Best Prestige toasters: A complete guide

Summary: This article will offer a list of the best Prestige toasters with their range of specifications. Check them out to know which one can suit your needs.

Breakfast options are many when you have a toaster from a trust brand like Prestige for company.

The best Prestige toasters are made of high-quality plastic, which enhances their appearance and provides a host of benefits to buyers. Its body makes it shock-resistant and gives it the necessary balance or grip when it's working. These toasters' heating element ensures that bread slices are perfectly toasted without burning. Choosing the ideal toaster can take time and effort, especially with so many options. But you shouldn't have any issues with it. How? Here is the list that can help you to find the best Prestige toaster currently available on Amazon India. 1. Prestige PGFSP Sandwich Toasters Non-stick Are you looking for an easy and convenient way to make your favourite sandwiches? If so, you need the Prestige PGFSP Spatter Coated Non-stick Sandwich Toasters With a fixed Grill Plate. This product is perfect for anyone who wants to make delicious sandwiches without hassle. The toaster features a non-stick surface that makes cleaning easy and a fixed grill plate that ensures even cooking. It also has a spatter-coated finish that prevents food from sticking to the surface and is absolutely food safe and scratch-resistant. This Sandwich Maker is built for excellent performance so you can enjoy wonderfully toasted bread and sandwiches every time. Specifications: Wattage: 800 Watts Weight: 1300 Grams Dimensions LxWxH: 26.3 x 26 x 12 Centimetres Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons 2 Layer Spatter coating Poor plastic quality Heat Resistant Bakelite Body Die-Casted Aluminium plates

2. Prestige PGMFB Toaster The Prestige 800 Watt PGMFB Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates is a versatile appliance that can be used for grilling sandwiches and toasting bread. It comes with two fixed grill plates, making it easy to cook two sandwiches at once. The grill plates are nonstick for easy cleaning, and the toaster has a cool-touch exterior for safety. The improved nonstick covering on the grill plates of this new sandwich and grill maker is twice as durable. It instantly eliminates excessive oil and butter while cooking, resulting in healthier food preparation. The product is safe and features a non-toxic coating that gives healthy, low-fat food in minutes. Specifications: Wattage: 800 Watts Weight: 1190 Grams Dimensions LxWxH: 27 x 24 x 30 Centimetres Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Elegant black finish body Takes time to cool Fixed grill plates Non-stick plates for heating

3. Prestige PPTPKY 850-Watt Pop-up Toaster Making the perfect toast is simple with Prestige PPTPKY 850-Watt Pop-up Toaster. All the functions like toasting, browning, and warming are done on your table. The customizable browning control, auto shutoff, protective cover, etc., and the Prestige toaster become an essential kitchen appliance. It has four toasting settings to indicate different toasting levels according to your preferences. The trendy design and adorable yellow body make your kitchen look elegant. The distinctive protective cover keeps dust and insects from entering. Therefore, it is incredibly safe and clean to use. Further, the toaster has a pull-out crumb tray that gathers crumbs and facilitates cleaning. Specifications: Slice: 2 Wattage: 850 Watts Weight: 1180 Grams Dimensions LxWxH: 29 x 18.5 x 18 Centimetres Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons 4 toasting options Short power cord 6 browning levels Unique protective cover

4. Prestige PSMFB 800 Watt Sandwich Toaster Everybody loves perfectly grilled sandwiches, and with Prestige PSMFB 800 Watt Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Plates, Black, you will love making sandwiches. The sandwich toaster has non-stick coating plates that utilise less oil or butter. Hence, now making a healthy breakfast despite your busy life is easy. The sandwich maker's sleek black body makes it a stylish addition to your kitchen. Further, the non-stick heating plates are simple to clean and maintain, and the compact size consumes less space on your kitchen countertop. With the sandwich maker's power on/off indication, you can maintain a close eye on the sandwich while doing other tasks. Specifications: Slice: 2 Wattage: 1500 Watts Weight: 2600 Grams Dimensions LxWxH: 30 x 15.2 x 13 Centimetres Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Efficient Power The sandwich size may be small Power On and Off Indicators Plates have Non-Stick Coating

5. Prestige Sandwich Toaster and Grill - PGDP 01 Now making your favourite perfectly grilled sandwich is easy and healthy. Thanks to the Prestige Sandwich Toaster and Grill - PGDP 01 we are sure this toaster will make your life a little easier. Pick the Prestige Sandwich toaster to bring elegance to your kitchen and grill sandwiches in minutes. Small and compact, the toaster will not need much counter space. Additionally, it is simple to clean, allowing you to keep it looking new. The non-stick-covered plates use less oil for toasting sandwiches, making them a healthier option. This Prestige Sandwich Toaster is the ideal answer for satisfying your demands for sandwiches. Specifications: Wattage: 800 Watts Weight: 1160 Grams Dimensions LxWxH: 23.4 x 26 x 11.2 Centimetres Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons non-stick coated plates Space seems small Plastic material to avoid shocks Easy-to-clean

6. Prestige Fixed Sandwich plates Sandwich Toaster - PSDP 01 Make your delicious sandwiches at home with the Prestige Fixed Sandwich Plates Sandwich Toaster. This toaster features two fixed sandwich plates with nonstick coating for easy cleaning. The plates heat up evenly to cook your sandwiches to perfection. Further, the non-stick-covered plates use less oil for toasting sandwiches, making them a healthier option. The body is heat-resistant because of plastic. Further, the power indicator indicates when the appliance is on and when your sandwich is ready. The Prestige Sandwich Toaster is the ideal answer for satisfying your cravings for sandwiches. The toaster can accommodate your cravings for an extra stuffed sandwich, so enjoy your sandwich whenever you want. Specifications: Wattage: 750 Watts Weight: 1200 Grams Dimensions LxWxH: 22.5 x 23.5 x 10.5 Centimetres Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Plastic material Size may be improved Non-stick coating Even heating of the plates

7. Prestige PSMFS 800 Watt Sandwich Toaster Now you will love making sandwiches as much as you love eating them since you can make crispy and well-grilled sandwiches at home. Bring home The Prestige PSMFS 800 Watt Sandwich Toaster. This is the perfect kitchen appliance for toasting bread and making delicious and healthy sandwiches. It has a sleek and stylish design that will complement any kitchen décor. The toaster has a non-stick cooking plate for easy cleaning, making your life easy. It also features a comfortable handle for added convenience and two LED Indicators. It has a hinged lock, and cool touch handles, making it incredibly safe and user-friendly. Specifications: Wattage: 800 Watts Weight: 1180 Grams Dimensions LxWxH: 26 x 24 x 14 Centimetres Power Source: Corded

Pros Cons Cleaning is easy The top may heat fast Comfortable front handle Fixed non-stick plates

Price of Prestige toasters at a glance:

Product Price Prestige PGFSP Non-stick Sandwich Toasters ₹ 1509 Prestige PGMFB Toaster ₹ 1349 Prestige PPTPKY 850-Watt Pop-up Toaster ₹ 1995 Prestige PSMFB 800 Watt Toaster ₹ 1299 Prestige Sandwich Toaster with Grill plates PGDP 01 ₹ 1920 Prestige Fixed Sandwich plates toaster - PSDP 01 ₹ 1781 Prestige PSMFS 800 Watt Sandwich Toaster ₹ 1540

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Prestige PGFSP Non-stick Sandwich Toasters 2 Layer Spatter coating Heat Resistant Bakelite Body Die-Casted Aluminium plates Prestige PGMFB Toaster Elegant black finish body Fixed grill plates Heating plates are Non-stick Prestige PPTPKY 850-Watt Pop-up Toaster 4 toasting options 6 browning levels Unique protective cover Prestige PSMFB 800-Watt Toaster Power-efficient Power On and Off Indicators Non-Stick Coating Plates Prestige Sandwich Toaster with Grill plates - PGDP 01 non-stick coated plates Plastic material to avoid shocks Easy for cleaning Prestige Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Sandwich plates - PSDP 01 Plastic material Comes with a Non-stick coating Even heating of the plates Prestige PSMFS 800 Watt Sandwich Toaster Easy-to-clean Comfortable front handle Fixed non-stick plates

Best value for money Prestige PSMFB 800-Watt Toaster is a great deal and a product that can make delicious sandwiches daily for your kids and family. It can be carried anywhere due to its lightweight plastic material. It has 4 slice bread moulds inside to make it a value for money product in the present market. As the cheapest Prestige toaster is currently available, it does everything you need it to and will surely not disappoint. Best overall Prestige PGFSP Non-stick Sandwich Toasters is an all-time favourite toaster. This comes with spatter-coated non-stick metal that is easy for toasting your favourite grilled sandwich. The grill plate makes it convenient for making sandwiches. Aluminium is used as shock-proof body material. This model can be handled by your children. It's safe to use. It's 1300 grams in weight with a completely black colour. Moreover, you can see that it comes in a health-resistant Bakelite body to give a sturdy look. So, don’t miss the offer on this excellent toaster. How to find the perfect Prestige toaster? Although toasters function the same way, there are many different models available depending on your demands and the sort of bread you toast. Make sure you can fit the sort of bread you use in the slots by paying attention to their size and design. If you want your toast warm, a reheat setting is helpful since you can reheat it without overheating it. Also, watch out for any optional extras, such as a sandwich cage for toasting sandwiches and a warming rack for croissants and pastries that rests on top.

