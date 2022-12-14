Sign out
Best Orpat heaters are perfect for this winter season

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 14, 2022 20:14 IST

Summary:

Looking for an Orpat room heater that is efficient, pocket-friendly? Then here is a detailed review of the 10 best Orpat heaters to heat up your space this winter.

Orpat heaters have great efficiency.

The best way to keep the room warm and cosy during the cold months is with an Orpat room heater. Orpat heaters are offered in a selection of shapes, sizes, colours, and patterns. You can benefit from a heated and comfortable environment for a longer period of time thanks to the long-lasting heating components included in these heaters.

These room heaters provide a range of heat settings, a number of safety features, and a remote control to make using them safe. Depending on the style you prefer, you can pick from a variety of room heaters, such as an oil-filled or fan-style heater. Prices for Orpat room heaters vary depending on their features and size.

You can choose from a variety of options, weigh pricing and ratings, and make an educated decision by using the following detailed overview of the top 10 Orpat room heaters.

Best Orpat Heaters

1. Orpat OEH-1220 Fan Heater

To maintain a comfortable level of warmth inside a room, room heaters are a necessity. Use the Orpat 2000W Element Room Heater to stay warm this winter and avoid the bitter cold. 225x110x215 mm are its required dimensions, and it requires 230 V to operate. A 2000 W power supply and a 50 Hz frequency are used by the space heater. This home appliance was developed by Orpat, one of India's pioneers in the home appliance industry, and it doubles as a fan. The 100-degree pure copper wire motor offers a high level of security. The safety mesh grill's inclusion guarantees a high level of safety.

Specifications

Power: 2000 W

Number of settings: two (1000 W and 2000 W)

Safety Features: double auto cutoff feature

Temperature control: variable thermostat

ProsCons
LightweightNot suitable for large space heating
Compact 
Worth the money 
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)
9% off
1,052 1,150
Buy now

2. Orpat OEH-1260 Fan Heater

Are you trying to find a space heater that will keep you warm throughout winter? You should only consider the Orpat 2000W Element Room Heater. This strong room heater has a 2000-watt heating capacity, making it perfect for big rooms or even studio flats. Are you searching for a portable, lightweight, and tiny room heater? Check out the Orpat room warmer after that! With its 2000-watt power usage and 230-volt voltage, this room heater is perfect for small rooms. The Orpat room heater also includes a fan heater to aid in spreading the heat evenly.

Specifications

Power: 2000 W

Number of settings: two (1000 W and 2000 W)

Safety Features: auto cutoff, overheat protection, safety mesh

Temperature control: variable thermostat setting

ProsCons
LightweightNot suitable for large space heating
Compact 
Worth the money 
Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey)
19% off
1,339 1,650
Buy now

3. Orpat ORH-1410 Radiant Heater

With the 1000-watt Orpat ORH-1410 radiant heater, you can keep your living space toasty during the winter. This heater may be moved around the house and is conveniently portable. Regarding surviving the cold, this is the height of convenience. The device only needs to be plugged into an electrical socket, making installation quite straightforward. In order to keep the area warm, a heater's primary function is to emit heat into a contained space. By directly transmitting heat, this heater generates heat using infrared technology. For small to medium-sized rooms, it is the perfect heating solution.

Specifications

Power: 1000 W

Number of settings: single

Safety Features: mesh grill

Heating method: infrared heating

ProsCons
Compact and portableOnly suitable for spot heating
Radiant heatingAbsence of temperature control
Bright reflector plate 
Orpat ORH-1410 1000 Watts Radiant Heater, Blue
13% off
872 999
Buy now

4. Orpat Element Heater Fan Heater

If you are looking for a pocket-friendly room heater from Orpat, then this is the one option that you must not miss exploring. It comes with regulator knobs to control the fan mode as well as speed. A corded electric heater is a great option for small to medium size rooms.

Specifications

Power: 2000 W

Number of settings: Single

Safety Features: Mesh grill

Heating method: Convection

ProsCons
HandyNot efficient for heating large spaces.
Great for small rooms 
Lightweight and compact 

5. Orpat OEH-1250 Fan Heater

Having the ideal indoor temperature is crucial, regardless of the season. The desired room temperature is maintained by the Orpat OEH-1250 2000-Watt Element Heater. Because it features a thermal cutoff and a safety cutoff that turns it off when the maximum temperature is reached, the element heater is safe to use. The thermal cutoff guards against excessive thermal heating. The Orpat element heater is also constructed with a motor made entirely of copper wire. This guarantees that the internal mechanism operates safely over an extended period of time. The element heater is made to be elegant and small so that it may be placed anyplace. It is also extremely safe, even for children, because of its cool-to-the-touch external body.

Specifications

Power: 2000 W

Number of settings: two (1000 W and 2000 W)

Features: non-sagging stitched type heating element

Safety aspects: safety and thermal cut-off

ProsCons
Can serve as a fan during summersMay not fit with normal socket
Handle at the top for easy handling 
Portable and easy to use 
Orpat OEH-1250 Electrical Fan Heater (White, 2000-Watt)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Orpat 2000 Watt Element Heater Fan Heater Room Heater

This element heater device has a range of features to help you with the best heating temperature. It comes with a thermal cutoff feature for added safety, over double heat cutoff automatic protection, long life heating element, stitched and non-sagging type, a 100% pure copper wire motor, a cool touch body, a safety mesh grill, a fan function and two heat settings (1000 watts and 2000 watts). A wonderful device to create a very tranquil and quiet environment and make yourself comfortable with thanks to its original technology and cleverness.

Specifications

Power: 2000 W

Number of settings: two (1000 W and 2000 W)

Features: non-sagging stitched type heating element

Safety aspects: cool touch body, safety mesh grill

ProsCons
Excellent for spot heatingNot suitable for heating large rooms
Portable and compactThe fan produces some noise
Copper wire motor for longevity 
Orpat 2000 Watt Element Heater Fan Heater Room Heater (White)
1,295
Buy now

7. Orpat OCH-1270 Convector Heater

This Orpat fan heater by Orpat is superb for spot heating. It can best heat up to 250 sq ft of space and includes an auto-revolving feature. The twin-turbo design guarantees better heating and prevents sagging. This Orpat fan heater is a standout heater due to its long-lasting heating element. To increase its safety, it has an automatic overheat thermal cut-off feature. A convenient handle and a variable thermostat control knob are included with the heater. Additionally, the power on indicator is another function, and the height can also be adjusted.

Specifications

Power: 2000 W

Features: Twin-turbo design, variable thermostat setting

Type of heating method: forced air

Safety Features: overheat auto and thermal cut off

ProsCons
Twin turbo design for even heat outflow Noisy
Can serve as a fan 
Adjustable height 

8. Orpat 2-bar OHH- 1480 Halogen room heater

A superb quartz heating appliance with a lot of advantages, including an international ergonomic design and manufacture and a two-heat setting system Due to the handle and safety tip-over switch, which turns off electricity when tilting, there is a portability factor. A safety mesh grill, a long-lasting heater tube, and unique silent operation An excellent option for smaller spaces where the need for heating the area is not as pressing or where the climate can change temperamentally.

Specifications

Power: 1000 W

Features: ergonomic design

Number of settings: two (500 W and 1000 W)

Safety Features: safety mesh grill, safety tip-over feature

ProsCons
Noiseless operationalNo rotating feature available
Portable and easy to use 
Safety mesh grill and tip over switch 

9. Orpat Climate Control Quartz Heater (OQH-1470)

The advanced quartz heater tubes with low brightness and high heat output generate a lot of heat. Long-lasting performance is ensured by the rust-proof, long-lasting metal body and changeable thermostat setting. It includes four heat-setting options (550W, 1100W, 1650W and 2200W). The superior quartz tube heating element, safety tip-over switch against tilting, and safety mesh grill guarantee that this heater has all the necessary safety features. Due to the presence of a handle and unique silent working, the heater is quite portable

Specifications

Power: 1650 W

Build material: rust-resistant metal body

Number of settings: four (550 W, 1100 W, 1650 W, 2200 W)

Safety Features: safety metal grill, tip-over safety switch

ProsCons
Noiseless operationWarranty does not cover damage
Ergonomic design and structure 
Better control due to four different heat settings 
Rust proof build 
Orpat Climate Control – Quartz Heater – OQH-1470 - Empire Red
2,500
Buy now

10. Orpat OQH-1290 Quartz Heater

Modern and robust in design, this corded electric portable heater. It uses between 400 and 800 W of energy. Because of its safety tip-over switch and protective mesh grill, the 2-bar quartz heater not only delivers superb heat, but is also fully safe. Moreover, it operates without producing any sort of noise.

Specifications

Power: 400 W - 800 W

Features: 2 bar quartz room heater, two heat control knobs

Safety Features: safety mesh grill,

ProsCons
Noiseless operationAbsence of adjustable bottom support
Sturdy design 
Heat setting control knobs 
Orpat OQH-1290 800 Watt Quartz Heater (Royal Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Orpat Heaters at a glance:

ProductPrice
Orpat OEH-1220 Fan HeaterRs. 1138
Orpat OEH-1260 Fan HeaterRs. 1429
Orpat ORH-1410 Radiant HeaterRs. 899
Or-pat Orpat Element Heater Fan HeaterRs. 989
Orpat OEH-1250 Fan HeaterRs. 1299
Orpat 2000 Watt Element Heater Fan Heater Room HeaterRs. 1295
Orpat OCH-1270 Convector HeaterRs. 2300
Orpat 2-bar OHH- 1480 Halogen room heaterRs. 1599
Orpat Climate Control Quartz Heater (OQH-1470)Rs. 2500
Orpat OQH-1290 Quartz HeaterRs. 1446

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Number of heating settingsPowerSafety Feature
Orpat OEH-1220 Fan HeaterTwo: 1000 W and 2000 W2000 WAuto cut off
Orpat OEH-1260 Fan HeaterTwo: 1000 W and 2000 W2000 WOverheat protection, safety cut-off
Orpat ORH-1410 Radiant Heater1000 W1000 WMesh grill
Or-pat Orpat Element Heater Fan Heater2000 W2000 WMesh grill
Orpat OEH-1250 Fan HeaterTwo: 1000 W and 2000 W2000 WSafety and thermal cut-off
Orpat 2000 Watt Element Heater Fan Heater Room HeaterTwo: 1000 W and 2000 W2000 WSafety mesh grill
Orpat OCH-1270 Convector Heater2000 W2000 WThermal and overheat cut-off
Orpat 2-bar OHH- 1480 Halogen room heaterTwo: 500 W and 1000 W1000 WSafety mesh, tip over switch
Orpat Climate Control Quartz Heater (OQH-1470)Four: 550 W, 1100 W, 1650 W, 2200 W1650 WSafety metal grill, tip over safety switch
Orpat OQH-1290 Quartz Heater Two: 400 W and 800 W400 W - 800 WSafety mesh grill

Best value for money

The Orpat OEH-1220 Fan Heater provides complete value for money with its powerpack performance. It features all the safety like the thermal auto cut-off and portability features that add on to its utility. It comes with two heat settings at 1000 W and 2000 W to cater to different heating requirements. All these features make it one of the best Orpat heaters available at an economical price.

Best overall product

The Orpat Climate Control Quartz Heater (OQH-1470) is the best overall Orpat room heater. It comes with an international-grade design and an advanced quartz heater tube. The variable thermostat feature and four heating options make this Orpat heater a complete winner. All these aspects, make it one of the best Orpat heaters.

How to find the perfect Orpat heater?

Identifying the type of heater you require is the first step in choosing an Orpat room heater. Even though there are many different types of heaters, every electric heater may be broadly classified into one of three heating technologies: radiant, convection, or fan-forced.

One of the most crucial features to look for in a space heater when buying one for yourself is the size of room it will heat. The heater's wattage rating will tell you what to expect. Before selecting a space heater, it is a good idea to evaluate efficiency if you are cautious about energy conservation and want to keep low heating bills.

Safety must always be taken into account. Many Orpat room heaters have cool-to-the-touch surfaces and other cutting-edge safety measures to greatly decrease the risk of any accident. Based on all these aspects, one of the best Orpat heaters is Orpat Climate Control Quartz Heater.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Orpat heaters

What type of Orpat room heater is typically safe for household use?

An auto-cut safety function on an Orpat room heater ensures its security in the event of accidentally falling or overheating. When turned ON, it should also not release any offensive odours. So, when the Orpat heater is around, your pets and children will be safe.

 

Where should we keep the Orpat room heaters while not in use?

A heater should ideally be placed beneath the windows. If you do not have enough room underneath a window, place it somewhere open where it can circulate the air. It is best to keep the windows closed when you turn on the heaters.

 

Among the fan heaters and the electric room heaters from Orpat, which one is the best?

The efficiency of electric space heaters is usually higher. The forced heat, though, could soon become too much and cause more dust to be kicked up. In contrast, the fan heaters may need a little longer to start heating up.

 View More
