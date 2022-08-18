Sign out
Best OPPO mobile phones under 50,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 19, 2022 10:49 IST

OPPO’s phones offer luxurious designs and powerful camera capabilities, along with the innovative ColorOS interface for faster and more convenient use. With OPPO smartphones, you don't need to sacrifice style or quality in order to get the most out of your devices

OPPO mobile phones under 50,000 come with great camera specifications.

OPPO has several smartphones that can fit almost any budget, with various styles and specs. Choose from the latest OPPO mobile phones under 50,000 that make it easy to stay in touch and get organised. OPPO mobile phones are the preferred choice for some of the world's most fashionable and successful people. Now you have a chance to make that moment yours too.

1.OPPO Reno 8 5G

This phone comes in a shimmer gold colour with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a camera of 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and a 32 MP front camera. This device has a 16.33 cm Full HD display and a 4500 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for 29,990. With 8GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1300 processor, this phone offers smooth multitasking, launches apps quickly, and performs tasks well. The OPPO Reno 8 5G has excellent build quality, a crisp display that can handle anything you throw, and a battery that lasts all day.

Cellular technologyLTE
Model nameReno8 5G
Screen size6.43 inches
Network service providerTotal wireless
Memory storage capacity8 GB
ProsCons
Good camera qualitySingle speaker
Good displayNo 3.5mm audio jack
Good battery life 
OPPO Reno8 5G (Shimmer Gold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
23% off
29,990 38,999
Buy now

2.OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G

This device comes in the starlight black colour, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage. It has a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and 32 MP front camera. It has a 16.51 cm or 6.5 inches full HD and AMOLED display. It comes with updated features at a price of 34,997. The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G smartphone offers increased processing power when playing visual games or switching between apps on your phone, thanks to its 12 GB RAM and 1200-Max processor.

Cellular technology5G
Model nameReno7 Pro 5G
Screen size6.5 inches
Network service providerUnlocked for all carriers
Memory storage capacity256 GB
ProsCons
Good speakerBattery life
TurbochargingNo OIS support
Good display 
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G (Starlight Black, 12 GBRAM, 256GB Storage)
15% off
34,997 40,990
Buy now

3.OPPO F21 Pro 5G

This device comes with rainbow spectrum colour and 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and no cost EMI. It has additional exchange offers, too. It comes with 16.33cm with FHD and AMOLED punch-hole display with 2400x1080 pixels, and it has a 64MP triple camera, which includes 64 MP main + 2MP macro + 2MP monochrome, along with AI colour portrait. With Dual View Video and 48 MP triple camera, this phone has a 4500 mAh battery and dual sim 5G. In addition, as per its features, it is budget-friendly and comes for only 26,999. You can also employ other tools such as timed burst ,slow-motion, and night mode to improve your photographic skills.

Cellular technologyLTE
Model nameF21 Pro 5G
Screen size16.33 centimeters
Connectivity technologiesBluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
Network service providerUnlocked for all carriers
ProsCons
Good performanceSound quality
Good looksNo ultra-wide lens
Good camera quality 
5G 
OPPO F21 Pro 5G (Rainbow Spectrum, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
16% off
26,999 31,999
Buy now

4. OPPO A74 5G

This device comes in a fantastic purple colour with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, and it comes with no cost EMI or additional exchange offers. Along with this, it comes with a 48 MP quad camera, which includes a 48 MP main and 2 MP macro camera with 2 MP depth lens, a 8 MP front camera, and a 16.5 cm Full HD display. It has a large screen, with a ratio of 90.5%. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side. The intelligent display switches between refresh rates according to usage to ensure the most extended possible battery life. With its enormous 5000 mAh battery, this phone has a connector type, USB type C, and comes for only Rs. 14,990.

Cellular technology5G
Model nameA74 fantastic purple
Screen size6.49 inches
Connectivity technologiesWi-Fi, bluetooth
Network service providerUnlocked for all carriers
ProsCons
Battery qualityHang issues
Camera qualityThe front camera could have been better
Superb display 
Good sound quality 
OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
14% off
17,989 20,990
Buy now

5. OPPO Reno7 5G

This phone comes in the start rails blue colour and 256 GB plus 8 GB RAM. It has 64 MP with 8 MP and 2 MP, along with a 32 MP front camera. It also has a MediaTek Dimensity 900 Processor and 4500 mAh Lithium-ion battery. It has a 16.33 cm Full HD display. It is a 5G phone available for 25,800 only. Except for the flat edges, which are now rounded in this case, the Reno7 borrows some of the design aesthetic from its Pro model. Although OPPO preserved the matte-glass surface, it has a glossy appearance that attracts inevitable smudges and fingerprints.

Cellular technology5G
Model nameReno7 5G
Screen size6.43 inches
Network service providerUnlocked for all carriers
Memory storage capacity256 GB
ProsCons
Good battery lifeCamera quality
Good performanceNo stereo speakers
Good display 
Lightweight 
OPPO Reno7 5G (Startrails Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
47% off
25,600 47,990
Buy now

6.OPPO A31

This phone comes in a mystery black colour and 6 RAM plus 128 GB storage. It offers no-cost EMI or additional exchange offers. It has a 4230 mAh battery and 12+2+2MP triple rear camera, and 8MP front camera. It has a 1600 x 720 pixels resolution with 269 PPI density and a 16.5 cm display. This phone provides a battery that can help you with a talk time of 45 hours. This phone costs only 11,990. It phone has the Mediatek 6765 octa-core processor, which offers extra processing capability for playing games and switching between apps on your phone.

Cellular technology4G
Model nameCPH2015
Screen size6.5 inches
Connectivity technologies4G
Network service providerWhatsApp SIM
ProsCons
Eye protectionSlow speed
LightweightLess display PPI
Good camera quality 
Budget-friendly 
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
19% off
12,989 15,990
Buy now

7. OPPO K10

This phone comes in black carbon colour and 8 GB RAM plus 128 GB storage. It has a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP and 16MP front camera. It has a power-packed 5000 mAh battery. This phone is a solid everyday smartphone that should satisfy all your needs. It is easy to use, has a terrific display, and takes great photos. AQualcomm Snapdragon octa-core680 processor and an Adreno 610 GPU are used to power the device. It has 128 GB of internal UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8 GB of RAM as standard.

Screen size16.74 centimetres
Memory storage capacity128GB
ColourBlack carbon
BrandOppo
OSInternet connectivity 4G, 3G, GPRS, Wi-Fi, EDGE.
ProsCons
Good displayCamera quality
Fast chargingLow refresh rate
No heating issues 
OPPO K10 (Black Carbon, 8GB RAM 128GB Storage)
23% off
17,770 22,999
Buy now

8. OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G

This device comes in aurora colour and 12 GB RAM plus 256 GB storage. It has 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, along with a 32 MP front camera. Along with this, it has a 4500 mAh polymer battery. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor efficiently processes tasks, loads apps, and supports smooth multitasking. With this phone, you can do more in less time and enjoy a seamless Android experience. This phone comes with many new features at 39,989.

Cellular technology5G
Model nameReno6 Pro 5G
Screen size6.55 Inches
Connectivity technologiesWi-Fi
Network service providerUnlocked for all carriers
ProsCons
Great camera qualityHigher cost
Budget-friendlyNo SD-card slot
Good quality processor 
Good speaker 
No heating issue 
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G (Aurora, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage), Medium (CPH2249)
15% off
39,989 46,990
Buy now

9.OPPO A77

This phone comes in a sky blue colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. It offers exchange offers and no-cost EMI. It also has MediaTek Helio G35 Processor, 50MP + 2MP rear dual camera and an 8MP front camera. It has a 5000 mAh battery. In addition to utilizing the normal camera, you can also use other features such as slow-motion, night mode, timed burst, and others to enhance your photography abilities.

Cellular technologyLTE
Model nameA77
Screen size16.66 centimetres
Connectivity technologiesBluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
Network service providerUnlocked for all carriers
ProsCons
Budget friendlyNo 4K video recording
Good performanceNo gorilla glass
Good camera 
OPPO A77 (Sky Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
18% off
15,490 18,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductsFeature - 1 Feature - 2Feature - 3
OPPO Reno8 5G5GTurbo chargingCamera quality
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5GStorageBrilliant speakerGood battery life
OPPO F21 Pro 5GCamera quality5GOverall performance
OPPO A74 5GFingerprint sensorStorageCamera quality
OPPO Reno7  5G5GLightweightGood storage capacity
OPPO A 31Budget-friendlyEye protectionCamera quality
OPPO K 10Turbo chargingNo heating issuesGood battery life
OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G5GStorageGood quality processor
OPPO A77Budget-friendlyGood processor qualityGood camera quality

Best value for money

If you are looking for a reliable budget phone with good looks, the OPPO A74 5G is the best choice. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, great charging speed, and no heating issues. According to reviews and users, it offers value for money because it has no heating issues, unlike other devices in this range. It is lightweight too, with a good battery package.

Best overall

The OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G is the best OPPO mobile phone under 50,000. With the Aurora colour and 12 GB RAM plus 256 GB storage, 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear camera, along with 32 MP front camera, 4500 mAh polymer battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, this phone lets you do more in less time. There is a lot of positive online feedback about this product, with many saying that it is an excellent value for money and easy to use. It has no heating issues even when charging it quickly.

How to find the perfect OPPO phone

When you are shopping for a new mobile phone, it is essential to know what you want from the phone and how much you are willing to spend. Once you know that, it is easier to compare different models and brands of phones. To start, make a list of the specifications for the phone you want. Every aspect is essential, so don't focus on one above another until you have considered all of them. Then, research your options and decide what brand and model to purchase. An excellent place to start is Amazon, as it has almost every available and nearly any model. The filters on Amazon make finding your favorite phone easy. When you are in the offline market, be sure to look at a range of models. Check out the discounts and pick one that suits your needs best.

Best value for money

OPPO smartphonesPrice
OPPO Reno 8 5G 29,990
OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G 33,980
OPPO F21 Pro 5G 26,999
OPPO A74 5G 14,990
OPPO Reno7  5G 25,690
OPPO A 31 11,990
OPPO K 10 17,775
OPPO Reno6 pro 5G 39,989
OPPO A77 15,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

