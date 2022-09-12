Sign out
Best smart TVs under 25,000 in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

Smart TVs allow one to play games, stream content, play music and more. Read on to know our top picks under 25,000 price point.

Smart TV under 25,000 allow users to watch a variety of content, play games and more.

A smart TV is a perfect partner for your excitement and lazy days. We enjoy smart TVs not only for watching shows and movies but also as a status symbol of our house, a gaming partner, a music-lover, and that support you with its AI features, google assistant, alexa, and voice-controlled features. Smart tv must be comforting. We made a perfect list of smart TVs under 25000 that can lead you to have your perfect smart tv within your budget. Before buying a smart TV, we must consider some features- sound quality, RAM, storage, AI support, steaming apps support, latest smart features, performance, and display quality. We hand-picked trusted brands with the latest model and features and made a list with their specifications. Check out the list below for a perfect buying guide for you.

1. Amazon basics 109 cm (43 inches) full HD smart LED fire TV AB43E10DS (black)

It comes with a 43-inch full HD(1920 x 1080)smart tv with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, 2 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports. It has 20 watts powerful speakers, 8 GB storage, 1 GB RAM, dolby audio, and supports bluetooth.

Specifications:

Screen size: 43 inch

Display: full HD(1920 x 1080)

Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI.

Brand: amazon basics

Display technology: LED

Colour: black

Best features:

Display: It has a decent-quality full HD(1920 x 1080) display.

OTT apps support: netflix, sony liv, alexa, amazon video, hotstar, google play movies & tv, you tube

AI support: built-in alexa that is voice controlled.

ProsCons
good display qualitycustomer service can be better
AI supportRAM can be more
OTT apps support 


2. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart android LED TV KD-32W820 (black) (2021 model) | with alexa compatibility

It comes with 32-inches 1366 x 768 pixels HD ready display, OTT app support, AI support, 60 Hz refresh rate, one table mount stand, 3 HDMI port, and a flat-screen type.

Specifications

Display: 32-inches 1366 x 768 pixels

Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Brand: sony

Resolution: 720 p

Display technology: HD ready

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Colour: black

Model: 2021

Best features

Refresh rate: 60 Hz refresh rate

Sound quality: It has decent sound quality.

OTT app support: netflix, prime video, zee 5, eros now, jio cinema, sony liv, youtube, hungama, hotstar

ProsCons
good remote qualitydisplay quality can be better
good customer servicesmall display size
OTT app supportno wall mount stand


3. Vu 108 cm (43 inches) premium series full HD smart LED TV 43 GA (black)

It has a 43-inch full HD 1920 x 1080 1080 p resolution smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount & tabletop stand, 2 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports.It also has cinema day night mode, 20 Watts output speakers, game mode, 4 GB storage, 1 GB RAM, and dolby audio.

Specifications

Screen size: 43-inch

Display: 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution

Connector type: Wi-Fi, ethernet USB, HDMI.

Brand: Vu

Display technology: LED

Colour: black

Best Features

Display: It has a 43-inch full HD 1920 x 1080 1080 p resolution with excellent picture quality

OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, ZEE5, youtube, youtube music, browser

Speaker: It has 20 watts output stereo speakers with audio control mode.

ProsCons
good display qualitycustomer service can be better
OTT apps supportno AI support
decent speaker quality 


4. Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV

It comes with a 43-inch4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) display with one billion colors, 60Hz refresh rate, OTT support, 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, 2 GB RAM, 40 Watts sound output, HDR 10+ display, and the latest 2022 model.

Specifications

Display: 43-inches 4 k ultra HD (3840x2160)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: kodak

Resolution: 1080 p

Display technology: LED

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Colour: black

Best features

Display: it comes with a 43-inch ultra HD (3840 x 2160) display.

Speaker: it has 40 watts sound output speakers with decent sound quality.

OTT app support:prime video, zee5, oxygen play, eros now, jio cinema, sonyLiv, youtube, hungama, hotstar

ProsCons
good sound qualitycustomer service can be improved
OTT app supportno AI support
decent display quality 

5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)

It comes with a 43-inch(1920 x 1080) full HD smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, Android 11 OS, OTT apps support 2 tabletop stands, 2 USB ports, and 2 HDMI ports.It has 20 watts stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm headphones jack,1 GB RAM, 8 GB storage, and supports bluetooth.

Specifications

Screen size: 43-inch

Display: 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution

Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI.

Brand: Redmi

Display technology: LED

Colour: black

OS: android 11

Best Features

Display: It has a 43-inch(1920 x 1080)full HD smart TV with decent display quality.

OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, 5000+, play, and, you tube, disney+hotstar, store, from, apps

Speakers: 20 watts stereo speakers with decent sound quality.

ProsCons
good display qualityremote can be better
OTT apps supportslow processor
decent speaker qualityno AI support


6. Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) frameless series 4 k ultra HD smart certified android IPS LED TV 43S6G pro (black)

It comes with a 43-inch(3840 x 2160)ultra HD smart tv with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, remote with voice assistance, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 20 watts sound speakers, 2 USB port and 3 HDMI port.

Specifications

Screen size: 43 inch

Display: 3840 x 2160 4 K UHD resolution

Connector type: wi-fi, ethernet, USB, HDMI.

Brand: coocaa

Display technology: LED

Colour: black

Best features

Display: It has a 43-inch(3840 x 2160)ultra HD display

OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, zee5, sony liv, you tube, disney+hotstar

Storage: It has 32 GB storage that allows you to download heavy apps.

ProsCons
decent picture qualitycustomer service can be better
decent sound quality 


7. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (glossy black)

It comes with a 32-inch(1366x768)HD-ready smart tv with 60 hz refresh rate,768p resolution, OTT apps support, 1.5 RAM, 20 watts sound speakers, 1 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports.

Specifications

Screen size: 32 inch

Display: 1366 x 768 HD ready 768 p resolution

Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI.

Brand: samsung

Display technology: LED

Colour: black

Best features

Display: 1366 x 768 HD ready 768 p resolution

OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, zee 5, sonyliv, youtube, hotstar

Refresh rate: It has a 60 Hz refresh rate.

ProsCons
good display qualityno wall mount or table mount stand
OTT apps supportno AI support


8. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V series full HD smart android LED TV 43V35KP (silver)

It comes with a 43-inches full HD (1920 x1080) display, 1080 p resolution, android 11 OS, quad-core processor, 2 HDMI, 2 USB, 8 GB ROM, 1 GB RAM,3.5 mm audio jack, 20 watts stereo speaker, dual-band Wi Fi, and bluetooth 4.0.

Specifications

Display: 43-inchesfull HD (1920 x 1080)

Connectivity:Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: toshiba

Resolution: 1080 p

Display technology: LED

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Colour: black

Best features

Display: it comes with a 43-inchesfull HD (1920 x 1080).

Speakers: It has 20 watts stereo speakers.

OTT app support: netflix, prime video, zee5, oxygen play, eros now, jio cinema, sony liv, you tube, hungama, hotstar

ProsCons
OTT app supportless storage
decent refresh rateless RAM
decent audio quality 


9. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)

It comes with a 32-inch(1366 x 768)HD Ready smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate,720 p resolution, OTT apps support, Android 11 OS, 2 tabletop stands, 2 USB ports and 2 HDMI ports, 3.5 mm audio jack, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB storage and 20 Watts stereo speakers.

Specifications

Screen size: 32 inch

Display:1366 x 768 HD Ready 720 p resolution

Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI.

Brand: redmi

Display technology: LED

Colour: black

Best features

Display:1366 x 768 HD Ready 720presolution

OTT Apps support:Netflix, Prime Video, 5000+, Play, And, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, Store, From, Apps

Speakers: 20 Watts stereo speakers

ProsCons
good display qualityno wall mount stand
OTT apps support 


10. Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)

It comes with a 40-inches full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, 20 watts stereo speakers, android TV 9 OS, OTT app support, 8 GB storage, and 1 GB RAM.

Specifications

Display: 40-inches full HD (1920x 1080) resolution

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI

Brand: Mi

Resolution: 1080 p

Display technology: LED

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Colour: black

Best features

Display: It has a 40-inches full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution with good picture quality.

Refresh rate: It has a 60 Hz refresh rate.

OTT app support: netflix, 5000+apps, prime video, and, youtube, disney+hotstar, from, play store

ProsCons
decent display qualityless RAM
OTT app supportless storage
good customer supportno AI support

Best budget

Mi 100 cm (40 inches) horizon edition full HD Android LED TV 4 A | L 40M6-EI (black) is the best budget smart TV under 25000. It comes with a 40-inches full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, 20 watts stereo speakers, android TV 9 OS, OTT app support, 8 GB storage, and 1 GB RAM.

Best overall

Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) frameless series 4 k ultra HD smart certified android IPS LED TV 43S6G pro (black) is the best overall smart TV under 25000. It comes with a 43-inch(3840 x 2160)ultra HD smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, remote with voice assistance, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 20 watts sound speakers, 2 USB port and 3 HDMI port.

Price of smart TVs under 25,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Amazon Basics 109 cm  (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43E10DS (Black)22,999
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV KD-32W820 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility22,999

Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV 43GA (Black)

19,990

Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black) (2022 Model) | With Bezel-Less Design

21,999
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)22,999
Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4k Ultra HD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV 43S6G Pro (Black)22,999
Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)15,490
Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)22,990
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD14,999
Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)19.999

We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products at Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best smart TVs under 25,000

1. Can we connect Bluetooth speakers to a smart TV?

Yes, smart TVs with built-in bluetooth can be connected with bluetooth speakers.

2. How to choose the display size of TV sets?

You should buy a TV size according to your corridor area. If the space between you and your smart TV is around 3 feet, you should consider a 32-inch smart TV. If the space between you and your smart TV is about 5 feet, you should buy a 43-inch TV, and if the distance is more, you should consider a larger TV.

3. Can a smart TV be connected to a mobile hotspot?

Yes, a smart TV can be connected to a mobile hotspot

