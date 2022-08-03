Sign out
Best POCO mobile phones under 10,000: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 03, 2022 15:39 IST

Summary:

Our list consists of the best POCO mobile phones that are priced under 10,000, which are perfect for you if you are on a budget. They are great for daily use. They come in chic and elegant designs to suit all your needs. 

Poco mobile phones come with interesting features and are affordable.

If you are on a tight budget of 10,000, this guide will help you find the best deals and devices. We have included some of the best POCO mobile phones in our list so that you have a good idea about the specifications and pricing in India. We have made the specs very clear to you so that you don't have to compromise on the same when buying the phone.

POCO phones are sleek, stylish, and glamorous and fit your budget. You can use these POCO mobile phones to click pictures, browse the internet, stream music, and even watch your favourite videos and movies online and offline. You can also play games on the phone as well. They are priced under 10,000.

Here is a list of the best POCO phones under 10,000 in India:

1) POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB), 4 GB RAM

The POCO C31 mobile is the perfect pick for you if you want a phone with ample storage for all your photos and videos. With the latest Android 11.0, all your processes will work smoothly and hassle-free without any delays. It also has a great camera so that you click some amazing Instagram-worthy pictures.

Specifications:

Brand: POCO

Model Number: MZB0A0KIN

Cellular Technology: LTE

Screen Size: 6.53 inches

OS: Android 11.0

Memory Capacity: 4 GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Colour: Royal Blue

Front Camera Resolution: 5MP

Rear Camera Resolution: 2MP

Product weight: 380g

ProsCons
Availability in many coloursLimited camera resolution
Sleek and stylish designLimited RAM storage
Up to 64GB ROM storage 
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
26% off
8,858 11,999
Buy now

2) POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB), 3GB RAM

The POCO C31 phone is packed with the latest features that will help you stay ahead of others. If you are strictly on a budget and want a phone to help you manage everyday tasks, then this phone is the right fit for you. With 3GB RAM, you can open all your apps smoothly. It also has ample storage for your data.

Specifications:

Brand: POCO

Model Number: MZB0A0LIN

RAM Capacity: 3GB

ROM Capacity: 32 GB

Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP

Rear Camera Resolution: 13 MP

Colour: Shadow Gray

Screen Size: 16.59 centimetres

OS: Android

Cellular Technology: LTE

Product weight: 380g

ProsCons
Stylish and slimLack of storage space
Good screen size and resolutionLess camera resolution
Budget-friendly 
Poco C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
20% off
7,999 9,999
Buy now

Redmi POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 64 GB Storage), 4 GB RAM

The Redmi POCO C3 mobile phone has everything that you would want in your smartphone at once. It has a fantastic camera for taking great portraits as well as selfies. It has a good screen resolution as well. You can get all your tasks done as soon as possible without hassles. With the latest Android OS, you are sure to be mesmerised by this phone.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model Number: MZB07RJIN

Cellular Technology: 4G

Memory Capacity: 64 GB

Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP

CPU Manufacturer: MediaTek Helio G35

Screen Size: 6.43 Inches

Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP

OS: Android

Product weight: 410g

ProsCons
Large display with excellent resolutionLimited RAM storage
Fits your budgetAbsence of good camera resolution
Ample ROM storage 
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 4 RAM /64 Storage)
12% off
9,670 10,999
Buy now

Redmi POCO C3 (Lime Green, 32 GB storage), 3GB RAM

The Redmi POCO C3 phone is equipped with all the qualities you would need in your everyday phone. From a good battery backup to ample ROM storage, this simple phone will always have you covered. It is also available in some fantastic colours that you will be unable to resist.

Specifications:

Brand: Redmi

Model Number: MZB07RJIN

Network Service Provider: 3

Memory Capacity: 32 GB

Item Dimensions: 9 x 77 x 165 Millimeters

Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP

Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP

Colour: Lime Green

Screen Size: 6.43 Inches

OS: Android

Product weight: 360g

ProsCons
Large display for smooth browsingInsufficient storage space
Available in many coloursDoes not have a good camera
Android OS present 
Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
21% off
7,880 9,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for consumers

If you were to consider the best three features of all the POCO phones under 10,00 in India, then, they are mentioned below:

POCO C31, Royal Blue, 64 GB with 4 GB RAMRedmi POCO C3, Arctic Blue, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB StoragePOCO C31, Shadow Gray, 32 GB with 3GB RAMRedmi POCO C3, Lime Green, 3GB RAM, and 32 GB storage
Royal colours are availableSufficient storage spaceGood camera resolutionStunning and unique colours
Ample storage spaceComes in attractive coloursComes in classy coloursSturdy built
Good RAM storageAmple RAM storageGreat RAM for everyday useGood storage space for everyday use

Best value for money

Since all the POCO mobile phones mentioned here are on a budget, it is challenging to make a fair choice among them. All these phones are packed with awesome features that make them worth the hype. They are also available in great colours. Among them, the best value for money is the Redmi POCO C3, with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM. It has ample storage space and comes with sufficient RAM as well. This stunning phone is priced at only 8,910.

Best overall

If we look at all our options, the POCO C31 phone makes it to the top of the list. The 64 GB variant that has RAM of about 4 GB comes with many exciting features that add to the charm of this phone. It is available in stunning colours. It is sturdy, reliable, and durable. It is the perfect phone to browse the internet, click pictures, or play games. It also has enough storage place for all your photos and videos. It is reasonably priced at 9,184. With its stunning looks, it also fits within your budget.

How to find the best POCO mobile phone under 10,000?

With so many phones making the rounds of the market, it is always difficult to choose the best one for yourself. However, we are here to make it easier for you.

You should keep two factors in mind when finding the best phone for yourself: your needs and your budget. That will help you in narrowing down the list for yourself. Apart from that, it is also crucial that you have a thorough look at the storage space, both in terms of RAM and ROM, so that you can select the best one.

Every mobile phone has its own set of merits and demerits. Make sure that you have a thorough understanding of all these aspects when you are choosing the phone for yourself. Finally, be mindful of the money you are paying for the device.

Price of POCO mobile phones under 10,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
POCO C31, 64 GB, 4 GB RAMRs. 10,999
POCO C31, 36 GB, 3 GB RAMRs. 10,999
Redmi POCO C3, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB StorageRs. 10,999
Redmi POCO C3, 3 GB RAM, 36 GB StorageRs. 10,999

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is 4GB RAM enough for smartphones?

Generally, yes. If you do not use your phone for any specialised functions, 4 GB is more than enough for all the applications to run smoothly. You can also browse the internet smoothly.

Mention some features of Redmi POCO C3, 32 GB variant?

Some of its main features are:

Brand: Redmi

Model Number: MZB07RJIN

Network Service Provider: 3

Memory Capacity: 32 GB

Item Dimensions: 9 x 77 x 165 Millimeters

Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP

Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP

Colour: Lime Green

Screen Size: 6.43 Inches

OS: Android

What is the average price of POCO mobile phones in India?

POCO mobiles are priced between 10,000 - 20,000 in India. The price may increase or decrease depending upon the features present in the device.

Mention some features of the POCO C31, 64 GB variant?

The features are:

Brand: POCO

Model Number: MZB0A0KIN

Cellular Technology: LTE

Screen Size: 6.53 Inches

OS: Android 11.0

Memory Capacity: 4 GB

ROM Storage: 64 GB

Colour: Royal Blue

Front Camera Resolution: 5MP

Rear Camera Resolution: 2MP

Can I buy POCO phones online?

Yes, you can easily buy POCO phones online from Amazon.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

