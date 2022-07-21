Sign out
Best Samsung phones: The ultimate 2022 buyer’s guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 21, 2022 16:09 IST

Summary:

Samsung phones are popular choices for India's smartphone consumers, as the brand caters to a wide range of demands. Our exclusive buyers' guide presents everything you need to know if you are on the market for a Samsung smartphone. 

Samsung phones are known for their unmatched technology and performance.

Samsung is India's most popular budget smartphone brand, having recently dethroned Xiaomi to claim the top spot.

It is perhaps India's only cell phone brand selling phones at low and high price points. M-Series, A-Series, S-series, and Foldable phones from Samsung meet a wide range of demands in the mobile phone market's low, mid, and high-end premium segment. This article will be the ultimate guide to understanding which Samsung phone you should buy. Our picks are backed by research, including head-on comparisons and customer reviews.

Can’t wait to know our picks?

Scroll down and take a look.

Our Pick of the Best Samsung Phones

If you are on the market for a Samsung phone, this will serve as the ultimate buyer's guide. We have covered everything you need to know about each phone, including its key specs and pros and cons.

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

The S22 Ultra is the ultimate modern flagship device. With a stunning display coupled with cameras that can capture the moon, the S22 Ultra is probably the best android phone out there. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 ensures that it will never leave you lagging behind. It is the perfect pick for someone who wants to buy the best Android phone money can buy.

  • Display:6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1750 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM:8GB/12GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB/512 GB/1 TB
  • Battery:5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:108 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 10 MP(f/4.9) Periscope Telephoto, 10 MP(f/2.4) Telephoto, 12 MP(f/2.2) UltrawideSensor
  • Front Camera:40 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 45W

ProsCons
 Elegant Display and Overall DesignNot Ideal if you are not looking for a Note-like Phone
The comeback of the Note Design 
One of the Best Cameras on the Market 
Great Battery Life 
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
17% off
109,999 131,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

The Galaxy S series of Samsung smartphones has been a no-brainer for Android enthusiasts in the market for a high-end smartphone. The Galaxy S22 5G leaves no stone unturned in setting itself up as one of the most desirable android phones. The dynamic AMOLED 2x panel, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and an amazing set of cameras make it a no-brainer purchase.

  • Display:6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1300 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • RAM:8GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:3700 mAh
  • Rear Camera:50 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 10 MP(f/2.4) Telephoto, 12 MP(f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor
  • Front Camera:10 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 25W

ProsCons
Elegant Display and Overall DesignUnderwhelming Battery Life
One UI 4.0 Underperforming in the low light photography department
Telephoto LensNo Charger in the Box
Excellent Hybrid Stereo Speakers Setup 
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom White, 8GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
15% off
72,999 85,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The S21 FE 5G turned out to be quite the rage, much like its predecessor. With a rather elegant design and better performance all-round, the device makes a lot of sense for someone who wants the flagship experience without having to bear the entire cost.

  • Display:6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ Support.
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G
  • RAM:6 GB/8 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:4500 mAh
  • Rear Camera:12 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP(f/2.4) Telephoto, 12 MP(f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor
  • Front Camera:32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 25W

ProsCons
Elegant Display and Overall DesignIt takes awfully long to charge
One UI 4.0 with Incredible FeaturesLacks Dynamic Refresh Rate
Excellent Results with the CamerasNo Charger in the Box
Amazing Stereo Speakers SetupMediocre Battery Life
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Graphite, 8GB, 128GB Storage)
33% off
49,999 74,999
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The S20 FE 5G turned out to be the most talked-about smartphone of the year back when it came out. In fact, most tech reviewers talked about how it is their absolute favourite for the year. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G remains a mighty good option in 2022, with flagship-grade specs for a fraction of the price.

  • Display:6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ Support.
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G
  • RAM:6 GB/8 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:4500 mAh
  • Rear Camera:12 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP(f/2.4) Telephoto, 12 MP(f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor
  • Front Camera:32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 25W

ProsCons
Elegant Display and Build QualityTakes awfully long to charge
Amazing Battery LifePlastic Back
Same Cameras as the next generation4K recording does not inspire confidence
Incredible Value for money 
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
53% off
34,990 74,999
Buy now

5. Samsung S21 Ultra 5G

The S21 Ultra 5G lays an unmatched emphasis on cameras, and it delivers on its promises, be it the 100X space zoom or 8K video recording. The S21 Ultra 5G remains as good a choice as ever, sharing much of the specs with its successor. The performance is at par with this year’s flagship smartphones.

  • Display:6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1500 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor:Exynos 2100
  • RAM:12 GB/16 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB/512 GB
  • Battery:5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:108 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 10 MP(f/4.9) Periscope Telephoto, 10 MP(f/2.4) Telephoto, 12 MP(f/2.2) UltrawideSensor
  • Front Camera:40 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 25W

ProsCons
Elegant Display and Build QualityNo Charger in the Box
One UIRoom for Improvement in Image Processing
Amazing Fingerprint ScannerBulky, Boxy Feel in the Hand
Incredible Battery Life 
Excellent Camera Performance 
Samsung S21 Ultra 5G (Phantom Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
41% off
75,999 128,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

The Galaxy A52s is a decent mid-range phone that offers great specs for its price. With a design identical to its predecessor, the A52s stands out in the mid-range crowd even as it is hard to compete with the S20 FE 5G. The A52s even possesses a 3.5mm headphone jack. What more could you possibly want?

  • Display:6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 800 peak brightness.
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G
  • RAM:4 GB/6 GB/8 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:4500 mAh
  • Rear Camera:64 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 12 MP(f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Macro Sensor, 5 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front Camera:32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 25W

ProsCons
Impressive PerformanceSlow Charging Speeds
Beautiful 120 Hz DisplayAverage Stereo Speakers
Great CamerasBloatware
Dust and Water Resistant 
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
30% off
28,785 40,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

With a more durable design and S Pen support, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the best foldable phone to date, and the multitasking features are even better. Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a great choice for power users, but it requires a case to keep the stylus in, and its cameras haven't been upgraded. However, it still lacks in the software department, where certain apps and features are not optimised for foldable displays and probably won’t be for a long time.

  • Display:7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1200 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G
  • RAM:12GB
  • ROM:256 GB/512 GB
  • Battery:4400 mAh
  • Rear Camera:12 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 12 MP(f/2.4) Telephoto, 12 MP(f/2.2) UltrawideSensor
  • Front Camera:4 MP, f/1.8 Under-Display Camera
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 25W

ProsCons
Huge Improvements over the Previous generationLacks a built-in Holster for S pen
Support for S penNo Charger in the Box
Immersive, full-screen viewing experienceUnderwhelming Front Camera Performance
Sturdy, IPX8 Water-Resistant Build Screen ‘Crease’ Issue Still persistent
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G (Phantom Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
19% off
139,999 171,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

The Z flip 3 5G made waves at launch given how ‘affordable’ it was, for a foldable phone, that is. The Z Flip 3 5G is an amazing smartphone for the edgy person who loves to try out new things, or just plain prefers foldable phones in general. However, foldable phones are nowhere close to perfect yet, and they still might be a few hiccups here and there, but the Z Flip 3 makes a phenomenal choice.

  • Display:6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ Support, and 1200 nits peak brightness.
  • Processor:Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G
  • RAM:8GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:3300 mAh
  • Rear Camera:12 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 12 MP(f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor
  • Front Camera:10 MP, f/2.4
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 15W

ProsCons
Lower Price than its Predecessor at LaunchSlow Charging
Improved Build QualityMediocre Battery Life
Better Software Features for Utilisation of Foldable DisplaySoftware Bugs
IPX8 Water ResistanceUnderwhelming Camera Performance
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G (Cream, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
11% off
88,999 99,999
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

The Galaxy A22 5G wasn’t exactly a head-turner given the kind of competition it faced in the mid-range department. Barring the mediocre display and processor, it isn’t much you could hate about this phone, especially the bloatware-free One UI experience that Samsung takes great pride in.

  • Display:6.6-inch TFT LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate.
  • Processor:MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700
  • RAM:4 GB/6 GB/8 GB
  • ROM:64 GB/128 GB
  • Battery:5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 5 MP(f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor
  • Front Camera:8 MP, f/2.0 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 15W

ProsCons
Incredible Performance with Dimensity 700Slow Charging Speeds
Great Battery LifeAds and Bloatware
Fairly Decent Camera PerformanceDated Design 
11 5G BandsPoor Front Camera Performance
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Galaxy M53 5G is an interesting choice for someone looking for a mid-range smartphone that can perform decently on all fronts. The plastic design does not exactly scream premium, but it is good enough for the price. The phone even packs in a vapour cooling chamber to keep the thermals in check. It is a great choice for someone looking for a great phone while on a budget.

  • Display:6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus panel with 120 Hz refresh rate.
  • Processor:MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900
  • RAM:6 GB/8 GB
  • ROM:128 GB/256 GB
  • Battery:5000 mAh
  • Rear Camera:108 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 8 MP(f/2.2) Ultrawide Sensor, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor, 2 MP (f/2.4) Macro Sensor
  • Front Camera:32 MP, f/2.2 Aperture
  • Fast Charging:Yes, 25W

ProsCons
Great Design and DisplayNo Charger in Box
One UI 4.1Ads and Bloatware
Cameras offer excellent daylight performanceNot exactly the best Build Quality
Huge 5000 mAh BatteryLacks 3.5mm Audio Jack
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP Camera | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 32MP Front Camera | 6nm Processor | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
24% off
24,999 32,999
Buy now

Price of best Samsung phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G1,09,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G72,999
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G54,999
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G39,990
Samsung S21 Ultra 5G74,459
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G32,499
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G1,49,999
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G88,999
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G20,999
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G26,499

Best 3 important features for consumers

Refer to the following table to learn about the top 3 features of all the best samsung phones:

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rateCamera features like space zoom and 8K recording
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rateDynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rateAmazing cameras and dynamic range
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5GPro-grade cameraDynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rateDynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate30X Space zoom and OIS
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5GPro-grade camera6.5-inch(16.40 centimeters) Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh rate30X Space zoom and OIS
Samsung S21 Ultra 5G Quad rear camera setupDynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate 
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Great mid-range cameras setOne UI 3.1Snapdragon 778G processorSnapdragon 888 Processor
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5GFoldable displayUnder display cameraSnapdragon 888 Processor
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Affordable foldable phoneSnapdragon 888 processorDynamic AMOLED 2x display with 120hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 11 5G bands supported2 Years of promised updatesLong-lasting 5000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 108 MP rear camera6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh rateSamsung Knox security

Best budget samsung phone

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G offers an incredible value proposition: near-flagship performance for a fraction of the price. And it delivers on that very well with its flagship-grade cameras and software experience.

The S20 FE is the best flagship-grade phone for anyone on a budget, even in 2022. Its successor does have an incrementally better design, but the S20 FE does get the basics right.

Best overall samsung phone

Picking the best amongst an already great list of phones can be incredibly challenging. Still, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G undoubtedly steals the show with its impeccable performance and flagship-grade features.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is a more powerful Galaxy Note with a faster S Pen, better cameras, a brighter screen, and faster charging than the standard Galaxy S22 model. This is a great phone but expensive, and the battery life isn't great. If you are a power user and miss the galaxy note, the S22 Ultra 5G is the right choice.

How to find the perfect samsung phone?

Smartphones have invaded almost every aspect of our lives. Increasing numbers of people are purchasing smartphones, and the variety of options is also growing. Because there are so many smartphones to choose from, it can be challenging to figure out which one is right for you. Here are some things you ought to consider before you can close in on a smartphone to buy:

  1. Your Requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your requirements. It is essential to be self-aware and decide what sets of features you'd like to prioritise while buying a new phone.
  2. Your Usage Patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural for you to decide what you'd like to change with your smartphone going forward.
  3. Familiar Ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with particular ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a specific piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.

FAQs

1. Is Samsung a trusted phone brand?

Samsung is the most popular smartphone brand globally and has built a cult-like following. They operate in every segment of the market.

2. Which are the best Mid-range Samsung phones?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is an absolute delight. A fantastic display, great cameras, and extraordinary battery life are what Samsung has not been getting right recently.

3. Which Samsung Phone has the Best Camera?

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has the absolute best camera of any phone in the company's lineup.

4. How is the After-Sales Support?

Samsung has one of the largest after-sales support networks in the country. They offer the best prices combined with quick and commendable service at every service outlet.

5. Which is the best Samsung phone in 2022?

Samsung's flagship smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, is the best Samsung phone in 2022. Boasting a stunning design coupled with the latest and greatest specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, flagship camera setup, and a 2k+ AMOLED display, it is an absolute beast of a flagship.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

