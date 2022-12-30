Best smart cameras under 5000 in India: Buying guide

Smart cameras are effective security tools.

Best smart cameras have become a necessary tool nowadays, providing 24×7 surveillance with high-quality features. These smart cameras are engineered explicitly for security needs with AI-powered motion detection, infrared night vision, and Full HD recording features to notify you with details, so you can keep a check on your home or office when you're outdoors. Some smart cameras also provide cloud storage to store footage. If you are looking for the best smart cameras within a budget then read on to know about the best available options for you. Best smart cameras under ₹5000 in India 1. Mi 360° Home Security Camera 1080P In this technological world of the best smart cameras, the Mi 360° home security camera is a solid option. It is packed with a 20- megapixel camera, 1080p resolution, which offers dynamic coverage at distant backgrounds in detail. It also features AI motion detection with intruder alert, 2-way audio, inverted installation and infrared night vision. It can store data up to 64GB in its card storage and has camera angle support of 110 degrees, which offers a picture-in-picture mode monitor. Moreover, it supports remote monitoring using Android apps. Specifications: Resolution: 1080 pixels Connector type: Wireless Foam factor: Dome Power source: Corded electric Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi Features: 360-degree view, AI motion detection, infrared night vision, Full HD resolution, talkback feature, and up to 64 card storage. Controller type: Android

Pros Cons Packed with a range of features. The talk-back features on this camera can have better quality. HD picture quality with multiple views on a single screen. Easy to use and install.

2. TP-LINK 360° 2MP 1080P Security camera If you are looking for a home security camera which ensures accurate details. Then TP-LINK is the one for you, which offers high video quality with 1080P and 360-degree horizontal and 114-degree vertical views. It also features voice control, safe storage, sound and light alarm, which sends notifications when you are not at home. It also has 2-way talk audio for better communication, making it one of the best smart cameras. Specifications: Resolution: 1080 pixels Connector type: Wireless Foam factor: Dome Power source: Corded electric Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi Controller type: Amazon Alexa Features: HD Pan/Tilt resolution, Night vision, motion sensor, indoor CCTV.

Pros Cons Ensures the safety of the home with its range of features. Some users find it difficult to set it up Consumes low power Supports indoor use only Supports continuous recording.

3. Realme 360 degrees Full HD WiFi Smart security camera This is one of the best smart cameras from the Realme brand, which offers 360-degree movement. It is designed and made in India, so that you can trust its quality. It offers panoramic and infrared vision with its built-in 940nm illuminator. It also has AI motion detection, which sends instant notifications to your phone via the Realme link app. This smart camera also features real-time tracking, with a talkback voice feature and stores up to 128 GB storage. Some other extensive features include privacy protection and an in-built WiFi extender with a full-colour feature that records even in low light. Specifications: Resolution: 1080 pixels Connector type: Wireless Foam factor: Dome Power source: Corded electric Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi Controller type: IOS, Android Features: HD resolution, Night vision, motion sensor, local recording.

Pros Cons Super durable and efficient camera from the brand 3D noise cancellation can be better, considering its quality Supports upright and inverted installation Provides a convenient experience with its access to multiple devices.

4. EZVIZ by Hikvision Home Security Camera EZVIZ by Hikvision is one of the best smart cameras under Rs. 5000 in India that you can go for. It has a baby monitor camera and a 360° pan/tilt view, ensuring clearer details. This camera is compatible with smartphones via its EZVIZ app, allowing easy access. It also features sleep mode for privacy protection which you can enable from the EZVIZ app. You also get 256GB microSD slot support to record. It supports both indoor and outdoor recordings, which work well with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Specifications: Resolution: 1080 pixels Connector type: Wireless Foam factor: Dome Power source: Corded electric Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi Controller type: Android Features: Night vision, 2-way talk, audio reception, 360° pan/tilt view

Pros Cons Alters on mobile for motion detection in your premises with its smart motion tracking. Sometimes WiFi shows errors during recording. Offers a zero blind spots feature, which can be set up automatically or manually from anywhere Picture quality is excellent

5. QUBO Outdoor Security Camera One of the best smart cameras for outdoor security is from the QUBO brand. This camera has IP65 all-weather resistance, CCTV WiFi camera, intruder alarm system, 2-way talk, and infrared night vision features. It secures all your recordings on cloud storage based in India. The QUBO smart security is best for outdoor activities and comes with 24×7 live remote monitoring. It works well with Alexa and offers true-life image quality. Specifications: Resolution: 1080 pixels Connector type: Wireless Foam factor: Dome Connectivity technology: Wireless Power source: Corded electric Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi Controller type: Android Features: surveillance camera, cloud VR, built-in alarm system, 2-way talk audio, IP65 weather resistance, Person detection, Full HD streaming, Night vision.

Pros Cons Offers extensive features which are easy to set up Outdoor use only Alerts the user's smartphone when it detects motion Real-life-like picture quality

6. D3D 2MP Home Security Camera An economical choice for home security, the D3D smart security camera has all the features of a good device. It features auto-tracking to detect motion with its in-built SOS siren to alert you of intruders via mobile app. It also features cloud recording, which is compatible with iOS and Android phones. It covers the best picture quality with its ultra HD 1080p and supports PC view for large screen display. Specifications Resolution: 1080 pixels Connector type: Wireless Foam factor: Dome Power source: Corded electric Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi Controller type: Android, iOS, Amazon Alexa Features: Local recording, HD resolution, Night vision, vision sensor, auto-tracking.

Pros Cons Easy to use and value for money Indoor use only Face and sound detection which notifies via mobile app Allows 8× digital zoom picture quality without distortion

7. TP-LINK WiFi Smart Camera It is one of the best smart cameras from TP-LINK. It has full HD resolution and is weather-resistant. It also boasts motion detection, with its advanced night vision and sound alarm. This camera has voice control and 2-way talk audio through a built-in microphone and speaker. This camera also supports wired or wireless networking with a 3MP picture definition. Specifications: Resolution: 1296 pixels Connector type: Wireless, Wired Foam factor: N/A Power source: Corded electric Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi Controller type: Amazon Alexa Features: Local recording, Ultra HD resolution, 2-way talk

Pros Cons Provides secure storage with sharp night vision Outdoor use only Automatic siren with 2-way talk audio Ultra HD picture quality

8. QUBO Smart Cam 360° camera The QUBO smart cam 360-degree camera is another option you can consider. This one also comes with a 1080P Full HD camera that supports multi-direction rotation. It also has motion tracking with person detection and intruder alarm. It also features full colour in low light technology and theft-proof cloud storage based in India. Specifications Resolution: 1080 pixels Connector type: Wireless Foam factor: Dome Power source: Corded electric Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi Controller type: Android Features: Person detection with intruder alarm, continuous recording, HD resolution, Theft proof cloud storage

Pros Cons Best features which allow you never to miss a dull moment Indoor use only Local and cloud storage Only supports mobile app AL human detection

9. TP-LINK Home Security 1080P If you don't want to spend much money on your home security camera. Then this one's for you to pick as an affordable option. This camera also features a 1080P definition, providing a visual distance of up to 30ft. The camera also supports safe storage with motion detection. It notifies you during movement with sound and light alarms. It also has exceptional picture quality, and you can manage everything from a mobile app. Specifications Resolution: 1080 pixels Connector type: Wireless Foam factor: Dome Power source: Corded electric Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi Controller type: Amazon Alexa Features: Motion detection with sound and light alarm, HD resolution, cloud storage, Full night vision and 2-way talk audio

Pros Cons Affordable price option Indoor use only Advanced night vision and motion detection Safe cloud storage

10. Kent Cam Eye Home Security Camera This smart camera from Kent brand for homes is equipped with extensive features for a better user experience. It features a 360-degree panoramic view, AI motion detection, and Full HD resolution with WiFi connectivity. It also has infrared night vision, making it one of the best smart cameras. This camera supports a 128 GB microSD card and optional cloud storage. It also has offline recording support. Specifications Resolution: 1080 pixels Connector type: Wireless Foam factor: Dome Power source: Corded electric Connectivity protocol: Wi-Fi Controller type: Amazon Alexa Features: AI Motion detection with sound and light alarm, HD resolution, cloud storage, Full night vision, motion tracking, continuous recording on a microSD card, privacy mode, offline mode recording, smart alerts, multiple instals.

Pros Cons microSD card storage with optional cloud storage. Nothing to mention Supports offline recording too. Infrared night vision and WiFi connectivity

Price of cameras at a glance:

Product Price Mi 360° home security camera 1080P Rs. 3,970 TP-LINK 360° 2MP security camera 1080P Rs. 2,519 Realme 360° full HD WiFi Smart Camera Rs. 3,229 EZVIZ by Hikvision indoor home security Rs. 2,750 QUBO Outdoor Security Camera Rs. 3,190 D3D 2MP WiFi Home security camera Rs. 2,580 TP-LINK 3MP 1296P WiFi Smart Security camera Rs. 3,599 QUBO Smart Cam 360° camera Rs. 2,690 TP-LINK Home Security 1080P camera Rs. 1,970 Kent Cam Eye Home Security Camera Rs. 2,499

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi 360° home security camera 1080P ProductNight Vision, Motion Detection Wireless Indoor TP-LINK 360° 2MP security camera 1080P Night Vision, Motion Detection Wireless Indoor Realme 360° full HD WiFi Smart Camera Local Recording, HD Resolution, Night Vision, Wireless Indoor EZVIZ by Hikvision indoor home security Night vision, baby monitor camera, 2-way talk audio Wireless Indoor QUBO Outdoor Security Camera Built-in alarm system, Person detection Wireless Outdoor D3D 2MP WiFi Home security camera Home Security, Night Vision, Motion Detection Wireless Indoor TP-LINK 3MP 1296P WiFi Smart Security camera Night vision, motion detection, local storage Wireless/wired Outdoor QUBO Smart Cam 360° camera PTZ technology, Night vision, mobile app connectivity Wireless Indoor TP-LINK Home Security 1080P Easy setup, Night vision, safe storage Wireless Indoor Kent Cam Eye Home Security camera Motion Detection, Motion Tracking, Human Detection, Event-based Cloud recording Wireless Indoor

Best value for money QUBO Smart home security WiFi camera boasts some best features at an affordable price. It happens to withstand all kinds of weather. The camera also supports upright and inverted installation with mobile app connectivity. All these features make it one of the best smart cameras that you can consider to enhance the security of your home and office. Best overall This Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera is best known for its sheerness, value for money, WiFi signal, and motion detection features. It is worth considering if you need cloud storage with real-time motion tracking. This device comes with some of the best features and enjoys good customer reviews, making it one of the best smart cameras. How to find the perfect smart camera under Rs. 5000? With so many options available for every budget, choosing one of the best smart cameras is challenging. So before selecting the right one, here are a few factors to consider. They are its power source, right features, battery backup, privacy and alerts, warranty, mobile app, and warranty options. Every product has pros and cons, so check its service quality and client reviews online to see how genuine the security camera is. When you compare all the names mentioned in the list of best smart cameras, Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security emerges as one of the best options.