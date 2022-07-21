Best Samsung phones: The ultimate 2022 buyer’s guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Samsung phones are popular choices for India's smartphone consumers, as the brand caters to a wide range of demands. Our exclusive buyers' guide presents everything you need to know if you are on the market for a Samsung smartphone.

Samsung phones are known for their unmatched technology and performance.

Samsung is India's most popular budget smartphone brand, having recently dethroned Xiaomi to claim the top spot. It is perhaps India's only cell phone brand selling phones at low and high price points. M-Series, A-Series, S-series, and Foldable phones from Samsung meet a wide range of demands in the mobile phone market's low, mid, and high-end premium segment. This article will be the ultimate guide to understanding which Samsung phone you should buy. Our picks are backed by research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews. Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look. Our Pick of the Best Samsung Phones If you are on the market for a Samsung phone, this will serve as the ultimate buyer's guide. We have covered everything you need to know about each phone, including its key specs and pros and cons. 1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G The S22 Ultra is the ultimate modern flagship device. With a stunning display coupled with cameras that can capture the moon, the S22 Ultra is probably the best android phone out there. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ensures that it will never leave you lagging behind. It is the perfect pick for someone who wants to buy the best Android phone money can buy. Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1750 nits peak brightness.

Pros Cons Elegant Display and Overall Design Not Ideal if you are not looking for a Note-like Phone The comeback of the Note Design One of the Best Cameras on the Market Great Battery Life

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G The Galaxy S series of Samsung smartphones has been a no-brainer for Android enthusiasts in the market for a high-end smartphone. The Galaxy S22 5G leaves no stone unturned in setting itself up as one of the most desirable android phones. The dynamic AMOLED 2x panel, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and an amazing set of cameras make it a no-brainer purchase. Display: 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.

Pros Cons Elegant Display and Overall Design Underwhelming Battery Life One UI 4.0 Underperforming in the low light photography department Telephoto Lens No Charger in the Box Excellent Hybrid Stereo Speakers Setup

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The S21 FE 5G turned out to be quite the rage, much like its predecessor. With a rather elegant design and better performance all-round, the device makes a lot of sense for someone who wants the flagship experience without having to bear the entire cost. Display: 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ Support.

Pros Cons Elegant Display and Overall Design It takes awfully long to charge One UI 4.0 with Incredible Features Lacks Dynamic Refresh Rate Excellent Results with the Cameras No Charger in the Box Amazing Stereo Speakers Setup Mediocre Battery Life

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The S20 FE 5G turned out to be the most talked-about smartphone of the year back when it came out. In fact, most tech reviewers talked about how it is their absolute favourite for the year. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G remains a mighty good option in 2022, with flagship-grade specs for a fraction of the price. Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ Support.

Pros Cons Elegant Display and Build Quality Takes awfully long to charge Amazing Battery Life Plastic Back Same Cameras as the next generation 4K recording does not inspire confidence Incredible Value for money

5. Samsung S21 Ultra 5G The S21 Ultra 5G lays an unmatched emphasis on cameras, and it delivers on its promises, be it the 100X space zoom or 8K video recording. The S21 Ultra 5G remains as good a choice as ever, sharing much of the specs with its successor. The performance is at par with this year’s flagship smartphones. Display: 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1500 nits peak brightness.

Pros Cons Elegant Display and Build Quality No Charger in the Box One UI Room for Improvement in Image Processing Amazing Fingerprint Scanner Bulky, Boxy Feel in the Hand Incredible Battery Life Excellent Camera Performance

6. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G The Galaxy A52s is a decent mid-range phone that offers great specs for its price. With a design identical to its predecessor, the A52s stands out in the mid-range crowd even as it is hard to compete with the S20 FE 5G. The A52s even possesses a 3.5mm headphone jack. What more could you possibly want? Display: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 800 peak brightness.

Pros Cons Impressive Performance Slow Charging Speeds Beautiful 120 Hz Display Average Stereo Speakers Great Cameras Bloatware Dust and Water Resistant

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G With a more durable design and S Pen support, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone to date, and the multitasking features are even better. Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a great choice for power users, but it requires a case to keep the stylus in, and its cameras haven't been upgraded. However, it still lacks in the software department, where certain apps and features are not optimised for foldable displays and probably won’t be for a long time. Display: 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1200 nits peak brightness.

Pros Cons Huge Improvements over the Previous generation Lacks a built-in Holster for S pen Support for S pen No Charger in the Box Immersive, full-screen viewing experience Underwhelming Front Camera Performance Sturdy, IPX8 Water-Resistant Build Screen ‘Crease’ Issue Still persistent

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G The Z flip 3 5G made waves at launch given how ‘affordable’ it was, for a foldable phone, that is. The Z Flip 3 5G is an amazing smartphone for the edgy person who loves to try out new things, or just plain prefers foldable phones in general. However, foldable phones are nowhere close to perfect yet, and they still might be a few hiccups here and there, but the Z Flip 3 makes a phenomenal choice. Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1200 nits peak brightness.

Pros Cons Lower Price than its Predecessor at Launch Slow Charging Improved Build Quality Mediocre Battery Life Better Software Features for Utilisation of Foldable Display Software Bugs IPX8 Water Resistance Underwhelming Camera Performance

9. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G The Galaxy A22 5G wasn’t exactly a head-turner given the kind of competition it faced in the mid-range department. Barring the mediocre display and processor, it isn’t much you could hate about this phone, especially the bloatware-free One UI experience that Samsung takes great pride in. Display: 6.6-inch TFT LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate.

Pros Cons Incredible Performance with Dimensity 700 Slow Charging Speeds Great Battery Life Ads and Bloatware Fairly Decent Camera Performance Dated Design 11 5G Bands Poor Front Camera Performance

10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G The Galaxy M53 5G is an interesting choice for someone looking for a mid-range smartphone that can perform decently on all fronts. The plastic design does not exactly scream premium, but it is good enough for the price. The phone even packs in a vapour cooling chamber to keep the thermals in check. It is a great choice for someone looking for a great phone while on a budget. Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with 120 Hz refresh rate.

Pros Cons Great Design and Display No Charger in Box One UI 4.1 Ads and Bloatware Cameras offer excellent daylight performance Not exactly the best Build Quality Huge 5000 mAh Battery Lacks 3.5mm Audio Jack

Price of best Samsung phones at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G 1,09,999 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G 72,999 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 54,999 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 39,990 Samsung S21 Ultra 5G 74,459 Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G 32,499 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G 1,49,999 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 88,999 Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 20,999 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 26,499

Best 3 important features for consumers Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best samsung phones:

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate Camera features like space zoom and 8K recording Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rateDynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate Amazing cameras and dynamic range Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Pro-grade camera Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rateDynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate 30X Space zoom and OIS Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Pro-grade camera 6.5-inch(16.40 centimeters) Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh rate 30X Space zoom and OIS Samsung S21 Ultra 5G Quad rear camera setup Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Great mid-range cameras set One UI 3.1 Snapdragon 778G processorSnapdragon 888 Processor Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Foldable display Under display camera Snapdragon 888 Processor Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Affordable foldable phone Snapdragon 888 processor Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 11 5G bands supported 2 Years of promised updates Long-lasting 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 108 MP rear camera 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh rate Samsung Knox security