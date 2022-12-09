Best Odessey electric blankets in India By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Odessey electric blankets in India are designed to meet your needs and offer premium quality to help you relax and stay warm.

Odessey electric blankets are perfect for winter season.

Odessey products provides you with market-leading electric under blanket. Drawing on 15 years of expertise, continual research and development, and customer satisfaction, Odessey designs electric blankets to provide a uniform, gentle warmth throughout the night. They are the perfect accompaniment to the most intolerable winter nights and provide a long-term, cost-efficient solution. Every Odessey products electric blanket has been exclusively designed for warming the bed. With a three-step regulator in economy/luxury mode and a digital display in automatic mode, it operates from 220-250 volts (AC). It has a power consumption of 80 watts for a single bed/king size, 150 watts for a double bed, and 40 watts for a baby bed. Best Odessey Products Electric Blanket Options 1. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) Odessey Products Electric Blanket is the perfect solution for a peaceful coldest winter night. This luxurious wool blanket is lightweight, multicoloured, and certified by the WHO-GMP. It comes with a 1-year warranty and is made with Teflon-coated wiring. It is 100% shockproof and 100% waterproof. Specifications Size: Single Bed Material: Woolen Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 10 Centimeters Colour: Multi Weight: 1500 Grams Upholstery Material: Polyester

Pros Cons Comfortability No heating modes Value for Money Lightweight

2. Odessey Products Polyester Electric Blanket Double Bed Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket is the perfect accessory for your bedroom. Made from lightweight polyester with its multicoloured design, The size of 150L x 150W cm makes it an ideal choice for double beds. The Indian style and Doctors recommended. With its quality construction and attractive features, this electric blanket will surely be a great addition to your home. Specifications Size: Double Bed Material: Polyester Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimeters Colour: Multi Weight: 400 Grams Upholstery Material: Polyester

Pros Cons Lightweight No heating modes ‎Highly useful for old age pains Soft Material

3. Odessey Products Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket This Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket is ideal for winter. This single-layered blanket is constructed from premium acrylic material. It is available in a multicolour pattern, with dimensions of 150L x 150W cm. Easy to use and maintain, it's non-washable. This electric heating blanket gives you and your family the extra warmth they deserve. Specifications Size: Double Bed Material: Acrylic Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimetres Colour: Multi Weight: 3.00 kilograms Upholstery Material: Polyester

Pros Cons Highly beneficial for old age pains Single Layered Beautiful 14-inch Full HD screen Heavyweight Useful for Arthritis

4. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) The Odyssey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) is a revolutionary way to sleep. This 30x60-inch blanket is the perfect cosy companion for your single bed. The blanket is made with an acrylic material and is available in multicoloured patterns to suit your style. Its product dimensions measure 150L x 75W cm and have a single-layered design. It is sure to become the perfect companion during those colder months. Specifications Size: Single Bed Material: Acrylic Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres Colour: Brown Weight: ‎1 kg 500 g Upholstery Material: Polyester

Pros Cons Saves up to 95 percent of electricity Single colour Teflon Coated Very Useful for Arthritis/Old age pains

5. Odessey Products polyester Electric Double bed Blanket The Odessey Products polyester Electric Double bed Blanket is the perfect solution to a chilly winter night. With a multicolour striped pattern and dimensions of 150x150 cm. Featuring a polyester fabric and weighing in at 3 kg comes with a 2-year warranty so you can enjoy a restful sleep. Specifications Size: Double Bed Material: Polyester Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimetres Colour: Multicolour Weight: ‎‎3 Kilograms Upholstery Material: Polyester

Pros Cons LED Indicator Heavyweight Waterproof Element Remote-controllable two heat Settings

6. Odessey Products Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket The Odessey Products polyester Electric Double Bed Blanket is the perfect addition to any bedroom. This stylish blanket is made of high-quality, machine-washable acrylic fabric, ensuring a soft and comfortable feel. Its vibrant red colour, modern design and generous size make it perfect for double beds. The Acrylic fabric is durable and easy to maintain, and its 150L x 150W cm dimensions make it suitable for larger beds. Specifications Size: Double Bed Material: Acrylic Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimetres Colour: Red Weight: ‎‎‎2.5 Kilograms Upholstery Material: Acrylic

Pros Cons Specially designed for HOSPITALS, SPAS, HOTELS, AND resort use. Heavyweight With three temperature settings Low/Medium/High LED Indicator , Waterproof

7. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) Odyssey Products Electric Blanket, perfect for single beds. This blanket is 30x60 inches in size and can be a good choice for adding warmth and comfort to any room. This product is GMP-certified and ISO-9001:2015 compliant. Furthermore, it is perfect for older adults suffering from aches and pains as it offers additional heat to soothe them. Specifications Size: Single Bed Material: Cotton Dimensions: ‎20L x 15W Centimetres Colour: Black Weight: ‎‎‎2.5 Kilograms Upholstery Material: Cotton

Pros Cons Useful in old age pains Only for Winter Short 20-minute heat-up time 3 heat setting controller

8. Odessey Products Polyester Electric Double bed Blanket Odessey Products Polyester Electric Double Bed Blanket – the perfect solution. High-quality polyester fabric, this electric blanket features a classic plaid pattern in multicolour with a full size of 150x150 cm. Furthermore, this blanket comes with a two-year warranty against manufacturing defects. Specifications Size: Single Bed Material: Polyester Dimensions: ‎150L x 150W Centimetres Colour: Multicolour Weight: ‎‎‎3 Kilograms Upholstery Material: Polyester

Pros Cons Good heating system Heavyweight Saves Electricity 3 heat setting options

9. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) Odessey Products' Electric Blanket (Single Bed), a 30X60 inches blanket with an eclectic style. This multicolour blanket is made of cotton and is Doctors recommended, featuring a chequered pattern. This high-quality product is also WHO GMP Certified and ISO-9001:2015 compliant. Don't miss this chance to experience the comfort and add this Electric Blanket to your bed. Specifications Size: Single Bed Material: Cotton Dimensions: 20L x 15W Centimetres Colour: Multicolour Weight: ‎‎‎1500 Grams Upholstery Material: Cotton

Pros Cons Doctors recommended Not useful for summer Protection against overheat 100% Shockproof and 100% waterproof.

10. Odessey Products Electric Woollen Bed Heating Blanket This single-bed electric woollen bed heating blanket from Odessey Products is a must-have for those cold winter nights. Certified by WHO-GMP, this blanket is made of premium wool material, designed to be waterproof and easy to maintain.. Get this electric woollen bed heating blanket by Odessey Products and experience the ultimate comfort and warmth. Specifications Size: Single Bed Material: Wool Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres Colour: Multicolour Weight: ‎‎‎1500 Grams Upholstery Material: Woolen

Pros Cons Waterproof No Double Bed Lightweight Available in other colours too

Price of Odessey electric blankets at a glance:

Product Price Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) ₹ 1,770 Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket ₹ 3,150 Odessey Products Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket ₹ 3,150 Odessey products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) ₹ 1,770 Odessey Products polyester Electric Double bed Blanket ₹ 3,149 Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) ₹ 3,200 Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) ₹ 1,770 Odessey Products Polyester Electric Double bed Blanket ₹ 3,150 Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) ₹ 1,750 Odessey Products Electric Woollen Bed Heating Blanket ₹ 1,770

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OP Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) ‎40 x 40 x 10 cm 1500 Grams Woollen OP Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket ‎150L x 150W cm ‎400 Grams Polyester OP Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket 150L x 150W cm 3.00 kilograms Acrylic OP Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) 150L x 150W cm 3.00 kilograms Acrylic OP Polyester Electric Double Bed Blanket 150L x 150W cm 3.00 kilograms Polyester OP Electric Blanket (Single Bed) 20L x 15W cm 3.00 kilograms Acrylic OP Electric Blanket (Single Bed) 20L x 15W cm 1500 Grams Cotton OP Polyester Electric Double bed Blanket 150L x 150W cm 3.00 kilograms Polyester OP Electric Blanket (Single Bed) 20L x 15W cm 1500 Grams Cotton Odessey Products Electric Woollen Bed Heating Blanket 150L x 75W cm 1500 Grams Cotton

Best value for money

Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) for your single bed. It's the best value for money Odessey Products electric blanket. With Teflon-coated wiring, the electric blanket provides up to 95% energy savings, has three heat settings and is 100% shockproof and waterproof. The high-quality woollen material makes it lightweight yet durable and comes with a 1-year warranty. We recommend it to anyone looking for a single bed and an affordable and reliable electric blanket. Best overall Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket. It is strong yet lightweight, with a vibrant multicoloured design that will add style to any bedroom. It is the perfect size for a double bed and is made from quality materials. The doctors also recommend this electric blanket; It provides extra comfort and warmth at night. It's the best overall, considering the excellent quality and reliability. Overall, experts recommend this Odessey Products electric blanket to anyone looking for a stylish, comfortable, reliable blanket for their bedroom. How to find the perfect Odessey electric blankets in India? Finding the perfect Odessey Products electric blanket in India can be a challenging task. Choosing the right electric blanket for your needs is important to consider factors such as size, power specifications, safety features, and material. Firstly, you should consider the size of the electric blanket to ensure proper fit and comfort. For example, if you buy an electric blanket for a single person, couple, or family. In addition to size, you should also consider the power requirements of the electric blanket. Before making a purchase, you should check the specifications provided by the manufacturer. Ensure that the electric blanket you buy provides the necessary warmth. Safety should also be a top priority when selecting an electric blanket. The electric blanket should be UL certified to guarantee safety. Also, the electric blanket should have an automatic shut-off feature that prevents the blanket from getting overheated. Finally, consider the material of the electric blanket. Electric blankets are available in various fabrics, including wool, polyester, cotton, and Acrylic. Choose an electric blanket that is soft and comfortable to use to get the most out of your blanket. By considering these factors at the outset, you will be able to find the perfect electric blanket in India that is safe and comfortable to use.