Best projectors and accessories: A buyer's guide

Projectors ensure we can ensure theatre-like experience at home.

With all the innovation that has been happening in the projector sphere, the need to go to a theatre for a big-screen experience is no longer necessary. You can have it right at home with even better picture quality, screen size, and sound clarity. These projectors have everything you could ask for, including 4K resolution support, enhanced brightness, and integrated stereo speakers. They are properly tested to ensure top-notch quality and will provide the best value for money. They have the best hardware and features in this price range. Let’s take a look at the top 6 best Projectors & Accessories on Amazon. Top Best Projectors & Accessories On Amazon 1. EGate i9 Pro-Max The EGate i9 Pro-Max projector will help you get a bigger and brighter home theatre experience right in the comfort of your home. It features native 1080p projection with support for 4K content if you feel the need for even more clarity. It has all the connectivity options you could possibly need, including two HDMI connectors in case you would like to connect two or more input devices. Projected Display Resolution: 1080P native with 4K support Brightness: 3600 Lumen | 330 ANSI Lumen Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 150-inch Contrast Ratio: 1500:1 LED Life: 30000 hours of life Connectivity: 2 x HDMI | USB | VGA | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo harmonized speaker with 3W of power to each speaker Power Consumption: 150W Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support

Pros Cons Native 1080P support Lacks Dolby audio support 3600 lumens brightness Industrial design High contrast ratio

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 The ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 Portable LED Projector is a low-cost model from Zebronics for those who have a smaller budget. Yet, it has features that you can hardly find in this price range. The smaller size of this Projector allows you to easily carry it wherever you wish. Projected Display Resolution: 720P native with 1080P support Brightness: 1500 Lumen Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 150-inch Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 LED Life: 30000 hours of life Connectivity: HDMI | USB | AV | mSD Card Slot | Audio Out Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker Power Consumption: 70W Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support

Pros Cons Low 70W power consumption Lacks VGA port Good contrast support 30000 hours of LED life Heat resistant body Built-in stereo speaker

3. Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector The Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector is a high-end android-based smart projector that won’t break the bank. It has some premium features, such as Wi-Fi, Dolby Audio, Android Interface, and much more. Even with such high-end features, it costs quite reasonably. Also, Android support gives you access to thousands of apps and native streaming support. It is certainly a very amazing projector for the price tag. Projected Display Resolution: 1080P native with 4K support Brightness: 6900 Lumen | 660 ANSI Lumen Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 210-inch Contrast Ratio: 5000:1 LED Life: 30000 hours of life Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 | HDMI | USB | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker with Dolby Audio Power Consumption: 100W Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support

Pros Cons Android 9 Lacks native 4K support Powerful Mediatek CPU Extremely high contrast ratio 6900 lumens of brightness Wi-Fi 6

4. Everycom X7 (1080p Support) The Everycom X7 (1080p Support) LED Projector is another low-cost alternative that you buy. It has a native 720P projection with 1080P support should you need a higher pixel count support. It has multiple connectivity options, a very compact size, and stereo speakers built into the projector. Projected Display Resolution: 600P native with 1080P support Brightness: 1800 Lumen Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 120-inch Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 LED Life: 20000 hours of life Connectivity: Wi-Fi | HDMI | USB | VGA | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, Lens cap, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker with 3.5mm jack Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support

Pros Cons Support for non-native 1080P resolution 600p native display resolution Multiple connectivity options Cheaper price tag 1800 lumens brightness Wi-Fi

5. BORSSO® Moon 8.1 The BORSSO® Moon 8.1 is another excellent option when it comes to a quality projector that doesn’t break the bank. It has support for powerful features such as Wi-Fi, Miracast, ISO cast, and a maximum screen viewing size of 200-inches. It has a very elegant and premium design that will compliment the overall theme of your bedroom or your home office. It features high-end specs and a very bright display for extra clarity and viewing pleasure. Projected Display Resolution: 1080P native with 4K support Brightness: 6000 Lumen at peak brightness Maximum Screen Viewing Size: 200-inch Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 LED Life: 30000 Hours of life Connectivity: Wi-Fi | HDMI | USB | VGA | AV | SD Card Slot | Audio Out Warranty: 1 Year of warranty from the date of purchase Accessories: Remote control, mounting hardware, power cable, AV cable, HDMI cable, and instruction manual Digital Connectivity: Set Top Box, PC/ Laptop, DVD, Fire TV Stick, Play Station, and more Speaker: Yes, built-in stereo speaker Power Consumption: 170W Multiple Position Installation Support: Yes, including tripod and single screw ceiling mount support

Pros Cons 6000 Lumens peak brightness Lacks Dolby Audio 6000 Lumens peak brightness 200-inch screen support Smart Wi-Fi Miracast

Price of projectors & accessories at a glance:

Product Price EGate i9 Pro-Max 1080p Projector | (E03i31 / E04i32) Black Rs. 9,990 ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 11 Portable LED Projector Rs. 6,499 Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector (EGP513) Blue Rs. 18,990 Everycom X7 (1080p Support) LED Projector (Black) Rs. 7,840 BORSSO® Moon 8.1, 1080p, LED Projector Rs. 12,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 EGate i9 Pro-Max 1080p Projector 1080P native with 4K support 1500:1 150-inch ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 720P native with 1080P support 1000:1 150-inch Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector 1080P native with 4K support 5000:1 210-inch Everycom X7 LED Projector 600P native with 1080P support 1000:1 120-inch BORSSO® Moon 8.1 1080p 1080P native with 4K support 1000:1 200-inch

Best value for money The BORSSO® Moon 8.1 Projector will provide the highest value for the money, thanks to its extremely bright display, higher display resolution, and higher LED life at an unbeatable price. Such a great display experience cannot be found with any other projector on the list, except for Egate O9 Projector, but that one is quite expensive. The BORSSO® Moon 8.1 Projector is the only projector that will provide the best display quality under 13k rupees. Best overall The Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector is the best projector you can get at this price range. This projector has some premium features, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Dolby Audio, and Android Interface. This is the only projector in this list that has native Android support, which separates it from the rest of the projectors in the list. This projector will give you a full-fledged movie-watching experience without you having to connect anything to it. How to find the best projectors? Which projector is the best for you will depend on many factors, such as price, display support, brightness, LED life, and many other specs. For example, if you want a portable projector for including outdoor camping and a movie-watching experience, then the Egate O9 Android Full HD Projector is the one to get. This projector has thousands of Android apps support, including Netflix, so it doesn’t require a separate laptop to be connected to it to watch movies. But if you don’t want to spend too much cash, then EGate i9 Pro-Max 1080p Projector is the one to get. It doesn’t cost much and yet it provides native 1080p support.