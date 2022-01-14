Best Redmi smartphones under 15,000: Affordable and high on utility

It is the festive season across India - the whole country is celebrating Makar Sankranti. Call it by any name - Magh Bihu (Assam), Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh (Pongal), Poush Sankranti (West Bengal), Makara Jyothi (Kerala), Magha Saaji (Himachal Pradesh) and Suggi (Karnataka) - the spirit is the same. It is also the time to indulge. A new smartphone is a great way to celebrate a festival.

Prices at a glance:

Product Price Redmi Note 9 ₹ 16,490.00 Redmi Note 10S ₹ 14,999.00 Redmi 9A ₹ 7,499.00 Redmi 8A Dual ₹ 9,849.00

Another reason to buy a smartphone is because technology gets obsolete and there is need to keep upgrading one's device. From adding new features to making older features better, upgrading one's phone increases one's productivity too.

If these reasons are convincing enough then we have curated a list of latest smartphones from Redmi which might interest you. We have made a selection of under ₹15,000 phones. These smartphones are both affordable and of great utility. So let's get started.

1) Redmi Note 9

This phone is available in a number of colours - Arctic White, Aqua Green, Pebble Grey and Scarlet Red. It is available in different configurations as well - 4GB RAM 64GB storage, 4GB RAM 128GB storage and 6GB RAM 128GB storage. For this discussion we have picked 4GB RAM 64GB storage in Arctic White colour.

Some features:

1) Operating system: ‎Android

2) Resolution: ‎2340 x 1080 pixels

3) Camera: ‎48MP (rear) + 13MP (front camera)

4) Processor: 2.0GHz Mediatek Helio G85 octa core processor

2) Redmi Note 10S

This smartphone is available in the following colours - Cosmic Purple, Deep Sea Blue, Frost White and Shadow Black. It is available in two different RAM sizes: 6 GB and 8 GB. It comes in two different storage capacity as well, namely 64 GB and 124 GB. For this discussion, we have considered the following: Cosmic Purple, 6GB RAM, 64 GB storage.

Some features:

1) Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core

2) Operating system: ‎Android 11

3) Camera: ‎Quad Rear camera (64MP+8MP+2MP+ 2 MP) | 13MP front camera

4) Display: FHD+ ((Full High Definition) 1080x2400 pixels

3) Redmi 9A

This smartphone is available in six different colours namely Carbon Black, Coral Green, Metallic Blue, Midnight Black, Nature Green and Sea Blue. It also comes in two configurations - 2GB RAM, 32GB storage and 3GB RAM, 32GB storage. For this discussion, we have taken 2GB RAM, 32GB storage in colour Nature Green.

Some features:

1) Operating system: ‎Android

2) Processor: 2.0GHz clock speed Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor

3) Resolution: 1600 x 720 pixels

4) Camera: 13MP rear camera with AI portrait, AI scene recognition, HDR, pro mode | 5MP front camera

4) Redmi 8A Dual

This smartphone is available in three different colours - Midnight Grey, Sea Blue and Sky White. It is also available in two different configurations - 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB Storage. For this discussion, we have considered the following - 3GB RAM, 64GB Storage in colour Sea Blue.

Some features:

1) Operating system: ‎Android

2) Resolution: ‎2340 x 1080 pixels

3) Camera: ‎Dual rear camera (13MP + 2MP), front camera (8MP)

