Best QLED TVs of 2022: An ultimate buyer’s guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Oct 03, 2022 18:10 IST

Summary:

Here’s the ultimate QLED TV buyer’s guide. We cover everything you need to know about QLED TV(s), a list of the best QLED TVs currently on the market, and much more.

Thanks to QLED TVs, your picture quality will be excellent. Go for them.

If you're willing to buy a QLED TV on Amazon, you'll need to read a lot of reviews and research the product's features, capabilities, and technology. To get the most bang for your buck, you must compare different brands to ensure you're getting a high-quality QLED TV that will last for years. To help those in the market looking for a new QLED TV, this buying guide focuses on some of the best QLED TVs on Amazon. The article covers a wide range of topics, from our top 10 choices and their advantages and disadvantages to common questions that might cross your mind while purchasing.

1. TCL 55 inches 4 k ultra HD certified android smart QLED TV

This TV from TCL boats a 55-inch LED panel with 4 K UHD resolution. It supports Android Pie right out of the box. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Audio to create an immersive audio experience. The picture quality is excellent, and the bezel-less design makes it an attractive choice.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160)

Display: A+ Grade LED Panel, QHD 4K UHD resolution, and stylish design

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 30 Watts Output

Weight: 14.8 Kg

ProsCons
Great color representation and crisp images excellent color representationOnly compatible with TCL smart Wi-Fi devices
Simplified Android OS and hassle-free experienceOnly 2GB RAM on-board
Bezel-less, beautiful designVoice commands could use some improvement
TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 55C715 (Metallic Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Mi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q 1 series 4 k ultra HD smart

This TV from Mi provides you with a 75-inch 4 K UHD panel at a high price point. It features a 120 hz refresh rate with reality flow, enabling a smoother viewing experience. This TV is an absolute bargain with its full-array pixel dimming and a premium, metallic bezel-less design.

Specifications

Screen Size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: Quantum dot display with premium metal bezel-less design, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ support, and 95% DCI-P3

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Storage: 32 GB

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos

Weight: 33.3 Kg

ProsCons
Amazing value for moneySound quality could use some fine-tuning to suit your tastes better
Quantum dot technologyNo wall mount in the packaging must be purchased separately
120 hz refresh rate 
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) premium series 4 k ultra HD smart android QLED TV

Vu is famous for disrupting the market and providing great TV(s) at really attractive prices. With a 4K UHD display and a colour depth perception engine that provides a fantastic viewing experience, this TV is one of the best QLED TV(s) under 50,000. With an elegant design and a smooth user experience, you cannot go wrong with this one.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K QLED (3840x2160)

Display: 4K Quantum Dot Technology, 450 nits brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support, Anti-glare screen

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 40 watts output

Weight: 12.2 Kg

ProsCons
Elegant design with minimal bezels Overheats at times
 Smooth user experience Sound quality could use some improvement
 Performance is at par or better than other TVs in the same price segment 
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QML (Charcoal Grey)
32% off
44,290 65,000
Buy now

4. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart certified android QLED TV

You can get a high-quality TV from Hisense without spending too much. Its fast graphic processor ensures the highest quality images possible, thanks to its artificial intelligence (AI) image processing, featuring an array of cutting-edge algorithms. With support for Dolby Atmos and dual-band Wi-Fi, this TV makes for an excellent choice.

Specifications

Screen Size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Display: Quantum Dot panel, Dolby Vision HDR support, Full array local dimming, AI upscaler, and support for HDR10+

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 24 Watts Output

Weight: 20 Kg

ProsCons
700 nits display brightnessUpscaling doesn’t always work as intended
Full array display dimmingLacks support for the latest HDMI version
Fantastic value for moneyThe UI can lag at times
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 65U6G (Metal Gray)
Check Price on Amazon

5. QLED TV

This QLED TV from OnePlus is an excellent choice, with support for Gamma Color Magic and HDR, helping curate a great viewing experience. The remote control and design frame represent the TV's minimalist design language. You can expect to fill the space with thumping, clear audio with immersive audio.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Display: QLED 120% NTSC, Support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG decode, and Dolby Vision

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 50 watts

Weight: 19.5 Kg

ProsCons
Great image qualityChromecast doesn’t work well at times, but it should not be an issue since it is a smart TV
Oxygen OSThe refresh rate is only 60 hz
Exceptional build qualityHDMI ports are at the back
OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV 55Q1IN-1 (Black) (Without Stand)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart Q LED TV

This TV from Samsung offers a wide range of benefits over its competitors. Samsung is a pioneer in the QLED space, naturally producing the best possible colour reproduction in their QLED panels. This TV is a bargain with an air-slim design and features such as adaptive sound and motion auto low-latency mode.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: Quantum HDR display with a quantum processor, HLG, Mega Contrast, and Supreme UHD dimming

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 20 watts output

Weight: 16.2 Kg

ProsCons
Quantum HDR supportOccasional connectivity issues with the remote
Object tracking sound lite enables an immersive experienceTizen OS
Slim design with minimal bezels 
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q60AAKLXL (Black)
33% off
89,990 134,900
Buy now

7. Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart Q LED Google TV

This TV from Toshiba comes with a fantastic deal, offering a three-year warranty for a limited period. With full-array local dimming and AI picture-optimiser, Toshiba gets the image quality right. With Google TV support, the software user experience is impressive. The TV supports nearly all connectivity options and is backed by Toshiba's trustworthy brand identity.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

Display: QLED with 10-bit Panel, full array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 49 watts output

Weight: 14.8 Kg

ProsCons
Sleed, elegant design with the decent build qualityGoogle Home is a requirement for most connectivity options
Powerful 49 W speakersThird-party after-sales support
Support for Google TVLacks support for Wi-Fi Direct
Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55M550LP (Black)
23% off
53,990 70,000
Buy now

8. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The masterpiece Glo series 4 k ultra HD smart android QLED TV

Vu is well-known for shaking up the industry by selling high-quality televisions at low prices. The picture quality is excellent, especially if you watch OTT content. The filmmaker mode is a great addition in this TV. The user interface is smooth and lag-free. With outstanding audio output, this TV from Vu is a pretty good deal.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840x2160)

Display: 4K Quantum Dot Technology panel with 800 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG support

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 100 watts output

Weight: 15.6 Kg

ProsCons
Modes such as HDR10+, auto low-latency mode, and filmmaker modeDoes not boot to the previous source when restarted
120 hz refresh rateDolby Vision is not supported with 120 hz mode
Powerful 100 W speakers 
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 55QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built in 4.1 Speaker
Check Price on Amazon

9. iFFALCON (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD certified android smart Q LED TV

The most noteworthy feature of this TV is that it does not disappoint in any area. It combines a decent viewing and audio experience with excellent software to curate a well-rounded ownership experience for you.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: A+ Grade Panel with AI picture engine, Dolby Atmos and HDR 10 support. It also supports micro dimming and 4K upscaling

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 24 watts output

Weight: 13.2 Kg

ProsCons
Decent value for moneyPicture quality is not at par with other products on this list
Decent audio outputQuestionable after-sales support
Support for micro dimming and 4K upscalingLaggy UI
iFFALCON (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 55H72 (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

10.Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q 1 series 4 k ultra HD smart Q LED TV

The price of this 55-inch Mi TV, which features a 4K UHD display, is low. An enhanced viewing experience is provided by the 120 Hz refresh rate and reality flow. This TV is a steal with full array pixel dimming and a sleek metal bezel-less design.

Specifications

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution

Display: QLED 4K UHD Quantum Dot display with vivid picture engine support

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 32 GB

Sound: 30 watts output

Weight: 14.2 Kg

ProsCons
Premium bezel-less designSound quality could use some fine-tuning to suit your tastes better
Xiaomi’s Vivid picture engineNo wall mount in the packaging must be purchased separately
Wide colour gamut for colour accuracy 
Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | L55M6-EQG (Metallic Grey)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features for you:

Product Feature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)Speakers: 30 watts output
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 75 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)Speakers: 30 watts output
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution:  4k QLED Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)Speakers: 40 watts output
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV Screen Size: 65 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)Speakers: 24 watts output
One Plus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)Speakers: 50 watts output
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)Speakers: 20 watts output
Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)Speakers: 49 watts output
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)Speakers: 100 watts output
iFFALCON (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)Speakers: 24 watts output
Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)Speakers: 30 watts output

Best value for money

This 55-inch QLED TV from Vu is an excellent offering in the budget segment. It features an elegant design with minimal bezels. But the real differentiator here is the performance. It performs better than most TV(s) in its price range. The sound quality is not the best, but it gets the job done. So if you're looking for a QLED TV on a tight budget, this one from Vu will make a great choice.

Best overall

If you're looking for the best QLED TV on this list, the Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV has to be the one. The price of the TV makes it incredibly attractive, with similar TV(s) from competitors costing lakhs more than this one for the same features. In addition, it features a metallic, bezel-less design with support for a 120hz refresh rate, making it attractive for gamers. Of course, the sound quality will improve as you tune it to your taste, but it is pretty impressive for the price.

How to find best QLED TV?

Before you buy a new television, here is a quick rundown of the most crucial factors to consider. First, 42-inches is not a standard TV size, so you’ll have a lot fewer options to choose from that are also somewhat dated. We’ve taken the liberty of adding some 43-inch options to the mix to make your choice easier. Apart from that, if you’re buying a TV in 2022, it would help if it had 4K or better resolution. But you don’t need to go all out and buy something with a 6K or 8K resolution since you won’t be able to tell the difference at this size. Unless you’re using your TV for competitive gaming, the refresh rate does not matter all that much, but it can be a plus point. Also, the connectivity options are of central importance since they determine the kind of peripherals you can hook your TV up to. Buying the perfect TV involves considering your requirements and budget before you make a choice.

Price of best QLED TVs at a glance:

Product Price in Rs
TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV44,990
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV1,29,999
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV45,991
Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV67,990
OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV62,900
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV73,950
Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV54,990
Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV72,490
iFFALCON (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV44,999
Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV50,000

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase

Best QLED TVs

What is a QLED TV?

The QLED technology relies on an LED backlight that shines onto a layer of quantum dots. The resulting screen is far brighter and more true to colour than a standard LCD display.

 

How much does a QLED TV(s) cost?

Entry-level QLED TV(s) start at prices ranging from 50,000 and can go all the way up to several lakh rupees for flagship-grade TV(s).

Do Qled TVs suffer from screen burn?

Although not as much as OLED TV(s), QLED TV(s) are prone to display burn-in but can last for eight to ten years, at the very minimum. 

