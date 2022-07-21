Best Samsung phones: The ultimate 2022 buyer’s guide

Summary:
Samsung is India's most popular budget smartphone brand, having recently dethroned Xiaomi to claim the top spot.
It is perhaps India's only cell phone brand selling phones at low and high price points. M-Series, A-Series, S-series, and Foldable phones from Samsung meet a wide range of demands in the mobile phone market's low, mid, and high-end premium segment. This article will be the ultimate guide to understanding which Samsung phone you should buy. Our picks are backed by research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews.
Our Pick of the Best Samsung Phones
If you are on the market for a Samsung phone, this will serve as the ultimate buyer's guide. We have covered everything you need to know about each phone, including its key specs and pros and cons.
1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
The S22 Ultra is the ultimate modern flagship device. With a stunning display coupled with cameras that can capture the moon, the S22 Ultra is probably the best android phone out there. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ensures that it will never leave you lagging behind. It is the perfect pick for someone who wants to buy the best Android phone money can buy.
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant Display and Overall Design
|Not Ideal if you are not looking for a Note-like Phone
|The comeback of the Note Design
|One of the Best Cameras on the Market
|Great Battery Life
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
The Galaxy S series of Samsung smartphones has been a no-brainer for Android enthusiasts in the market for a high-end smartphone. The Galaxy S22 5G leaves no stone unturned in setting itself up as one of the most desirable android phones. The dynamic AMOLED 2x panel, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and an amazing set of cameras make it a no-brainer purchase.
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant Display and Overall Design
|Underwhelming Battery Life
|One UI 4.0
|Underperforming in the low light photography department
|Telephoto Lens
|No Charger in the Box
|Excellent Hybrid Stereo Speakers Setup
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
The S21 FE 5G turned out to be quite the rage, much like its predecessor. With a rather elegant design and better performance all-round, the device makes a lot of sense for someone who wants the flagship experience without having to bear the entire cost.
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant Display and Overall Design
|It takes awfully long to charge
|One UI 4.0 with Incredible Features
|Lacks Dynamic Refresh Rate
|Excellent Results with the Cameras
|No Charger in the Box
|Amazing Stereo Speakers Setup
|Mediocre Battery Life
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
The S20 FE 5G turned out to be the most talked-about smartphone of the year back when it came out. In fact, most tech reviewers talked about how it is their absolute favourite for the year. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G remains a mighty good option in 2022, with flagship-grade specs for a fraction of the price.
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant Display and Build Quality
|Takes awfully long to charge
|Amazing Battery Life
|Plastic Back
|Same Cameras as the next generation
|4K recording does not inspire confidence
|Incredible Value for money
5. Samsung S21 Ultra 5G
The S21 Ultra 5G lays an unmatched emphasis on cameras, and it delivers on its promises, be it the 100X space zoom or 8K video recording. The S21 Ultra 5G remains as good a choice as ever, sharing much of the specs with its successor. The performance is at par with this year’s flagship smartphones.
|Pros
|Cons
|Elegant Display and Build Quality
|No Charger in the Box
|One UI
|Room for Improvement in Image Processing
|Amazing Fingerprint Scanner
|Bulky, Boxy Feel in the Hand
|Incredible Battery Life
|Excellent Camera Performance
6. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
The Galaxy A52s is a decent mid-range phone that offers great specs for its price. With a design identical to its predecessor, the A52s stands out in the mid-range crowd even as it is hard to compete with the S20 FE 5G. The A52s even possesses a 3.5mm headphone jack. What more could you possibly want?
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive Performance
|Slow Charging Speeds
|Beautiful 120 Hz Display
|Average Stereo Speakers
|Great Cameras
|Bloatware
|Dust and Water Resistant
7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
With a more durable design and S Pen support, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone to date, and the multitasking features are even better. Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a great choice for power users, but it requires a case to keep the stylus in, and its cameras haven't been upgraded. However, it still lacks in the software department, where certain apps and features are not optimised for foldable displays and probably won’t be for a long time.
|Pros
|Cons
|Huge Improvements over the Previous generation
|Lacks a built-in Holster for S pen
|Support for S pen
|No Charger in the Box
|Immersive, full-screen viewing experience
|Underwhelming Front Camera Performance
|Sturdy, IPX8 Water-Resistant Build
|Screen ‘Crease’ Issue Still persistent
8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
The Z flip 3 5G made waves at launch given how ‘affordable’ it was, for a foldable phone, that is. The Z Flip 3 5G is an amazing smartphone for the edgy person who loves to try out new things, or just plain prefers foldable phones in general. However, foldable phones are nowhere close to perfect yet, and they still might be a few hiccups here and there, but the Z Flip 3 makes a phenomenal choice.
|Pros
|Cons
|Lower Price than its Predecessor at Launch
|Slow Charging
|Improved Build Quality
|Mediocre Battery Life
|Better Software Features for Utilisation of Foldable Display
|Software Bugs
|IPX8 Water Resistance
|Underwhelming Camera Performance
9. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
The Galaxy A22 5G wasn’t exactly a head-turner given the kind of competition it faced in the mid-range department. Barring the mediocre display and processor, it isn’t much you could hate about this phone, especially the bloatware-free One UI experience that Samsung takes great pride in.
|Pros
|Cons
|Incredible Performance with Dimensity 700
|Slow Charging Speeds
|Great Battery Life
|Ads and Bloatware
|Fairly Decent Camera Performance
|Dated Design
|11 5G Bands
|Poor Front Camera Performance
10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
The Galaxy M53 5G is an interesting choice for someone looking for a mid-range smartphone that can perform decently on all fronts. The plastic design does not exactly scream premium, but it is good enough for the price. The phone even packs in a vapour cooling chamber to keep the thermals in check. It is a great choice for someone looking for a great phone while on a budget.
|Pros
|Cons
|Great Design and Display
|No Charger in Box
|One UI 4.1
|Ads and Bloatware
|Cameras offer excellent daylight performance
|Not exactly the best Build Quality
|Huge 5000 mAh Battery
|Lacks 3.5mm Audio Jack
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|1,09,999
|Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
|72,999
|Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
|54,999
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|39,990
|Samsung S21 Ultra 5G
|74,459
|Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
|32,499
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
|1,49,999
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
|88,999
|Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
|20,999
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|26,499
Best 3 important features for consumers
Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best samsung phones:
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate
|Camera features like space zoom and 8K recording
|Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rateDynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate
|Amazing cameras and dynamic range
|Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
|Pro-grade camera
|Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rateDynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate
|30X Space zoom and OIS
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
|Pro-grade camera
|6.5-inch(16.40 centimeters) Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh rate
|30X Space zoom and OIS
|Samsung S21 Ultra 5G
|Quad rear camera setup
|Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate
|Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
|Great mid-range cameras set
|One UI 3.1
|Snapdragon 778G processorSnapdragon 888 Processor
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
|Foldable display
|Under display camera
|Snapdragon 888 Processor
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
|Affordable foldable phone
|Snapdragon 888 processor
|Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate
|Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
|11 5G bands supported
|2 Years of promised updates
|Long-lasting 5000 mAh battery
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|108 MP rear camera
|6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh rate
|Samsung Knox security
Best budget samsung phone
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers an incredible value proposition: near-flagship performance for a fraction of the price. And it delivers on that very well with its flagship-grade cameras and software experience.
The S20 FE is the best flagship-grade phone for anyone on a budget, even in 2022. Its successor does have an incrementally better design, but the S20 FE does get the basics right.
Best overall samsung phone
Picking the best amongst an already great list of phones can be incredibly challenging. Still, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G undoubtedly steals the show with its impeccable performance and flagship-grade features.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is a more powerful Galaxy Note with a faster S Pen, better cameras, a brighter screen, and faster charging than the standard Galaxy S22 model. This is a great phone but expensive, and the battery life isn't great. If you are a power user and miss the galaxy note, the S22 Ultra 5G is the right choice.
How to find the perfect samsung phone?
Smartphones have invaded almost every aspect of our lives. Increasing numbers of people are purchasing smartphones, and the variety of options is also growing. Because there are so many smartphones to choose from, it can be challenging to figure out which one is right for you. Here are some things you ought to consider before you can close in on a smartphone to buy:
FAQs
1. Is Samsung a trusted phone brand?
Samsung is the most popular smartphone brand globally and has built a cult-like following. They operate in every segment of the market.
2. Which are the best Mid-range Samsung phones?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an absolute delight. A fantastic display, great cameras, and extraordinary battery life are what Samsung has not been getting right recently.
3. Which Samsung Phone has the Best Camera?
The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has the absolute best camera of any phone in the company's lineup.
4. How is the After-Sales Support?
Samsung has one of the largest after-sales support networks in the country. They offer the best prices combined with quick and commendable service at every service outlet.
5. Which is the best Samsung phone in 2022?
Samsung's flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, is the best Samsung phone in 2022. Boasting a stunning design coupled with the latest and greatest specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, flagship camera setup, and a 2k+ AMOLED display, it is an absolute beast of a flagship.
