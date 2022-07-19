Best motorola smartphones under 15,000

Summary:
If you're seeking the best mobile phones under ₹15,000, you've found the right place. There are numerous solutions available to you. In terms of performance, these best android Motorola phones under ₹15,000 are competitively priced and can even be compared to premium smartphones. In this price range, you will discover a phone that meets your needs in this price range. Fingerprint sensors, unibody design, metal structure, and some of the best camera phones under Motorola with ₹15,000 are all included in these phones. This best Motorola with a ₹15,000 list offers exceptional value and can compete with newer smartphones.
Check out the top ten Motorola phones under 15000:
1. Motorola G40 Fusion
The Moto G40 Fusion is a respectable option that falls within the $15k price bracket. With the smartphone's expansive display and superb camera setup, photographers will be able to capture even the smallest details in the images. Although its 6000mAh battery and compatibility with Turbo Power Charging provide lengthy operating hours, the internal RAM and storage are on the ordinary side when compared to the market price.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Optimal performance
|Mediocre camera
|Great display quality
|Unobtrusive design
|Top-notch battery backup
|Dual SIM Dual VoLTE support
2. Motorola Moto G22
The Moto G22 is an affordable alternative that comes with four camera options and reliable RAM for consumers to choose from. Additionally, you may rely on this model because of its enormous battery and low price for the Android v12 OS.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life
|Ineffective performance
|Top-notch camera
|Not impressive
3. Motorola E40
The Moto E40 offers an excellent user experience overall and is the ideal blend of strength and beauty. The smartphone has a big battery and normal storage capacity, making it possible to use it without experiencing latency throughout the day. The manufacturer has also included a complete camera setup within the gadget, allowing for fluid shots.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Great battery life
|Low-light camera lacking.
|Superior gaming performance
|There is no quick charging capability
|High-performance camera
4. Motorola G31
The Moto G31 stands out as an excellent option for gamers and movie fans because of its snappy display, strong processing architecture, and 5000mAh battery configuration. The smartphone also features a remarkable triple-camera arrangement on its back, allowing for flawless recordings in any setting.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|AMOLED Display
|No fast charging ability
|Long battery life
|Dolby Atmos speakers
|Triple camera setup
5. Motorola G30
The Moto G30 comes with a number of remarkable specifications that consumers often anticipate from a mid-range gadget. Its powerful quad-camera arrangement on the back and front, along with a respectable front camera, ensure high-quality pictures in a variety of lighting situations. A better user experience is ensured by the brand's excellent RAM and battery figures.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Average Display
|Dolby Atmos speakers
|Triple camera setup
6. Motorola One Power
The Motorola One Power is an older version of Motorola smartphones but has decent performance and battery life as compared to the latest phones even today. The current version is a refurbished one available on Amazon. This phone has a stunning dual camera setup and powerful battery backup to support your daily activities.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|AMOLED Display
|No fast charging ability
|Long battery life
|Dual camera setup
7. Motorola E7 Power
The Moto E7 Power 64GB is a portable performer with a price tag of around Rs.10,000. The gadget assures outstanding utilisation thanks to its strong battery, conventional camera arrangement, and impressive storage capacity. The smartphone is quite heavy, which makes it difficult to operate with one hand for an extended period of time.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|No fast charging ability
|Dual camera setup
|Front camera not up to the mark.
|Splash proof resistance
|Product
|Price
|Motorola G40 Fusion
|₹13,389
|Motorola Moto G22
|₹10,886
|Motorola E40
|₹10,767
|Motorola G31
|₹13,999
|Motorola G30
|₹13,500
|Motorola One Power
|₹9,999
|Motorola E7 Power
|₹10,950
How to find the perfect motorola budget smartphone:
You get a lot of bang for your buck with Motorola smartphones. The phone's pricing ranges from ₹7,499 to ₹59,999, depending on the version and features available. Motorola ensures that your phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is running smoothly. The processor will differ depending on the phone's variant and price. If you buy a phone for gaming, it will include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU, which will provide fast performance and allow. Similarly, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU will be the most basic processor you'll come across.
Best 3 important features for consumers
1. A battery that lasts longer
Even if your smartphone had a shrink-ray or could transform lead into gold, it would be useless without power. There are a few techniques to extend the battery capacity of your phone, but in the end, a larger battery will last you longer.
2. Processing at warp speed
In the smartphone arms race, speed remains the ultimate prize. When apps slow or swiping takes an eternity, you notice. A fast processor is a must.
3. A display that is crystal clear
Smartphones are used for both media consumption and communication. You watch films, play games, look at images on your smartphone screen and want the sharpest display possible.
Best budget
If you're looking for a budget smartphone on a budget from Motorola, there's a large selection to choose from. Budget smartphones nowadays come with great cameras and even more capable hardware to meet your on-the-go computing requirements. Motorola Moto G22 is the clear choice for the best budget smartphone from Motorola.
Best overall
The finest Motorola phone, around ₹13,389, is the Motorola G40 Fusion, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and has 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. It has a 6.5-inch screen and a non-removable Li-Ion 6000 mAh battery. The primary rear camera is a 64+8+2 MP triple camera setup, and the front camera is a 16 MP Camera.
FAQs for motorola phones under ₹15,000:
Q. What are the top Motorola Mobiles phones in India under ₹15,000?
Motorola G40 Fusion and Motorola G31 are the Best Motorola Mobiles phones under 15,000 as of June 2022.
Q. Alternate brands available for less than ₹15,000?
Realme Mobiles and Poco Mobiles are the best options under ₹15,000 in June 2022.
Q. What are the trending Motorola Mobiles phones available in India for less than ₹15,000?
The Motorola G40 Fusion is the most recent Motorola mobile phone under ₹15,000 in the market.
Q. What chipset does the Motorola K42 use?
The MediaTek Helio P22 processor is used in most Motorola K42 phones, while some use the Qualcomm Snapdragon series of processors.
