Best room heaters to beat the chill: A buyer's guide

Certain parts of India have been experiencing winters that are colder than ever in India. So, it’s quite obvious more people have wanted to invest in a heater. A simple sweater and blanket can only prevent the cold partly. A heater, therefore, becomes a necessity to survive the cold and remain cosy in your home. But, before you squander your money on an option that’s not worth it, you should check out our list of the best room heaters. 1. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater is an excellent heating option that is safe and user-friendly. It can heat for a considerable amount of time at its highest temperature. This heater has safety features like thermal cut-out and a cool-to-touch exterior which ensures you can move it even while it's on. It has two heat settings and can use either 100 watts of power or 2000 watts of power according to your preferences. Specifications Effectively provides spot heating

Thermal cut off for additional safety

Ideally suited to small or medium rooms up to 250 sq.ft.

Offers two heat settings- 2000 watts and 1000 watts

Body material made of plastic and metal.

100% pure copper wiring for extended life

Equipped with safety mesh grill

Pros Cons It is very easy to use and comfortable The angling or elevation feature is not available with this heater. It is Compact and Lightweight It is slightly noisy due to fan It has Overheat Protection and safety mesh grill

2.Orient Electric HC2003D 2000W Room Heater Another great option for beating the cold is Orient Electric HC2003D 2000W Room Heater. This Heater comes equipped with many safety features like overload protection, ABS body and 5 levels of protection. It also has a metal mesh that protects over the heating elements to keep you safe in case of accidental contact. Orient HC2003D can easily be lifted with its carrying handle and is wall mountable. Specifications Pure copper motor for long life

Adjustable motor with two heating modes- 2000 watts and 1000 watts

Effective spot heating

Ideal for small rooms up to 180 sq. ft.

Body material made from ABS plastic

Bi-directional placement options

5 levels of protection for enhanced safety

Fan runs at 2300 rpm, suitable for summers

Pros Cons Vertical and horizontal placement options Horizontal positioning causes a lot of noise Quick heating warms the room in short time Variable heating positions allows you to adjust the heat as per your need

3.USHA 3002 Room Heater If you want to stay warm in winters, Usha 3002 Room Heater is another great option. It has adjustable temperatures and can be positioned in two types of ways according to your needs. The heater is very economical as it consumes only 230 volts. It has a switch that automatically shuts off to prevent overheating. This switch also cuts off if the heater falls or trips. It’s also finished with powder coating so it doesn’t corrode. Specifications Effective for spot heating

Ideal for small rooms up to 150 sq. ft.

Economical

2 heating positions for your comfort

Powder coating to prevent corrosion

1 year warranty

Overheating protection for additional safety

Pros Cons Powder coated finish to ensure no corrosion takes place Horizontal positioning causes a lot of noise Switch shuts off to prevent overheating or if it trips Heating tubes are not durable Durable as it has in built grip

4.The Havells OFR 11 Room Heater The Havells OFR 11 Room Heater is an oil room heater that gives you the most comforting experience against the cold in large rooms. It features 11 large surface wave fins which ensure faster heating. Havells OFR 11 has wheels at the bottom so you can easily move it from one room to another. It also has overheat safety protection and oscillation function that provides multi-directional heating. Specifications Ideal for large rooms

Thermostatic heat control

3 power settings at 1000, 1500 & 2500 watts that help save energy

Castor wheels at base provide easy mobility

Tilt switch for added safety

PTC heater with fan

Cold storage

Pros Cons Multi directional heating with Oscillation function Needs a lot of energy to run Works effectively in large rooms Auto shut off feature to prevent overheating

5. Amazon Brand – Solimo SOLRH2019002 Fan Heater Solimo SOLRH2019002 Fan Heater is a portable blower heater that will help you stay warm in the coldest of winters. It comes equipped with two control knobs that help you to control the temperature and the fan speed. This heater has safety features like a metal grill and safety fuse and a plastic body that is fire retardant. You can wall mount it horizontally or vertically to keep it away from children. Specifications 3 heat settings- cold, warm, hot wind selection knob

Portable and lightweight

2400 RPM copper winded motor for fast heating

Metal grill and safety fuse for protection

Can be positioned horizontally and vertically

Plastic body that is fire retardant

Wall mountable

Pros Cons Lightweight for easy portability Unsturdy knobs and rolling switches Can be placed both horizontally and vertically Temperature control feature to switch between different heating settings

6. Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator Morphy Richards, a brand that is trusted all over the world offers this oil room heater that allows the brand to keep up to its reputation. Morphy Richards OFR works will keep you warm no matter how harsh the winter is. It heats quickly and you’ll be able to feel its warmth in just a few minutes after you turn it on. Its 400W PTC disperses heat evenly across the room. You can adjust the heat according to your needs with an adjustable thermostat. It has a safety tilt mechanism and auto thermal shutoff to prevent overheating of the room. Specifications Thermostatic heat control

Power selection knob

Castor wheels at the base

Automatic thermal shutoff

Quick and evenly distributed heating

Easy cord winder

2 year warranty

Pros Cons Adjustable thermostat Short cable Functions noiselessly No PTC fan Castor wheels for easy mobility

7. Singer HC30T Fan Heater Singer HC30T Fan Heater is another great heating option to help you fight the chill. It gradually increases the temperature of the room by directing the air upward. The thermostat control keeps the temperature constant by turning on /off automatically. It is easy to carry and compact. If we speak about the safety aspects, it has an auto cut-off feature which ensures that the temperature doesn’t go too high. Specifications 2 heat settings at 1000watts/2000watts

Power on neon indicator

Auto cut-off feature

Twin turbo design

Portable and compact

1 year warranty on product

Easy to maintain

Pros Cons Sturdy handle makes it easy to carry Slightly noisy on high or low speeds sometimes Shockproof insulating body that prevent any electric shocks Adjustable temperature control for different heat settings

8. Maharaja Whiteline Lava Carbon Neo Halogen Heater The Lava Carbon Neo heater is a safe bet because of its superior performance and energy efficiency. It is far more advanced than conventional room heaters due to its carbon rod technology. This heater is extremely user friendly and facilitates a low glare ambiance so you can stay cosy and warm. It has a multi heat setting configuration of 400 W, 800 W and 1200 W. Its high grade body construct ensures safety and prevents electrical mishaps. Specifications Carbon rod technology that is super to conventional heaters

12000 watt performance

Multi heat setting

3 rods

Shockproof body

Low glare that doesn’t hurt the eyes

Tip over safety switch

Pros Cons Carbon Rod Technology is superior to conventional heater Heating element fuses too quickly at times Low glare causes no discomfort to the eyes Tip over safety switch ensures heater turns off incase it trips

9. Kenstar FERNO 11 Oil Filled Radiator Heater Kenstar FERNO 11 Oil Filled Radiator Heater is another star performer in the line of room heaters. You don’t have to worry about suffocation with this heater since it doesn’t eliminate the oxygen present in the room. What makes it stand apart is that it doesn’t make any noise or blow air at high speeds which is uncomfortable. It can be easily carried and even stored once the winters are over. Kenstar 11 is safe, efficient and aesthetically pleasing. Specifications Quicker heating with large surface wave fin

Overheat protection

3 heat settings at 1000W/1500W/2500W

High-grade oil

Castor wheels at base

Power indicator

Timer

Pros Cons Large surface wave fins ensure faster heating No humidifier High grade oil for better heating efficiency Castor wheels to easily move it around

10. Bajaj Blow Bajaj Blow Hot 2000-Watt Room Heater is another excellent heating option that is budget-friendly and safe. It has a thermostat that lets you maintain the desired temperature. Additionally, this heater also has a thermal cut-off switch that prevents overheating in case the thermostat fails. Its body material is ABS which makes it tough and high-impact resistant. It is to be easily moved from one room to the next. Specifications Ideal for small or medium rooms up to 250 sq.

Effective spot heating

3 pin power cord with 3 cores

Auto thermal cut off

2 year warranty

ISI approved

Adjustable thermostat

Pros Cons Superior built quality Can be noisy at high speeds Adjustable thermostat for desired temperature Auto thermal cut off to prevent overheating

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers Energy efficiency You should always keep in mind the energy efficiency of a heater before buying one. Energy efficient heaters will ensure that less energy is consumed without compromising on the output. It will ensure your electricity bills stay moderate and that you are environmentally conscious. Heating Capacity Heating capacity is another important feature to look for when buying a heater. The more the power will be, the higher the heating level will be. Keep in mind the amount of watts a heater uses to run as it will determine how much area it can heat. Power Cut Feature Power cut feature is essential for safety and energy saving in a heater. It ensures that the power is automatically turned off when the desired temperature is reached. This will save you money on your electricity bills and ensure that the heater doesn't cause hazards. Best Value for Money Oprat is a compact and lightweight heater that offers the best features on a great budget. Its body is sturdy and it has a long cable which makes it convenient to use. It makes minimal noise and comes with a one year warranty. Best Overall Morphy Richards OFR 09 2000-Watt Oil Filled Radiator is the best overall heater according to us. It heats up a room quickly and offers an adjustable thermostat. It also functions noiselessly and is safe to use. How to find the perfect room heater? Most room heaters found in the market today are affordable, compact and economical. It is wise to keep in mind the extent of usage, size of the room, safety features, heating efficiency and energy consumption of a heater before buying one. Different types of room heaters use different technologies to run. Fan heaters, radiant heaters and oil filled heaters are the three main types of heaters available. You can make your choice among them according to your requirements. For instance, oil filled heaters are ideal for large rooms but take longer to heat up a room and are slightly more expensive.