70 features a beautiful and long-lasting phone-using experience.

Best value for money

Scanning for the best value for money phones in today’s market? Look no further than the Motorola A50 for the best value for money Motorola mobile phones under ₹7000. Equipped with a 1750 mAh battery, the phone provides a long-lasting battery backup and seamless user experience by easily fitting into your pocket. Moreover, it is lightweight, which acts as a cherry on the cake. Besides letting you call and send/receive SMS, the phone features a camera to click decent-quality pictures and make videos.

Best overall

If you are looking for the best overall Motorola mobile phone under ₹7,000, then the best option you can opt for is the Motorola A70. The simple yet stylish phone comes in a rose gold colour and is designed in a bigger screen size than other phones. From calling to SMS and taking stunning pictures becomes more enjoyable using the Motorola A70 when you look at its price.

How to find the perfect Motorola Mobile Phone Under ₹7,000?

The formemost thing to decide before buying a phone for yourself is to determine how much money you are willing to spend. You can save upfront money by purchasing carrier-subsidized phones that you can pay in monthly instalments over a year or two. Although these financing options won't save money in the long run, they will make it an expensive phone with more features.

Create a list of the top must-have features your cellphone has to have before you think of buying it. Utilise the list to compare gadgets on different platforms and ask yourself questions such as – Do you need a phone with a large display? What's your primary purpose for buying a mobile phone, such as gaming, browsing, etc.?

Choosing a smartphone for a loved one or yourself is not an easy task. There are ways to limit your selections while opting for a cellphone meeting all your requirements, so you can spend your money effectively on the most critical features that are useful for you.

If you have access to hundreds of options, making a selection could become daunting, especially if your objectives for buying aren't clear. You can easily understand with the help of a real-life example. If you are given an option to choose a smartphone between the ones with a good camera, which has a long battery life, or the dual sim option because you travel a lot, or a phone with ample storage. Whatever you choose must be based on your requirements.

FAQs

1. What are the primary factors to consider before buying a Motorola phone?

One of the most debatable issues when purchasing a smartphone is whether to look at the device's specifications/features it offers or determine whether it meets our needs. Before making a purchase, a savvy buyer will always consider the camera quality, software, brand, RAM, connection, and several other specifications.

Your smartphone's RAM is the area that allows running apps to store the data they gather. Simply put, the capacity to execute many apps simultaneously and store their data increases with RAM size.

Camera technology evolves in tandem with phone technology. Double, triple, and even quad cameras are standard in modern smartphones. Sensors power smartphone cameras, so the better the sensor, the better the image quality. In additio, one must examine a mobile phone's sensor size and its megapixel count.

Internal storage is another critical feature of a mobile phone. You may decide how much internal storage you want for your phone based on your usage and prior experience.

2. What are the best tips for buying a Motorola mobile phone under 7000?

The design of a new smartphone is, by far, the most crucial consideration. A gadget's appearance and feel significantly impact users' purchasing decisions. For some people, design alone can determine which device is the best. However, purchasing a phone purely on appearance isn't the wisest course of action, so make sure you also consider a phone's specifications and features. We strongly advise you to check out and physically inspect the items you are considering before buying. This will enable you to see the colour selections as they appear in real life and help you determine which gadget best suits your requirements. Also, consider how a phone feels in your hand and how it appears when judging its design, such as having a robust body, easy to operate, and being pleasant to grasp.

3. Is it advisable to buy a Motorola mobile phone for under ₹7,000 in 2022?

If you want a mobile phone for essential functions such as calling, SMS, simple storage, clicking pictures, and shooting videos, you can buy a Motorola mobile phone for under ₹7000.

4. Can I buy a refurbished Motorola phone? Is it advisable?

Consider purchasing an older, used, or refurbished phone to save money. Don't limit yourself to buying the newest phones available. Sometimes, a year or two-year-old gadget may provide you with everything you need and more for a fraction of the cost of the most recent model. The newest phone models offer modest improvements over their predecessors despite being much more expensive. A refurbished or even used smartphone can be the best option if you want a decent bargain. However, you should take your time and adhere to several aspects when purchasing a secondhand device.

5. Where can I buy a Motorola mobile phone for under ₹7,000?

If you wish to get maximum offers, exclusive discounts, and exciting deals, buy your next Motorola phone from an extensive online sale such as the Amazon Prime Day sale or other similar sales.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.