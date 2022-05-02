Best portable ACs in India: Simpler to install and effective in cooling

India is in the midst of a blistering heat wave, with large parts of north and central India seeing temperatures hovering in the vicinity of 42 to 43 degrees. In eastern parts of India, humidity has made life miserable. The sudden spike in temperature may have caught many of us unawares. You may be in a situation where schools are still continuing with hybrid model (offline-online) studies and kids are often at home. Or you have aged parents at home and you find that the number of ACs are falling short. You may have to go in for an AC as soon as possible, which you can also afford. Imagine, however, the entire trouble of technicians and engineers visiting your home to install the said AC. Be it a window AC or a split one, the bother would just be the same. In such situations, it is always good to bring home a portable AC - these will serve the purpose of cooling your homes just as good as regular ACs but with far greater flexibility. You may be surprised that there are also some mini portable ACs available.

There aren't too many such ACs in the market but some brands do have them. We have curated a list of some of these brands, available online. Do take a look and decide which one you wish to go for.

Prices of portable ACs at a glance: