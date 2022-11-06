Best room heater under 10000 available today By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:12 IST





Summary: The best room heaters under 10000 are the most effective way to stay warm during the winter. So, without further delay, check out the top 10!

Best room heater under 10000

Room heaters raise the temperature in any room and act as a shield against deviating weather. Those with spot-heating features and durable build are perfect for people living in small or medium-sized homes. There are also classic rod heating devices in this category, featuring advanced technology to make rooms cosier and warmer during winter. Fibreboard, carbon, gas, fan, infrared and halogen room heaters are some popular variants. Here are the ten best picks in room heaters under 10000 to make it easier for you to come up with a choice 1. Lan engineering & technologies fan room heater ISI certified 2000/1000 watts Meant for spot heating, the Lan Engineering & Technologies room heater works fine in small rooms. This ISI-approved product offers 5-level protection for enhanced security. Its metal mesh and polycarbonate body lend it an aesthetic appeal and enhanced safety. Durability is guaranteed with its full copper motor and adjustable thermostat with dual heating modes. Specifications: Price: Rs. 999

Rs. 999 Special Feature: Portable

Portable Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Power: 2000 Watts

2000 Watts Heating Method: Radiant, Convection

Radiant, Convection Heating Coverage: 200 square feet

200 square feet Product Dimensions: 12 x 25 x 27 centimetres

12 x 25 x 27 centimetres Weight:1.2 Kg

Pros Cons Safe to use Automatic turn off system not available 3 air setting Overpriced Long cord helps with easy manoeuvre Bi-directional placement option

2. Solimo 2000/1000 watts room heater with adjustable thermostat It is one of the best room heaters under 10000 for small to medium-sized rooms. This safe-to-use, ISI-marked room heater features two operation modes to heat any room very fast. The fan mode is for summers and the other mode with a copper winding motor of 2400 rpm heat is for the winters. Its lightweight and small size make it portable. Also, you do not require special adaptors to plug in the product. Specifications: Price: Rs. 1, 029

Rs. 1, 029 Special Feature: Programmable Thermostat

Programmable Thermostat Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Power: 2000 Watts

2000 Watts Heating Method: Convection

Convection Heating Coverage: 10 square feet

10 square feet Product Dimensions: 91 x 45 x 94 centimetres

91 x 45 x 94 centimetres Weight: 1.15 Kg

Pros Cons Versatile function Compromised performance Wall mountable Overheating protection Plastic body with rust-free metal grill in front

3. Orient electric areva FH20WP 2000/1000 watts fan room heater with adjustable thermostat This ISI-approved room heater comes in a lightweight and compact design. Perfect for offices and small spaces, you can place it either vertically or horizontally for maximum effectiveness. You can even use it as a fan during summer. Made using ABS plastic, its copper motor makes it safe for use and durable too. It comes with a long cord of 1.3 metres and a 2300 rpm fan running speed. Specifications: Price: Rs. 1, 419

Rs. 1, 419 Special Feature: Adjustable Thermostat

Adjustable Thermostat Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Power: 2000 Watts

2000 Watts Heating Method: Convection

Convection Heating Coverage: 180 square feet

180 square feet Product Dimensions: 9.8 x 4.6 x 9.4 centimetres

9.8 x 4.6 x 9.4 centimetres Weight: 1.2 Kg

Pros Cons Lightweight, easy to carry anywhere Plug overheating issue The heavy-duty copper motor ensures long-term use Bit expensive Has an in-built handle for easy manoeuvre Versatile product

4. Usha quartz room heater with overheating protection This room heater from Usha offers efficient performance, consumes very little energy and radiates heat through infrared waves generated by its halogen light. It also features dual heating components that consume 400 watts of power in the first position and 800 watts in the second position. Perfect for small rooms and heating immediate surroundings, this room heater also features a fan. Specifications: Price: Rs. 1, 400

Rs. 1, 400 Special Feature: Two heating positions

Two heating positions Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Power: 200 Watts in first position and800 Watts in second position

200 Watts in first position and800 Watts in second position Heating Method: Radiant

Radiant Heating Coverage: 300 to 5000 square feet

300 to 5000 square feet Product Dimensions: 47 x 31 x 47 centimetres

47 x 31 x 47 centimetres Weight: 2

Pros Cons Durable Could be a little larger Easy to use Average performance Lightweight Designed for low power consumption

5. Bajaj blow hot 2000 watts fan forced circulation room heater This ISI-certified room heater from Bajaj works fine in garages, homes, offices and other enclosed areas during winter. Available in a compact design, you can conveniently carry it to any location. Durability comes from the metal body of this room heater that features a dual heat setting of 1000W and 2000W. Specifications: Price: Rs. 1, 998

Rs. 1, 998 Special Feature: Two heating positions

Two heating positions Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Power: 2000 Watts

2000 Watts Heating Method: Forced Air, Convection

Forced Air, Convection Heating Coverage: 150 square feet

150 square feet Product Dimensions: 13.8 x 5.1 x 13.2

13.8 x 5.1 x 13.2 Weight:4.6 Kg

Pros Cons Durable Heater not rotatable Compact design Can be expensive if used regularly Value for money Noisy

6. Bajaj flashy 1000 watts radiant room heater Perfect for small rooms, this room heater from Bajaj offers instant heating with its wire wound on refractory rod heating element type. Its nickel chrome-plated mesh grid adds to its heating efficiency. You can customise the product to your heating requirements with its adjustable thermostat. Specifications: Price: Rs. 909

Rs. 909 Special Feature: Cotton braided cord for enhanced safety and neat & clean usage

Cotton braided cord for enhanced safety and neat & clean usage Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Power: 1000 Watts

1000 Watts Heating Method: Convection

Convection Heating Coverage: 400 square feet

400 square feet Product Dimensions: 12.6 x 5.5 x 8.7 centimetres

12.6 x 5.5 x 8.7 centimetres Weight: 1.73 Kg

Pros Cons Stainless steel shiny reflective surface offers effective and uniform heating Heating coverage should improve Highly affordable Noisy Offers instant heating Less efficient Durable Corrosion-resistant nickel chrome-plated mesh grid

7. Belluxa wall-outlet 400 watts electric handy room heater If you want a good quality and compact room heater then this one from Belluxa is apt. Made using standard quality material and a rust-resistant finish, this room heater offers long-term use. It even comes with an on/off switch with a red button allowing users to set the blow speed in 2 gears. Light in weight and mini size, you can move this room heater anywhere. Specifications: Price: Rs. 599

Rs. 599 Special Feature: 360-degree cord moving; auto cut after 12 hours and heat setting between 21 and 32 degrees

360-degree cord moving; auto cut after 12 hours and heat setting between 21 and 32 degrees Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Power: 400 Watts

400 Watts Heating Method: Convection

Convection Heating Coverage: 150 square feet

150 square feet Product Dimensions: 25 x 15 x 15 centimetres

25 x 15 x 15 centimetres Weight: 399 g

Pros Cons Easy to use Coverage should improve Value for money Mediocre performance Good and compact The price is bit more Nice design

8. Activa heat max man room heater 2000 watt with ABS body This room heater features over-heat safety protection that prevents it from damage caused by overheating. Its dual heat settings offer the right amount of heat intensity suitable for rooms of all sizes. This lightweight product facilitates easy portability while its rust-free plastic body suits any room's aesthetics. Specifications: Price: Rs. 849

Rs. 849 Special Feature: 100% pure copper wire motor for longer life and the thermal cut-off for added protection and safety

100% pure copper wire motor for longer life and the thermal cut-off for added protection and safety Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Power: 1000 to 2000 Watts

1000 to 2000 Watts Heating Method: Convection

Convection Heating Coverage: 10 square feet

10 square feet Product Dimensions: 23 x 9 x 22 centimetres

23 x 9 x 22 centimetres Weight: 1.55 Kg

Pros Cons Multiple temperature controllers Overpriced Copper-winded motor for effective heating Mediocre performance Dual heat setting with fan Low heating coverage Nice design engineered for safety

9. Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 watts PTC room heater with fan This is one of the most powerful and best room heaters under 10000. Its three heat settings make it the ideal and safest for homes. It also comes with overheating protection and a compact design so you can store it anywhere without any hassle. The wheels of this heater make it easily portable and the efficient PTC heating component ensures even and quick heat distribution. Specifications: Price: Rs. 8, 000

Rs. 8, 000 Special Feature: Thermostatic heat control and tilt switch

Thermostatic heat control and tilt switch Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Power: 2900 Watts

2900 Watts Heating Method: Convection

Convection Heating Coverage: 200 square feet

200 square feet Product Dimensions: 66 x 17 x 69 centimetres

66 x 17 x 69 centimetres Weight: 18.8 Kg

Pros Cons Comfortable breathing Heavyweight Anti-dryness Very expensive Multi-directional heating

10. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-watt fan heater Perfect for spot heating small and medium-sized rooms, the Orpat OEH-1220 fan heater offers long-term durability. It has a copper-wired motor, an element heater and an effective blower. The fan within it ensures uniform heating. Its body is made of cool-to-touch plastic, which makes the product safe to touch even when it is in use. Specifications: Price: Rs. 1, 144

Rs. 1, 144 Special Feature: Non-sagging, stitching type and durable heating element; overheat protection and safety cut-off

Non-sagging, stitching type and durable heating element; overheat protection and safety cut-off Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Power: 2000 Watts

2000 Watts Heating Method: Convection

Convection Heating Coverage: 250 square feet

250 square feet Product Dimensions: 66 x 17 x 69 centimetres

66 x 17 x 69 centimetres Weight: 1.1 Kg

Pros Cons Super light Fan makes some noise Double safety features Very expensive Convenient handle

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lan Engineering & Technologies Fan Room Heater ISI Certified 2000/1000 Watts 2000 Watts Radiant, Convection 200 square feet Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat 2000 Watts Convection 10 square feet Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts Fan Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat 2000 Watts Convection 180 square feet Usha Quartz Room Heater with Overheating Protection 2000 Watts Radiant 300 to 5000 square feet Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Forced Circulation Room Heater 2000 Watts Forced Air, Convection 150 square feet Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater 1000 Watts Convection 400 square feet Belluxa Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater 400 Watts Convection 150 square feet Activa Heat Max Fan Room Heater 2000 Watt with ABS Body 1000 to 2000 Watts Convection 10 square feet Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 Watts PTC Room Heater with Fan 2900Watts Convection 200 square feet Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater 2000 Watts Convection 250 square feet

Best value for money The best value-for-money in this list of the best room heaters under 10000 is the Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Room Heater. This easy-to-use heater for small and medium-sized rooms features dual heat settings, low and high and an adjustable thermostat. It has an automatic thermal safety cut-off feature making it highly safe to use. So, if you want an ISI-approved and durable room heater, it is the right option. It also comes with one year warranty. Best overall The Activa Heat Max Fan Room Heater that consumes 2000 Watts of power is the best overall product in this category of room heaters under 10000 because of its smart features and affordable pricing. Within a reasonable rate of just Rs. 849, you get an ABS body structured room heater that offers great fan speed too. It also provides even room heating with the right amount of heat intensity to create cosy environments faster. How to find the best room heaters under 10000? Consider the following when looking for the best room heaters under 10000: Space: Considering the coverage area of the room heater is critical because you need to ensure the product heats the space you want it to adequately. Do not compromise on this feature even if you get heaters offering low coverage within affordable rates.

Considering the coverage area of the room heater is critical because you need to ensure the product heats the space you want it to adequately. Do not compromise on this feature even if you get heaters offering low coverage within affordable rates. Energy-Efficiency:Since you will be using the room heater constantly during the winter, you must get an energy-efficient product in this category. And with a budget of Rs. 10, 000, it is easy to find room heaters with decent energy efficiency. Remember, the more energy efficient your room heater is, the lower will be your energy bills. Best room heaters under 10000 price list

S.No. Product Price 1. Lan Engineering & Technologies Fan Room Heater ISI Certified 2000/1000 Watts Rs. 999 2. Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat Rs. 1, 029 3. Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts Fan Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat Rs. 1, 419 4. Usha Quartz Room Heater with Overheating Protection Rs. 1, 400 5. Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Forced Circulation Room Heater Rs. 1, 998 6. Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater Rs. 909 7. Belluxa Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater Rs. 599 8. Activa Heat Max Fan Room Heater 2000 Watt with ABS Body Rs. 849 9. Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 Watts PTC Room Heater with Fan Rs. 8, 000 10. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater Rs. 1, 144