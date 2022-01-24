Best phones under 30,000: High on utility and offer interesting features

Smartphones are omnipresent, and rightly so, because they have become items of necessity in the past few years. They come equipped with a host of features to make our everyday operations simpler and convenient. So, investing in a smartphone of your choice and one that allows you to execute your everyday operations with ease is a wise idea.



There are a lot of options under the price point of ₹30,000. Among them also include 5G smartphones (this technology will be launched in India later this year), which will make you future ready, from premium brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo etc. They have super fast processors, powerful batteries, sleek design, large storage and so much more.



So, are you looking to change your smartphone? Then our list below will come in handy. It consists of smartphones under the price point of ₹30,000. All of them are from trusted brands and popular. To get started, scroll down.





1. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

This 5G phone is sleek in design and lightweight. It is available in two colour variants - icy blue and blazing black. It has a screen size of 6.7 inches and is super fast to operate.



Other features:

1) Camera: 64MP (F 1.8) main camera, 12MP (F2.2) ultra wide camera, 5MP (F2.4) depth camera and 32MP (F2.2) front camera

2) Processor: Qualcomm SDM 778G Octa Core 2.4GHz,1.8GHz processor with the 11 band support for a true 5G experience

3) Memory and storage: 8GB RAM | 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB

4) Operating system: Android v11.0, One UI 3.1 operating system







2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G

This phone from OnePlus is available in four striking colours. It comes with a 6.14 inch screen and has a sleek design. It is easy to hold and is lightweight too. Besides, it comes with a dual cell 4500mAH lithium-ion battery.





Other features:

1) Camera: Sony IMX 766

Main Camera: 50MP

Ultra Wide: 8MP

Mono lens: 2MP

Front Camera: 32 MP

2) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI

3) Memory and storage: 8GB RAM | 128GB internal memory

4) Operating system: OxygenOS 11.3 operating system based on Android 11



3. Oppo Reno6 5G

This OPPO 5G phone has a sleek design and is designed to make you future ready. It comes with a 4300 mAh lithium-ion polymer battery and boast of a 6.43 inch full HD+ display screen.



Other features:

1) Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP | 32MP front camera

2) Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor

3) Memory and storage: 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | 128 GB internal memory storage

4) Operating system: Android 11





4. Vivo V21e 5G

This VIVO phone has a 6.44 inch screen size with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. It allows for 44W flash charging and has a 4000mAh battery (Type-C). It is both sturdy and stylish in design.



Other features:

1) Camera: 64MP+8MP Rear Camera, 32MP Selfie Camera

2) Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor

3) Memory and storage: 8GB RAM +4GB Extended RAM | 128GB internal memory

4) Operating system: Funtouch OS 11.1 (based on Android 11)



