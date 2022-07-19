Best motorola smartphones under 15,000

Motorola smartphones are known for their sturdy design.

If you're seeking the best mobile phones under ₹15,000, you've found the right place. There are numerous solutions available to you. In terms of performance, these best android Motorola phones under ₹15,000 are competitively priced and can even be compared to premium smartphones. In this price range, you will discover a phone that meets your needs in this price range. Fingerprint sensors, unibody design, metal structure, and some of the best camera phones under Motorola with ₹15,000 are all included in these phones. This best Motorola with a ₹15,000 list offers exceptional value and can compete with newer smartphones. Check out the top ten Motorola phones under 15000: 1. Motorola G40 Fusion The Moto G40 Fusion is a respectable option that falls within the $15k price bracket. With the smartphone's expansive display and superb camera setup, photographers will be able to capture even the smallest details in the images. Although its 6000mAh battery and compatibility with Turbo Power Charging provide lengthy operating hours, the internal RAM and storage are on the ordinary side when compared to the market price. Key Specifications Camera - 16 MP Front Camera with wide-angle, 64+8+2 MP Rear camera

- 16 MP Front Camera with wide-angle, 64+8+2 MP Rear camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Features - Splash proof

- Splash proof Display - 6.8″screen, 395 PPI, 1080 x 2160

- 6.8″screen, 395 PPI, 1080 x 2160 Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

- 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 6000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

Pros Cons Optimal performance Mediocre camera Great display quality Unobtrusive design Top-notch battery backup Dual SIM Dual VoLTE support

2. Motorola Moto G22 The Moto G22 is an affordable alternative that comes with four camera options and reliable RAM for consumers to choose from. Additionally, you may rely on this model because of its enormous battery and low price for the Android v12 OS. Key Specifications Camera - 16 MP Front Camera, 50+8+2+2 MP Rear Camera

- 16 MP Front Camera, 50+8+2+2 MP Rear Camera Processor - MediaTek Helio G37 Chipset

- MediaTek Helio G37 Chipset Features - Latest Android version

- Latest Android version Display - 6.5″ screen, 270 PPI

- 6.5″ screen, 270 PPI Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

- 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Great battery life Ineffective performance Top-notch camera Not impressive

3. Motorola E40 The Moto E40 offers an excellent user experience overall and is the ideal blend of strength and beauty. The smartphone has a big battery and normal storage capacity, making it possible to use it without experiencing latency throughout the day. The manufacturer has also included a complete camera setup within the gadget, allowing for fluid shots. Key Specifications Camera - 8 MP Front Camera, 48 + 2 + 2 MP Triple Rear camera

- 8 MP Front Camera, 48 + 2 + 2 MP Triple Rear camera Processor - Unisoc T700 Chipset

- Unisoc T700 Chipset Display -6.5″ screen, 270 PPI

-6.5″ screen, 270 PPI Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

- 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Great battery life Low-light camera lacking. Superior gaming performance There is no quick charging capability High-performance camera

4. Motorola G31 The Moto G31 stands out as an excellent option for gamers and movie fans because of its snappy display, strong processing architecture, and 5000mAh battery configuration. The smartphone also features a remarkable triple-camera arrangement on its back, allowing for flawless recordings in any setting. Key Specifications Camera - 13 MP front camera, 50+8+2 Rear camera

- 13 MP front camera, 50+8+2 Rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio G85 chipset

- MediaTek Helio G85 chipset Features -Splash proof, IPX2

-Splash proof, IPX2 Display -6.4″ screen, 411 PPI, AMOLED

-6.4″ screen, 411 PPI, AMOLED Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

- 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons AMOLED Display No fast charging ability Long battery life Dolby Atmos speakers Triple camera setup

5. Motorola G30 The Moto G30 comes with a number of remarkable specifications that consumers often anticipate from a mid-range gadget. Its powerful quad-camera arrangement on the back and front, along with a respectable front camera, ensure high-quality pictures in a variety of lighting situations. A better user experience is ensured by the brand's excellent RAM and battery figures. Key Specifications Camera - 13 MP front camera, 50+8+2 Rear camera

- 13 MP front camera, 50+8+2 Rear camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Features -Splash proof, IPX2

-Splash proof, IPX2 Display -6.5″ screen, 270 PPI, LCD

-6.5″ screen, 270 PPI, LCD Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

- 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery with turbo charging

Pros Cons Long battery life Average Display Dolby Atmos speakers Triple camera setup

6. Motorola One Power The Motorola One Power is an older version of Motorola smartphones but has decent performance and battery life as compared to the latest phones even today. The current version is a refurbished one available on Amazon. This phone has a stunning dual camera setup and powerful battery backup to support your daily activities. Key Specifications Camera - 12 MP front camera, 16+5 Rear camera

- 12 MP front camera, 16+5 Rear camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 636

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Features -Big Battery

-Big Battery Display -6.5″ screen, 270 PPI, LCD

-6.5″ screen, 270 PPI, LCD Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

- 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery with turbo charging

Pros Cons AMOLED Display No fast charging ability Long battery life Dual camera setup

7. Motorola E7 Power The Moto E7 Power 64GB is a portable performer with a price tag of around Rs.10,000. The gadget assures outstanding utilisation thanks to its strong battery, conventional camera arrangement, and impressive storage capacity. The smartphone is quite heavy, which makes it difficult to operate with one hand for an extended period of time. Key Specifications Camera - 5 MP front camera, 13+2 Rear camera

- 5 MP front camera, 13+2 Rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio G25

- MediaTek Helio G25 Features -Splash proof, IP52

-Splash proof, IP52 Display -6.5″ screen, 270 PPI, LCD

-6.5″ screen, 270 PPI, LCD Memory - 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM

- 64 GB Storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM

- Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery with turbo charging

Pros Cons Long battery life No fast charging ability Dual camera setup Front camera not up to the mark. Splash proof resistance

Price of best motorola smartphones at a glance:

Product Price Motorola G40 Fusion ₹ 13,389 Motorola Moto G22 ₹ 10,886 Motorola E40 ₹ 10,767 Motorola G31 ₹ 13,999 Motorola G30 ₹ 13,500 Motorola One Power ₹ 9,999 Motorola E7 Power ₹ 10,950