What is the first thing you look at to decide which smartphone you want to buy for yourself? It is likely that most of you will answer camera specifications. The answer is obvious, because selfies continue to be a rage. We all want smartphones which come with a great front or selfie camera to be able to click stunning pictures. However, if you're someone who is looking for a budget smartphone which comes with great rear camera, then we have a list already ready for your perusal. The listed smartphones are all from established brands and come with many other decent features, besides a good camera . You will definitely be able to take your selfie game up by a few notches with the help of these phones. Interested in taking a look at the features of these mobile phones? Then scroll down now.

Redmi 8A

This Redmi smartphone is one stunning device that comes with decent specifications. It has a sturdy and sleek body and comes in a striking sea blue colour. It has 2 GB RAM that ensures good speed of the device and an internal memory storage capacity of 32 GB to store vast amount of data. Besides, it runs on Android Pie v9.0 operating system.

Other features:

1) Camera: 13+2 MP dual rear AI camera with phase-detection autofocus | 8MP front camera

2) Processor: Snapdragon 439 octa core processor with 1.95GHz

3) Display: 6.22 inches HD+ Dot notch display | 1520 x 720 pixel resolution | 19:9 aspect ratio | 2.5D curved glass

4) Battery: 5000mAH lithium-polymer battery

Samsung Galaxy M02

This Samsung smartphone comes in two RAM variants - 2 GB and 3 GB. It has an internal memory storage capacity of 32 GB and is also available in four colour variants - blue, black, grey and red. Besides, it runs on Android Pie v10.0 operating system.

Other features:

1) Camera: 13MP (F1.9) + 2MP (F2.4) rear camera | 5MP(F2.0) front camera

2) Processor: Quad core processor with 1.5GHz speed

3) Display: 6.5 inches PLS TFT LCD - infinity v-cut display | 720 x 1600 HD+ pixel resolution | 269 PPI with 16M colours

4) Battery: 5000 mAh lithium ion battery

Vivo Y91 1816

This Vivo smartphone comes in ocean blue colour. It has 2 GB RAM and an internal memory storage capacity of 32 GB. The phone is lightweight to carry, sturdy in design and attractive to look at. Besides, it runs on Android v8.1 Oreo operating system.

Other features:

1) Camera: 13MP + 2MP dual rear camera | 8MP front camera

2) Processor: Helio P22 octa core processor

3) Display: 6.22 inches capacitive touchscreen with 1520 x 720 pixels resolution

4) Battery: 4030mAH lithium-ion battery

OPPO A16e

This OPPO smartphone comes in two style variants - 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage capacity and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal memory storage capacity. The phone’s body looks stylish and sleek. It is lightweight to carry and runs on Android 11 operating system.

Other features:

1) Camera: 13 MP rear camera

2) Processor: MediaTek Helio P22 processor

3) Display: 6.52 inches HD+ screen | Sunlight display | Moonlight display | AI smart backlight

4) Battery: 4230mAh powerful battery



