Best smart cameras under 5000 in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 30, 2022 22:00 IST

The best smart cameras under 5000 in India are an incredibly convenient security solution. Our list includes smart cameras offering 360-degree all-round vision with full HD resolutions. They come with two-way audio, which stores the data and uploads the feed to the cloud.

Best smart cameras have become a necessary tool nowadays, providing 24×7 surveillance with high-quality features. These smart cameras are engineered explicitly for security needs with AI-powered motion detection, infrared night vision, and Full HD recording features to notify you with details, so you can keep a check on your home or office when you're outdoors. Some smart cameras also provide cloud storage to store footage.

If you are looking for the best smart cameras within a budget then read on to know about the best available options for you.

Best smart cameras under 5000 in India

1. Mi 360° Home Security Camera 1080P

In this technological world of the best smart cameras, the Mi 360° home security camera is a solid option. It is packed with a 20- megapixel camera, 1080p resolution, which offers dynamic coverage at distant backgrounds in detail. It also features AI motion detection with intruder alert, 2-way audio, inverted installation and infrared night vision.

It can store data up to 64GB in its card storage and has camera angle support of 110 degrees, which offers a picture-in-picture mode monitor. Moreover, it supports remote monitoring using Android apps.

Specifications:

Resolution: 1080 pixels

Connector type: Wireless

Foam factor: Dome

Power source: Corded electric

Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi

Features: 360-degree view, AI motion detection, infrared night vision, Full HD resolution, talkback feature, and up to 64 card storage.

Controller type: Android

ProsCons
Packed with a range of features.The talk-back features on this camera can have better quality.
HD picture quality with multiple views on a single screen. 
Easy to use and install. 
MI 360° Home Security Camera 1080P l Full HD Picture l AI Powered Motion Detection l Infrared Night Vision | 360° Panorama | Talk Back Feature (2-Way Audio)
4.3 (44,592)
Get Price

2. TP-LINK 360° 2MP 1080P Security camera

If you are looking for a home security camera which ensures accurate details. Then TP-LINK is the one for you, which offers high video quality with 1080P and 360-degree horizontal and 114-degree vertical views.

It also features voice control, safe storage, sound and light alarm, which sends notifications when you are not at home. It also has 2-way talk audio for better communication, making it one of the best smart cameras.

Specifications:

Resolution: 1080 pixels

Connector type: Wireless

Foam factor: Dome

Power source: Corded electric

Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller type: Amazon Alexa

Features: HD Pan/Tilt resolution, Night vision, motion sensor, indoor CCTV.

ProsCons
Ensures the safety of the home with its range of features.Some users find it difficult to set it up
Consumes low powerSupports indoor use only
Supports continuous recording. 
TP-Link Tapo 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV (Tapo C200) White
4.2 (92,617)
24% off
2,519 3,299
Buy now

3. Realme 360 degrees Full HD WiFi Smart security camera

This is one of the best smart cameras from the Realme brand, which offers 360-degree movement. It is designed and made in India, so that you can trust its quality. It offers panoramic and infrared vision with its built-in 940nm illuminator. It also has AI motion detection, which sends instant notifications to your phone via the Realme link app.

This smart camera also features real-time tracking, with a talkback voice feature and stores up to 128 GB storage. Some other extensive features include privacy protection and an in-built WiFi extender with a full-colour feature that records even in low light.

Specifications:

Resolution: 1080 pixels

Connector type: Wireless

Foam factor: Dome

Power source: Corded electric

Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller type: IOS, Android

Features: HD resolution, Night vision, motion sensor, local recording.

ProsCons
Super durable and efficient camera from the brand3D noise cancellation can be better, considering its quality
Supports upright and inverted installation 
Provides a convenient experience with its access to multiple devices. 
realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera (White) | Alexa Enabled | 2-Way Audio | Night Vision | Motion Tracking & Intruder Alert, 7.1cm x 6.58cm x 11.43cm (RMH2001)
4.1 (7,133)
22% off
3,127 3,999
Buy now

4. EZVIZ by Hikvision Home Security Camera

EZVIZ by Hikvision is one of the best smart cameras under Rs. 5000 in India that you can go for. It has a baby monitor camera and a 360° pan/tilt view, ensuring clearer details. This camera is compatible with smartphones via its EZVIZ app, allowing easy access.

It also features sleep mode for privacy protection which you can enable from the EZVIZ app. You also get 256GB microSD slot support to record. It supports both indoor and outdoor recordings, which work well with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Specifications:

Resolution: 1080 pixels

Connector type: Wireless

Foam factor: Dome

Power source: Corded electric

Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller type: Android

Features: Night vision, 2-way talk, audio reception, 360° pan/tilt view

ProsCons
Alters on mobile for motion detection in your premises with its smart motion tracking.Sometimes WiFi shows errors during recording.
Offers a zero blind spots feature, which can be set up automatically or manually from anywhere 
Picture quality is excellent 
EZVIZ by Hikvision| Made in India | WiFi Indoor Home Security/Baby Monitor Camera|2 Way Talk | 360° Pan/Tilt | Night Vision | MicroSD Card Slot Upto 256GB |Works with Alexa & Google|C6N, White
4 (3,052)
60% off
2,388 6,000
Buy now

5. QUBO Outdoor Security Camera

One of the best smart cameras for outdoor security is from the QUBO brand. This camera has IP65 all-weather resistance, CCTV WiFi camera, intruder alarm system, 2-way talk, and infrared night vision features. It secures all your recordings on cloud storage based in India.

The QUBO smart security is best for outdoor activities and comes with 24×7 live remote monitoring. It works well with Alexa and offers true-life image quality.

Specifications:

Resolution: 1080 pixels

Connector type: Wireless

Foam factor: Dome

Connectivity technology: Wireless

Power source: Corded electric

Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller type: Android

Features: surveillance camera, cloud VR, built-in alarm system, 2-way talk audio, IP65 weather resistance, Person detection, Full HD streaming, Night vision.

ProsCons
Offers extensive features which are easy to set upOutdoor use only
Alerts the user's smartphone when it detects motion 
Real-life-like picture quality 
Qubo Outdoor Security Camera (Black) from Hero Group | Made in India | IP65 All-Weather | 2MP 1080p Full HD | CCTV Wi-Fi Camera | Night Vision | Mobile App Connectivity | Cloud & SD Card Recording
4 (5,454)
30% off
2,990 4,290
Buy now

6. D3D 2MP Home Security Camera

An economical choice for home security, the D3D smart security camera has all the features of a good device. It features auto-tracking to detect motion with its in-built SOS siren to alert you of intruders via mobile app.

It also features cloud recording, which is compatible with iOS and Android phones. It covers the best picture quality with its ultra HD 1080p and supports PC view for large screen display.

Specifications

Resolution: 1080 pixels

Connector type: Wireless

Foam factor: Dome

Power source: Corded electric

Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller type: Android, iOS, Amazon Alexa

Features: Local recording, HD resolution, Night vision, vision sensor, auto-tracking.

ProsCons
Easy to use and value for moneyIndoor use only
Face and sound detection which notifies via mobile app 
Allows 8× digital zoom picture quality without distortion 
D3D 2MP (1920x1080P) Alexa Support WiFi Wireless AI Smart IP Home Security Camera CCTV with Cloud Storage & Night Vision Black (Model : F1-362B)
4.1 (2,382)
33% off
2,580 3,850
Buy now

7. TP-LINK WiFi Smart Camera

It is one of the best smart cameras from TP-LINK. It has full HD resolution and is weather-resistant. It also boasts motion detection, with its advanced night vision and sound alarm. This camera has voice control and 2-way talk audio through a built-in microphone and speaker. This camera also supports wired or wireless networking with a 3MP picture definition.

Specifications:

Resolution: 1296 pixels

Connector type: Wireless, Wired

Foam factor: N/A

Power source: Corded electric

Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller type: Amazon Alexa

Features: Local recording, Ultra HD resolution, 2-way talk

ProsCons
Provides secure storage with sharp night visionOutdoor use only
Automatic siren with 2-way talk audio 
Ultra HD picture quality 
TP-Link Tapo 3MP 1296p High Definition Outdoor CCTV Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera | Alexa Enabled | Weatherproof | Night Vision | 2-Way Audio | SD Storage (Tapo C310) White
4.2 (3,143)
10% off
3,599 3,999
Buy now

8. QUBO Smart Cam 360° camera

The QUBO smart cam 360-degree camera is another option you can consider. This one also comes with a 1080P Full HD camera that supports multi-direction rotation. It also has motion tracking with person detection and intruder alarm. It also features full colour in low light technology and theft-proof cloud storage based in India.

Specifications

Resolution: 1080 pixels

Connector type: Wireless

Foam factor: Dome

Power source: Corded electric

Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller type: Android

Features: Person detection with intruder alarm, continuous recording, HD resolution, Theft proof cloud storage

ProsCons
Best features which allow you never to miss a dull momentIndoor use only
Local and cloud storageOnly supports mobile app
AL human detection 
Qubo Smart Cam 360 from Hero Group | Made in India | 2MP 1080p Full HD | CCTV Wi-Fi Camera | 360 Degree Coverage| Two Way Talk | Mobile App Connectivity | Night Vision | Cloud & SD Card Recording
4.1 (3,530)
28% off
2,863 3,990
Buy now

9. TP-LINK Home Security 1080P

If you don't want to spend much money on your home security camera. Then this one's for you to pick as an affordable option. This camera also features a 1080P definition, providing a visual distance of up to 30ft. The camera also supports safe storage with motion detection. It notifies you during movement with sound and light alarms. It also has exceptional picture quality, and you can manage everything from a mobile app.

Specifications

Resolution: 1080 pixels

Connector type: Wireless

Foam factor: Dome

Power source: Corded electric

Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller type: Amazon Alexa

Features: Motion detection with sound and light alarm, HD resolution, cloud storage, Full night vision and 2-way talk audio

ProsCons
Affordable price optionIndoor use only
Advanced night vision and motion detection 
Safe cloud storage 
TP-Link Tapo 2MP 1080p Full HD Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera| Alexa Enabled| 2-Way Audio| Night Vision| Motion Detection| Sound and Light Alarm| Indoor CCTV (Tapo C100) White
4.2 (92,617)
32% off
1,979 2,899
Buy now

10. Kent Cam Eye Home Security Camera

This smart camera from Kent brand for homes is equipped with extensive features for a better user experience. It features a 360-degree panoramic view, AI motion detection, and Full HD resolution with WiFi connectivity. It also has infrared night vision, making it one of the best smart cameras.

This camera supports a 128 GB microSD card and optional cloud storage. It also has offline recording support.

Specifications

Resolution: 1080 pixels

Connector type: Wireless

Foam factor: Dome

Power source: Corded electric

Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi

Controller type: Amazon Alexa

Features: AI Motion detection with sound and light alarm, HD resolution, cloud storage, Full night vision, motion tracking, continuous recording on a microSD card, privacy mode, offline mode recording, smart alerts, multiple instals.

ProsCons
microSD card storage with optional cloud storage.Nothing to mention
Supports offline recording too. 
Infrared night vision and WiFi connectivity 
Kent Cam Eye Home Cam 360 CCTV WiFi Security Camera Full HD 1080p Night Vision 360 Degree with Pan, Tilt Two Way Audio Cloud, SD Card Recording AI Motion Detection Made in India -White
4.1 (2,209)
50% off
2,497 4,990
Buy now

Price of cameras at a glance:

ProductPrice
Mi 360° home security camera 1080PRs. 3,970
TP-LINK 360° 2MP security camera 1080PRs. 2,519
Realme 360° full HD WiFi Smart CameraRs. 3,229
EZVIZ by Hikvision indoor home securityRs. 2,750
QUBO Outdoor Security CameraRs. 3,190
D3D 2MP WiFi Home security cameraRs. 2,580
TP-LINK 3MP 1296P WiFi Smart Security cameraRs. 3,599
QUBO Smart Cam 360° cameraRs. 2,690
TP-LINK Home Security 1080P cameraRs. 1,970
Kent Cam Eye Home Security CameraRs. 2,499

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Mi 360° home security camera 1080PProductNight Vision, Motion DetectionWirelessIndoor
TP-LINK 360° 2MP security camera 1080PNight Vision, Motion DetectionWirelessIndoor
Realme 360° full HD WiFi Smart CameraLocal Recording, HD Resolution, Night Vision,WirelessIndoor
EZVIZ by Hikvision indoor home securityNight vision, baby monitor camera, 2-way talk audioWirelessIndoor
QUBO Outdoor Security CameraBuilt-in alarm system, Person detectionWirelessOutdoor
D3D 2MP WiFi Home security cameraHome Security, Night Vision, Motion DetectionWirelessIndoor
TP-LINK 3MP 1296P WiFi Smart Security cameraNight vision, motion detection, local storageWireless/wiredOutdoor
QUBO Smart Cam 360° cameraPTZ technology, Night vision, mobile app connectivityWirelessIndoor
TP-LINK Home Security 1080PEasy setup, Night vision, safe storageWirelessIndoor
Kent Cam Eye Home Security cameraMotion Detection, Motion Tracking, Human Detection, Event-based Cloud recordingWirelessIndoor

Best value for money

QUBO Smart home security WiFi camera boasts some best features at an affordable price. It happens to withstand all kinds of weather. The camera also supports upright and inverted installation with mobile app connectivity. All these features make it one of the best smart cameras that you can consider to enhance the security of your home and office.

Best overall

This Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera is best known for its sheerness, value for money, WiFi signal, and motion detection features. It is worth considering if you need cloud storage with real-time motion tracking. This device comes with some of the best features and enjoys good customer reviews, making it one of the best smart cameras.

How to find the perfect smart camera under Rs. 5000?

With so many options available for every budget, choosing one of the best smart cameras is challenging.

So before selecting the right one, here are a few factors to consider. They are its power source, right features, battery backup, privacy and alerts, warranty, mobile app, and warranty options. Every product has pros and cons, so check its service quality and client reviews online to see how genuine the security camera is.

When you compare all the names mentioned in the list of best smart cameras, Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security emerges as one of the best options.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best smart cameras under 5000

Which Smart Camera is best for home? 

Mi 360-degree home security camera 1080p is best for homes. It has wireless connection technology with special features. 

Which outdoor smart camera has good night vision for outdoor activities? 

TP-LINK 3mp 1296p home security camera is best for outdoor activity. It offers night vision with a motion detection sensor to detect any movements. It helps to perform well even in harsh environments with rain and dust.

What distinguishes surveillance cameras from home security cameras?

When discussing security and surveillance cameras, it can be difficult to keep up with the terminology because it is used frequently and interchangeably. In business settings, security cameras are typically used with CCTV and continuous recording. They are made to record events as they happen so that they can be examined later. On the other hand, home security cameras are commonly connected to cloud storage and are motion-activated. They are typically put in place solely to prevent burglars.

