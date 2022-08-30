Sign out
Best Realme mobile phones under 20,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 30, 2022 12:37 IST

Summary:

Since 2018, Realme has grown steadily and is one of the major brands in the budget smartphone category. Know about some of the best Realme smartphones under 20,000 here.

Realme smartphones under 20,000 are one of the best phones in the budget smartphone category.

Anyone searching for a mid-range or low-cost smartphone should seriously consider one of the top Realme models. Budget-friendly Realme smartphones provide the finest cameras and battery life. These smartphones also have a variety of characteristics, such as a potent processor and a sizable battery. However, finding the best Realme phones that are suitable for you can be a daunting task. Therefore, here is a list of the best Realme mobile phones under 20,000 to help you know their prices and specifications. Each entry includes a brief description and specifications, along with the link to find out more about the respective Realme phone.

Check out the list of the best Realme smartphones under 20,000 with incredible features at a budget-friendly price.

1. Realme 9 Pro 5G (Aurora Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Realme 9 Pro is an excellent all-around android phone that won't break the bank. It is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 20,000 that has a satisfactory camera with occasionally unpredictable performance. Still, it has great battery life, user-friendly software, and a sleek design.

Specifications

Release date: February 2022

Weight: 195g

OS: android 12

Screen size: 6.6-inches

Dimensions: 16.6 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm

Processor: qualcomm snapdragon 695

RAM: 6 GB

Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 16 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Affordable priceDecent cameras
Solid battery lifePlastic build

2. Realme 9 4G (Meteor Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Realme 9 4G gives a fair deal if you don't require 5G. Its 108MP primary camera lens performs admirably with a wide range of software options enhancing its performance. The device's 5000mAh battery provides ample runtime, and its 6.4-inch AMOLED screen has a respectable 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 9 4G only really falls short when it comes to performance, but if all you're looking for is an everyday phone rather than a gaming device, it has you covered.

Specifications

Release date: April 2022

Weight: 490 g

Dimensions: 18 x 8 x 6 cm

OS: android 12

Storage: 128 GB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Screen size: 6.4-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

CPU: qualcomm SM6 225 snapdragon 680 4G

RAM: 6 GB

Rear camera: 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 16 MP

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryMediocre performance
High-quality picturesNon-availability of 5 G

3. Realme 9 5G (Meteor Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

For the price, the Realme 9 5G is a reasonably competent phone. Although compromises have been made to fit 5 G connectivity, it still appears relatively decent. It has a plastic frame and feels like the pro version of the line, but it has a striking colour that seems fantastic and glamorous. Even so, if you're not a photographer, the Realme 9 5 G covers the essentials of a camera phone.

Specifications

Release date: May 2022

Screen size: 6.6-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2412

CPU: qualcomm SM6375 snapdragon 695 5G

RAM: 4 GB

Weight: 199 g

Dimensions: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm

OS: android 11

Storage: 64 GB

Rear camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 16 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Smart designAverage display
Excellent primary cameraAbsence of an ultra-wide lens

4. Realme 8 5G (4GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

The Realme 8 5G is one of the most excellent options if you're searching for a highly affordable 5G mobile. It enables access to the newest data connectivity for less than most other gadgets. This inexpensive Android phone has a typical style, a respectable processor, a decent camera, and a sizable but attractive display.

Specifications

Release date: April 2021

Storage: 128GB expandable up to 1TB

Battery: 5000mAh

Rear camera: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front camera: 16MP

Weight: 185g

Dimensions: 16.25 x 7.48 x 0.85 cm

OS: android 11

Screen size: 6.5-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

CPU: dimensity 700

RAM: 4GB

ProsCons
Affordable 5 GBasic design
Large bright screenAverage camera

5. Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The regular model of the Realme 8 isn't technically the weakest, despite being the only one without a suffix; in fact, it has greater power than the 5G model, even though it can only connect to 4G networks. This is a low-cost Android phone that performs well across the board, especially in terms of display and performance, where it is an excellent gadget for the money.

Specifications

Release date: March 2021

Weight: 177 g

Dimensions: ‎16.1 x 7.4 x 0.8 cm

OS: android 11

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Screen size: 6.4-inch

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

CPU: Helio G95

Rear camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 16 MP

ProsCons
Sharp displayIt feels a bit cheap
Performs well in gamingDivisive due to shiny look

6. Realme Narzo 50 (Speed Black, 4GB + 64 GB Storage)

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is a good option if you're looking to get a new Realme smartphone under 20,000 and want the most recent Android version, a faster refresh rate display, and a long-lasting battery. The 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen of the Realme Narzo 50 5G supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. The device's mediatek dimensity 810 processor provides outstanding performance. The phone supports up to 33 W of fast charging and runs android 12 OS. The gadget even supports 5 G. The device's camera performance, however, is acceptable.

Specifications

Launch date: May 2022

Processor: mediatek dimensity 810 MT6833

Rear camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Front camera: 16 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: android 11

Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

Screen size: 6.6-inches

ProsCons
5 G supportAverage cameras
Fast charging 

7. Realme 9i (Prism Black, 64 GB, 4GB RAM)

The Realme 9 series is a new addition to Realme's lineup of mid-range smartphones. The Realme 9i is the first device the company has released in this series. The gadget features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen and a snapdragon 680 processor. It comes with 64 GB of storage that can be expanded using a specific micro SD card slot. The cameras can produce some excellent photos. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes that is built into the power button. Additionally, the phone offers face unlock functionality that utilises the selfie camera.

Specifications

Launch date: January 2022

Processor chipset: qualcomm snapdragon 680

RAM: 4 GB

Rear camera: triple (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

Internal memory: 64 GB

Screen size: 6.6-inches

Battery capacity: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Good battery lifePlastic back panel
Stereo speakersAverage macro and depth cameras

8.Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

The Realme Narzo 30 5 G is a fantastic option if you don't mind having average cameras and short battery life and can live with that. The selfie camera is located in a water-drop notch on the Realme Narzo 5 G's bezel-free display. The Realme 5G-enabled device has a triple-camera array on the back for image purposes. A fingerprint sensor is placed on the back to unlock the device safely.

Specifications

Launch date: June 2021

Processor: mediatek dimensity 700 MT6833

RAM: 6 GB

Camera: 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Storage: 128 GB

Front camera: 16 MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Display: 6.5 inches IPS LCD

Android: v11 OS

ProsCons
Long-lasting batteryAverage cameras
Strong processor18 W charging support
 IPS LCD

Best 3 features for consumers:

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Realme 9 Pro33 W fast chargingStrong processorAffordable price
Realme 9 4GExcellent cameraLong-lasting batteryAMOLED display
Realme 9 5GExcellent camera performance5 G connectivity120 Hz refresh rate of the display
Realme 8 5GLow-cost 5 G phoneLarge and good-looking displaySuper-speedy internet
Realme 8Excellent performance in gamingSharp displayLong-lasting battery
Realme Narzo533 W fast charging5G supportWater-drop notch display
Realme 9 iGood battery lifeStrong processorHigh-quality stereo speakers
Realme Narzo 30 5GLong battery lifeBezel-less display18 W fast charging

Best value for money

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is one of the best Realme mobile phones under 20,000 and also the best buy among the affordable Realme phones discussed above. It is priced at only Rs. 15,999. As a 5G phone with several powerful features, this phWater-drops the best value for money.

Best overall

Choosing the best Realme phone amongst the plethora of options available in the market can be confusing. In such a case, the Realme Narzo 50 5G variant comes as a best-in-class option for individuals. Apart from being a 5G-ready phone, it provides the capacity to increase the storage capacity to help you store photos and videos up to 1TB.

How to find the best Realme mobile phones under 20,000?

It is challenging to decide which Realme smartphone to purchase. To simplify the issue, think about what you want to use your new phone for. Do you want to use it to shoot pictures? Or would you rather see a movie?

If you wish to buy a Realme mobile phone under Rs. 20,000 for gaming purposes, choosing a phone with a larger screen size will be suitable for you. If you wish to click beautiful photos regularly with your Realme phone, consider the number of megapixels, image stabilisation feature, lens types, etc. And, if you don’t wish to run from one socket to the other throughout the day, choose a smartphone with a strong battery backup. Additionally, see if the gadget enables wireless charging or has a quick charging feature.

Price of Realme mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Realme 9 Pro18,490
Realme 9 4G17,499
Realme 9 5G14,755
Realme 8 5G16,998
Realme 814,730
Realme Narzo 5012,999
Realme 9i13,379
Realme Narzo 30 5G15,999

Hindustan Times makes it simple for you to remain up to date with the latest goods and fashions. Hindustan Times might receive a commission from your sales as a result of our promotional agreement.

