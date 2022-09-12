Best smart TVs under 25,000 in 2022

Smart TV under ₹ 25,000 allow users to watch a variety of content, play games and more.

A smart TV is a perfect partner for your excitement and lazy days. We enjoy smart TVs not only for watching shows and movies but also as a status symbol of our house, a gaming partner, a music-lover, and that support you with its AI features, google assistant, alexa, and voice-controlled features. Smart tv must be comforting. We made a perfect list of smart TVs under 25000 that can lead you to have your perfect smart tv within your budget. Before buying a smart TV, we must consider some features- sound quality, RAM, storage, AI support, steaming apps support, latest smart features, performance, and display quality. We hand-picked trusted brands with the latest model and features and made a list with their specifications. Check out the list below for a perfect buying guide for you. 1. Amazon basics 109 cm (43 inches) full HD smart LED fire TV AB43E10DS (black) It comes with a 43-inch full HD(1920 x 1080)smart tv with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, 2 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports. It has 20 watts powerful speakers, 8 GB storage, 1 GB RAM, dolby audio, and supports bluetooth. Specifications: Screen size: 43 inch Display: full HD(1920 x 1080) Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI. Brand: amazon basics Display technology: LED Colour: black Best features: Display: It has a decent-quality full HD(1920 x 1080) display. OTT apps support: netflix, sony liv, alexa, amazon video, hotstar, google play movies & tv, you tube AI support: built-in alexa that is voice controlled.

Pros Cons good display quality customer service can be better AI support RAM can be more OTT apps support



2. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart android LED TV KD-32W820 (black) (2021 model) | with alexa compatibility It comes with 32-inches 1366 x 768 pixels HD ready display, OTT app support, AI support, 60 Hz refresh rate, one table mount stand, 3 HDMI port, and a flat-screen type. Specifications Display: 32-inches 1366 x 768 pixels Connectivity: Wi-Fi Brand: sony Resolution: 720 p Display technology: HD ready Refresh rate: 60 Hz Colour: black Model: 2021 Best features Refresh rate: 60 Hz refresh rate Sound quality: It has decent sound quality. OTT app support: netflix, prime video, zee 5, eros now, jio cinema, sony liv, youtube, hungama, hotstar

Pros Cons good remote quality display quality can be better good customer service small display size OTT app support no wall mount stand



3. Vu 108 cm (43 inches) premium series full HD smart LED TV 43 GA (black) It has a 43-inch full HD 1920 x 1080 1080 p resolution smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount & tabletop stand, 2 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports.It also has cinema day night mode, 20 Watts output speakers, game mode, 4 GB storage, 1 GB RAM, and dolby audio. Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Display: 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution Connector type: Wi-Fi, ethernet USB, HDMI. Brand: Vu Display technology: LED Colour: black Best Features Display: It has a 43-inch full HD 1920 x 1080 1080 p resolution with excellent picture quality OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, ZEE5, youtube, youtube music, browser Speaker: It has 20 watts output stereo speakers with audio control mode.

Pros Cons good display quality customer service can be better OTT apps support no AI support decent speaker quality



4. Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV It comes with a 43-inch4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) display with one billion colors, 60Hz refresh rate, OTT support, 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, 2 GB RAM, 40 Watts sound output, HDR 10+ display, and the latest 2022 model. Specifications Display: 43-inches 4 k ultra HD (3840x2160) Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: kodak Resolution: 1080 p Display technology: LED Refresh rate: 60Hz Colour: black Best features Display: it comes with a 43-inch ultra HD (3840 x 2160) display. Speaker: it has 40 watts sound output speakers with decent sound quality. OTT app support:prime video, zee5, oxygen play, eros now, jio cinema, sonyLiv, youtube, hungama, hotstar

Pros Cons good sound quality customer service can be improved OTT app support no AI support decent display quality

5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black) It comes with a 43-inch(1920 x 1080) full HD smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, Android 11 OS, OTT apps support 2 tabletop stands, 2 USB ports, and 2 HDMI ports.It has 20 watts stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm headphones jack,1 GB RAM, 8 GB storage, and supports bluetooth. Specifications Screen size: 43-inch Display: 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI. Brand: Redmi Display technology: LED Colour: black OS: android 11 Best Features Display: It has a 43-inch(1920 x 1080)full HD smart TV with decent display quality. OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, 5000+, play, and, you tube, disney+hotstar, store, from, apps Speakers: 20 watts stereo speakers with decent sound quality.

Pros Cons good display quality remote can be better OTT apps support slow processor decent speaker quality no AI support



6. Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) frameless series 4 k ultra HD smart certified android IPS LED TV 43S6G pro (black) It comes with a 43-inch(3840 x 2160)ultra HD smart tv with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, remote with voice assistance, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 20 watts sound speakers, 2 USB port and 3 HDMI port. Specifications Screen size: 43 inch Display: 3840 x 2160 4 K UHD resolution Connector type: wi-fi, ethernet, USB, HDMI. Brand: coocaa Display technology: LED Colour: black Best features Display: It has a 43-inch(3840 x 2160)ultra HD display OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, zee5, sony liv, you tube, disney+hotstar Storage: It has 32 GB storage that allows you to download heavy apps.

Pros Cons decent picture quality customer service can be better decent sound quality



7. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (glossy black) It comes with a 32-inch(1366x768)HD-ready smart tv with 60 hz refresh rate,768p resolution, OTT apps support, 1.5 RAM, 20 watts sound speakers, 1 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports. Specifications Screen size: 32 inch Display: 1366 x 768 HD ready 768 p resolution Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI. Brand: samsung Display technology: LED Colour: black Best features Display: 1366 x 768 HD ready 768 p resolution OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, zee 5, sonyliv, youtube, hotstar Refresh rate: It has a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Pros Cons good display quality no wall mount or table mount stand OTT apps support no AI support



8. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V series full HD smart android LED TV 43V35KP (silver) It comes with a 43-inches full HD (1920 x1080) display, 1080 p resolution, android 11 OS, quad-core processor, 2 HDMI, 2 USB, 8 GB ROM, 1 GB RAM,3.5 mm audio jack, 20 watts stereo speaker, dual-band Wi Fi, and bluetooth 4.0. Specifications Display: 43-inchesfull HD (1920 x 1080) Connectivity:Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: toshiba Resolution: 1080 p Display technology: LED Refresh rate: 60 Hz Colour: black Best features Display: it comes with a 43-inchesfull HD (1920 x 1080). Speakers: It has 20 watts stereo speakers. OTT app support: netflix, prime video, zee5, oxygen play, eros now, jio cinema, sony liv, you tube, hungama, hotstar

Pros Cons OTT app support less storage decent refresh rate less RAM decent audio quality



9. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black) It comes with a 32-inch(1366 x 768)HD Ready smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate,720 p resolution, OTT apps support, Android 11 OS, 2 tabletop stands, 2 USB ports and 2 HDMI ports, 3.5 mm audio jack, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB storage and 20 Watts stereo speakers. Specifications Screen size: 32 inch Display:1366 x 768 HD Ready 720 p resolution Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI. Brand: redmi Display technology: LED Colour: black Best features Display:1366 x 768 HD Ready 720presolution OTT Apps support:Netflix, Prime Video, 5000+, Play, And, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, Store, From, Apps Speakers: 20 Watts stereo speakers

Pros Cons good display quality no wall mount stand OTT apps support



10. Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black) It comes with a 40-inches full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, 20 watts stereo speakers, android TV 9 OS, OTT app support, 8 GB storage, and 1 GB RAM. Specifications Display: 40-inches full HD (1920x 1080) resolution Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI Brand: Mi Resolution: 1080 p Display technology: LED Refresh rate: 60 Hz Colour: black Best features Display: It has a 40-inches full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution with good picture quality. Refresh rate: It has a 60 Hz refresh rate. OTT app support: netflix, 5000+apps, prime video, and, youtube, disney+hotstar, from, play store

Pros Cons decent display quality less RAM OTT app support less storage good customer support no AI support

Best budget Mi 100 cm (40 inches) horizon edition full HD Android LED TV 4 A | L 40M6-EI (black) is the best budget smart TV under ₹25000. It comes with a 40-inches full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, 20 watts stereo speakers, android TV 9 OS, OTT app support, 8 GB storage, and 1 GB RAM. Best overall Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) frameless series 4 k ultra HD smart certified android IPS LED TV 43S6G pro (black) is the best overall smart TV under ₹25000. It comes with a 43-inch(3840 x 2160)ultra HD smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, remote with voice assistance, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 20 watts sound speakers, 2 USB port and 3 HDMI port. Price of smart TVs under ₹ 25,000 at a glance: