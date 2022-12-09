Story Saved
Best Orient electric geysers for your home: A buyer's guide

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 09, 2022 19:07 IST
Summary:

Are you planning to buy the best Orient electric geysers? There you can find different models, which are different from each other based on water capacity, wattage and the company's warranty.

product info
Orient electric geysers are good option in winters as they heat water quickly and come with high security standards.

Orient Electric Geysers is one of the best choices of geyser brands. It belongs to the reputable CK Birla Group. Each model has a distinct design and some distinctive features. Utilising less electricity also saves energy. All Orient models have moulded 3-pin plugs for enhanced load efficiency and high-quality shock-proof plastic bodies.

Choose from a variety of the best Orient electric geysers with BEE stars that come in a variety of types, warranty lengths, prices, and storage capacities to accommodate a range of aesthetic choices, changing demands, and usage.

Best Orient electric geysers

1. Orient Electric Enamour Plus

This Orient electric enamour water heater comes in white and grey colour with 15 litres water capacity. Its BEE star rating is 5. Its power source is corded electric and the storage type is glass line. It is suitable for high-rise buildings with 8 bar pressure. You can customise the temperature according to your needs. The company gives 7 years warranty on this and the price is Rs. 8050.00

Specifications

Brand: Orient Electric

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.2 x 31.2 x 43.7 Centimetres

colour: White and Grey

ProsCons
7 years warrantyTakes a relatively long time to heat
5 BEE star rating 
8-bar pressure compatibility. 
cellpic
Orient Electric Enamour Plus 15-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater (White)- BEE 5 Star
13% off 8,599 9,900
Buy now

2. Orient Electric EcoSwift

This Orient electric ecoswift's material is stainless and copper with a storage capacity of 10 litres. The power source is corded electric and it looks so stylish. There is a 5-year warranty on the tank, 2 years on the heating element and 2 years on the product. The product price is Rs. 5535.00.

Specifications

Brand: Orient Electric

Capacity: 10 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 40 x 29 x 29 Centimetres

Material: Stainless Steel, Copper

ProsCons
Longer tank lifespanOptimal for a small family
Rust-proof & Water-proof.High energy consumption
8-bar pressure compatibility. 
cellpic
Orient Electric EcoSwift 10L Storage Water Heater
33% off 5,325 7,890
Buy now

3. Orient Electric Enamour Prime

The Orient Electric Enamour Prime 15L Glassline storage water heater comes with a 5-star BEE rating with a 5-layer safety shield. It comes in white and grey with a corded electric power source. The ultra-diamond glass-line increases the lifespan of this geyser. This is shockproof and waterproof with an anti-rust feature. It allows you to control the temperature. The product price is Rs. 8490.00.

Specifications

Brand: Orient Electric

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 39 x 35 x 39 Centimetres

colour: White and Grey

ProsCons
Longer tank lifespanBest suited for large families
Rust-proof & Water-proof.No warranty on this product.
Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology, 
cellpic
Orient Electric Enamour Prime 15L Glassline Storage Water Heater (Geyser), 5-star BEE rated, 5-layer safety shield, Suitable for high-rise buildings (White & Grey)
38% off 8,490 13,790
Buy now

4. Orient Electric Aura Neo

This Orient Electric Aura Neo 3L water heater comes in white and turquoise colours with a stainless steel tank. The copper heating element and the nickel coating give the product a longer lifespan. The advanced safety features are an anti-siphon hole, high-strength polymer and a pressure release valve. There is a 5-year warranty on this model with a price of Rs. 2790.00.

Specifications

Style Name: Aura Neo 3L

Brand: Orient Electric

Capacity: 3 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 24 x 19.2 x 34 Centimetres

colour: Turquoise and white

ProsCons
Longer tank lifespanOnly 3 litres of capacity
Rust-proof & Water-proof.Instant water heater
Advanced safety features. 
cellpic
Orient Electric Aura Neo Instant 3L Water Heater (Geyser), 5-level Safety Shield, Stainless Steel Tank (White & Turquoise)
43% off 2,790 4,890
Buy now

5. Orient Electric Aqua Spring

This Orient Electric Aqua Spring Vertical water heater is an aqua spring colour with a 4 BEE star rating. Its capacity is 15L and its power consumption is 2000 watts. There is a 5-year warranty on the tank, 2 years on the heating element and 2 years on the product. In this product, you will get a water heater, user manual, warranty card and clamps.

Specifications

Brand: Orient Electric

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 47 x 31.5 x 34 Centimetres

colour: Aqua Spring

ProsCons
15L water capacityOnly 2 years warranty
Unique safety features. 
4-star BEE rating 
cellpic
Orient Electric Metal Body Electric Storage Water Heater (15 L, Aqua Spring)
27% off 6,280 8,590
Buy now

6 Orient Electric EcoSmart Plus

This Orient Electric EcoSmart Plus vertical storage water heater comes in white with a 5 BEE star rating to save more energy. The storage type is a glassline with a capacity of 15L. The titanium enamel-coated tank makes the product for more longevity. You can set the temperature according to your needs. The company gives 7 years warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 6800.00.

Specifications

Brand: Orient Electric

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 38 x 42 Centimetres

colour: White

ProsCons
15L water capacitySometimes temperature control does not work properly.
Unique safety features. 
7 years warranty. 

7. Orient Electric New Glazio

This new Glazio Vertical Water Heater from Orient comes in white and cream colour and the rating is BEE 4 star to save your energy. Its capacity is 15L with glassline storage type. This is shockproof and you can set the temperature according to your needs. The company gives 4 years of warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 7665.00.

Specifications

Brand: Orient Electric

Capacity: 15 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 33 x 34 x 49 Centimetres

colour: White/Cream

ProsCons
15L water capacityPlastic material.
ABS shockproof bodyTakes time to heat water
4 years warranty. 
cellpic
Orient Electric New Glazio Storage 15L Vertical Water Heater-BEE 4 Star
40% off 7,199 11,999
Buy now

8. Orient Electric Fontus

This Orient electric water heater comes in white with BEE 4-star rating. This product material is stainless steel, which makes your product long-lasting. The product body is Abs shockproof with a moulded 3-pin plug for better load capacity. There is no warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 7141.00.

Specifications

Size: 25L

Brand: Orient Electric

Colour: White

Material: Stainless Steel

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 37 x 36 x 57 Centimetres

Item Weight: 8420 Grams

ProsCons
25L water capacityNo warranty.
ABS shockproof bodyHigh electricity consumption
Stainless steel material 
cellpic
Orient Electric Fontus Storage 25L Vertical/Horizontal Water Heater-BEE 4 Star
33% off 7,141 10,590
Buy now

9. Orient Electric Aquator

The orient Aquator electric storage water heater comes in white with a 25L water capacity. Its power source is corded electric. The ultra diamond glassline coated tank makes the tank lifespan longer. This is perfect for high-rise buildings with 8-bar pressure compatibility. There is a 7-year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 9223.00.

Specifications

Brand: Orient Electric

Capacity: 25 litres

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 47 x 40 x 47 Centimetres

Colour: White

ProsCons
25L water capacityNo warranty.
8 bar pressure compatibility 
Longer tank lifespan 
cellpic
Orient Electric High Strength Polymer Body Manua Electric Storage Water Heater (Aquator 25 L - White)
41% off 9,190 15,490
Buy now

10. Orient Electric Cronos 15L

With a 15-litres water capacity, this Orient electric Metal Body water heater is available in white. Your product is made to last longer thanks to the high-grade stainless steel tank. The Heavy Copper Heating Element with Nickel Coating has Good Resistance To Corrosion and Longer Life. This item is covered by a two-year warranty and costs Rs. 6399.

Specifications

Colour: White

Water storage capacity: 15L

Tank material: Stainless steel

Warranty: 2 years

ProsCons
2 years warrantyOnly a 2-year warranty on the heating element
Stainless steel tank material 
5 - Level Safety Shield 
cellpic
Orient Electric Metal Body Electric Storage Water Heater (Cronos 15L - White)
26% off 6,399 8,590
Buy now

 

Price of Orient Electric geysers at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
Orient Electric Enamour Plus 8,050
Orient Electric EcoSwift 5,400
Orient Electric Enamour Prime 8,490
Orient Electric Aura Neo 2,790
Orient Electric Aqua Spring 6,575
Orient Electric EcoSmart Plus 6,800
Orient Electric New Glazio 7,665
Orient Electric Fontus 7,141
Orient Electric Aquator 9,223
Orient Electric Cronos 6,399

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Maximum Operating PressurePowerCapacity
Orient Electric Enamour Plus8 Bars‎2000 watts15 Litres
Orient Electric EcoSwift‎6.5 Bars‎2000 watts10 Litres
Orient Electric Enamour Prime8 Bars‎2000 watts15 Litres
Orient Electric Aura Neo‎6.5 Bars‎3000 watts3 Litres
Orient Electric Aqua Spring‎6.5 Bars‎2000 watts15 Litres
Orient Electric EcoSmart Plus‎8 Bars‎2000 watts15 Litres
Orient Electric New Glazio‎8 Bars‎2000 watts15 Litres
Orient Electric Fontus6.5 Bars‎2000 watts25 Litres
Orient Electric Aquator‎8 Bars‎2000 watts25 Litres
 Orient Electric Cronos6.5 Bars‎2000 watts15 Litres

Best value for money

While talking about the best Orient electric geysers that come under the “Best Value for Money” category, Orient Electric EcoSwift can be your suitable choice. With a 4 Star grade, this geyser has a strong copper heat source with a nickel coating for excellent corrosion resistance. It also has a tank made of premium stainless steel for longevity. It boasts distinctive safety features that give you the utmost sense of security and can sustain intensity going to 6.5 bar. Moreover, it is affordable if you are out of your budget. Thus, going for this model can help you utilise your money wisely!

Best overall

With a cost of around 8000 as well as a huge capacity of 25 litres, the latest Orient Electric Enamour Plus will not let you down at all. This geyser's thermostat and water tank are both encased with glass to prevent corrosion. Most importantly, this is the only heater with an anti-bacterial container, a licensed Japanese invention that controls all sorts of viruses from storage. The thermostat has three heat settings and a 5-star certification, which significantly reduces power use. Additionally, this geyser has PUF Insulation, which aids in heat retention. So, you can consider it as one of the best Orient electric geysers.

How to find the best Orient electric eysers

You do already have the best list of Orient Electric Geysers in 2022. But, wait! You can’t pick any of them haphazardly. Instead, consider these points to get one of the best Orient electric geysers.

Large Storage Capacities

Highly Safe

Protection from Corrosion

Customised Temperature Controls

Easy Installation

Best Customer Services

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

