Best projectors and accessories: A buyer's guide

With all the innovation that has been happening in the projector sphere, the need to go to a theatre for a big-screen experience is no longer necessary. You can have it right at home with even better picture quality, screen size, and sound clarity. These projectors have everything you could ask for, including 4K resolution support, enhanced brightness, and integrated stereo speakers.
They are properly tested to ensure top-notch quality and will provide the best value for money. They have the best hardware and features in this price range. Let’s take a look at the top 6 best Projectors & Accessories on Amazon.
Top Best Projectors & Accessories On Amazon
1. EGate i9 Pro-Max
The EGate i9 Pro-Max projector will help you get a bigger and brighter home theatre experience right in the comfort of your home. It features native 1080p projection with support for 4K content if you feel the need for even more clarity. It has all the connectivity options you could possibly need, including two HDMI connectors in case you would like to connect two or more input devices.
Projected Display Resolution: 1080P native with 4K support
Brightness: 3600 Lumen | 330 ANSI Lumen
Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 150-inch
Contrast Ratio: 1500:1
LED Life: 30000 hours of life
Connectivity: 2 x HDMI | USB | VGA | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out
Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase
Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual
Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more
Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo harmonized speaker with 3W of power to each speaker
Power Consumption: 150W
Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support
|Pros
|Cons
|Native 1080P support
|Lacks Dolby audio support
|3600 lumens brightness
|Industrial design
|High contrast ratio
2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11
The ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 Portable LED Projector is a low-cost model from Zebronics for those who have a smaller budget. Yet, it has features that you can hardly find in this price range. The smaller size of this Projector allows you to easily carry it wherever you wish.
Projected Display Resolution: 720P native with 1080P support
Brightness: 1500 Lumen
Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 150-inch
Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
LED Life: 30000 hours of life
Connectivity: HDMI | USB | AV | mSD Card Slot | Audio Out
Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase
Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual
Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more
Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker
Power Consumption: 70W
Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support
|Pros
|Cons
|Low 70W power consumption
|Lacks VGA port
|Good contrast support
|30000 hours of LED life
|Heat resistant body
|Built-in stereo speaker
3. Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector
The Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector is a high-end android-based smart projector that won’t break the bank. It has some premium features, such as Wi-Fi, Dolby Audio, Android Interface, and much more. Even with such high-end features, it costs quite reasonably. Also, Android support gives you access to thousands of apps and native streaming support. It is certainly a very amazing projector for the price tag.
Projected Display Resolution: 1080P native with 4K support
Brightness: 6900 Lumen | 660 ANSI Lumen
Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 210-inch
Contrast Ratio: 5000:1
LED Life: 30000 hours of life
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 | HDMI | USB | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out
Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase
Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual
Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more
Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker with Dolby Audio
Power Consumption: 100W
Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support
|Pros
|Cons
|Android 9
|Lacks native 4K support
|Powerful Mediatek CPU
|Extremely high contrast ratio
|6900 lumens of brightness
|Wi-Fi 6
4. Everycom X7 (1080p Support)
The Everycom X7 (1080p Support) LED Projector is another low-cost alternative that you buy. It has a native 720P projection with 1080P support should you need a higher pixel count support. It has multiple connectivity options, a very compact size, and stereo speakers built into the projector.
Projected Display Resolution: 600P native with 1080P support
Brightness: 1800 Lumen
Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 120-inch
Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
LED Life: 20000 hours of life
Connectivity: Wi-Fi | HDMI | USB | VGA | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out
Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase
Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, Lens cap, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual
Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more
Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker with 3.5mm jack
Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support
|Pros
|Cons
|Support for non-native 1080P resolution
|600p native display resolution
|Multiple connectivity options
|Cheaper price tag
|1800 lumens brightness
|Wi-Fi
5. BORSSO® Moon 8.1
The BORSSO® Moon 8.1 is another excellent option when it comes to a quality projector that doesn’t break the bank. It has support for powerful features such as Wi-Fi, Miracast, ISO cast, and a maximum screen viewing size of 200-inches. It has a very elegant and premium design that will compliment the overall theme of your bedroom or your home office. It features high-end specs and a very bright display for extra clarity and viewing pleasure.
Projected Display Resolution: 1080P native with 4K support
Brightness: 6000 Lumen at peak brightness
Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 200-inch
Contrast Ratio: 1000:1
LED Life: 30000 Hours of life
Connectivity: Wi-Fi | HDMI | USB | VGA | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out
Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase
Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual
Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more
Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker
Power Consumption: 170W
Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support
|Pros
|Cons
|6000 Lumens peak brightness
|Lacks Dolby Audio
|6000 Lumens peak brightness
|200-inch screen support
|Smart Wi-Fi
|Miracast
|Product
|Price
|EGate i9 Pro-Max 1080p Projector | (E03i31 / E04i32) Black
|Rs. 9,990
|ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 Portable LED Projector
|Rs. 6,499
|Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector (EGP513) Blue
|Rs. 18,990
|Everycom X7 (1080p Support) LED Projector (Black)
|Rs. 7,840
|BORSSO® Moon 8.1, 1080p, LED Projector
|Rs. 12,999
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|EGate i9 Pro-Max 1080p Projector
|1080P native with 4K support
|1500:1
|150-inch
|ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY
|720P native with 1080P support
|1000:1
|150-inch
|Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector
|1080P native with 4K support
|5000:1
|210-inch
|Everycom X7 LED Projector
|600P native with 1080P support
|1000:1
|120-inch
|BORSSO® Moon 8.1 1080p
|1080P native with 4K support
|1000:1
|200-inch
Best value for money
The BORSSO® Moon 8.1 Projector will provide the highest value for the money, thanks to its extremely bright display, higher display resolution, and higher LED life at an unbeatable price. Such a great display experience cannot be found with any other projector on the list, except for Egate O9 Projector, but that one is quite expensive. The BORSSO® Moon 8.1 Projector is the only projector that will provide the best display quality under 13k rupees.
Best overall
The Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector is the best projector you can get at this price range. This projector has some premium features, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Dolby Audio, and Android Interface. This is the only projector in this list that has native Android support, which separates it from the rest of the projectors in the list. This projector will give you a full-fledged movie-watching experience without you having to connect anything to it.
How to find the best projectors?
Which projector is the best for you will depend on many factors, such as price, display support, brightness, LED life, and many other specs. For example, if you want a portable projector for including outdoor camping and a movie-watching experience, then the Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector is the one to get.
This projector has thousands of Android apps support, including Netflix, so it doesn’t require a separate laptop to be connected to it to watch movies. But if you don’t want to spend too much cash, then EGate i9 Pro-Max 1080p Projector is the one to get. It doesn’t cost much and yet it provides native 1080p support.
Almost all the projectors on this list have support for 4K output, except for ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 Portable LED Projector and Everycom X7 (1080p Support) LED Projector. But mind you there’s no native 4K support. These projectors display 4K output using Pixel-shift technology.
The ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 Portable LED Projector costs the least. It has decent hardware and features, even in this price range.
A native 1080p projector will individually display all the pixels on the projected surface, but a non-native 1080p projector will use a technology called Pixel-shift to output the 1080p projection. It is not as good as native 1080p but it’s way better than 1080p, and more importantly, it comes at a much lower price than a native 1080p projector.
Well, it won’t provide a native 4K display experience, but it’s good enough and comes at fraction of the price of a native 4K projector.
The EGate i9 Pro-Max Projector is the best projector you can purchase for a budget of Rs. 10000, and it is absolutely worth the price considering all the features it provides.