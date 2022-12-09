Best Orient electric geysers for your home: A buyer's guide

Orient electric geysers are good option in winters as they heat water quickly and come with high security standards.

Orient Electric Geysers is one of the best choices of geyser brands. It belongs to the reputable CK Birla Group. Each model has a distinct design and some distinctive features. Utilising less electricity also saves energy. All Orient models have moulded 3-pin plugs for enhanced load efficiency and high-quality shock-proof plastic bodies. Choose from a variety of the best Orient electric geysers with BEE stars that come in a variety of types, warranty lengths, prices, and storage capacities to accommodate a range of aesthetic choices, changing demands, and usage. Best Orient electric geysers 1. Orient Electric Enamour Plus This Orient electric enamour water heater comes in white and grey colour with 15 litres water capacity. Its BEE star rating is 5. Its power source is corded electric and the storage type is glass line. It is suitable for high-rise buildings with 8 bar pressure. You can customise the temperature according to your needs. The company gives 7 years warranty on this and the price is Rs. 8050.00 Specifications Brand: Orient Electric Capacity: 15 litres Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: 44.2 x 31.2 x 43.7 Centimetres colour: White and Grey

Pros Cons 7 years warranty Takes a relatively long time to heat 5 BEE star rating 8-bar pressure compatibility.

2. Orient Electric EcoSwift This Orient electric ecoswift's material is stainless and copper with a storage capacity of 10 litres. The power source is corded electric and it looks so stylish. There is a 5-year warranty on the tank, 2 years on the heating element and 2 years on the product. The product price is Rs. 5535.00. Specifications Brand: Orient Electric Capacity: 10 litres Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: 40 x 29 x 29 Centimetres Material: Stainless Steel, Copper

Pros Cons Longer tank lifespan Optimal for a small family Rust-proof & Water-proof. High energy consumption 8-bar pressure compatibility.

3. Orient Electric Enamour Prime The Orient Electric Enamour Prime 15L Glassline storage water heater comes with a 5-star BEE rating with a 5-layer safety shield. It comes in white and grey with a corded electric power source. The ultra-diamond glass-line increases the lifespan of this geyser. This is shockproof and waterproof with an anti-rust feature. It allows you to control the temperature. The product price is Rs. 8490.00. Specifications Brand: Orient Electric Capacity: 15 litres Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: 39 x 35 x 39 Centimetres colour: White and Grey

Pros Cons Longer tank lifespan Best suited for large families Rust-proof & Water-proof. No warranty on this product. Ultra Diamond Glassline Technology,

4. Orient Electric Aura Neo This Orient Electric Aura Neo 3L water heater comes in white and turquoise colours with a stainless steel tank. The copper heating element and the nickel coating give the product a longer lifespan. The advanced safety features are an anti-siphon hole, high-strength polymer and a pressure release valve. There is a 5-year warranty on this model with a price of Rs. 2790.00. Specifications Style Name: Aura Neo 3L Brand: Orient Electric Capacity: 3 litres Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: 24 x 19.2 x 34 Centimetres colour: Turquoise and white

Pros Cons Longer tank lifespan Only 3 litres of capacity Rust-proof & Water-proof. Instant water heater Advanced safety features.

5. Orient Electric Aqua Spring This Orient Electric Aqua Spring Vertical water heater is an aqua spring colour with a 4 BEE star rating. Its capacity is 15L and its power consumption is 2000 watts. There is a 5-year warranty on the tank, 2 years on the heating element and 2 years on the product. In this product, you will get a water heater, user manual, warranty card and clamps. Specifications Brand: Orient Electric Capacity: 15 litres Power Source: Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: 47 x 31.5 x 34 Centimetres colour: Aqua Spring

Pros Cons 15L water capacity Only 2 years warranty Unique safety features. 4-star BEE rating

6 Orient Electric EcoSmart Plus This Orient Electric EcoSmart Plus vertical storage water heater comes in white with a 5 BEE star rating to save more energy. The storage type is a glassline with a capacity of 15L. The titanium enamel-coated tank makes the product for more longevity. You can set the temperature according to your needs. The company gives 7 years warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 6800.00. Specifications Brand: Orient Electric Capacity: 15 litres Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: 36 x 38 x 42 Centimetres colour: White

Pros Cons 15L water capacity Sometimes temperature control does not work properly. Unique safety features. 7 years warranty.

7. Orient Electric New Glazio This new Glazio Vertical Water Heater from Orient comes in white and cream colour and the rating is BEE 4 star to save your energy. Its capacity is 15L with glassline storage type. This is shockproof and you can set the temperature according to your needs. The company gives 4 years of warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 7665.00. Specifications Brand: Orient Electric Capacity: 15 litres Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: 33 x 34 x 49 Centimetres colour: White/Cream

Pros Cons 15L water capacity Plastic material. ABS shockproof body Takes time to heat water 4 years warranty.

8. Orient Electric Fontus This Orient electric water heater comes in white with BEE 4-star rating. This product material is stainless steel, which makes your product long-lasting. The product body is Abs shockproof with a moulded 3-pin plug for better load capacity. There is no warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 7141.00. Specifications Size: 25L Brand: Orient Electric Colour: White Material: Stainless Steel Item Dimensions LxWxH: 37 x 36 x 57 Centimetres Item Weight: 8420 Grams

Pros Cons 25L water capacity No warranty. ABS shockproof body High electricity consumption Stainless steel material

9. Orient Electric Aquator The orient Aquator electric storage water heater comes in white with a 25L water capacity. Its power source is corded electric. The ultra diamond glassline coated tank makes the tank lifespan longer. This is perfect for high-rise buildings with 8-bar pressure compatibility. There is a 7-year warranty on this product and the price is Rs. 9223.00. Specifications Brand: Orient Electric Capacity: 25 litres Power Source: Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: 47 x 40 x 47 Centimetres Colour: White

Pros Cons 25L water capacity No warranty. 8 bar pressure compatibility Longer tank lifespan

10. Orient Electric Cronos 15L With a 15-litres water capacity, this Orient electric Metal Body water heater is available in white. Your product is made to last longer thanks to the high-grade stainless steel tank. The Heavy Copper Heating Element with Nickel Coating has Good Resistance To Corrosion and Longer Life. This item is covered by a two-year warranty and costs Rs. 6399. Specifications Colour: White Water storage capacity: 15L Tank material: Stainless steel Warranty: 2 years

Pros Cons 2 years warranty Only a 2-year warranty on the heating element Stainless steel tank material 5 - Level Safety Shield

Price of Orient Electric geysers at a glance:

Product Price Orient Electric Enamour Plus ₹ 8,050 Orient Electric EcoSwift ₹ 5,400 Orient Electric Enamour Prime ₹ 8,490 Orient Electric Aura Neo ₹ 2,790 Orient Electric Aqua Spring ₹ 6,575 Orient Electric EcoSmart Plus ₹ 6,800 Orient Electric New Glazio ₹ 7,665 Orient Electric Fontus ₹ 7,141 Orient Electric Aquator ₹ 9,223 Orient Electric Cronos ₹ 6,399

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Maximum Operating Pressure Power Capacity Orient Electric Enamour Plus 8 Bars ‎2000 watts 15 Litres Orient Electric EcoSwift ‎6.5 Bars ‎2000 watts 10 Litres Orient Electric Enamour Prime 8 Bars ‎2000 watts 15 Litres Orient Electric Aura Neo ‎6.5 Bars ‎3000 watts 3 Litres Orient Electric Aqua Spring ‎6.5 Bars ‎2000 watts 15 Litres Orient Electric EcoSmart Plus ‎8 Bars ‎2000 watts 15 Litres Orient Electric New Glazio ‎8 Bars ‎2000 watts 15 Litres Orient Electric Fontus 6.5 Bars ‎2000 watts 25 Litres Orient Electric Aquator ‎8 Bars ‎2000 watts 25 Litres Orient Electric Cronos 6.5 Bars ‎2000 watts 15 Litres

Best value for money While talking about the best Orient electric geysers that come under the “Best Value for Money” category, Orient Electric EcoSwift can be your suitable choice. With a 4 Star grade, this geyser has a strong copper heat source with a nickel coating for excellent corrosion resistance. It also has a tank made of premium stainless steel for longevity. It boasts distinctive safety features that give you the utmost sense of security and can sustain intensity going to 6.5 bar. Moreover, it is affordable if you are out of your budget. Thus, going for this model can help you utilise your money wisely! Best overall With a cost of around ₹ 8000 as well as a huge capacity of 25 litres, the latest Orient Electric Enamour Plus will not let you down at all. This geyser's thermostat and water tank are both encased with glass to prevent corrosion. Most importantly, this is the only heater with an anti-bacterial container, a licensed Japanese invention that controls all sorts of viruses from storage. The thermostat has three heat settings and a 5-star certification, which significantly reduces power use. Additionally, this geyser has PUF Insulation, which aids in heat retention. So, you can consider it as one of the best Orient electric geysers. How to find the best Orient electric eysers You do already have the best list of Orient Electric Geysers in 2022. But, wait! You can’t pick any of them haphazardly. Instead, consider these points to get one of the best Orient electric geysers. Large Storage Capacities Highly Safe Protection from Corrosion Customised Temperature Controls Easy Installation Best Customer Services