Best QLED TVs of 2022: An ultimate buyer’s guide

Thanks to QLED TVs, your picture quality will be excellent. Go for them.

If you're willing to buy a QLED TV on Amazon, you'll need to read a lot of reviews and research the product's features, capabilities, and technology. To get the most bang for your buck, you must compare different brands to ensure you're getting a high-quality QLED TV that will last for years. To help those in the market looking for a new QLED TV, this buying guide focuses on some of the best QLED TVs on Amazon. The article covers a wide range of topics, from our top 10 choices and their advantages and disadvantages to common questions that might cross your mind while purchasing. 1. TCL 55 inches 4 k ultra HD certified android smart QLED TV This TV from TCL boats a 55-inch LED panel with 4 K UHD resolution. It supports Android Pie right out of the box. It also supports Dolby Atmos and Audio to create an immersive audio experience. The picture quality is excellent, and the bezel-less design makes it an attractive choice. Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4 K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160) Display: A+ Grade LED Panel, QHD 4K UHD resolution, and stylish design Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Storage: 16 GB Sound: 30 Watts Output Weight: 14.8 Kg

Pros Cons Great color representation and crisp images excellent color representation Only compatible with TCL smart Wi-Fi devices Simplified Android OS and hassle-free experience Only 2GB RAM on-board Bezel-less, beautiful design Voice commands could use some improvement

2. Mi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q 1 series 4 k ultra HD smart This TV from Mi provides you with a 75-inch 4 K UHD panel at a high price point. It features a 120 hz refresh rate with reality flow, enabling a smoother viewing experience. This TV is an absolute bargain with its full-array pixel dimming and a premium, metallic bezel-less design. Specifications Screen Size: 75 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display: Quantum dot display with premium metal bezel-less design, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ support, and 95% DCI-P3 Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Storage: 32 GB Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos Weight: 33.3 Kg

Pros Cons Amazing value for money Sound quality could use some fine-tuning to suit your tastes better Quantum dot technology No wall mount in the packaging must be purchased separately 120 hz refresh rate

3. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) premium series 4 k ultra HD smart android QLED TV Vu is famous for disrupting the market and providing great TV(s) at really attractive prices. With a 4K UHD display and a colour depth perception engine that provides a fantastic viewing experience, this TV is one of the best QLED TV(s) under ₹50,000. With an elegant design and a smooth user experience, you cannot go wrong with this one. Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K QLED (3840x2160) Display: 4K Quantum Dot Technology, 450 nits brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support, Anti-glare screen Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Storage: 16 GB Sound: 40 watts output Weight: 12.2 Kg

Pros Cons Elegant design with minimal bezels Overheats at times Smooth user experience Sound quality could use some improvement Performance is at par or better than other TVs in the same price segment

4. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart certified android QLED TV You can get a high-quality TV from Hisense without spending too much. Its fast graphic processor ensures the highest quality images possible, thanks to its artificial intelligence (AI) image processing, featuring an array of cutting-edge algorithms. With support for Dolby Atmos and dual-band Wi-Fi, this TV makes for an excellent choice. Specifications Screen Size: 65 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Display: Quantum Dot panel, Dolby Vision HDR support, Full array local dimming, AI upscaler, and support for HDR10+ Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Storage: 16 GB Sound: 24 Watts Output Weight: 20 Kg

Pros Cons 700 nits display brightness Upscaling doesn’t always work as intended Full array display dimming Lacks support for the latest HDMI version Fantastic value for money The UI can lag at times

5. QLED TV This QLED TV from OnePlus is an excellent choice, with support for Gamma Color Magic and HDR, helping curate a great viewing experience. The remote control and design frame represent the TV's minimalist design language. You can expect to fill the space with thumping, clear audio with immersive audio. Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Display: QLED 120% NTSC, Support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG decode, and Dolby Vision Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Storage: 16 GB Sound: 50 watts Weight: 19.5 Kg

Pros Cons Great image quality Chromecast doesn’t work well at times, but it should not be an issue since it is a smart TV Oxygen OS The refresh rate is only 60 hz Exceptional build quality HDMI ports are at the back

6. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart Q LED TV This TV from Samsung offers a wide range of benefits over its competitors. Samsung is a pioneer in the QLED space, naturally producing the best possible colour reproduction in their QLED panels. This TV is a bargain with an air-slim design and features such as adaptive sound and motion auto low-latency mode. Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display: Quantum HDR display with a quantum processor, HLG, Mega Contrast, and Supreme UHD dimming Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Storage: 16 GB Sound: 20 watts output Weight: 16.2 Kg

Pros Cons Quantum HDR support Occasional connectivity issues with the remote Object tracking sound lite enables an immersive experience Tizen OS Slim design with minimal bezels

7. Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart Q LED Google TV This TV from Toshiba comes with a fantastic deal, offering a three-year warranty for a limited period. With full-array local dimming and AI picture-optimiser, Toshiba gets the image quality right. With Google TV support, the software user experience is impressive. The TV supports nearly all connectivity options and is backed by Toshiba's trustworthy brand identity. Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Display: QLED with 10-bit Panel, full array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Storage: 16 GB Sound: 49 watts output Weight: 14.8 Kg

Pros Cons Sleed, elegant design with the decent build quality Google Home is a requirement for most connectivity options Powerful 49 W speakers Third-party after-sales support Support for Google TV Lacks support for Wi-Fi Direct

8. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The masterpiece Glo series 4 k ultra HD smart android QLED TV Vu is well-known for shaking up the industry by selling high-quality televisions at low prices. The picture quality is excellent, especially if you watch OTT content. The filmmaker mode is a great addition in this TV. The user interface is smooth and lag-free. With outstanding audio output, this TV from Vu is a pretty good deal. Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD QLED (3840x2160) Display: 4K Quantum Dot Technology panel with 800 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG support Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Storage: 16 GB Sound: 100 watts output Weight: 15.6 Kg

Pros Cons Modes such as HDR10+, auto low-latency mode, and filmmaker mode Does not boot to the previous source when restarted 120 hz refresh rate Dolby Vision is not supported with 120 hz mode Powerful 100 W speakers

9. iFFALCON (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD certified android smart Q LED TV The most noteworthy feature of this TV is that it does not disappoint in any area. It combines a decent viewing and audio experience with excellent software to curate a well-rounded ownership experience for you. Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4 K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display: A+ Grade Panel with AI picture engine, Dolby Atmos and HDR 10 support. It also supports micro dimming and 4K upscaling Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Storage: 16 GB Sound: 24 watts output Weight: 13.2 Kg

Pros Cons Decent value for money Picture quality is not at par with other products on this list Decent audio output Questionable after-sales support Support for micro dimming and 4K upscaling Laggy UI

10.Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q 1 series 4 k ultra HD smart Q LED TV The price of this 55-inch Mi TV, which features a 4K UHD display, is low. An enhanced viewing experience is provided by the 120 Hz refresh rate and reality flow. This TV is a steal with full array pixel dimming and a sleek metal bezel-less design. Specifications Screen Size: 55 inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution Display: QLED 4K UHD Quantum Dot display with vivid picture engine support Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Storage: 32 GB Sound: 30 watts output Weight: 14.2 Kg

Pros Cons Premium bezel-less design Sound quality could use some fine-tuning to suit your tastes better Xiaomi’s Vivid picture engine No wall mount in the packaging must be purchased separately Wide colour gamut for colour accuracy

Best 3 features for you:

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Speakers: 30 watts output Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 75 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Speakers: 30 watts output Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4k QLED Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Speakers: 40 watts output Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV Screen Size: 65 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Speakers: 24 watts output One Plus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Speakers: 50 watts output Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Speakers: 20 watts output Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Speakers: 49 watts output Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Speakers: 100 watts output iFFALCON (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Speakers: 24 watts output Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Screen Size: 55 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Speakers: 30 watts output

Best value for money This 55-inch QLED TV from Vu is an excellent offering in the budget segment. It features an elegant design with minimal bezels. But the real differentiator here is the performance. It performs better than most TV(s) in its price range. The sound quality is not the best, but it gets the job done. So if you're looking for a QLED TV on a tight budget, this one from Vu will make a great choice. Best overall If you're looking for the best QLED TV on this list, the Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV has to be the one. The price of the TV makes it incredibly attractive, with similar TV(s) from competitors costing lakhs more than this one for the same features. In addition, it features a metallic, bezel-less design with support for a 120hz refresh rate, making it attractive for gamers. Of course, the sound quality will improve as you tune it to your taste, but it is pretty impressive for the price. How to find best QLED TV? Before you buy a new television, here is a quick rundown of the most crucial factors to consider. First, 42-inches is not a standard TV size, so you’ll have a lot fewer options to choose from that are also somewhat dated. We’ve taken the liberty of adding some 43-inch options to the mix to make your choice easier. Apart from that, if you’re buying a TV in 2022, it would help if it had 4K or better resolution. But you don’t need to go all out and buy something with a 6K or 8K resolution since you won’t be able to tell the difference at this size. Unless you’re using your TV for competitive gaming, the refresh rate does not matter all that much, but it can be a plus point. Also, the connectivity options are of central importance since they determine the kind of peripherals you can hook your TV up to. Buying the perfect TV involves considering your requirements and budget before you make a choice. Price of best QLED TVs at a glance:

Product Price in Rs TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 44,990 Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 1,29,999 Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 45,991 Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 67,990 OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV 62,900 Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 73,950 Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 54,990 Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 72,490 iFFALCON (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 44,999 Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50,000