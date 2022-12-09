Sign out
Best Odessey electric blankets in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 09, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Odessey electric blankets in India are designed to meet your needs and offer premium quality to help you relax and stay warm.

Odessey electric blankets are perfect for winter season.

Odessey products provides you with market-leading electric under blanket. Drawing on 15 years of expertise, continual research and development, and customer satisfaction, Odessey designs electric blankets to provide a uniform, gentle warmth throughout the night. They are the perfect accompaniment to the most intolerable winter nights and provide a long-term, cost-efficient solution.

Every Odessey products electric blanket has been exclusively designed for warming the bed. With a three-step regulator in economy/luxury mode and a digital display in automatic mode, it operates from 220-250 volts (AC). It has a power consumption of 80 watts for a single bed/king size, 150 watts for a double bed, and 40 watts for a baby bed.

Best Odessey Products Electric Blanket Options

1. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)

Odessey Products Electric Blanket is the perfect solution for a peaceful coldest winter night. This luxurious wool blanket is lightweight, multicoloured, and certified by the WHO-GMP. It comes with a 1-year warranty and is made with Teflon-coated wiring. It is 100% shockproof and 100% waterproof.

Specifications

Size: Single Bed

Material: Woolen

Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 10 Centimeters

Colour: Multi

Weight: 1500 Grams

Upholstery Material: Polyester

ProsCons
ComfortabilityNo heating modes
Value for Money 
Lightweight 
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) 75X150 CMS, 1 YRS WARRANTY, WHO-GMP CERTIFIED, Wool, lightweight, Multicolored
41% off
1,770 2,999
Buy now

2. Odessey Products Polyester Electric Blanket Double Bed

Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket is the perfect accessory for your bedroom. Made from lightweight polyester with its multicoloured design, The size of 150L x 150W cm makes it an ideal choice for double beds. The Indian style and Doctors recommended.

With its quality construction and attractive features, this electric blanket will surely be a great addition to your home.

Specifications

Size: Double Bed

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimeters

Colour: Multi

Weight: 400 Grams

Upholstery Material: Polyester

ProsCons
LightweightNo heating modes
‎Highly useful for old age pains 
Soft Material 
Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket - 150X150 CMS, Multi Color
37% off
3,150 4,999
Buy now

3. Odessey Products Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket

This Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket is ideal for winter. This single-layered blanket is constructed from premium acrylic material. It is available in a multicolour pattern, with dimensions of 150L x 150W cm.

Easy to use and maintain, it's non-washable. This electric heating blanket gives you and your family the extra warmth they deserve.

Specifications

Size: Double Bed

Material: Acrylic

Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimetres

Colour: Multi

Weight: 3.00 kilograms

Upholstery Material: Polyester

ProsCons
Highly beneficial for old age painsSingle Layered
Beautiful 14-inch Full HD screenHeavyweight
Useful for Arthritis 
odessey products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) 30X60 INCHES…
41% off
1,770 2,999
Buy now

4. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)

The Odyssey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) is a revolutionary way to sleep. This 30x60-inch blanket is the perfect cosy companion for your single bed. The blanket is made with an acrylic material and is available in multicoloured patterns to suit your style.

Its product dimensions measure 150L x 75W cm and have a single-layered design. It is sure to become the perfect companion during those colder months.

Specifications

Size: Single Bed

Material: Acrylic

Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres

Colour: Brown

Weight: ‎1 kg 500 g

Upholstery Material: Polyester

ProsCons
Saves up to 95 percent of electricitySingle colour
Teflon Coated 
Very Useful for Arthritis/Old age pains 
odessey products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) 30X60 INCHES…
41% off
1,770 2,999
Buy now

5. Odessey Products polyester Electric Double bed Blanket

The Odessey Products polyester Electric Double bed Blanket is the perfect solution to a chilly winter night. With a multicolour striped pattern and dimensions of 150x150 cm.

Featuring a polyester fabric and weighing in at 3 kg comes with a 2-year warranty so you can enjoy a restful sleep.

Specifications

Size: Double Bed

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimetres

Colour: Multicolour

Weight: ‎‎3 Kilograms

Upholstery Material: Polyester

ProsCons
LED IndicatorHeavyweight
Waterproof Element 
Remote-controllable two heat Settings 
Odessey Products polyester Electric Double bed Blanket (multicolour, 150x150)
37% off
3,150 4,999
Buy now

6. Odessey Products Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket

The Odessey Products polyester Electric Double Bed Blanket is the perfect addition to any bedroom. This stylish blanket is made of high-quality, machine-washable acrylic fabric, ensuring a soft and comfortable feel. Its vibrant red colour, modern design and generous size make it perfect for double beds.

The Acrylic fabric is durable and easy to maintain, and its 150L x 150W cm dimensions make it suitable for larger beds.

Specifications

Size: Double Bed

Material: Acrylic

Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimetres

Colour: Red

Weight: ‎‎‎2.5 Kilograms

Upholstery Material: Acrylic

ProsCons
Specially designed for HOSPITALS, SPAS, HOTELS, AND resort use.Heavyweight
With three temperature settings Low/Medium/High 
LED Indicator , Waterproof 
Odessey Products Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket
36% off
3,200 4,999
Buy now

7. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed)

Odyssey Products Electric Blanket, perfect for single beds. This blanket is 30x60 inches in size and can be a good choice for adding warmth and comfort to any room. This product is GMP-certified and ISO-9001:2015 compliant.

Furthermore, it is perfect for older adults suffering from aches and pains as it offers additional heat to soothe them.

Specifications

Size: Single Bed

Material: Cotton

Dimensions: ‎20L x 15W Centimetres

Colour: Black

Weight: ‎‎‎2.5 Kilograms

Upholstery Material: Cotton

ProsCons
Useful in old age painsOnly for Winter
Short 20-minute heat-up time 
3 heat setting controller 
Odessey Products WHO GMP Certified, ISO-9001:2015 Co.odessey products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) 30X60 INCHES…Black
41% off
1,770 2,999
Buy now

8. Odessey Products Polyester Electric Double bed Blanket

Odessey Products Polyester Electric Double Bed Blanket – the perfect solution. High-quality polyester fabric, this electric blanket features a classic plaid pattern in multicolour with a full size of 150x150 cm.

Furthermore, this blanket comes with a two-year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Specifications

Size: Single Bed

Material: Polyester

Dimensions: ‎150L x 150W Centimetres

Colour: Multicolour

Weight: ‎‎‎3 Kilograms

Upholstery Material: Polyester

ProsCons
Good heating systemHeavyweight
Saves Electricity 
3 heat setting options 
Odessey Products Polyester Electric Double bed Blanket (multicolour, Full Size - 150x150)
37% off
3,150 4,999
Buy now

9. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed)

Odessey Products' Electric Blanket (Single Bed), a 30X60 inches blanket with an eclectic style. This multicolour blanket is made of cotton and is Doctors recommended, featuring a chequered pattern. This high-quality product is also WHO GMP Certified and ISO-9001:2015 compliant.

Don't miss this chance to experience the comfort and add this Electric Blanket to your bed.

Specifications

Size: Single Bed

Material: Cotton

Dimensions: 20L x 15W Centimetres

Colour: Multicolour

Weight: ‎‎‎1500 Grams

Upholstery Material: Cotton

ProsCons
Doctors recommendedNot useful for summer
Protection against overheat 
100% Shockproof and 100% waterproof. 
Odessey Products WHO GMP Certified, ISO-9001:2015 Co.odessey products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) 30X60 INCHES…Multicolor
42% off
1,750 2,999
Buy now

10. Odessey Products Electric Woollen Bed Heating Blanket

This single-bed electric woollen bed heating blanket from Odessey Products is a must-have for those cold winter nights. Certified by WHO-GMP, this blanket is made of premium wool material, designed to be waterproof and easy to maintain..

Get this electric woollen bed heating blanket by Odessey Products and experience the ultimate comfort and warmth.

Specifications

Size: Single Bed

Material: Wool

Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres

Colour: Multicolour

Weight: ‎‎‎1500 Grams

Upholstery Material: Woolen

ProsCons
WaterproofNo Double Bed
Lightweight 
Available in other colours too 
Odessey Products WHO-GMP Certified Electric Woollen Bed Heating Blanket for Single Bed Indoor & Outdoor Multi Color(Size 75X150)
41% off
1,770 2,999
Buy now

Price of Odessey electric blankets at a glance:

ProductPrice
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) 1,770
Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket 3,150
Odessey Products Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket 3,150
Odessey products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) 1,770
Odessey Products polyester Electric Double bed Blanket 3,149
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) 3,200
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) 1,770
Odessey Products Polyester Electric Double bed Blanket 3,150
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) 1,750
Odessey Products Electric Woollen Bed Heating Blanket 1,770

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OP Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)‎40 x 40 x 10 cm1500 GramsWoollen
OP Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket‎150L x 150W cm‎400 GramsPolyester
OP Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket150L x 150W cm3.00 kilogramsAcrylic
OP Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)150L x 150W cm3.00 kilogramsAcrylic
OP Polyester Electric Double Bed Blanket150L x 150W cm3.00 kilogramsPolyester
OP Electric Blanket (Single Bed)20L x 15W cm3.00 kilogramsAcrylic
OP Electric Blanket (Single Bed) 20L x 15W cm1500 GramsCotton
OP Polyester Electric Double bed Blanket150L x 150W cm3.00 kilogramsPolyester
OP Electric Blanket (Single Bed)20L x 15W cm1500 GramsCotton
Odessey Products Electric Woollen Bed Heating Blanket150L x 75W cm1500 GramsCotton

Best value for money
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) for your single bed. It's the best value for money Odessey Products electric blanket. With Teflon-coated wiring, the electric blanket provides up to 95% energy savings, has three heat settings and is 100% shockproof and waterproof. The high-quality woollen material makes it lightweight yet durable and comes with a 1-year warranty. We recommend it to anyone looking for a single bed and an affordable and reliable electric blanket.

Best overall

Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket. It is strong yet lightweight, with a vibrant multicoloured design that will add style to any bedroom. It is the perfect size for a double bed and is made from quality materials.

The doctors also recommend this electric blanket; It provides extra comfort and warmth at night. It's the best overall, considering the excellent quality and reliability. Overall, experts recommend this Odessey Products electric blanket to anyone looking for a stylish, comfortable, reliable blanket for their bedroom.

How to find the perfect Odessey electric blankets in India?

Finding the perfect Odessey Products electric blanket in India can be a challenging task. Choosing the right electric blanket for your needs is important to consider factors such as size, power specifications, safety features, and material.

Firstly, you should consider the size of the electric blanket to ensure proper fit and comfort. For example, if you buy an electric blanket for a single person, couple, or family.

In addition to size, you should also consider the power requirements of the electric blanket. Before making a purchase, you should check the specifications provided by the manufacturer. Ensure that the electric blanket you buy provides the necessary warmth.

Safety should also be a top priority when selecting an electric blanket. The electric blanket should be UL certified to guarantee safety. Also, the electric blanket should have an automatic shut-off feature that prevents the blanket from getting overheated.

Finally, consider the material of the electric blanket. Electric blankets are available in various fabrics, including wool, polyester, cotton, and Acrylic. Choose an electric blanket that is soft and comfortable to use to get the most out of your blanket.

By considering these factors at the outset, you will be able to find the perfect electric blanket in India that is safe and comfortable to use.

Best Odessey electric blankets

What are the features of Odessey Products Electric Blankets?

Odessey Products Electric Blanket in India has advanced safety features such as overheat protection, auto shut-off, low voltage protection and a timer. It also has easy-to-use controls and a detachable digital controller with a 6-hour timer.

 

How long does the Odessey Products Electric Blanket?

Odessey Products Electric Blanket is designed for long-lasting use and is backed by a 1-year warranty. However, if proper care is taken and it has been maintained properly, it can run for more than 8-10 years.

 

What is the power consumption of Odessey Products Electric Blankets?

The power consumption of the Odessey Products Electric Blanket is 120W. So, you do not have to worry about it consuming a lot of electricity while using it every night.

 View More
