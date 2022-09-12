Best refrigerators under 10,000 at a glance

A refrigerator under ₹ 10,000 works well as a second fridge option in the kitchen.

Interested in buying a new refrigerator? It may be an idea to look for a good deal if you are. Would you like to find out the price for a refrigerator under 10000 in India with expert reviews, specifications, ratings, photos, etc.? This article will help you decide which refrigerator to buy and explain why each of these top seven models is worth your money. 1. Haier 53 L 2 Star Direct Have a serene and chilled environment with Haier 53 L Direct-cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator. It is ideal for your home, especially if you live alone. With a capacity of 53 litres, it is big enough to store all your daily essentials in one go. It also comes with sturdy and spillproof glass shelves that ensure no spillage. The best part is that the refrigerator comes with quick ice cooling technology that allows food to chill faster – thus saving time and helping you enjoy cool food at any time. Specifications Capacity: 53 litres Configuration: Freezerless Energy efficiency: 2-Star Rating Colour: Black Annual Energy Consumption: 179 Kilowatt Hours Voltage: ‎280

Pros Cons Good performance Compact inside Silent Compressor Higher energy efficiency Good for bedroom No defrost

2. Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Cooling Solution Enjoy cool drinks and meals without the hassle of a bulky refrigerator with the Godrej Qube Personal Cooler. This compact cooler has a 30-litre capacity and features Godrej's superior Solid State Technology, which uses an advanced thermoelectric chip to deliver 8⁰C to 10⁰C cooling. It also features dual LED lights to see what's inside the cooler and a super-low noise level for quiet operation. The Godrej Qube Personal Cooling Solution is ideal for small spaces such as your home office or living room where a full-size refrigerator isn't practical. Specifications Capacity: 30 litres Configuration: Compact Freezerless Energy efficiency: 2-Star Rating Colour: Black Annual Energy Consumption: 208 Kilowatt Hours Voltage: 230

Pros Cons Looks pretty Noisy Simple usage High power consumption Sufficient cooling for food items Not for keeping icecreams

3. AmazonBasics 92 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Banish the unhygienic elements from your refrigerator and get a clean, stable working space with this AmazonBasics 92 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator. Made out of suitable quality materials, this refrigerator will last you for years to come. This refrigerator is perfect for those who want to save on electricity bills as it consumes less power than regular refrigerators. It has a capacity of 92 litres, ideal for families or singles living in small spaces like dorms and apartments. The anti-bacterial gasket prevents bacteria and fungi from building up inside the refrigerator, maintaining utmost hygiene. Specifications Capacity: 92 litres Configuration: Compact Freezerless Energy efficiency: 1 Star Rating Colour: Cosmic Grey Annual Energy Consumption: 240 Kilowatt Hours Voltage: 260 V

Pros Cons Luxurious look No colour options Efficiently using less electricity

4. Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator This is an excellent refrigerator if you need a compact product that looks stylish and holds a lot of food. The built-in bottle rack is a real plus to this Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator. It comes in black, has 3 shelves, an adjustable shelf, and like most modern refrigerators, the door handle is reversible. It fit just right inside my kitchen counter, although the door knob obstruction made it difficult to open and close. The big bottle rack on its back could hold even 2-litre bottles upright! Specifications Capacity: 45 litres Configuration: Freezerless Energy efficiency: 2-Star Rating Colour: Silver Annual Energy Consumption: 232 Kilowatt Hours Voltage: 230 V

Pros Cons Recess Handle No light inside Good storage High power consumption Sleek design

5. Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator The Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator is a compact, energy-efficient, economic refrigerator designed for single-room households. It offers an ideal storage solution for small areas to increase your overall kitchen convenience and make life more comfortable. This small fridge is fitted with a bottle bin that accommodates 2-litre bottles, allowing you to store all types of bottles efficiently, while the wire shelf can be arranged as per your need. The Chiller Zone provides you with an endless assortment of items that are always cool, no matter what size the refrigerator is. Turn it on when required and off when not needed. It offers you real value for money with its 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years warranty on the compressor. Specifications Capacity: 46 litres Configuration: Freezer Energy efficiency: 2-Star Rating Colour: Black Annual Energy Consumption: 186 Kilowatt Hours Voltage: 230 V

Pros Cons Perfect cooling No defrost Low voice Automatic defrost

6. Kelvinator Mini Refrigerator 45 litres The Kelvinator Mini Refrigerator is the perfect mini size for your kitchen, dorm, or office. It has an easy-to-clean gasket and removable door rubber strip that keeps your fridge hygienic. Using R600a as a refrigerant gas ensures that it is safe for you and the environment and gives you an economical way of chilling your drinks and snacks. Specifications Capacity: 45 litres Configuration: Compact Freezer-on-Top Energy efficiency: 1-Star Rating Colour: Grey Annual Energy Consumption: 200 Kilowatt Hours Voltage: 230 V

Pros Cons Good for medicine No colour option Energy efficient

7. Gem 50L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator The Gem 50L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator boils down to a few things: an economical, versatile and effective unit ideal for bachelors. It has a capacity of 50 L and is the perfect size for everything from drinks to vegetables, fruits, and leftovers. The intelligent design ensures that the compressor never stops working due to voltage fluctuations. As a result, your refrigerator works efficiently without compromising performance or usage. Made with premium materials, including stainless steel and glass, this product comes in a steel grey colour that looks gorgeous in every kitchen. Specifications Capacity: 50 litres Configuration: Freestanding Energy efficiency: 2-Star Rating Colour: Dark Grey Annual Energy Consumption: 200 Kilowatt Hours Voltage: 260 V

Pros Cons Spacious Manual defrosting Good for bachelors Heat

Price of refrigerators under ₹ 10,000 at a glance:

Product Price Haier 53 L 2 Star Direct ₹ 9474 Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Cooling Solution ₹ 7240 AmazonBasics 92 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator ₹ 9499 Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator ₹ 8190 Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator ₹ 8490 Kelvinator Mini Refrigerator 45 litres ₹ 9625 Gem 50L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator ₹ 9200

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Haier 53 L 2 Star Direct 7 Shelves quick ice cooling technology Silent Compressor Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Cooling Solution Solid State Technology dual LED lights Good design AmazonBasics 92 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Adjustable shelves Reciprocating compressor Steel finish door Midea 45 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator Adjustable Legs Big Bottle Rack Reversible Door Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator Big Space Direct-cool Chiller Zone Kelvinator Mini Refrigerator 45 litres EcoGas Door Lock Easy to Clean Gasket Gem 50L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Stabilizer Free Operation Capacity 50 L Direct Cool

Best value for money The Hisense 46 L 2 Star Direct-Cool is the best value for money refrigerator under 1000. It is the most efficient, energy-efficient, and economical refrigerator in this price range. It helps you save approximately 40% in power costs, saving thousands of dollars in electricity bills. The glass shelves are rugged and dishwasher-safe, giving your kitchen a sleek look. It has a top water dispenser to allow for easy cleaning and better hygiene. Best overall AmazonBasics 92 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator is a top-rated choice among similar refrigerators. It has many features, including adjustable shelves, a big bottle rack, and a steel-finish door. With a capacity of 92 litres, it is ideal for families or singles living in small spaces such as dorms and apartments. The anti-bacterial gasket prevents the build-up of bacteria and fungi inside the refrigerator, maintaining utmost hygiene. This banishes the unhygienic elements from your refrigerator, and get a clean fridge. The AmazonBasics 92 L Refrigerator is also a reasonably budget-friendly refrigerator. Many people have given it positive reviews and say it is an excellent value for money. How to find the perfect refrigerator We all have different priorities when it comes to Refrigerator Under 10000 rupees. What you need might not be what someone else needs, but there are some things that everyone looks for when they're shopping for a new refrigerator. The first step in finding the perfect refrigerator is deciding whether you want a side-by-side or a top-freezer model. Side-by-side refrigerators are generally more expensive and have less storage space, but they have more room for taller items like gallon jugs and long vegetables. Top freezers have more space inside them than side-by-sides do, so they’re great if you like to stock up on fruits and vegetables. The refrigerator will also have a freezer compartment at the top of the unit that can hold food that needs to be kept frozen, such as ice cream or frozen pizza. The next step is to decide whether you want an energy saver or not. Energy savers use less electricity than standard models, which saves you money on your electric bill over time. Energy savers also tend to be quieter than traditional models because they don’t need extra fans blowing into them all day long; this makes them ideal for small kitchens where there isn’t much room for appliances taking up floor space! It’s also important to consider how much room for storage space you want; larger refrigerators can hold more food than smaller units. Once you've decided on some questions to ask yourself, start shopping! Look at Refrigerator Under 10000 rupees in person if possible (or at least take a good look at them online) to see what kind of features they have. Look at how many people use the refrigerator; sometimes families need bigger fridges than couples do. Consider whether or not you would like an ice maker or water dispenser—they can save space and help keep drinks cold instead of having to use separate appliances. Don't forget about the freezer section—you'll want enough space for frozen foods if you plan to store any!