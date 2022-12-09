Sign out
Best Orient heaters: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 09, 2022 22:54 IST

Summary:

There is no need to go any further if you are looking for the finest Orient room heaters. Here is a detailed guide that will walk you through the many features and functions of these devices so you can choose wisely.

Orient heaters offer a lot of variety to choose from oil filled radiators to heat convectors.

Your task of selecting the ideal room heater may seem daunting, but Orient Electronics has developed a line of highly sophisticated products using cutting-edge technology to ease your problems. It has a sizable selection of high-quality appliances that are readily adaptable to your needs and are readily available on the market. One of the best types of heaters is one that is filled with oil. There are various portable heaters that can heat a larger area depending on the most recent advancements in technology and the indoor environment.

Here is a list of some of the best Orient heaters available today to help you find the ideal one for you as per your need.

Best Orient heaters

1. Orient Electric Areva Room Heater

The Orient Electric Areva Fan Heater has an ABS body, a metal mesh screen, a copper motor for durability, and five layers of protection. Depending on your preference, you can position it either horizontally or vertically. It also features a built-in handle so you can carry it around with ease. Purchase one for yourself if you want to enjoy the comfort of a fireplace. It has a built-in handle for convenience in handling and moving. Powerful 2300 RPMs are used by the fan.

Specifications

Build material: ABS body material

Temperature control: Adjustable thermostat

Number of heat settings: Two heating modes: 1000 W and 2000 W

Control features: Two knobs for control

Indicator: Power indicator light

ProsCons
Can serve as a fan during summersNot as effective for large rooms.
Provides complete value for money 
Metal mesh body , Durable 
Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts Fan Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (White)
53% off
1,467 3,090
Buy now

2. Orient Electric HC2003D Fan Heater

With the Orient Electric Heat Convector, you can stay warm this winter. Your winters will be cosier thanks to its dual fans, which offer quicker heating. Additionally, it includes a stand that can be adjusted and two heating settings: hot and low. Get yourself a convector from Orient Electric Heat, then relax and enjoy the warmth of the room as it takes over. The room heater's metal body is powder coated, which gives it a polished finish. A thermostat knob is included.

Specifications

Indicator: Night light for better visibility

Number of settings: Comes with two heating options

Temperature control: Temperature controller for different heating modes

Type of heating: Forced air heating method

Power: 2000 Wattage power

ProsCons
Quick heatingFan speed is not that high
Safety feature as well as thermal cutTakes long to heat the space
 Comes with an AC plug

3. Orient Electric Heat Convector Room Heater

A copper motor powers the 2000 W Orient electric heat convector room heater. This Orient heater has a 100% copper motor, which guarantees a long device lifespan. The stand is movable and included. This makes it simple for you to change the heat's direction as necessary. It is possible to customise the temperature of the heater thanks to the two position options available.

Specifications

Power: 2000 W power output

Indicator: Neon night light indicator

Type of motor: Copper motor

Design: Top handle for ease of handling

Temperature control: Customizable heating options

ProsCons
Safe for childrenNot very effective heating for large rooms
Two positioning options available 

4. Orient Electric Quartz Heater

Orient Stark ISI-approved Quartz Room Heater can help you stay warm during winter. Two heat settings allow you to customise the temperature, and tip-over protection enhances safety. It features a cool touch body that makes handling very simple and comes in a lovely pearl white colour to complement the décor of the area. The safety grill enhances the heater's safeguards. For rapid comfort, it offers instant warmth.

Specifications

Number of heat settings: Two heating options of 400 W and 800 W

Type of heating element: Quartz heating tube

Safety features: Tip-over protection, safety grill for enhanced safety

ProsCons
Safe and secure design and buildPlastic body does not make it that sturdy
Instant heating 
Heating indicator 
Orient Electric Quartz Heater of Efficient Heating with 2 Heating Modes 400W & 800W, Pearl White, 294 x 170 x 395 mm (QH800ASR)
37% off
1,499 2,390
Buy now

5. Orient Electric Dura Hot Halogen Room Heater

To make your winters nice and enjoyable, Orient Electric offers the Durahot Halogen Room Heater. It includes three heat settings that let you adjust the heat to your needs and a 90-degree rotation to ensure that the heat is distributed evenly throughout the entire room. It is ISI approved and has a tonne of safety features, like a safety grill and tip over prevention, to give you the utmost peace of mind. It has a lovely maroon and white body to improve the look of your room. Choose yours for a joyful and comfortable winter.

Specifications

Type of heating: Halogen tube heating element

Power: 1200 W power

Body material: Plastic body

Safety: Tip over protection

Type of rotation: 90 degrees rotation

Number of heat settings: Three heat settings available: 400 W, 800 W, 1200 W

ProsCons
Safe and easy handling with the cool touch bodyMay not be as effective while heating larger spaces.
Effective all round heating 
Quick heating , LED power indicator 
Orient Electric 1200 W Dura Hot Halogen Room Heater(HH1200MAR, White & Mehroon)
40% off
2,400 3,999
Buy now

6. Orient Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater

Oil-filled radiator (OFR) room heaters are a healthier alternative to other types of room heaters because they don't burn oxygen or lower humidity. No suffocation, dry eyes, or skin rashes are brought on by them. To ensure even heat dispersion, Orient Electric OFRs are furnished with cutting-edge S-shaped fins. Orient OFRs also have additional safety features including triple overheating protection and 360-degree trip-over safety to stop spills. These OFRs can efficiently heat any room of any size while taking up less room and power.

Specifications

Type of heat distribution: Advanced S-shaped fins for even heat distribution

Safety: Triple overheat protection, 360-degree overheat protection

Power: 2900 W power

Type of heater: In-built PTC heater

Accessories: Cord storage facility

Temperature control: Thermostat knob

ProsCons
Powerful heaterCostly
Easy mobility 
Cord winding port 
Additional heating feature 
Orient Electric OFCC13B3A 2900 Watts 13-Fins Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with 400W PTC Heater with Fan (Black)
42% off
9,567 16,490
Buy now

7. Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater

High-quality steel is used in the construction of the Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater. The white hue and style go well with different styles of decor. It comes equipped with several safety measures, including an overheat protection system and a tip-over switch. If the oil-filled radiator falls, a backup safety mechanism, the 360-degree trip-over safety switch, activates. Improved heat distribution is achieved by third-generation S-shaped fins. This heater is the ideal complement to any room because it has three heat settings. The heater's overall toughness and longevity are increased by its metallic body.

Specifications

Temperature control: Adjustable thermostat

Number of heat settings: Three heating positions

Safety feature: Tip-over safety switch

Mobility: Castor wheels

Design: Inbuilt handle provision

ProsCons
Energy efficientHeavy weight
Portable and ease of handlingNo fan present in the heater
Durable because of the alloy steel buildNo touch sensor
Orient Electric Ultra Comfort 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater (White, Gold)
Check Price on Amazon

8) Orient Electric OFCC09B3A Room Heater

Oil-filled heaters are a better solution because they don't burn oxygen or lower humidity. Suffocation, dry eyes, or skin rashes are not symptoms they produce. Orient Electric oil-filled radiator room heaters use cutting-edge S-shaped fins to guarantee even heating. Additional safety features for this heater include triple overheating protection and 360-degree trip-over protection to prevent spills. Despite taking up less room, these oil-filled radiator room heaters can warm up any room of any size.

Specifications

Type of design: 9 fins with fan

Indication: Power indicator light

Type of heating: Built-in PTC heater

Safety: Triple overheat protection

Number of heat settings: Three heating positions: 800 W, 1200 W, 2000 W

ProsCons
Firm grip handleConsumes more power
Easy handling and mobilityCostly
Powerful heating, Prevents spillage of oil 
Orient Electric OFCC09B3A 2400 Watts 9-Fins Oil Filled Radiator (Black)
40% off
7,800 12,990
Buy now

Price of Orient heaters at a glance:

ProductPrice
Orient Electric Areva Room HeaterRs. 1,448
Orient Electric HC2003D Fan HeaterRs. 2,179
Orient Electric Heat Convector Room HeaterRs. 2,180
Orient Electric Quartz HeaterRs. 1,499
Orient Electric Dura Hot Halogen Room HeaterRs. 4,390
Orient Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room HeaterRs. 9,999
Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room HeaterRs. 8,990
Orient Electric OFCC09B3A Room HeaterRs. 7,975

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Number of Power SettingsHeating OutputSpecial Features
Orient Electric Areva Room HeaterTwo: 1000 W, 2000 W2000 WCopper motor, five levels of safety, Bi-directional placement
Orient Electric HC2003D Fan Heater2000 W2000 WForced air heating, safety features, thermal cut
Orient Electric Heat Convector Room Heater2000 W2000 WCustomizable heating, neon light indicator, copper motor
Orient Electric Quartz HeaterTwo: 400 W, 800 W800 WTip over protection, safety mesh, cool touch body
Orient Electric Dura Hot Halogen Room HeaterThree: 400 W, 800 W, 1200 W1200 WRotation for all round heating, tip over protection, safety grill
Orient Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room HeaterThree: 800 W, 1200 W, 2000 W2900 WControl knobs, indicator, triple overheat protection
Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater2500 W2500 WAdvanced S-shaped fins, steel body, tip over safety
Orient Electric OFCC09B3A Room HeaterThree: 800 W, 1200 W, 2000 W2400 WCold storage facility, triple overheat protection, thermostat knob

Best value for money

The Orient Electric Dura Hot Halogen Room Heater is one device that offers the best value for money. The safety grill and tip-over protection adds to the safety of the heater. The heater generates the heat quickly for quick comfort. Plus, it works on three different heating power modes to cater to different needs. All these features make it one of the best Orient heaters.

Best overall product

The Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater is the best overall product. It is extremely effective with powerful and even heating. It is aesthetic in terms of looks as well. This Orient electric ultra comfort room heater features advanced fins to evenly distribute the heat throughout the room. With such great features, it surely is one of the best Orient heaters.

How to find the best Orient room heaters?

Learn about the various Orient room heater models that are available in the market. They come in a wide range of sizes, power types, heating capacities, and heating modes. Look for unique characteristics that each of them has. The next thing you should do is look through the various safety features that are offered because this is the most crucial thing to think about when looking for room heaters. Check which Orient room heaters do not reduce the oxygen levels and have an anti-dryness feature. Transporting your room heater is simple if it has wheels or handles for mobility. There are various locations in your room where portable room heaters are acceptable. When compared on all these aspects, Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater is one of the best Orient heaters.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Orient heaters

Which Orient room heater is best for small and medium size rooms?

The Orient Electric Areva Room Heater is a compact heater that delivers excellent heating for small to medium size rooms. It also has a long cord that can assist in easy movement. Plus, it can be mounted horizontally or vertically too.

Should I go for an Orient oil-filled room heater or the Orient halogen room heater?

Orient oil-filled room heaters are long-lasting. Whereas, the Orient halogen tube room heaters give a quick heating effect. They might not be child-safe, though. Also, oil-filled room heaters are cool to the touch. That makes it easier to carry around.

Which are the most important safety features to look for while shopping for Orient room heaters?

Adjustable thermostats, tip-over protection, indicator lights, and safety grills are some of the vital safety features to look in Orient room heaters while shopping for one. Also, check if it does not heat even when the temperature is increased.

