Best room heater under 10000 available today

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:12 IST
Summary:

The best room heaters under 10000 are the most effective way to stay warm during the winter. So, without further delay, check out the top 10!

product info
Best room heater under 10000

Room heaters raise the temperature in any room and act as a shield against deviating weather. Those with spot-heating features and durable build are perfect for people living in small or medium-sized homes.

There are also classic rod heating devices in this category, featuring advanced technology to make rooms cosier and warmer during winter. Fibreboard, carbon, gas, fan, infrared and halogen room heaters are some popular variants. Here are the ten best picks in room heaters under 10000 to make it easier for you to come up with a choice

1. Lan engineering & technologies fan room heater ISI certified 2000/1000 watts

Meant for spot heating, the Lan Engineering & Technologies room heater works fine in small rooms. This ISI-approved product offers 5-level protection for enhanced security. Its metal mesh and polycarbonate body lend it an aesthetic appeal and enhanced safety. Durability is guaranteed with its full copper motor and adjustable thermostat with dual heating modes.

Specifications:

  • Price:Rs. 999
  • Special Feature:Portable
  • Power Source:Corded Electric
  • Power:2000 Watts
  • Heating Method:Radiant, Convection
  • Heating Coverage:200 square feet
  • Product Dimensions:12 x 25 x 27 centimetres
  • Weight:1.2 Kg
ProsCons
Safe to useAutomatic turn off system not available
3 air settingOverpriced
Long cord helps with easy manoeuvre 
Bi-directional placement option 
cellpic
LAN ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGIES Fan Room Heater ISI Certified 2000/1000 Watts with Adjustable Thermostat (White)
44% off 999 1,790
Buy now

2. Solimo 2000/1000 watts room heater with adjustable thermostat

It is one of the best room heaters under 10000 for small to medium-sized rooms. This safe-to-use, ISI-marked room heater features two operation modes to heat any room very fast. The fan mode is for summers and the other mode with a copper winding motor of 2400 rpm heat is for the winters. Its lightweight and small size make it portable. Also, you do not require special adaptors to plug in the product.

Specifications:

  • Price: Rs. 1, 029
  • Special Feature: Programmable Thermostat
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Power: 2000 Watts
  • Heating Method: Convection
  • Heating Coverage: 10 square feet
  • Product Dimensions: 91 x 45 x 94 centimetres
  • Weight: 1.15 Kg
ProsCons
Versatile functionCompromised performance
Wall mountable 
Overheating protection 
Plastic body with rust-free metal grill in front 
  
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)
1,299
Buy now

3. Orient electric areva FH20WP 2000/1000 watts fan room heater with adjustable thermostat

This ISI-approved room heater comes in a lightweight and compact design. Perfect for offices and small spaces, you can place it either vertically or horizontally for maximum effectiveness. You can even use it as a fan during summer. Made using ABS plastic, its copper motor makes it safe for use and durable too. It comes with a long cord of 1.3 metres and a 2300 rpm fan running speed.

Specifications:

  • Price: Rs. 1, 419
  • Special Feature: Adjustable Thermostat
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Power: 2000 Watts
  • Heating Method: Convection
  • Heating Coverage: 180 square feet
  • Product Dimensions:9.8 x 4.6 x 9.4 centimetres
  • Weight: 1.2 Kg
ProsCons
Lightweight, easy to carry anywherePlug overheating issue
The heavy-duty copper motor ensures long-term useBit expensive
Has an in-built handle for easy manoeuvre 
Versatile product 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)
1,299
Buy now

4. Usha quartz room heater with overheating protection

This room heater from Usha offers efficient performance, consumes very little energy and radiates heat through infrared waves generated by its halogen light. It also features dual heating components that consume 400 watts of power in the first position and 800 watts in the second position. Perfect for small rooms and heating immediate surroundings, this room heater also features a fan.

Specifications:

  • Price: Rs. 1, 400
  • Special Feature: Two heating positions
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Power: 200 Watts in first position and800 Watts in second position
  • Heating Method: Radiant
  • Heating Coverage: 300 to 5000 square feet
  • Product Dimensions: 47 x 31 x 47 centimetres
  • Weight: 2
ProsCons
DurableCould be a little larger
Easy to useAverage performance
Lightweight 
Designed for low power consumption 
  
cellpic
USHA Quartz Room Heater with Overheating Protection (3002, Ivory, 800 Watts)
26% off 1,249 1,695
Buy now

5. Bajaj blow hot 2000 watts fan forced circulation room heater

This ISI-certified room heater from Bajaj works fine in garages, homes, offices and other enclosed areas during winter. Available in a compact design, you can conveniently carry it to any location. Durability comes from the metal body of this room heater that features a dual heat setting of 1000W and 2000W.

Specifications:

  • Price:Rs. 1, 998
  • Special Feature:Two heating positions
  • Power Source:Corded Electric
  • Power:2000 Watts
  • Heating Method:Forced Air, Convection
  • Heating Coverage:150 square feet
  • Product Dimensions:13.8 x 5.1 x 13.2
  • Weight:4.6 Kg
ProsCons
DurableHeater not rotatable
Compact designCan be expensive if used regularly
Value for moneyNoisy
  
  
cellpic
Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Forced Circulation Room Heater - Off White/Black Color
21% off 1,899 2,399
Buy now

6. Bajaj flashy 1000 watts radiant room heater

Perfect for small rooms, this room heater from Bajaj offers instant heating with its wire wound on refractory rod heating element type. Its nickel chrome-plated mesh grid adds to its heating efficiency. You can customise the product to your heating requirements with its adjustable thermostat.

Specifications:

  • Price: Rs. 909
  • Special Feature: Cotton braided cord for enhanced safety and neat & clean usage
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Power: 1000 Watts
  • Heating Method: Convection
  • Heating Coverage: 400 square feet
  • Product Dimensions: 12.6 x 5.5 x 8.7 centimetres
  • Weight: 1.73 Kg
ProsCons
Stainless steel shiny reflective surface offers effective and uniform heatingHeating coverage should improve
Highly affordableNoisy
Offers instant heatingLess efficient
Durable 
Corrosion-resistant nickel chrome-plated mesh grid 
cellpic
Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater (Steel)
12% off 909 1,029
Buy now

7. Belluxa wall-outlet 400 watts electric handy room heater

If you want a good quality and compact room heater then this one from Belluxa is apt. Made using standard quality material and a rust-resistant finish, this room heater offers long-term use. It even comes with an on/off switch with a red button allowing users to set the blow speed in 2 gears. Light in weight and mini size, you can move this room heater anywhere.

Specifications:

  • Price: Rs. 599
  • Special Feature: 360-degree cord moving; auto cut after 12 hours and heat setting between 21 and 32 degrees
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Power: 400 Watts
  • Heating Method: Convection
  • Heating Coverage: 150 square feet
  • Product Dimensions:25 x 15 x 15 centimetres
  • Weight: 399 g
ProsCons
Easy to useCoverage should improve
Value for moneyMediocre performance
Good and compactThe price is bit more
Nice design 
  
cellpic
BELLUXA Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater (Room Heaters Home for Bedroom, Reading books, Work, bathrooms, Rooms, Offices, Home Offices,
50% off 599 1,199
Buy now

8. Activa heat max man room heater 2000 watt with ABS body

This room heater features over-heat safety protection that prevents it from damage caused by overheating. Its dual heat settings offer the right amount of heat intensity suitable for rooms of all sizes. This lightweight product facilitates easy portability while its rust-free plastic body suits any room's aesthetics.

Specifications:

  • Price: Rs. 849
  • Special Feature: 100% pure copper wire motor for longer life and the thermal cut-off for added protection and safety
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Power: 1000 to 2000 Watts
  • Heating Method: Convection
  • Heating Coverage: 10 square feet
  • Product Dimensions:23 x 9 x 22 centimetres
  • Weight: 1.55 Kg
ProsCons
Multiple temperature controllersOverpriced
Copper-winded motor for effective heatingMediocre performance
Dual heat setting with fanLow heating coverage
Nice design engineered for safety 
  
cellpic
Activa Heat Max Fan Room Heater 2000 Watt With ABS Body | White |
55% off 899 1,990
Buy now

9. Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 watts PTC room heater with fan

This is one of the most powerful and best room heaters under 10000. Its three heat settings make it the ideal and safest for homes. It also comes with overheating protection and a compact design so you can store it anywhere without any hassle. The wheels of this heater make it easily portable and the efficient PTC heating component ensures even and quick heat distribution.

Specifications:

  • Price: Rs. 8, 000
  • Special Feature: Thermostatic heat control and tilt switch
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Power: 2900 Watts
  • Heating Method: Convection
  • Heating Coverage: 200 square feet
  • Product Dimensions:66 x 17 x 69 centimetres
  • Weight: 18.8 Kg
ProsCons
Comfortable breathingHeavyweight
Anti-drynessVery expensive
Multi-directional heating 
cellpic
Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 Watts PTC Room Heater with Fan (Black, Oil Filled Radiator)
47% off 7,600 14,245
Buy now

10. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-watt fan heater

Perfect for spot heating small and medium-sized rooms, the Orpat OEH-1220 fan heater offers long-term durability. It has a copper-wired motor, an element heater and an effective blower. The fan within it ensures uniform heating. Its body is made of cool-to-touch plastic, which makes the product safe to touch even when it is in use.

Specifications:

  • Price: Rs. 1, 144
  • Special Feature: Non-sagging, stitching type and durable heating element; overheat protection and safety cut-off
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Power: 2000 Watts
  • Heating Method: Convection
  • Heating Coverage: 250 square feet
  • Product Dimensions: 66 x 17 x 69 centimetres
  • Weight: 1.1 Kg
ProsCons
Super lightFan makes some noise
Double safety featuresVery expensive
Convenient handle 
cellpic
Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 Watts PTC Room Heater with Fan (Black, Oil Filled Radiator)
47% off 7,600 14,245
Buy now

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Lan Engineering & Technologies Fan Room Heater ISI Certified 2000/1000 Watts2000 WattsRadiant, Convection200 square feet
Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat2000 WattsConvection10 square feet
Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts Fan Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat2000 WattsConvection180 square feet
Usha Quartz Room Heater with Overheating Protection2000 WattsRadiant300 to 5000 square feet
Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Forced Circulation Room Heater2000 WattsForced Air, Convection150 square feet
Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater1000 WattsConvection400 square feet
Belluxa Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room Heater400 WattsConvection150 square feet
Activa Heat Max Fan Room Heater 2000 Watt with ABS Body1000 to 2000 WattsConvection10 square feet
Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 Watts PTC Room Heater with Fan2900WattsConvection200 square feet
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater2000 WattsConvection250 square feet

Best value for money

The best value-for-money in this list of the best room heaters under 10000 is the Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Room Heater. This easy-to-use heater for small and medium-sized rooms features dual heat settings, low and high and an adjustable thermostat. It has an automatic thermal safety cut-off feature making it highly safe to use. So, if you want an ISI-approved and durable room heater, it is the right option. It also comes with one year warranty.

Best overall

The Activa Heat Max Fan Room Heater that consumes 2000 Watts of power is the best overall product in this category of room heaters under 10000 because of its smart features and affordable pricing. Within a reasonable rate of just Rs. 849, you get an ABS body structured room heater that offers great fan speed too. It also provides even room heating with the right amount of heat intensity to create cosy environments faster.

How to find the best room heaters under 10000?

Consider the following when looking for the best room heaters under 10000:

  • Space:Considering the coverage area of the room heater is critical because you need to ensure the product heats the space you want it to adequately. Do not compromise on this feature even if you get heaters offering low coverage within affordable rates.
  • Energy-Efficiency:Since you will be using the room heater constantly during the winter, you must get an energy-efficient product in this category. And with a budget of Rs. 10, 000, it is easy to find room heaters with decent energy efficiency. Remember, the more energy efficient your room heater is, the lower will be your energy bills.

Best room heaters under 10000 price list

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Lan Engineering & Technologies Fan Room Heater ISI Certified 2000/1000 WattsRs. 999
2.Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable ThermostatRs. 1, 029
3.Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts Fan Room Heater with Adjustable ThermostatRs. 1, 419
4.Usha Quartz Room Heater with Overheating ProtectionRs. 1, 400
5.Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Forced Circulation Room HeaterRs. 1, 998
6.Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room HeaterRs. 909
7.Belluxa Wall-Outlet 400 Watts Electric Handy Room HeaterRs. 599
8.Activa Heat Max Fan Room Heater 2000 Watt with ABS BodyRs. 849
9.Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400 Watts PTC Room Heater with FanRs. 8, 000
10.Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan HeaterRs. 1, 144
