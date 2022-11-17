Story Saved
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Best projectors and accessories: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 17, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

The projectors and accessories that we will feature today are packed with some of the best hardware, software, and features available on the market. Our guide includes the specs as well as the pros and cons so you can have a better understanding of what you are buying.

Projectors ensure we can ensure theatre-like experience at home.

With all the innovation that has been happening in the projector sphere, the need to go to a theatre for a big-screen experience is no longer necessary. You can have it right at home with even better picture quality, screen size, and sound clarity. These projectors have everything you could ask for, including 4K resolution support, enhanced brightness, and integrated stereo speakers.

They are properly tested to ensure top-notch quality and will provide the best value for money. They have the best hardware and features in this price range. Let’s take a look at the top 6 best Projectors & Accessories on Amazon.

Top Best Projectors & Accessories On Amazon

1. EGate i9 Pro-Max

The EGate i9 Pro-Max projector will help you get a bigger and brighter home theatre experience right in the comfort of your home. It features native 1080p projection with support for 4K content if you feel the need for even more clarity. It has all the connectivity options you could possibly need, including two HDMI connectors in case you would like to connect two or more input devices.

Projected Display Resolution: 1080P native with 4K support

Brightness: 3600 Lumen | 330 ANSI Lumen

Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 150-inch

Contrast Ratio: 1500:1

LED Life: 30000 hours of life

Connectivity: 2 x HDMI | USB | VGA | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out

Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase

Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual

Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more

Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo harmonized speaker with 3W of power to each speaker

Power Consumption: 150W

Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support

ProsCons
Native 1080P supportLacks Dolby audio support
3600 lumens brightness 
Industrial design 
High contrast ratio 
cellpic
EGate i9 Pro-Max 1080p Native Full HD Projector 4k Support | 3600 L (330 ANSI ) | 150" (381 cm) Large Screen | VGA, AV, HDMI, SD Card, USB, Audio Out | (E03i31 / E04i32) Black
38% off 9,990 15,990
Buy now

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 Portable LED Projector is a low-cost model from Zebronics for those who have a smaller budget. Yet, it has features that you can hardly find in this price range. The smaller size of this Projector allows you to easily carry it wherever you wish.

Projected Display Resolution: 720P native with 1080P support

Brightness: 1500 Lumen

Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 150-inch

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

LED Life: 30000 hours of life

Connectivity: HDMI | USB | AV | mSD Card Slot | Audio Out

Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase

Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual

Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more

Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker

Power Consumption: 70W

Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support

ProsCons
Low 70W power consumptionLacks VGA port
Good contrast support 
30000 hours of LED life 
Heat resistant body 
Built-in stereo speaker 
cellpic
ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 Portable LED Projector with FHD 1080p Support, HDMI, USB, mSD, 381cm/150" Screen Size, Dual Power Input, Built-in-Speaker, Remote Control, AV in, AUX Out and Compact Design
55% off 6,499 14,449
Buy now

3. Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector

The Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector is a high-end android-based smart projector that won’t break the bank. It has some premium features, such as Wi-Fi, Dolby Audio, Android Interface, and much more. Even with such high-end features, it costs quite reasonably. Also, Android support gives you access to thousands of apps and native streaming support. It is certainly a very amazing projector for the price tag.

Projected Display Resolution: 1080P native with 4K support

Brightness: 6900 Lumen | 660 ANSI Lumen

Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 210-inch

Contrast Ratio: 5000:1

LED Life: 30000 hours of life

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 | HDMI | USB | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out

Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase

Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual

Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more

Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker with Dolby Audio

Power Consumption: 100W

Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support

ProsCons
Android 9Lacks native 4K support
Powerful Mediatek CPU 
Extremely high contrast ratio 
6900 lumens of brightness 
Wi-Fi 6 
cellpic
Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector, 4K Display on Native Full HD 1080p, 690 ANSI (6900 L LED), Triple WiFi, 4P + 4D Digital Keystone & 533cm (210”) Large Display, Certified Dolby, (EGP513) Blue
53% off 18,990 39,990
Buy now

4. Everycom X7 (1080p Support)

The Everycom X7 (1080p Support) LED Projector is another low-cost alternative that you buy. It has a native 720P projection with 1080P support should you need a higher pixel count support. It has multiple connectivity options, a very compact size, and stereo speakers built into the projector.

Projected Display Resolution: 600P native with 1080P support

Brightness: 1800 Lumen

Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 120-inch

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

LED Life: 20000 hours of life

Connectivity: Wi-Fi | HDMI | USB | VGA | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out

Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase

Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, Lens cap, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual

Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more

Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker with 3.5mm jack

Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support

ProsCons
Support for non-native 1080P resolution600p native display resolution
Multiple connectivity options 
Cheaper price tag 
1800 lumens brightness 
Wi-Fi 
cellpic
Everycom X7 (1080p Support) LED Projector 1800 Lumen | Large 120-inch Display Projection with HDMI + VGA + Aux + USB Connectivity - (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. BORSSO® Moon 8.1

The BORSSO® Moon 8.1 is another excellent option when it comes to a quality projector that doesn’t break the bank. It has support for powerful features such as Wi-Fi, Miracast, ISO cast, and a maximum screen viewing size of 200-inches. It has a very elegant and premium design that will compliment the overall theme of your bedroom or your home office. It features high-end specs and a very bright display for extra clarity and viewing pleasure.

Projected Display Resolution: 1080P native with 4K support

Brightness: 6000 Lumen at peak brightness

Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 200-inch

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1

LED Life: 30000 Hours of life

Connectivity: Wi-Fi | HDMI | USB | VGA | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out

Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase

Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual

Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more

Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker

Power Consumption: 170W

Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support

ProsCons
6000 Lumens peak brightnessLacks Dolby Audio
6000 Lumens peak brightness 
200-inch screen support 
Smart Wi-Fi 
Miracast 
cellpic
BORSSO® Moon 8.1, Native FHD 1080p, LED Projector 6000 LED Lumens, ISO Cast and Miracast Built in Support.
57% off 12,999 29,999
Buy now

Price of projectors & accessories at a glance:

ProductPrice
EGate i9 Pro-Max 1080p Projector | (E03i31 / E04i32) BlackRs. 9,990
ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 Portable LED ProjectorRs. 6,499
Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector (EGP513) BlueRs. 18,990
Everycom X7 (1080p Support) LED Projector (Black)Rs. 7,840
BORSSO® Moon 8.1, 1080p, LED ProjectorRs. 12,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
EGate i9 Pro-Max 1080p Projector1080P native with 4K support1500:1150-inch
ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY720P native with 1080P support1000:1150-inch
Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector1080P native with 4K support5000:1210-inch
Everycom X7 LED Projector600P native with 1080P support1000:1120-inch
BORSSO® Moon 8.1 1080p1080P native with 4K support1000:1200-inch

Best value for money

The BORSSO® Moon 8.1 Projector will provide the highest value for the money, thanks to its extremely bright display, higher display resolution, and higher LED life at an unbeatable price. Such a great display experience cannot be found with any other projector on the list, except for Egate O9 Projector, but that one is quite expensive. The BORSSO® Moon 8.1 Projector is the only projector that will provide the best display quality under 13k rupees.

Best overall

The Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector is the best projector you can get at this price range. This projector has some premium features, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Dolby Audio, and Android Interface. This is the only projector in this list that has native Android support, which separates it from the rest of the projectors in the list. This projector will give you a full-fledged movie-watching experience without you having to connect anything to it.

How to find the best projectors?

Which projector is the best for you will depend on many factors, such as price, display support, brightness, LED life, and many other specs. For example, if you want a portable projector for including outdoor camping and a movie-watching experience, then the Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector is the one to get.

This projector has thousands of Android apps support, including Netflix, so it doesn’t require a separate laptop to be connected to it to watch movies. But if you don’t want to spend too much cash, then EGate i9 Pro-Max 1080p Projector is the one to get. It doesn’t cost much and yet it provides native 1080p support.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

