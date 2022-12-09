Best Orient heaters: A buyer's guide

Orient heaters offer a lot of variety to choose from oil filled radiators to heat convectors.

Your task of selecting the ideal room heater may seem daunting, but Orient Electronics has developed a line of highly sophisticated products using cutting-edge technology to ease your problems. It has a sizable selection of high-quality appliances that are readily adaptable to your needs and are readily available on the market. One of the best types of heaters is one that is filled with oil. There are various portable heaters that can heat a larger area depending on the most recent advancements in technology and the indoor environment. Here is a list of some of the best Orient heaters available today to help you find the ideal one for you as per your need. Best Orient heaters 1. Orient Electric Areva Room Heater The Orient Electric Areva Fan Heater has an ABS body, a metal mesh screen, a copper motor for durability, and five layers of protection. Depending on your preference, you can position it either horizontally or vertically. It also features a built-in handle so you can carry it around with ease. Purchase one for yourself if you want to enjoy the comfort of a fireplace. It has a built-in handle for convenience in handling and moving. Powerful 2300 RPMs are used by the fan. Specifications Build material: ABS body material Temperature control: Adjustable thermostat Number of heat settings: Two heating modes: 1000 W and 2000 W Control features: Two knobs for control Indicator: Power indicator light

Pros Cons Can serve as a fan during summers Not as effective for large rooms. Provides complete value for money Metal mesh body , Durable

2. Orient Electric HC2003D Fan Heater With the Orient Electric Heat Convector, you can stay warm this winter. Your winters will be cosier thanks to its dual fans, which offer quicker heating. Additionally, it includes a stand that can be adjusted and two heating settings: hot and low. Get yourself a convector from Orient Electric Heat, then relax and enjoy the warmth of the room as it takes over. The room heater's metal body is powder coated, which gives it a polished finish. A thermostat knob is included. Specifications Indicator: Night light for better visibility Number of settings: Comes with two heating options Temperature control: Temperature controller for different heating modes Type of heating: Forced air heating method Power: 2000 Wattage power

Pros Cons Quick heating Fan speed is not that high Safety feature as well as thermal cut Takes long to heat the space Comes with an AC plug

3. Orient Electric Heat Convector Room Heater A copper motor powers the 2000 W Orient electric heat convector room heater. This Orient heater has a 100% copper motor, which guarantees a long device lifespan. The stand is movable and included. This makes it simple for you to change the heat's direction as necessary. It is possible to customise the temperature of the heater thanks to the two position options available. Specifications Power: 2000 W power output Indicator: Neon night light indicator Type of motor: Copper motor Design: Top handle for ease of handling Temperature control: Customizable heating options

Pros Cons Safe for children Not very effective heating for large rooms Two positioning options available

4. Orient Electric Quartz Heater Orient Stark ISI-approved Quartz Room Heater can help you stay warm during winter. Two heat settings allow you to customise the temperature, and tip-over protection enhances safety. It features a cool touch body that makes handling very simple and comes in a lovely pearl white colour to complement the décor of the area. The safety grill enhances the heater's safeguards. For rapid comfort, it offers instant warmth. Specifications Number of heat settings: Two heating options of 400 W and 800 W Type of heating element: Quartz heating tube Safety features: Tip-over protection, safety grill for enhanced safety

Pros Cons Safe and secure design and build Plastic body does not make it that sturdy Instant heating Heating indicator

5. Orient Electric Dura Hot Halogen Room Heater To make your winters nice and enjoyable, Orient Electric offers the Durahot Halogen Room Heater. It includes three heat settings that let you adjust the heat to your needs and a 90-degree rotation to ensure that the heat is distributed evenly throughout the entire room. It is ISI approved and has a tonne of safety features, like a safety grill and tip over prevention, to give you the utmost peace of mind. It has a lovely maroon and white body to improve the look of your room. Choose yours for a joyful and comfortable winter. Specifications Type of heating: Halogen tube heating element Power: 1200 W power Body material: Plastic body Safety: Tip over protection Type of rotation: 90 degrees rotation Number of heat settings: Three heat settings available: 400 W, 800 W, 1200 W

Pros Cons Safe and easy handling with the cool touch body May not be as effective while heating larger spaces. Effective all round heating Quick heating , LED power indicator

6. Orient Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater Oil-filled radiator (OFR) room heaters are a healthier alternative to other types of room heaters because they don't burn oxygen or lower humidity. No suffocation, dry eyes, or skin rashes are brought on by them. To ensure even heat dispersion, Orient Electric OFRs are furnished with cutting-edge S-shaped fins. Orient OFRs also have additional safety features including triple overheating protection and 360-degree trip-over safety to stop spills. These OFRs can efficiently heat any room of any size while taking up less room and power. Specifications Type of heat distribution: Advanced S-shaped fins for even heat distribution Safety: Triple overheat protection, 360-degree overheat protection Power: 2900 W power Type of heater: In-built PTC heater Accessories: Cord storage facility Temperature control: Thermostat knob

Pros Cons Powerful heater Costly Easy mobility Cord winding port Additional heating feature

7. Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater High-quality steel is used in the construction of the Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater. The white hue and style go well with different styles of decor. It comes equipped with several safety measures, including an overheat protection system and a tip-over switch. If the oil-filled radiator falls, a backup safety mechanism, the 360-degree trip-over safety switch, activates. Improved heat distribution is achieved by third-generation S-shaped fins. This heater is the ideal complement to any room because it has three heat settings. The heater's overall toughness and longevity are increased by its metallic body. Specifications Temperature control: Adjustable thermostat Number of heat settings: Three heating positions Safety feature: Tip-over safety switch Mobility: Castor wheels Design: Inbuilt handle provision

Pros Cons Energy efficient Heavy weight Portable and ease of handling No fan present in the heater Durable because of the alloy steel build No touch sensor

8) Orient Electric OFCC09B3A Room Heater Oil-filled heaters are a better solution because they don't burn oxygen or lower humidity. Suffocation, dry eyes, or skin rashes are not symptoms they produce. Orient Electric oil-filled radiator room heaters use cutting-edge S-shaped fins to guarantee even heating. Additional safety features for this heater include triple overheating protection and 360-degree trip-over protection to prevent spills. Despite taking up less room, these oil-filled radiator room heaters can warm up any room of any size. Specifications Type of design: 9 fins with fan Indication: Power indicator light Type of heating: Built-in PTC heater Safety: Triple overheat protection Number of heat settings: Three heating positions: 800 W, 1200 W, 2000 W

Pros Cons Firm grip handle Consumes more power Easy handling and mobility Costly Powerful heating, Prevents spillage of oil

Price of Orient heaters at a glance:

Product Price Orient Electric Areva Room Heater Rs. 1,448 Orient Electric HC2003D Fan Heater Rs. 2,179 Orient Electric Heat Convector Room Heater Rs. 2,180 Orient Electric Quartz Heater Rs. 1,499 Orient Electric Dura Hot Halogen Room Heater Rs. 4,390 Orient Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater Rs. 9,999 Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater Rs. 8,990 Orient Electric OFCC09B3A Room Heater Rs. 7,975

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Number of Power Settings Heating Output Special Features Orient Electric Areva Room Heater Two: 1000 W, 2000 W 2000 W Copper motor, five levels of safety, Bi-directional placement Orient Electric HC2003D Fan Heater 2000 W 2000 W Forced air heating, safety features, thermal cut Orient Electric Heat Convector Room Heater 2000 W 2000 W Customizable heating, neon light indicator, copper motor Orient Electric Quartz Heater Two: 400 W, 800 W 800 W Tip over protection, safety mesh, cool touch body Orient Electric Dura Hot Halogen Room Heater Three: 400 W, 800 W, 1200 W 1200 W Rotation for all round heating, tip over protection, safety grill Orient Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater Three: 800 W, 1200 W, 2000 W 2900 W Control knobs, indicator, triple overheat protection Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater 2500 W 2500 W Advanced S-shaped fins, steel body, tip over safety Orient Electric OFCC09B3A Room Heater Three: 800 W, 1200 W, 2000 W 2400 W Cold storage facility, triple overheat protection, thermostat knob

Best value for money The Orient Electric Dura Hot Halogen Room Heater is one device that offers the best value for money. The safety grill and tip-over protection adds to the safety of the heater. The heater generates the heat quickly for quick comfort. Plus, it works on three different heating power modes to cater to different needs. All these features make it one of the best Orient heaters. Best overall product The Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater is the best overall product. It is extremely effective with powerful and even heating. It is aesthetic in terms of looks as well. This Orient electric ultra comfort room heater features advanced fins to evenly distribute the heat throughout the room. With such great features, it surely is one of the best Orient heaters. How to find the best Orient room heaters? Learn about the various Orient room heater models that are available in the market. They come in a wide range of sizes, power types, heating capacities, and heating modes. Look for unique characteristics that each of them has. The next thing you should do is look through the various safety features that are offered because this is the most crucial thing to think about when looking for room heaters. Check which Orient room heaters do not reduce the oxygen levels and have an anti-dryness feature. Transporting your room heater is simple if it has wheels or handles for mobility. There are various locations in your room where portable room heaters are acceptable. When compared on all these aspects, Orient Electric Ultra Comfort Room Heater is one of the best Orient heaters.