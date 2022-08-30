Summary:
Anyone searching for a mid-range or low-cost smartphone should seriously consider one of the top Realme models. Budget-friendly Realme smartphones provide the finest cameras and battery life. These smartphones also have a variety of characteristics, such as a potent processor and a sizable battery. However, finding the best Realme phones that are suitable for you can be a daunting task. Therefore, here is a list of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹20,000 to help you know their prices and specifications. Each entry includes a brief description and specifications, along with the link to find out more about the respective Realme phone.
Check out the list of the best Realme smartphones under ₹20,000 with incredible features at a budget-friendly price.
1. Realme 9 Pro 5G (Aurora Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Realme 9 Pro is an excellent all-around android phone that won't break the bank. It is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹20,000 that has a satisfactory camera with occasionally unpredictable performance. Still, it has great battery life, user-friendly software, and a sleek design.
Specifications
Release date: February 2022
Weight: 195g
OS: android 12
Screen size: 6.6-inches
Dimensions: 16.6 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm
Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 695
RAM: 6 GB
Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front camera: 16 MP
Battery: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price
|Decent cameras
|Solid battery life
|Plastic build
2. Realme 9 4G (Meteor Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
The Realme 9 4G gives a fair deal if you don't require 5G. Its 108MP primary camera lens performs admirably with a wide range of software options enhancing its performance. The device's 5000mAh battery provides ample runtime, and its 6.4-inch AMOLED screen has a respectable 90Hz refresh rate.
The Realme 9 4G only really falls short when it comes to performance, but if all you're looking for is an everyday phone rather than a gaming device, it has you covered.
Specifications
Release date: April 2022
Weight: 490 g
Dimensions: 18 x 8 x 6 cm
OS: android 12
Storage: 128 GB
Battery: 5000 mAh
Screen size: 6.4-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2400
CPU: qualcomm SM6 225 snapdragon 680 4G
RAM: 6 GB
Rear camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front camera: 16 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery
|Mediocre performance
|High-quality pictures
|Non-availability of 5 G
3. Realme 9 5G (Meteor Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
For the price, the Realme 9 5G is a reasonably competent phone. Although compromises have been made to fit 5 G connectivity, it still appears relatively decent. It has a plastic frame and feels like the pro version of the line, but it has a striking colour that seems fantastic and glamorous. Even so, if you're not a photographer, the Realme 9 5 G covers the essentials of a camera phone.
Specifications
Release date: May 2022
Screen size: 6.6-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2412
CPU: qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5G
RAM: 4 GB
Weight: 199 g
Dimensions: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm
OS: android 11
Storage: 64 GB
Rear camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front camera: 16 MP
Battery: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Smart design
|Average display
|Excellent primary camera
|Absence of an ultra-wide lens
4. Realme 8 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB ROM)
The Realme 8 5G is one of the most excellent options if you're searching for a highly affordable 5G mobile. It enables access to the newest data connectivity for less than most other gadgets. This inexpensive Android phone has a typical style, a respectable processor, a decent camera, and a sizable but attractive display.
Specifications
Release date: April 2021
Storage: 128GB expandable up to 1TB
Battery: 5000mAh
Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
Front camera: 16MP
Weight: 185g
Dimensions: 16.25 x 7.48 x 0.85 cm
OS: android 11
Screen size: 6.5-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2400
CPU: dimensity 700
RAM: 4GB
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable 5 G
|Basic design
|Large bright screen
|Average camera
5. Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
The regular model of the Realme 8 isn't technically the weakest, despite being the only one without a suffix; in fact, it has greater power than the 5G model, even though it can only connect to 4G networks. This is a low-cost Android phone that performs well across the board, especially in terms of display and performance, where it is an excellent gadget for the money.
Specifications
Release date: March 2021
Weight: 177 g
Dimensions: 16.1 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm
OS: android 11
RAM: 4 GB
Storage: 128 GB
Battery: 5,000 mAh
Screen size: 6.4-inch
Resolution: 1080 x 2400
CPU: Helio G95
Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front camera: 16 MP
|Pros
|Cons
|Sharp display
|It feels a bit cheap
|Performs well in gaming
|Divisive due to shiny look
6. Realme Narzo 50 (Speed Black, 4GB + 64 GB Storage)
The Realme Narzo 50 5G is a good option if you're looking to get a new Realme smartphone under ₹20,000 and want the most recent Android version, a faster refresh rate display, and a long-lasting battery. The 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen of the Realme Narzo 50 5G supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. The device's mediatek dimensity 810 processor provides outstanding performance. The phone supports up to 33 W of fast charging and runs android 12 OS. The gadget even supports 5 G. The device's camera performance, however, is acceptable.
Specifications
Launch date: May 2022
Processor: mediatek dimensity 810 MT6833
Rear camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Front camera: 16 MP
Battery: 5000 mAh
OS: android 11
Memory storage capacity: 64 GB
Screen size: 6.6-inches
|Pros
|Cons
|5 G support
|Average cameras
|Fast charging
7. Realme 9i (Prism Black, 64 GB, 4GB RAM)
The Realme 9 series is a new addition to Realme's lineup of mid-range smartphones. The Realme 9i is the first device the company has released in this series. The gadget features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen and a snapdragon 680 processor. It comes with 64 GB of storage that can be expanded using a specific micro SD card slot. The cameras can produce some excellent photos. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes that is built into the power button. Additionally, the phone offers face unlock functionality that utilises the selfie camera.
Specifications
Launch date: January 2022
Processor chipset: qualcomm snapdragon 680
RAM: 4 GB
Rear camera: triple (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Internal memory: 64 GB
Screen size: 6.6-inches
Battery capacity: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery life
|Plastic back panel
|Stereo speakers
|Average macro and depth cameras
8.Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
The Realme Narzo 30 5 G is a fantastic option if you don't mind having average cameras and short battery life and can live with that. The selfie camera is located in a water-drop notch on the Realme Narzo 5 G's bezel-free display. The Realme 5G-enabled device has a triple-camera array on the back for image purposes. A fingerprint sensor is placed on the back to unlock the device safely.
Specifications
Launch date: June 2021
Processor: mediatek dimensity 700 MT6833
RAM: 6 GB
Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Storage: 128 GB
Front camera: 16 MP
Battery: 5000mAh
Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD
Android: v11 OS
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery
|Average cameras
|Strong processor
|18 W charging support
|IPS LCD
Best 3 features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Realme 9 Pro
|33 W fast charging
|Strong processor
|Affordable price
|Realme 9 4G
|Excellent camera
|Long-lasting battery
|AMOLED display
|Realme 9 5G
|Excellent camera performance
|5 G connectivity
|120 Hz refresh rate of the display
|Realme 8 5G
|Low-cost 5 G phone
|Large and good-looking display
|Super-speedy internet
|Realme 8
|Excellent performance in gaming
|Sharp display
|Long-lasting battery
|Realme Narzo5
|33 W fast charging
|5G support
|Water-drop notch display
|Realme 9 i
|Good battery life
|Strong processor
|High-quality stereo speakers
|Realme Narzo 30 5G
|Long battery life
|Bezel-less display
|18 W fast charging
Best value for money
The Realme Narzo 50 5G is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹20,000 and also the best buy among the affordable Realme phones discussed above. It is priced at only Rs. 15,999. As a 5G phone with several powerful features, this phWater-drops the best value for money.
Best overall
Choosing the best Realme phone amongst the plethora of options available in the market can be confusing. In such a case, the Realme Narzo 50 5G variant comes as a best-in-class option for individuals. Apart from being a 5G-ready phone, it provides the capacity to increase the storage capacity to help you store photos and videos up to 1TB.
How to find the best Realme mobile phones under ₹20,000?
It is challenging to decide which Realme smartphone to purchase. To simplify the issue, think about what you want to use your new phone for. Do you want to use it to shoot pictures? Or would you rather see a movie?
If you wish to buy a Realme mobile phone under Rs. 20,000 for gaming purposes, choosing a phone with a larger screen size will be suitable for you. If you wish to click beautiful photos regularly with your Realme phone, consider the number of megapixels, image stabilisation feature, lens types, etc. And, if you don’t wish to run from one socket to the other throughout the day, choose a smartphone with a strong battery backup. Additionally, see if the gadget enables wireless charging or has a quick charging feature.
Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Realme 9 Pro
|18,490
|Realme 9 4G
|17,499
|Realme 9 5G
|14,755
|Realme 8 5G
|16,998
|Realme 8
|14,730
|Realme Narzo 50
|12,999
|Realme 9i
|13,379
|Realme Narzo 30 5G
|15,999
