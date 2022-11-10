Story Saved
Best Philips garment steamers under 10,000 in India: A complete buying guide

  Published on Nov 10, 2022 21:00 IST
There are many garment steamer brands out there in the market but Philips brand offers sophisticated models which are equipped with extensive features with no burns guaranteed. Our list includes the best Philips garment steamers under 10,000.

Philips garment steamers are known for their balance, efficient water capacity and balance.

Philips is one of the well-known brands which has contributed to providing sustainable products for a better and high-quality life for its consumers. With the advent of life-changing technology and innovations, one of the products manufactured by Philips is garment steamers. They are trendy and have been gaining popularity due to their fast work and portability.

These steamers are compact, which is easy to carry and provide hassle-free service for almost any type of fabric while travelling. Moreover, it saves your time, gives your favourite outfits a good finish, and kills odour-causing bacteria in a matter of minutes. Some factors to keep in mind while purchasing the best Philips garment steamers are its balance, the weight of the machine, comfortability while holding it, water capacity, etc.

Below we have covered a list of the best Philips garment steamers under 10,000 in India with their complete details.

Best Philips garment steamers under 10,000 in India.

1. PHILIPS STH3000/20 Handheld Garment Steamer

Bring home this handheld garment steamer 3000 series from Philips which is lightweight, foldable and compact to use. It starts steaming when the light indicates within 30 seconds and offers fresh outfits anytime. This handheld steamer comes with 1000W at a 20g/min steam rate for convenient steaming.

Well, it not just de-wrinkles your outfits, but also kills bacteria and dust mites. Moreover, you don't need an ironing board which saves time and easy movement. It comes with a 100ml detachable water tank, so you can refill it whenever it runs out of water.

Specifications:

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Reno Blue

Wattage: 1000 watts

Water tank Capacity: 100 ml detachable water tank.

Item dimensions: 23×13.4×12.4 centimetres

Steaming type: Vertical steaming

ProsCons
Travel-friendly and easy to handle.Steams only 2 clothes at a time.
It comes at an affordable price.You cannot use it with the clothes placed on a horizontal flat surface.
Easy de-wrinkling and safe on all fabrics. 
cellpic
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH3000/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1000 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 20g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Reno Blue), Small
20% off 3,295 4,095
Buy now

2. Philips GC360/30 Handheld Garment Steamer

Whether you hang the clothes vertically or lay them down horizontally, this steamer de-wrinkles your clothes with its Smartflow heated plate. It has a detachable water tank which allows you to refill the water anytime during use.

This steamer offers continuous steam at 22g/min, which is safe on all ironable fabrics with no burns guaranteed. It comes with a 2.5mm cord for more extended reach and kills 99.99% of bacteria. It comes with hassle-free maintenance with an adjustable double-pole to hang your clothes. This steamer has a brush attachment and a safety glove for comfortable use.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Colour: White/Purple

Wattage: 1200W

Water tank capacity: 70 ml

Item dimensions: 12.8×38×15 centimetres

Steaming type: Horizontal & Vertical steaming with SmartFlow heated plate.

ProsCons
Safe to use on all types of fabrics.70 ml detachable tank, which is too small.
2.5mm long power cord 
Ergonomic design with adjustable double-pole 
cellpic
Philips Handheld Garment Steamer GC360/30 - Vertical & Horizontal Steaming, 1200 Watt, up to 22g/min
25% off 4,139 5,495
Buy now

3. Philips STH7020/20 Handheld Garment Steamer

This steamer features a peculiar adjustable head with powerful steam that smoothes the fabrics in time. It consumes 1500W power and gives continuous steam of up to 28 gm/ min. It removes the crease at the sides of the outfits easily with its pointed steam plate tip. In addition, it has Optimal Temp technology, which protects your outfits from any burns.

It has 2 steam settings: ECO mode to save water and Max mode, which provides more steam. It comes with a 100ml detachable water tank which steams one outfit with no refill. The steamer is ready to use in 30 seconds, so you can finish in no time.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Colour: Deep Azur

Wattage: 1500W

Water tank capacity: 100ml detachable water tank

Item dimensions: 35.2×15.6×15.1 centimetres

Steaming type: Adjustable head option to steam vertically or horizontally.

ProsCons
It has a portable design with a pointed steam plate tipIt's a little bit heavy
2 steam settings 
OptimalTemp technology 
cellpic
PHILIPS Handheld Garment Steamer STH7020/20 - Compact & Foldable, Convenient Vertical Steaming, 1500 Watt Quick Heat Up, up to 28g/min, Kills 99.9%* Bacteria (Deep Azur)
1% off 6,625 6,695
Buy now

4. Philips GC523/60 Easy Touch Plus Standing Garment Steamer

This easy touch plus standing garment steamer from Philips smoothens the wrinkles easily. It helps to kill bacteria with its powerful 1600W. It can be used on ethnic or formal wear and also on men's jackets. This standing steamer offers continuous steam delivery of up to 32g/min and easily removes creases.

It has an easy de-calc function that is safe for all garments. It has a vertical steaming type with XL sized plate which is easy to store in the cupboard. It features a 1600 ml detachable water tank, adjustable double pole, 5 steam settings support mat and a hanger for smooth ironing. These help remove wrinkles from your garments, making them convenient for all fabrics.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Colour: White

Wattage: 1600W

Item dimensions: 35×41.5×34.5 centimetres

Water tank capacity: 1600ml detachable tank

Steaming type: Vertical stand with XL-sized plate

ProsCons
De-cal featureIt is an expensive model
1600 ml water tank to steam more than one outfitIt requires a retractable stand for storage
It has 5 types of variable steam settings 
cellpic
Philips EasyTouch Plus Standing Garment Steamer GC523/60 - 1600 Watt, 5 Steam Settings, Up to 32 g/min steam, with Double Pole
11% off 7,999 8,995
Buy now

5. Philips STH1000/10 Handy Garment Steamer

This handy garment steamer from the Philips brand is a delight to use. It has an aesthetic design model which is compact and lightweight to use. It comes with a detachable 85 ml water tank which steams one outfit at a steam rate of 18gm/min. Simultaneously you can refill the tank when the water runs out.

This steamer is easy to use and store, so you can take it anywhere when you travel. It is suitable for all types of fabric and comes at an affordable price. This steamer steams in all types of fabrics, kills bacteria, and removes odours.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Colour: White

Wattage: 980W

Item dimensions: 21.5×13.5×10.5 centimetres

Steaming type: Handy steamer for vertical use.

Water tank capacity: 85ml detachable water tank.

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyLow water tank capacity
Versatile functionality 
Easily removes wrinkles in just one button 
cellpic
Philips STH1000/10 Handy Garment Steamer 980 watt White
13% off 3,115 3,595
Buy now

6. Philips GC487/80 Garment Steamer

This garment steamer has a large water tank capacity that allows you to steam clothes for a long time before a refill is required. It is a reasonable product with 3 variable steam settings to use. Plus it comes with a detachable water tank with a cord length of 1.8 metres.

This garment steamer consumes 1800W and delivers an instant steam output which is ready it use within 2 minutes. It de-wrinkles your clothes with continuous steam of 35gm/minute by offering professional results. Moreover, it also includes accessories like gloves and brushes included with the product.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Colour: N/A

Wattage: 1800W

Item dimensions: 30.9×27.7×31.5 centimetres

Water tank capacity: 1400 ML

Steaming type: Vertical steam with 3 steam levels.

ProsCons
Powerful continuous steamIt's an expensive product
Compact design with 3 steam settings 
Easy steaming with rinse descaling feature 
cellpic
PHILIPS GC487/80 1800 W Garment Steamer
27% off 7,300 9,995
Buy now

Price of Philips garment steamers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Philips STH3000/20 3399
Philips GC360/30 4139
Philips STH7020/20 6625
Philips GC523/60 7999
Philips STH1000/10 3125
Philips GC487/80 7310

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Philips STH3000/20100ml detachable water tankVertical steamCompact and foldable
Philips GC360/3070 ml detachable water tankHorizontal and vertical steam with SmartFlow heated plateLightweight and compact
Philips STH7020/20100 ml detachable water tankAdjustable option to steam vertically or horizontallyA bit heavy weight
Philips GC523/601600 ml detachable water tankVertical steam with XL-sized plateRetractable stands for storage
Philips STH1000/1085ml detachable water tankVertical steamCompact design
Philips GC487/801400 ML detachable water tankVertical steamEasy to store and use.

Best value for money Philips garment steamers under Rs. 10,000

Philips Handheld STH3000/20 vertical steamer is among the best value-for-money products available under Rs. 10,000. With its compact and foldable design, it has highly functional features which easily de-wrinkle the outfit into freshness. It has a 100ml detachable water tank with 1000W power usage which easily steams the outfit in no time. The price of this Philips garment steamer is Rs. 3,339.

Best overall Philips garment steamers under Rs. 10,000

This Philip's Easy touch plus standing garment steamer comes with 5 steam settings with a double pole, making it one of the best overall. For Rs. 7,999, this product has an extensive range of features which is worth considering. Moreover, it is ideal to use on many fabrics and also guarantees no burns due to its steam mechanism.

It easily removes the creases with its fabric brush and steams difficult-to-iron garments. It also features an easy de-calc function in it.

How To find the perfect Philips garment steamers under Rs. 10,000?

If you are still using the basic steam iron for ironing your clothes, then it's time to make some room for an innovative Garment steamer. They are ergonomic, compact in design and portable to carry at times when you are travelling.

Before shortlisting the best Philips garment steamer for you. You need to consider certain factors which will be perfect for your routine. Make sure it meets your requirements and comes under budget. Every product has its pros and cons, so go through its features and how it works. This will enable you to select the desired garment steamer.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

