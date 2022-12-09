Best Odessey electric blankets in India

Odessey electric blankets are perfect for winter season.
Odessey products provides you with market-leading electric under blanket. Drawing on 15 years of expertise, continual research and development, and customer satisfaction, Odessey designs electric blankets to provide a uniform, gentle warmth throughout the night. They are the perfect accompaniment to the most intolerable winter nights and provide a long-term, cost-efficient solution.
Every Odessey products electric blanket has been exclusively designed for warming the bed. With a three-step regulator in economy/luxury mode and a digital display in automatic mode, it operates from 220-250 volts (AC). It has a power consumption of 80 watts for a single bed/king size, 150 watts for a double bed, and 40 watts for a baby bed.
Best Odessey Products Electric Blanket Options
1. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)
Odessey Products Electric Blanket is the perfect solution for a peaceful coldest winter night. This luxurious wool blanket is lightweight, multicoloured, and certified by the WHO-GMP. It comes with a 1-year warranty and is made with Teflon-coated wiring. It is 100% shockproof and 100% waterproof.
Specifications
Size: Single Bed
Material: Woolen
Dimensions: 40 x 40 x 10 Centimeters
Colour: Multi
Weight: 1500 Grams
Upholstery Material: Polyester
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortability
|No heating modes
|Value for Money
|
|Lightweight
|
2. Odessey Products Polyester Electric Blanket Double Bed
Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket is the perfect accessory for your bedroom. Made from lightweight polyester with its multicoloured design, The size of 150L x 150W cm makes it an ideal choice for double beds. The Indian style and Doctors recommended.
With its quality construction and attractive features, this electric blanket will surely be a great addition to your home.
Specifications
Size: Double Bed
Material: Polyester
Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimeters
Colour: Multi
Weight: 400 Grams
Upholstery Material: Polyester
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|No heating modes
|Highly useful for old age pains
|
|Soft Material
|
3. Odessey Products Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket
This Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket is ideal for winter. This single-layered blanket is constructed from premium acrylic material. It is available in a multicolour pattern, with dimensions of 150L x 150W cm.
Easy to use and maintain, it's non-washable. This electric heating blanket gives you and your family the extra warmth they deserve.
Specifications
Size: Double Bed
Material: Acrylic
Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimetres
Colour: Multi
Weight: 3.00 kilograms
Upholstery Material: Polyester
|Pros
|Cons
|Highly beneficial for old age pains
|Single Layered
|Beautiful 14-inch Full HD screen
|Heavyweight
|Useful for Arthritis
|
4. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)
The Odyssey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed) is a revolutionary way to sleep. This 30x60-inch blanket is the perfect cosy companion for your single bed. The blanket is made with an acrylic material and is available in multicoloured patterns to suit your style.
Its product dimensions measure 150L x 75W cm and have a single-layered design. It is sure to become the perfect companion during those colder months.
Specifications
Size: Single Bed
Material: Acrylic
Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres
Colour: Brown
Weight: 1 kg 500 g
Upholstery Material: Polyester
|Pros
|Cons
|Saves up to 95 percent of electricity
|Single colour
|Teflon Coated
|
|Very Useful for Arthritis/Old age pains
|
5. Odessey Products polyester Electric Double bed Blanket
The Odessey Products polyester Electric Double bed Blanket is the perfect solution to a chilly winter night. With a multicolour striped pattern and dimensions of 150x150 cm.
Featuring a polyester fabric and weighing in at 3 kg comes with a 2-year warranty so you can enjoy a restful sleep.
Specifications
Size: Double Bed
Material: Polyester
Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimetres
Colour: Multicolour
Weight: 3 Kilograms
Upholstery Material: Polyester
|Pros
|Cons
|LED Indicator
|Heavyweight
|Waterproof Element
|
|Remote-controllable two heat Settings
|
6. Odessey Products Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket
The Odessey Products polyester Electric Double Bed Blanket is the perfect addition to any bedroom. This stylish blanket is made of high-quality, machine-washable acrylic fabric, ensuring a soft and comfortable feel. Its vibrant red colour, modern design and generous size make it perfect for double beds.
The Acrylic fabric is durable and easy to maintain, and its 150L x 150W cm dimensions make it suitable for larger beds.
Specifications
Size: Double Bed
Material: Acrylic
Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimetres
Colour: Red
Weight: 2.5 Kilograms
Upholstery Material: Acrylic
|Pros
|Cons
|Specially designed for HOSPITALS, SPAS, HOTELS, AND resort use.
|Heavyweight
|With three temperature settings Low/Medium/High
|
|LED Indicator , Waterproof
|
7. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed)
Odyssey Products Electric Blanket, perfect for single beds. This blanket is 30x60 inches in size and can be a good choice for adding warmth and comfort to any room. This product is GMP-certified and ISO-9001:2015 compliant.
Furthermore, it is perfect for older adults suffering from aches and pains as it offers additional heat to soothe them.
Specifications
Size: Single Bed
Material: Cotton
Dimensions: 20L x 15W Centimetres
Colour: Black
Weight: 2.5 Kilograms
Upholstery Material: Cotton
|Pros
|Cons
|Useful in old age pains
|Only for Winter
|Short 20-minute heat-up time
|
|3 heat setting controller
|
8. Odessey Products Polyester Electric Double bed Blanket
Odessey Products Polyester Electric Double Bed Blanket – the perfect solution. High-quality polyester fabric, this electric blanket features a classic plaid pattern in multicolour with a full size of 150x150 cm.
Furthermore, this blanket comes with a two-year warranty against manufacturing defects.
Specifications
Size: Single Bed
Material: Polyester
Dimensions: 150L x 150W Centimetres
Colour: Multicolour
Weight: 3 Kilograms
Upholstery Material: Polyester
|Pros
|Cons
|Good heating system
|Heavyweight
|Saves Electricity
|
|3 heat setting options
|
9. Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed)
Odessey Products' Electric Blanket (Single Bed), a 30X60 inches blanket with an eclectic style. This multicolour blanket is made of cotton and is Doctors recommended, featuring a chequered pattern. This high-quality product is also WHO GMP Certified and ISO-9001:2015 compliant.
Don't miss this chance to experience the comfort and add this Electric Blanket to your bed.
Specifications
Size: Single Bed
Material: Cotton
Dimensions: 20L x 15W Centimetres
Colour: Multicolour
Weight: 1500 Grams
Upholstery Material: Cotton
|Pros
|Cons
|Doctors recommended
|Not useful for summer
|Protection against overheat
|
|100% Shockproof and 100% waterproof.
|
10. Odessey Products Electric Woollen Bed Heating Blanket
This single-bed electric woollen bed heating blanket from Odessey Products is a must-have for those cold winter nights. Certified by WHO-GMP, this blanket is made of premium wool material, designed to be waterproof and easy to maintain..
Get this electric woollen bed heating blanket by Odessey Products and experience the ultimate comfort and warmth.
Specifications
Size: Single Bed
Material: Wool
Dimensions: 150L x 75W Centimetres
Colour: Multicolour
Weight: 1500 Grams
Upholstery Material: Woolen
|Pros
|Cons
|Waterproof
|No Double Bed
|Lightweight
|
|Available in other colours too
|
Price of Odessey electric blankets at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)
| ₹ 1,770
|Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket
| ₹ 3,150
|Odessey Products Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket
| ₹ 3,150
|Odessey products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)
| ₹ 1,770
|Odessey Products polyester Electric Double bed Blanket
| ₹ 3,149
|Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed)
| ₹ 3,200
|Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed)
| ₹ 1,770
|Odessey Products Polyester Electric Double bed Blanket
| ₹ 3,150
|Odessey Products Electric Blanket (Single Bed)
| ₹ 1,750
|Odessey Products Electric Woollen Bed Heating Blanket
| ₹ 1,770
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OP Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)
|40 x 40 x 10 cm
|1500 Grams
|Woollen
|OP Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket
|150L x 150W cm
|400 Grams
|Polyester
|OP Double Bed Electric Heating Blanket
|150L x 150W cm
|3.00 kilograms
|Acrylic
|OP Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED)
|150L x 150W cm
|3.00 kilograms
|Acrylic
|OP Polyester Electric Double Bed Blanket
|150L x 150W cm
|3.00 kilograms
|Polyester
|OP Electric Blanket (Single Bed)
|20L x 15W cm
|3.00 kilograms
|Acrylic
|OP Electric Blanket (Single Bed)
| 20L x 15W cm
|1500 Grams
|Cotton
|OP Polyester Electric Double bed Blanket
|150L x 150W cm
|3.00 kilograms
|Polyester
|OP Electric Blanket (Single Bed)
|20L x 15W cm
|1500 Grams
|Cotton
|Odessey Products Electric Woollen Bed Heating Blanket
|150L x 75W cm
|1500 Grams
|Cotton
Best value for money
Odessey Products Electric Blanket (SINGLE BED) for your single bed. It's the best value for money Odessey Products electric blanket. With Teflon-coated wiring, the electric blanket provides up to 95% energy savings, has three heat settings and is 100% shockproof and waterproof. The high-quality woollen material makes it lightweight yet durable and comes with a 1-year warranty. We recommend it to anyone looking for a single bed and an affordable and reliable electric blanket.
Best overall
Odessey Products Polyester Double Bed Electric Blanket. It is strong yet lightweight, with a vibrant multicoloured design that will add style to any bedroom. It is the perfect size for a double bed and is made from quality materials.
The doctors also recommend this electric blanket; It provides extra comfort and warmth at night. It's the best overall, considering the excellent quality and reliability. Overall, experts recommend this Odessey Products electric blanket to anyone looking for a stylish, comfortable, reliable blanket for their bedroom.
How to find the perfect Odessey electric blankets in India?
Finding the perfect Odessey Products electric blanket in India can be a challenging task. Choosing the right electric blanket for your needs is important to consider factors such as size, power specifications, safety features, and material.
Firstly, you should consider the size of the electric blanket to ensure proper fit and comfort. For example, if you buy an electric blanket for a single person, couple, or family.
In addition to size, you should also consider the power requirements of the electric blanket. Before making a purchase, you should check the specifications provided by the manufacturer. Ensure that the electric blanket you buy provides the necessary warmth.
Safety should also be a top priority when selecting an electric blanket. The electric blanket should be UL certified to guarantee safety. Also, the electric blanket should have an automatic shut-off feature that prevents the blanket from getting overheated.
Finally, consider the material of the electric blanket. Electric blankets are available in various fabrics, including wool, polyester, cotton, and Acrylic. Choose an electric blanket that is soft and comfortable to use to get the most out of your blanket.
By considering these factors at the outset, you will be able to find the perfect electric blanket in India that is safe and comfortable to use.