Best portable ACs in India: Simpler to install and effective in cooling

India is in the midst of a blistering heat wave, with large parts of north and central India seeing temperatures hovering in the vicinity of 42 to 43 degrees. In eastern parts of India, humidity has made life miserable. The sudden spike in temperature may have caught many of us unawares. You may be in a situation where schools are still continuing with hybrid model (offline-online) studies and kids are often at home. Or you have aged parents at home and you find that the number of ACs are falling short. You may have to go in for an AC as soon as possible, which you can also afford. Imagine, however, the entire trouble of technicians and engineers visiting your home to install the said AC. Be it a window AC or a split one, the bother would just be the same. In such situations, it is always good to bring home a portable AC - these will serve the purpose of cooling your homes just as good as regular ACs but with far greater flexibility. You may be surprised that there are also some mini portable ACs available.
There aren't too many such ACs in the market but some brands do have them. We have curated a list of some of these brands, available online. Do take a look and decide which one you wish to go for.
|Product
|Price
|Croma 1.5 Ton Portable AC
|₹39,990.00
|Blue Star 1 Ton Portable AC
|₹30,490.00
|Honeywell 1.15 Ton Portable AC
|₹36,000.00
|Leonardi Mini Portable AC
|NA
Croma 1.5 Ton Portable AC
This 1.5 ton AC is suitable for 120 square feet-sized room. It comes with four modes - dry, auto, sleep and cool. It has two-way air swing (left and right) and on-off indicator. It also has a mesh filter.
Other features:
1) Cooling capacity - 5250; voltage - 230V AC; frequency - 50 Hz
2) 100% copper condenser coil with blue evaporator and condenser fins; water-auto-evaporated; R-410 refrigerant gas; compressor type - single rotary non inverter
3) Included in the box: main unit (56.8 W x 36.5 D x 77.5 H) in cm (45 kg), remote control, user manual
4) Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 1 year on compressor
5) Comes with no drip technology
Blue Star 1 Ton Portable AC
This portable AC comes with an antibacterial coating and has a dust filter. It is designed for quick cooling.
Other features:
1) High efficiency rotary compressor
2) Hydrophilic gold fin for protection
3) Auto mode
4) Self diagnosis
5) Electricity consumed (units/year): 600.91
6) Warranty: 5 years warranty on compressor
Honeywell 1.15 Ton Portable AC
This portable AC comes with special features like dust filter and a dehumidifier. This 1.15 ton capacity AC is good for cooling small-sized rooms.
Other features:
1) This AC comes with 3-in-1 function: cooling, dehumidification, fan
2) Powerful cooling capacity of 14000 BTU
3) Auto evaporation system ensures no need to empty the water tray
4) Smooth gliding castors (small wheels fitted to an object so that it can be moved more easily) and easy-grip handles help you transport the unit from room-to-room easily.
5) Automatic on-off timer, programmable up to 24 hours
6) Digital control panel and remote control provided
Leonardi Mini Portable AC
Mini air cooler designed to keep you cool in hot summer. Perfect to carry everywhere; work, gym and playground. It comes with micro punch holes to throw cool mist to beat the heat.
Other features:
1) Easily fillable and good battery backup
2) Can be used as humidifier
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.