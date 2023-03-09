Best Pigeon toasters: All you need to know about the top deals

What are the benefits of using pigeon Toasters?
Pigeon Toasters can be extremely helpful in baking bread, also they are small and are a perfect space-saving appliance.
Though you may not be aware of it, toasters come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. Models with two and four-slices, metal and plastic substitutes, long slots, intelligent variations, and more are available. It is understandable if selecting the finest one appears difficult. Whether you want to enjoy a slice of white bread for classic buttered toast or a thick slice of multigrain bread for egg toast, we have a toaster to meet your needs. View Amazon's selection of the top Pigeon toasters for sale.
1. Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster
The Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster has two slice capacity, adjustable browning settings, and a cord winder at the bottom. It uses 230 volts of operational voltage and 750 watts of power to function. It has a function called Variable Browning Control. So, you can use the 6-level browning control feature and brown the bread slices according to your choice. Whether you want fully browned toast to eat with your morning cup of coffee, medium browned toast to make mouthwatering sandwiches, or mildly browned toast to eat with Nutella. With this toaster's automatic pop-up feature, you can simply place two slices of bread in it and go about your morning tasks without worrying that the pieces will burn.
Specifications
Wattage: 750 Watts
Product Dimensions: 6.1D x 11.8W x 7.5H Centimetres
Material: Paper
Colour: white
Brand: Pigeon
|Pros
|Cons
|Shock-proof body
|Short cord length
|6-level browning control
|Automatic Pop-up
2. Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster
With the Pigeon Electric Oven 20 L with Rotisserie, a Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster, you can easily prepare mouthwatering, juicy kebabs at home right now. It includes a glass door for easy monitoring, high-quality sparkling knobs, an appealing appearance, and a 60-minute timer with auto turn-off and alarm. It features a thermostat that may be adjusted to control temperatures between 100 and 250 degrees Celsius. It contains four upper and lower stainless steel heating components and four stage heating settings. It offers an OTG Cooking feature with the ability to bake, grill, and toast food. It also has an auto-shutoff timer and an element selection switch. OTG has premium handles for easy use, excellent durability, and a glass door for convenient monitoring.
Specifications
Wattage: 1280 Watts
Size Name: Standard;
Product Dimensions: 35D x 55W x 38.8H Centimetres
Finish Type: Matt
Colour: Black
Capacity: 16 litres
Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft
|Pros
|Cons
|Adjustable thermostat for temperature control
|Takes time to reheat
|4 pieces upper and lower stainless steel heating elements
|4 stage heating options
3. Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12383) 20 Litres OTG with Rotisserie
The OTG 20 Litre oven's elegant design enhances the beauty of your kitchen; high-quality, shiny knobs for simple operation; glass door for easy observation; 60-minute timer with alarm and auto-off feature. Three-stage switch with adjustable thermostat for temperature control between 100 and 250 degrees Celsius. 4 pieces of stainless steel heating elements, upper and lower; Grey, 220–240 volts operating voltage, 1380 watts of power. A 12-month warranty is included with the purchase.
Specifications
Wattage: 1280 Watts
Product Dimensions: 30.9D x 25W x 24.6H Centimetres
Material Type: Aluminium
Colour: Black
Capacity: 20 litres
Brand: Pigeon
|Pros
|Cons
|Adjustable thermostat for temperature control
|No proper instruction manual
|3 stages switch
|4 pieces upper and lower stainless steel heating elements
4. Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Litres OTG with Rotisserie
With the chic 30 Litre OTG electric oven from Pigeon, grilling will be made easier. The Pigeon 30 litre electric OTG is made for grilling fans and includes a rotisserie so you can indulge all of your barbeque needs! You may effortlessly and comfortably prepare delectable delicacies for yourself and your loved ones using this OTG. It offers auto cook menus that enable hassle-free, rapid cooking of a variety of recipes every time. Additionally, express cooking is made possible, ensuring that you don't have to wait too long for your meals. Where you can use the pigeon electric oven to get several dishes or goods.
Specifications
Net Quantity: 1 count
Manufacturer: Pigeon by Stovekraft
Item Weight: 16 kg
Item Dimensions LxWxH: 54.7 x 39.6 x 37 Centimetres
Included Components: 1 pigeon electric oven 30 LTR & Warranty card
Generic Name: OTG Oven
Capacity: 20 litres
Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft
|Pros
|Cons
|High-grade knobs
|Takes time to heat
|Glass door
|4 pieces upper and lower stainless steel heating elements
5. Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12382) 20 Litres OTG Without Rotisserie
The 20-liter Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12382) without rotisserie provides the ability to bake, grill, and toast food. It features a glass door for easy monitoring, an exquisite appearance for your lovely kitchen, and a 60-minute timer with auto-off and alert. It includes a 4 Stage Switch for a Choice of Heating Options and an Adjustable Thermostat for Temperature Control between 100 and 250 degrees Celsius. It has 4 stainless steel upper and lower heating elements and uses a 1380 watt motor with a 220 to 240 volt working voltage. and has a one-year warranty from the manufacturer.
Specifications
Wattage: 1380 Watts
Size Name: Standard
Product Dimensions: 25D x 30.9W x 24.6H Centimetres
Material Type: Aluminium
Finish Type: Painted
Colour: Black
Capacity: 20 litres
Brand: Pigeon by Stovekraft
|Pros
|Cons
|4 pieces upper and lower stainless steel heating elements
|The glass also heats after some time
|Adjustable thermostat for temperature control
|4 stage switch for a selection of heating options
6. Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill (12625) 40 Litres OTG
The Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill (12625) 40 Litres OTG Oven with Rotisserie features a stylish design that gives your modern kitchen a sophisticated appearance; premium knobs for excellent durability and simple operation. A glass door for convenient observation, an automatic timer-off with alarm, and a thermostat with a temperature range of 100 to 250 C are all included. It contains a 60-minute timer with auto-off and an alarm and a 4-stage switch with several heating options. It has a one-year warranty from the manufacturer.
Specifications
Special Feature: Timer
Size Name: Large
Product Dimensions: 24.6D x 57.3W x 38.6H Centimetres
Material Type: Stainless Steel
Finish Type: Polished
Colour: Black
Capacity: 40 litres
Brand: Pigeon
|Pros
|Cons
|4 Stage Switch for Heating Options
|A little expensive
|Adjustable thermostat for temperature
|Auto turn-off and alarm bell
|Product
|Price
|Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster
|₹1,435
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster
|₹3,425
|Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12383) 20 Liters OTG with Rotisserie
|₹4,499
|Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Liters OTG with Rotisserie
|₹5,672
|Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12382) 20 Liters OTG Without Rotisserie
|₹4,289
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill (12625) 40 Liters OTG
|₹6,299
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster
|Shock-proof body
|6-level browning control
|Automatic Pop-up
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster
|Adjustable thermostat for temperature control
|4 pieces of upper and lower stainless steel heating elements
|4 stage heating options
|Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12383) 20 Litres OTG with Rotisserie
|Adjustable thermostat for temperature control
|3 stages switch
|4 pieces of upper and lower stainless steel heating elements
|Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12624) 30 Litres OTG with Rotisserie
|High-grade knobs
|Glass door
|4 pieces of upper and lower stainless steel heating elements
|Pigeon Oven Toaster Grill (12382) 20 Litres OTG Without Rotisserie
|4 pieces upper and lower stainless steel heating elements
|Adjustable thermostat for temperature control
|4-stage switch for a selection of heating options
|Pigeon by Stovekraft Oven Toaster Grill (12625) 40 Litres OTG
|4 Stage Switch for Heating Options
|Adjustable thermostat for temperature
|Auto turn-off and alarm bell
Best value for money
Do you spend most of your mornings browning bread slices on the tawa? At just about Rs. 1400, get this Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster instead of preparing toast on the tawa. The toasts will take care of themselves while you occupy yourself with getting ready for work. This toaster has six levels of browning control, allowing you to customise the level of browning for the ideal toast. When you set this vibrantly coloured, contemporary pop-up toaster on the counter, your kitchen will look sophisticated and fashionable.
Best overall
The best overall Pigeon toaster among all is the Pigeon by Stovekraft Baker's Collection Oven Toaster.
With the Pigeon Electric Oven 20 L with Rotisserie, you can make juicy, delectable kebabs at home with ease:
Elegant style
Glassdoor high-quality shiny knobs for easy monitoring
60-minute stopwatch with auto-off and alarm
a temperature-controlling thermostat that is programmable to 100 to 250 Celsius
four stages of heating
4 pieces of stainless steel heating elements, upper and lower
How to find the best Pigeon toaster
There are 4 most important things to consider while finding the best Pigeon toaster.
Shade settings: Although it's not always the case, shade settings can occasionally be used to predict how long a toaster will run before popping. They typically tell you where your toast will end on a spectrum of brownness. There are more alternatives available the wider the scale.
Variable-width slots: Because of this, both thick and thin slices will comfortably fit in your toaster.
High lift: As the name implies, this feature enables you to raise your slices above where they would ordinarily sit after popping, allowing you to retrieve them without getting burned.
Crumb tray: The removable crumb tray that comes with most toasters today is typically hidden around the base.
