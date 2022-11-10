Best Philips garment steamers under 10,000 in India: A complete buying guide

Philips garment steamers are known for their balance, efficient water capacity and balance.

Philips is one of the well-known brands which has contributed to providing sustainable products for a better and high-quality life for its consumers. With the advent of life-changing technology and innovations, one of the products manufactured by Philips is garment steamers. They are trendy and have been gaining popularity due to their fast work and portability. These steamers are compact, which is easy to carry and provide hassle-free service for almost any type of fabric while travelling. Moreover, it saves your time, gives your favourite outfits a good finish, and kills odour-causing bacteria in a matter of minutes. Some factors to keep in mind while purchasing the best Philips garment steamers are its balance, the weight of the machine, comfortability while holding it, water capacity, etc. Below we have covered a list of the best Philips garment steamers under 10,000 in India with their complete details. Best Philips garment steamers under ₹10,000 in India. 1. PHILIPS STH3000/20 Handheld Garment Steamer Bring home this handheld garment steamer 3000 series from Philips which is lightweight, foldable and compact to use. It starts steaming when the light indicates within 30 seconds and offers fresh outfits anytime. This handheld steamer comes with 1000W at a 20g/min steam rate for convenient steaming. Well, it not just de-wrinkles your outfits, but also kills bacteria and dust mites. Moreover, you don't need an ironing board which saves time and easy movement. It comes with a 100ml detachable water tank, so you can refill it whenever it runs out of water. Specifications: Brand: PHILIPS Colour: Reno Blue Wattage: 1000 watts Water tank Capacity: 100 ml detachable water tank. Item dimensions: 23×13.4×12.4 centimetres Steaming type: Vertical steaming

Pros Cons Travel-friendly and easy to handle. Steams only 2 clothes at a time. It comes at an affordable price. You cannot use it with the clothes placed on a horizontal flat surface. Easy de-wrinkling and safe on all fabrics.

2. Philips GC360/30 Handheld Garment Steamer Whether you hang the clothes vertically or lay them down horizontally, this steamer de-wrinkles your clothes with its Smartflow heated plate. It has a detachable water tank which allows you to refill the water anytime during use. This steamer offers continuous steam at 22g/min, which is safe on all ironable fabrics with no burns guaranteed. It comes with a 2.5mm cord for more extended reach and kills 99.99% of bacteria. It comes with hassle-free maintenance with an adjustable double-pole to hang your clothes. This steamer has a brush attachment and a safety glove for comfortable use. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: White/Purple Wattage: 1200W Water tank capacity: 70 ml Item dimensions: 12.8×38×15 centimetres Steaming type: Horizontal & Vertical steaming with SmartFlow heated plate.

Pros Cons Safe to use on all types of fabrics. 70 ml detachable tank, which is too small. 2.5mm long power cord Ergonomic design with adjustable double-pole

3. Philips STH7020/20 Handheld Garment Steamer This steamer features a peculiar adjustable head with powerful steam that smoothes the fabrics in time. It consumes 1500W power and gives continuous steam of up to 28 gm/ min. It removes the crease at the sides of the outfits easily with its pointed steam plate tip. In addition, it has Optimal Temp technology, which protects your outfits from any burns. It has 2 steam settings: ECO mode to save water and Max mode, which provides more steam. It comes with a 100ml detachable water tank which steams one outfit with no refill. The steamer is ready to use in 30 seconds, so you can finish in no time. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: Deep Azur Wattage: 1500W Water tank capacity: 100ml detachable water tank Item dimensions: 35.2×15.6×15.1 centimetres Steaming type: Adjustable head option to steam vertically or horizontally.

Pros Cons It has a portable design with a pointed steam plate tip It's a little bit heavy 2 steam settings OptimalTemp technology

4. Philips GC523/60 Easy Touch Plus Standing Garment Steamer This easy touch plus standing garment steamer from Philips smoothens the wrinkles easily. It helps to kill bacteria with its powerful 1600W. It can be used on ethnic or formal wear and also on men's jackets. This standing steamer offers continuous steam delivery of up to 32g/min and easily removes creases. It has an easy de-calc function that is safe for all garments. It has a vertical steaming type with XL sized plate which is easy to store in the cupboard. It features a 1600 ml detachable water tank, adjustable double pole, 5 steam settings support mat and a hanger for smooth ironing. These help remove wrinkles from your garments, making them convenient for all fabrics. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: White Wattage: 1600W Item dimensions: 35×41.5×34.5 centimetres Water tank capacity: 1600ml detachable tank Steaming type: Vertical stand with XL-sized plate

Pros Cons De-cal feature It is an expensive model 1600 ml water tank to steam more than one outfit It requires a retractable stand for storage It has 5 types of variable steam settings

5. Philips STH1000/10 Handy Garment Steamer This handy garment steamer from the Philips brand is a delight to use. It has an aesthetic design model which is compact and lightweight to use. It comes with a detachable 85 ml water tank which steams one outfit at a steam rate of 18gm/min. Simultaneously you can refill the tank when the water runs out. This steamer is easy to use and store, so you can take it anywhere when you travel. It is suitable for all types of fabric and comes at an affordable price. This steamer steams in all types of fabrics, kills bacteria, and removes odours. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: White Wattage: 980W Item dimensions: 21.5×13.5×10.5 centimetres Steaming type: Handy steamer for vertical use. Water tank capacity: 85ml detachable water tank.

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Low water tank capacity Versatile functionality Easily removes wrinkles in just one button

6. Philips GC487/80 Garment Steamer This garment steamer has a large water tank capacity that allows you to steam clothes for a long time before a refill is required. It is a reasonable product with 3 variable steam settings to use. Plus it comes with a detachable water tank with a cord length of 1.8 metres. This garment steamer consumes 1800W and delivers an instant steam output which is ready it use within 2 minutes. It de-wrinkles your clothes with continuous steam of 35gm/minute by offering professional results. Moreover, it also includes accessories like gloves and brushes included with the product. Specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: N/A Wattage: 1800W Item dimensions: 30.9×27.7×31.5 centimetres Water tank capacity: 1400 ML Steaming type: Vertical steam with 3 steam levels.

Pros Cons Powerful continuous steam It's an expensive product Compact design with 3 steam settings Easy steaming with rinse descaling feature

Price of Philips garment steamers at a glance:

Product Price Philips STH3000/20 ₹ 3399 Philips GC360/30 ₹ 4139 Philips STH7020/20 ₹ 6625 Philips GC523/60 ₹ 7999 Philips STH1000/10 ₹ 3125 Philips GC487/80 ₹ 7310

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips STH3000/20 100ml detachable water tank Vertical steam Compact and foldable Philips GC360/30 70 ml detachable water tank Horizontal and vertical steam with SmartFlow heated plate Lightweight and compact Philips STH7020/20 100 ml detachable water tank Adjustable option to steam vertically or horizontally A bit heavy weight Philips GC523/60 1600 ml detachable water tank Vertical steam with XL-sized plate Retractable stands for storage Philips STH1000/10 85ml detachable water tank Vertical steam Compact design Philips GC487/80 1400 ML detachable water tank Vertical steam Easy to store and use.

Best value for money Philips garment steamers under Rs. 10,000 Philips Handheld STH3000/20 vertical steamer is among the best value-for-money products available under Rs. 10,000. With its compact and foldable design, it has highly functional features which easily de-wrinkle the outfit into freshness. It has a 100ml detachable water tank with 1000W power usage which easily steams the outfit in no time. The price of this Philips garment steamer is Rs. 3,339. Best overall Philips garment steamers under Rs. 10,000 This Philip's Easy touch plus standing garment steamer comes with 5 steam settings with a double pole, making it one of the best overall. For Rs. 7,999, this product has an extensive range of features which is worth considering. Moreover, it is ideal to use on many fabrics and also guarantees no burns due to its steam mechanism. It easily removes the creases with its fabric brush and steams difficult-to-iron garments. It also features an easy de-calc function in it. How To find the perfect Philips garment steamers under Rs. 10,000? If you are still using the basic steam iron for ironing your clothes, then it's time to make some room for an innovative Garment steamer. They are ergonomic, compact in design and portable to carry at times when you are travelling. Before shortlisting the best Philips garment steamer for you. You need to consider certain factors which will be perfect for your routine. Make sure it meets your requirements and comes under budget. Every product has its pros and cons, so go through its features and how it works. This will enable you to select the desired garment steamer.