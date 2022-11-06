Best room heater under 10000 available today

Summary:
Room heaters raise the temperature in any room and act as a shield against deviating weather. Those with spot-heating features and durable build are perfect for people living in small or medium-sized homes.
There are also classic rod heating devices in this category, featuring advanced technology to make rooms cosier and warmer during winter. Fibreboard, carbon, gas, fan, infrared and halogen room heaters are some popular variants. Here are the ten best picks in room heaters under 10000 to make it easier for you to come up with a choice
1. Lan engineering & technologies fan room heater ISI certified 2000/1000 watts
Meant for spot heating, the Lan Engineering & Technologies room heater works fine in small rooms. This ISI-approved product offers 5-level protection for enhanced security. Its metal mesh and polycarbonate body lend it an aesthetic appeal and enhanced safety. Durability is guaranteed with its full copper motor and adjustable thermostat with dual heating modes.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Safe to use
|Automatic turn off system not available
|3 air setting
|Overpriced
|Long cord helps with easy manoeuvre
|Bi-directional placement option
2. Solimo 2000/1000 watts room heater with adjustable thermostat
It is one of the best room heaters under 10000 for small to medium-sized rooms. This safe-to-use, ISI-marked room heater features two operation modes to heat any room very fast. The fan mode is for summers and the other mode with a copper winding motor of 2400 rpm heat is for the winters. Its lightweight and small size make it portable. Also, you do not require special adaptors to plug in the product.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Versatile function
|Compromised performance
|Wall mountable
|Overheating protection
|Plastic body with rust-free metal grill in front
3. Orient electric areva FH20WP 2000/1000 watts fan room heater with adjustable thermostat
This ISI-approved room heater comes in a lightweight and compact design. Perfect for offices and small spaces, you can place it either vertically or horizontally for maximum effectiveness. You can even use it as a fan during summer. Made using ABS plastic, its copper motor makes it safe for use and durable too. It comes with a long cord of 1.3 metres and a 2300 rpm fan running speed.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight, easy to carry anywhere
|Plug overheating issue
|The heavy-duty copper motor ensures long-term use
|Bit expensive
|Has an in-built handle for easy manoeuvre
|Versatile product
4. Usha quartz room heater with overheating protection
This room heater from Usha offers efficient performance, consumes very little energy and radiates heat through infrared waves generated by its halogen light. It also features dual heating components that consume 400 watts of power in the first position and 800 watts in the second position. Perfect for small rooms and heating immediate surroundings, this room heater also features a fan.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable
|Could be a little larger
|Easy to use
|Average performance
|Lightweight
|Designed for low power consumption
5. Bajaj blow hot 2000 watts fan forced circulation room heater
This ISI-certified room heater from Bajaj works fine in garages, homes, offices and other enclosed areas during winter. Available in a compact design, you can conveniently carry it to any location. Durability comes from the metal body of this room heater that features a dual heat setting of 1000W and 2000W.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable
|Heater not rotatable
|Compact design
|Can be expensive if used regularly
|Value for money
|Noisy
6. Bajaj flashy 1000 watts radiant room heater
Perfect for small rooms, this room heater from Bajaj offers instant heating with its wire wound on refractory rod heating element type. Its nickel chrome-plated mesh grid adds to its heating efficiency. You can customise the product to your heating requirements with its adjustable thermostat.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Stainless steel shiny reflective surface offers effective and uniform heating
|Heating coverage should improve
|Highly affordable
|Noisy
|Offers instant heating
|Less efficient
|Durable
|Corrosion-resistant nickel chrome-plated mesh grid
7. Belluxa wall-outlet 400 watts electric handy room heater
If you want a good quality and compact room heater then this one from Belluxa is apt. Made using standard quality material and a rust-resistant finish, this room heater offers long-term use. It even comes with an on/off switch with a red button allowing users to set the blow speed in 2 gears. Light in weight and mini size, you can move this room heater anywhere.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Coverage should improve
|Value for money
|Mediocre performance
|Good and compact
|The price is bit more
|Nice design
8. Activa heat max man room heater 2000 watt with ABS body
This room heater features over-heat safety protection that prevents it from damage caused by overheating. Its dual heat settings offer the right amount of heat intensity suitable for rooms of all sizes. This lightweight product facilitates easy portability while its rust-free plastic body suits any room's aesthetics.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple temperature controllers
|Overpriced
|Copper-winded motor for effective heating
|Mediocre performance
|Dual heat setting with fan
|Low heating coverage
|Nice design engineered for safety
9. Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 watts PTC room heater with fan
This is one of the most powerful and best room heaters under 10000. Its three heat settings make it the ideal and safest for homes. It also comes with overheating protection and a compact design so you can store it anywhere without any hassle. The wheels of this heater make it easily portable and the efficient PTC heating component ensures even and quick heat distribution.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Comfortable breathing
|Heavyweight
|Anti-dryness
|Very expensive
|Multi-directional heating
10. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-watt fan heater
Perfect for spot heating small and medium-sized rooms, the Orpat OEH-1220 fan heater offers long-term durability. It has a copper-wired motor, an element heater and an effective blower. The fan within it ensures uniform heating. Its body is made of cool-to-touch plastic, which makes the product safe to touch even when it is in use.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Super light
|Fan makes some noise
|Double safety features
|Very expensive
|Convenient handle
Best 3 important features for consumers
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Lan Engineering & Technologies Fan Room Heater ISI Certified 2000/1000 Watts
|2000 Watts
|Radiant, Convection
|200 square feet
|Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat
|2000 Watts
|Convection
|10 square feet
|Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts Fan Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat
|2000 Watts
|Convection
|180 square feet
|Usha Quartz Room Heater with Overheating Protection
|2000 Watts
|Radiant
|300 to 5000 square feet
|Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Forced Circulation Room Heater
|2000 Watts
|Forced Air, Convection
|150 square feet
|Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater
|1000 Watts
|Convection
|400 square feet
|Belluxa Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater
|400 Watts
|Convection
|150 square feet
|Activa Heat Max Fan Room Heater 2000 Watt with ABS Body
|1000 to 2000 Watts
|Convection
|10 square feet
|Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 Watts PTC Room Heater with Fan
|2900Watts
|Convection
|200 square feet
|Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater
|2000 Watts
|Convection
|250 square feet
The best value-for-money in this list of the best room heaters under 10000 is the Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Room Heater. This easy-to-use heater for small and medium-sized rooms features dual heat settings, low and high and an adjustable thermostat. It has an automatic thermal safety cut-off feature making it highly safe to use. So, if you want an ISI-approved and durable room heater, it is the right option. It also comes with one year warranty.
The Activa Heat Max Fan Room Heater that consumes 2000 Watts of power is the best overall product in this category of room heaters under 10000 because of its smart features and affordable pricing. Within a reasonable rate of just Rs. 849, you get an ABS body structured room heater that offers great fan speed too. It also provides even room heating with the right amount of heat intensity to create cosy environments faster.
Consider the following when looking for the best room heaters under 10000:
|S.No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Lan Engineering & Technologies Fan Room Heater ISI Certified 2000/1000 Watts
|Rs. 999
|2.
|Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat
|Rs. 1, 029
|3.
|Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts Fan Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat
|Rs. 1, 419
|4.
|Usha Quartz Room Heater with Overheating Protection
|Rs. 1, 400
|5.
|Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Forced Circulation Room Heater
|Rs. 1, 998
|6.
|Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater
|Rs. 909
|7.
|Belluxa Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater
|Rs. 599
|8.
|Activa Heat Max Fan Room Heater 2000 Watt with ABS Body
|Rs. 849
|9.
|Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 Watts PTC Room Heater with Fan
|Rs. 8, 000
|10.
|Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater
|Rs. 1, 144
The oil-filled room heaters are best for health, especially for people with respiratory disorders. That’s because they do not dry out the air in a room like the other options. Also, make sure you go for heaters with central heating so you may not be uncomfortable.
Electric heaters start working quickly, but the forced heat from these heaters can be overwhelming and bring in more dust. Conversely, fan heaters might take some time to work effectively, but they are more comfortable
Carbon room heaters come with carbon lamps that extend the operational life of these products while reducing element temperatures. Thus, they offer softer heat radiation. The carbon room heaters heat the skin more effectively and are best for winter.
The reverse-cycle split system room heaters are the most energy-efficient. They are also less expensive than gas heaters and release just 1/5th of the pollutants produced by conventional room heaters.
The most cost-effective room heaters are fan heaters because of their low power consumption. You can find these heaters within an affordable range in the market.