Best Pigeon toasters: All you need to know about the top deals

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 11, 2022 22:00 IST

Summary:

It can be hard to find one pigeon toaster that fits your needs and wants within your budget. Pigeon has the toasters that offer the best quality or satisfaction.

Pigeon toasters can be used to make different kinds of dishes like cakes to grilled chicken.

Though you may not be aware of it, toasters come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Models with two and four-slices, metal and plastic substitutes, long slots, intelligent variations, and more are available. It is understandable if selecting the finest one appears difficult. Whether you want to enjoy a slice of white bread for classic buttered toast or a thick slice of multigrain bread for egg toast, we have a toaster to meet your needs. View Amazon's selection of the top Pigeon toasters for sale.

1. Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster

The Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster has two slice capacity, adjustable browning settings, and a cord winder at the bottom. It uses 230 volts of operational voltage and 750 watts of power to function. It has a function called Variable Browning Control. So, you can use the 6-level browning control feature and brown the bread slices according to your choice. Whether you want fully browned toast to eat with your morning cup of coffee, medium browned toast to make mouthwatering sandwiches, or mildly browned toast to eat with Nutella. With this toaster's automatic pop-up feature, you can simply place two slices of bread in it and go about your morning tasks without worrying that the pieces will burn.

Specifications

Wattage: 750 Watts

Product Dimensions: 6.1D x 11.8W x 7.5H Centimetres

Material: Paper

Colour: white

Brand: Pigeon

ProsCons
Shock-proof bodyShort cord length
6-level browning control 
Automatic Pop-up 
Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (White)
10% off
1,435 1,599
Buy now

2. Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster

With the Pigeon Electric Oven 20 L with Rotisserie, a Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster, you can easily prepare mouthwatering, juicy kebabs at home right now. It includes a glass door for easy monitoring, high-quality sparkling knobs, an appealing appearance, and a 60-minute timer with auto turn-off and alarm. It features a thermostat that may be adjusted to control temperatures between 100 and 250 degrees Celsius. It contains four upper and lower stainless steel heating components and four stage heating settings. It offers an OTG Cooking feature with the ability to bake, grill, and toast food. It also has an auto-shutoff timer and an element selection switch. OTG has premium handles for easy use, excellent durability, and a glass door for convenient monitoring.

Specifications

Wattage: 1280 Watts

Size Name: Standard;

Product Dimensions: 35D x 55W x 38.8H Centimetres

Finish Type: Matt

Colour: Black

Capacity: 16 litres

Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft

ProsCons
Adjustable thermostat for temperature controlTakes time to reheat
4 pieces upper and lower stainless steel heating elements 
4 stage heating options 
Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster GrilL (14325) 16 Liters OTG without Rotisserie for Oven Toaster and Grill for grilling and baking Cakes (Grey)
18% off
3,423.8 4,195
Buy now

3. Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12383) 20 Litres OTG with Rotisserie

The OTG 20 Litre oven's elegant design enhances the beauty of your kitchen; high-quality, shiny knobs for simple operation; glass door for easy observation; 60-minute timer with alarm and auto-off feature. Three-stage switch with adjustable thermostat for temperature control between 100 and 250 degrees Celsius. 4 pieces of stainless steel heating elements, upper and lower; Grey, 220–240 volts operating voltage, 1380 watts of power. A 12-month warranty is included with the purchase.

Specifications

Wattage: 1280 Watts

Product Dimensions: 30.9D x 25W x 24.6H Centimetres

Material Type: Aluminium

Colour: Black

Capacity: 20 litres

Brand: Pigeon

ProsCons
Adjustable thermostat for temperature controlNo proper instruction manual
3 stages switch 
4 pieces upper and lower stainless steel heating elements 

4. Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Litres OTG with Rotisserie

With the chic 30 Litre OTG electric oven from Pigeon, grilling will be made easier. The Pigeon 30 litre electric OTG is made for grilling fans and includes a rotisserie so you can indulge all of your barbeque needs! You may effortlessly and comfortably prepare delectable delicacies for yourself and your loved ones using this OTG. It offers auto cook menus that enable hassle-free, rapid cooking of a variety of recipes every time. Additionally, express cooking is made possible, ensuring that you don't have to wait too long for your meals. Where you can use the pigeon electric oven to get several dishes or goods.

Specifications

Net Quantity: 1 count

Manufacturer: Pigeon by Stovekraft

Item Weight: 16 kg

Item Dimensions LxWxH: 54.7 x 39.6 x 37 Centimetres

Included Components: 1 pigeon electric oven 30 LTR & Warranty card

Generic Name: OTG Oven

Capacity: 20 litres

Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft

ProsCons
High-grade knobsTakes time to heat
Glass door 
4 pieces upper and lower stainless steel heating elements 
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Liters OTG with Rotisserie, Oven Toaster and Grill for Grilling and Baking Cakes (Grey), Standard
32% off
5,394.07 7,895
Buy now

5. Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12382) 20 Litres OTG Without Rotisserie

The 20-liter Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12382) without rotisserie provides the ability to bake, grill, and toast food. It features a glass door for easy monitoring, an exquisite appearance for your lovely kitchen, and a 60-minute timer with auto-off and alert. It includes a 4 Stage Switch for a Choice of Heating Options and an Adjustable Thermostat for Temperature Control between 100 and 250 degrees Celsius. It has 4 stainless steel upper and lower heating elements and uses a 1380 watt motor with a 220 to 240 volt working voltage. and has a one-year warranty from the manufacturer.

Specifications

Wattage: 1380 Watts

Size Name: Standard

Product Dimensions: 25D x 30.9W x 24.6H Centimetres

Material Type: Aluminium

Finish Type: Painted

Colour: Black

Capacity: 20 litres

Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft

ProsCons
4 pieces upper and lower stainless steel heating elementsThe glass also heats after some time
Adjustable thermostat for temperature control 
4 stage switch for a selection of heating options 
Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill (12382) 20 Liters OTG Without Rotisserie, Oven Toaster and Grill for grilling and baking Cakes (Grey)
17% off
4,289 5,195
Buy now

6. Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill (12625) 40 Litres OTG

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill (12625) 40 Litres OTG Oven with Rotisserie features a stylish design that gives your modern kitchen a sophisticated appearance; premium knobs for excellent durability and simple operation. A glass door for convenient observation, an automatic timer-off with alarm, and a thermostat with a temperature range of 100 to 250 C are all included. It contains a 60-minute timer with auto-off and an alarm and a 4-stage switch with several heating options. It has a one-year warranty from the manufacturer.

Specifications

Special Feature: Timer

Size Name: Large

Product Dimensions: 24.6D x 57.3W x 38.6H Centimetres

Material Type: Stainless Steel

Finish Type: Polished

Colour: Black

Capacity: 40 litres

Brand: Pigeon

ProsCons
4 Stage Switch for Heating OptionsA little expensive
Adjustable thermostat for temperature 
Auto turn-off and alarm bell 
Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill (12625) 40 Liters OTG with Rotisserie, Oven Toaster and Grill for Grilling and Baking Cakes (Grey), Standard
38% off
5,799 9,295
Buy now

Price of Pigeon toasters at a glance:

ProductPrice
Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster 1,435
Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster 3,425
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12383) 20 Liters OTG with Rotisserie 4,499
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Liters OTG with Rotisserie 5,672
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12382) 20 Liters OTG Without Rotisserie 4,289
Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill (12625) 40 Liters OTG 6,299

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up ToasterShock-proof body6-level browning controlAutomatic Pop-up
Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven ToasterAdjustable thermostat for temperature control4 pieces of upper and lower stainless steel heating elements4 stage heating options
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12383) 20 Litres OTG with RotisserieAdjustable thermostat for temperature control3 stages switch4 pieces of upper and lower stainless steel heating elements
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Litres OTG with RotisserieHigh-grade knobsGlass door4 pieces of upper and lower stainless steel heating elements
Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12382) 20 Litres OTG Without Rotisserie4 pieces upper and lower stainless steel heating elementsAdjustable thermostat for temperature control4-stage switch for a selection of heating options
Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill (12625) 40 Litres OTG4 Stage Switch for Heating OptionsAdjustable thermostat for temperatureAuto turn-off and alarm bell

Best value for money

Do you spend most of your mornings browning bread slices on the tawa? At just about Rs. 1400, get this Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster instead of preparing toast on the tawa. The toasts will take care of themselves while you occupy yourself with getting ready for work. This toaster has six levels of browning control, allowing you to customise the level of browning for the ideal toast. When you set this vibrantly coloured, contemporary pop-up toaster on the counter, your kitchen will look sophisticated and fashionable.

Best overall

The best overall Pigeon toaster among all is the Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster.

With the Pigeon Electric Oven 20 L with Rotisserie, you can make juicy, delectable kebabs at home with ease:

Elegant style

Glassdoor high-quality shiny knobs for easy monitoring

60-minute stopwatch with auto-off and alarm

a temperature-controlling thermostat that is programmable to 100 to 250 Celsius

four stages of heating

4 pieces of stainless steel heating elements, upper and lower

How to find the best Pigeon toaster

There are 4 most important things to consider while finding the best Pigeon toaster.

Shade settings: Although it's not always the case, shade settings can occasionally be used to predict how long a toaster will run before popping. They typically tell you where your toast will end on a spectrum of brownness. There are more alternatives available the wider the scale.

Variable-width slots: Because of this, both thick and thin slices will comfortably fit in your toaster.

High lift: As the name implies, this feature enables you to raise your slices above where they would ordinarily sit after popping, allowing you to retrieve them without getting burned.

Crumb tray: The removable crumb tray that comes with most toasters today is typically hidden around the base.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Pigeon toasters

What are the benefits of using pigeon Toasters?

Pigeon Toasters can be extremely helpful in baking bread, also they are small and are a perfect space-saving appliance. 

What are the types of pigeon Toasters?

Pigeon Toasters come with features such as auto pop-up, OTG means oven toaster grill with or without rotisserie and has various functions to adjust as per the baking requirements. 

For which types of baking pigeon Toasters can be used?

Pigeon Toasters can be used for different types of baking processes such as toasting food such as sliced bread, crumpets, and bagels. 

 

