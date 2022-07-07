Story Saved
Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Best room heaters to beat the chill: A buyer's guide

  By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  Published on Jul 07, 2022 16:10 IST
Summary:

There are many room heaters available in the market today that are compact, efficient and economical. They have become essential to beat the chill as every winter becomes progress colder.

product info
A room heater is a very effective device.

Certain parts of India have been experiencing winters that are colder than ever in India. So, it’s quite obvious more people have wanted to invest in a heater. A simple sweater and blanket can only prevent the cold partly. A heater, therefore, becomes a necessity to survive the cold and remain cosy in your home. But, before you squander your money on an option that’s not worth it, you should check out our list of the best room heaters.

1. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater is an excellent heating option that is safe and user-friendly. It can heat for a considerable amount of time at its highest temperature. This heater has safety features like thermal cut-out and a cool-to-touch exterior which ensures you can move it even while it's on. It has two heat settings and can use either 100 watts of power or 2000 watts of power according to your preferences.

Specifications

  • Effectively provides spot heating
  • Thermal cut off for additional safety
  • Ideally suited to small or medium rooms up to 250 sq.ft.
  • Offers two heat settings- 2000 watts and 1000 watts
  • Body material made of plastic and metal.
  • 100% pure copper wiring for extended life
  • Equipped with safety mesh grill
ProsCons
It is very easy to use and comfortableThe angling or elevation feature is not available with this heater.
It is Compact and LightweightIt is slightly noisy due to fan
It has Overheat Protection and safety mesh grill 
cellpic
Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)
10% off
1,169 1,295
Buy now

2.Orient Electric HC2003D 2000W Room Heater

Another great option for beating the cold is Orient Electric HC2003D 2000W Room Heater. This Heater comes equipped with many safety features like overload protection, ABS body and 5 levels of protection. It also has a metal mesh that protects over the heating elements to keep you safe in case of accidental contact. Orient HC2003D can easily be lifted with its carrying handle and is wall mountable.

Specifications

  • Pure copper motor for long life
  • Adjustable motor with two heating modes- 2000 watts and 1000 watts
  • Effective spot heating
  • Ideal for small rooms up to 180 sq. ft.
  • Body material made from ABS plastic
  • Bi-directional placement options
  • 5 levels of protection for enhanced safety
  • Fan runs at 2300 rpm, suitable for summers
ProsCons
Vertical and horizontal placement optionsHorizontal positioning causes a lot of noise
Quick heating warms the room in short time 
Variable heating positions allows you to adjust the heat as per your need 
cellpic
Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts Fan Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (White)
61% off
1,390 3,590
Buy now

3.USHA 3002 Room Heater

If you want to stay warm in winters, Usha 3002 Room Heater is another great option. It has adjustable temperatures and can be positioned in two types of ways according to your needs. The heater is very economical as it consumes only 230 volts. It has a switch that automatically shuts off to prevent overheating. This switch also cuts off if the heater falls or trips. It’s also finished with powder coating so it doesn’t corrode.

Specifications

  • Effective for spot heating
  • Ideal for small rooms up to 150 sq. ft.
  • Economical
  • 2 heating positions for your comfort
  • Powder coating to prevent corrosion
  • 1 year warranty
  • Overheating protection for additional safety
ProsCons
Powder coated finish to ensure no corrosion takes placeHorizontal positioning causes a lot of noise
Switch shuts off to prevent overheating or if it tripsHeating tubes are not durable
Durable as it has in built grip 
cellpic
USHA Quartz Room Heater with Overheating Protection (3002, Ivory, 800 Watts)
21% off
1,290 1,630
Buy now

4.The Havells OFR 11 Room Heater

The Havells OFR 11 Room Heater is an oil room heater that gives you the most comforting experience against the cold in large rooms. It features 11 large surface wave fins which ensure faster heating. Havells OFR 11 has wheels at the bottom so you can easily move it from one room to another. It also has overheat safety protection and oscillation function that provides multi-directional heating.

Specifications

  • Ideal for large rooms
  • Thermostatic heat control
  • 3 power settings at 1000, 1500 & 2500 watts that help save energy
  • Castor wheels at base provide easy mobility
  • Tilt switch for added safety
  • PTC heater with fan
  • Cold storage
ProsCons
Multi directional heating with Oscillation functionNeeds a lot of energy to run
Works effectively in large rooms 
Auto shut off feature to prevent overheating 
cellpic
Havells OFR 11 2900 Watts Wave Fin with PTC Fan Heater (Black) (OFR 11 Wave Fin)
30% off
10,838 15,395
Buy now

5. Amazon Brand – Solimo SOLRH2019002 Fan Heater

Solimo SOLRH2019002 Fan Heater is a portable blower heater that will help you stay warm in the coldest of winters. It comes equipped with two control knobs that help you to control the temperature and the fan speed. This heater has safety features like a metal grill and safety fuse and a plastic body that is fire retardant. You can wall mount it horizontally or vertically to keep it away from children.

Specifications

  • 3 heat settings- cold, warm, hot wind selection knob
  • Portable and lightweight
  • 2400 RPM copper winded motor for fast heating
  • Metal grill and safety fuse for protection
  • Can be positioned horizontally and vertically
  • Plastic body that is fire retardant
  • Wall mountable
ProsCons

Lightweight for easy portability 

 

Unsturdy knobs and rolling switches

 

Can be placed both horizontally and vertically

 

 
Temperature control feature to switch between different heating settings 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000 Watts Room Heater (ISI certified, Beige colour, Ideal for Small to Medium Room/ Area)
35% off
1,299 2,000
Buy now

6. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator

Morphy Richards, a brand that is trusted all over the world offers this oil room heater that allows the brand to keep up to its reputation. Morphy Richards OFR works will keep you warm no matter how harsh the winter is. It heats quickly and you’ll be able to feel its warmth in just a few minutes after you turn it on. Its 400W PTC disperses heat evenly across the room. You can adjust the heat according to your needs with an adjustable thermostat. It has a safety tilt mechanism and auto thermal shutoff to prevent overheating of the room.

Specifications

  • Thermostatic heat control
  • Power selection knob
  • Castor wheels at the base
  • Automatic thermal shutoff
  • Quick and evenly distributed heating
  • Easy cord winder
  • 2 year warranty

Pros

Cons

Adjustable thermostat

Short cable

Functions noiselessly

No PTC fan

Castor wheels for easy mobility

7. Singer HC30T Fan Heater

Singer HC30T Fan Heater is another great heating option to help you fight the chill. It gradually increases the temperature of the room by directing the air upward. The thermostat control keeps the temperature constant by turning on /off automatically. It is easy to carry and compact. If we speak about the safety aspects, it has an auto cut-off feature which ensures that the temperature doesn’t go too high.

Specifications

  • 2 heat settings at 1000watts/2000watts
  • Power on neon indicator
  • Auto cut-off feature
  • Twin turbo design
  • Portable and compact
  • 1 year warranty on product
  • Easy to maintain

Pros

Cons

Sturdy handle makes it easy to carry

Slightly noisy on high or low speeds sometimes

Shockproof insulating body that prevent any electric shocks

Adjustable temperature control for different heat settings

8. Maharaja Whiteline Lava Carbon Neo Halogen Heater

The Lava Carbon Neo heater is a safe bet because of its superior performance and energy efficiency. It is far more advanced than conventional room heaters due to its carbon rod technology. This heater is extremely user friendly and facilitates a low glare ambiance so you can stay cosy and warm. It has a multi heat setting configuration of 400 W, 800 W and 1200 W. Its high grade body construct ensures safety and prevents electrical mishaps.

Specifications

  • Carbon rod technology that is super to conventional heaters
  • 12000 watt performance
  • Multi heat setting
  • 3 rods
  • Shockproof body
  • Low glare that doesn’t hurt the eyes
  • Tip over safety switch

Pros

Cons

Carbon Rod Technology is superior to conventional heater

Heating element fuses too quickly at times

Low glare causes no discomfort to the eyes

Tip over safety switch ensures heater turns off incase it trips

cellpic
Maharaja Whiteline Lava Neo 1200-Watts Halogen Heater (White and Red)
35% off
2,350 3,599
Buy now

9. Kenstar FERNO 11 Oil Filled Radiator Heater

Kenstar FERNO 11 Oil Filled Radiator Heater is another star performer in the line of room heaters. You don’t have to worry about suffocation with this heater since it doesn’t eliminate the oxygen present in the room. What makes it stand apart is that it doesn’t make any noise or blow air at high speeds which is uncomfortable. It can be easily carried and even stored once the winters are over. Kenstar 11 is safe, efficient and aesthetically pleasing.

Specifications

  • Quicker heating with large surface wave fin
  • Overheat protection
  • 3 heat settings at 1000W/1500W/2500W
  • High-grade oil
  • Castor wheels at base
  • Power indicator
  • Timer

Pros

Cons

Large surface wave fins ensure faster heating

No humidifier

High grade oil for better heating efficiency

Castor wheels to easily move it around

cellpic
Kenstar Oil Filled Radiator 11 Fins with PTC Fan Heater 2900 Watts (BLACK GOLD)
42% off
7,499 12,999
Buy now

10. Bajaj Blow

Bajaj Blow Hot 2000-Watt Room Heater is another excellent heating option that is budget-friendly and safe. It has a thermostat that lets you maintain the desired temperature. Additionally, this heater also has a thermal cut-off switch that prevents overheating in case the thermostat fails. Its body material is ABS which makes it tough and high-impact resistant. It is to be easily moved from one room to the next.

Specifications

  • Ideal for small or medium rooms up to 250 sq.
  • Effective spot heating
  • 3 pin power cord with 3 cores
  • Auto thermal cut off
  • 2 year warranty
  • ISI approved
  • Adjustable thermostat

Pros

Cons

Superior built quality

Can be noisy at high speeds

Adjustable thermostat for desired temperature

Auto thermal cut off to prevent overheating

cellpic
Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Forced Circulation Room Heater - Off White/Black Color
16% off
2,089 2,499
Buy now

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers

  • Energy efficiency

You should always keep in mind the energy efficiency of a heater before buying one. Energy efficient heaters will ensure that less energy is consumed without compromising on the output. It will ensure your electricity bills stay moderate and that you are environmentally conscious.

  • Heating Capacity

Heating capacity is another important feature to look for when buying a heater. The more the power will be, the higher the heating level will be. Keep in mind the amount of watts a heater uses to run as it will determine how much area it can heat.

  • Power Cut Feature

Power cut feature is essential for safety and energy saving in a heater. It ensures that the power is automatically turned off when the desired temperature is reached. This will save you money on your electricity bills and ensure that the heater doesn’t cause hazards.

Best Value for Money

Oprat is a compact and lightweight heater that offers the best features on a great budget. Its body is sturdy and it has a long cable which makes it convenient to use. It makes minimal noise and comes with a one year warranty.

Best Overall

Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator is the best overall heater according to us. It heats up a room quickly and offers an adjustable thermostat. It also functions noiselessly and is safe to use.

How to find the perfect room heater?

Most room heaters found in the market today are affordable, compact and economical. It is wise to keep in mind the extent of usage, size of the room, safety features, heating efficiency and energy consumption of a heater before buying one. Different types of room heaters use different technologies to run. Fan heaters, radiant heaters and oil filled heaters are the three main types of heaters available. You can make your choice among them according to your requirements. For instance, oil filled heaters are ideal for large rooms but take longer to heat up a room and are slightly more expensive.

Price of room heater at a glance:

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Orpat OEH-1220 2000 WattRs. 1,169
2.Orient Electric Areva FH20WP 2000/1000 Watts Fan Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (White)Rs. 1,399
3.USHA 3002 Room HeaterRs. 1,290
4.The Havells OFR 11 Room HeaterRs.10,050
5.Amazon Brand – Solimo SOLRH2019002 Fan HeaterRs. 1,299
6.Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled RadiatorRs. 7,091
7.Singer HC30T Fan HeaterRs. 1,475
8.Maharaja Whiteline Lava Carbon Neo Halogen HeaterRs. 2,350
9.Kenstar FERNO 11 Oil Filled Radiator HeaterRs. 7,499
10.Bajaj Blow Hot 2000-Watt Room HeaterRs. 2,089

FAQ Answers

1. Which type of room heater is best?

A room heater that is safe to use, functions noiselessly and doesn't produce an odour when running is ideal. This reason makes oil filled radiators a good option, especially for large rooms.

2. Which type of heater saves the most energy?

Oil-filled radiators require less electricity and are one of the most energy-conserving options available. This is because oil keeps emanating heat for a large amount of time.

3. Are heaters bad for health?

If you use the right kind of setup and care, they are unsafe but very useful. Just remember to avoid anything that could cause fires or hazards.

4. Do room heaters burn oxygen?

Yes, convection and radiant heaters eliminate oxygen in the air to reduce humidity. But if you keep the room ventilated enough, the oxygen depletion is negligible.

5. What is the safest heater for a room?

A safe-to-use heater has to overheat protection. It should also ideally be noiseless and odourless. An oil-filled heater is a good option for these reasons.

