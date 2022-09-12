Best smart TVs under 25,000 in 2022

1. Can we connect Bluetooth speakers to a smart TV?
Yes, smart TVs with built-in bluetooth can be connected with bluetooth speakers.

A smart TV is a perfect partner for your excitement and lazy days. We enjoy smart TVs not only for watching shows and movies but also as a status symbol of our house, a gaming partner, a music-lover, and that support you with its AI features, google assistant, alexa, and voice-controlled features. Smart tv must be comforting. We made a perfect list of smart TVs under 25000 that can lead you to have your perfect smart tv within your budget. Before buying a smart TV, we must consider some features- sound quality, RAM, storage, AI support, steaming apps support, latest smart features, performance, and display quality. We hand-picked trusted brands with the latest model and features and made a list with their specifications. Check out the list below for a perfect buying guide for you.
1. Amazon basics 109 cm (43 inches) full HD smart LED fire TV AB43E10DS (black)
It comes with a 43-inch full HD(1920 x 1080)smart tv with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, 2 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports. It has 20 watts powerful speakers, 8 GB storage, 1 GB RAM, dolby audio, and supports bluetooth.
Specifications:
Screen size: 43 inch
Display: full HD(1920 x 1080)
Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI.
Brand: amazon basics
Display technology: LED
Colour: black
Best features:
Display: It has a decent-quality full HD(1920 x 1080) display.
OTT apps support: netflix, sony liv, alexa, amazon video, hotstar, google play movies & tv, you tube
AI support: built-in alexa that is voice controlled.
|Pros
|Cons
|good display quality
|customer service can be better
|AI support
|RAM can be more
|OTT apps support
2. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD ready smart android LED TV KD-32W820 (black) (2021 model) | with alexa compatibility
It comes with 32-inches 1366 x 768 pixels HD ready display, OTT app support, AI support, 60 Hz refresh rate, one table mount stand, 3 HDMI port, and a flat-screen type.
Specifications
Display: 32-inches 1366 x 768 pixels
Connectivity: Wi-Fi
Brand: sony
Resolution: 720 p
Display technology: HD ready
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Colour: black
Model: 2021
Best features
Refresh rate: 60 Hz refresh rate
Sound quality: It has decent sound quality.
OTT app support: netflix, prime video, zee 5, eros now, jio cinema, sony liv, youtube, hungama, hotstar
|Pros
|Cons
|good remote quality
|display quality can be better
|good customer service
|small display size
|OTT app support
|no wall mount stand
3. Vu 108 cm (43 inches) premium series full HD smart LED TV 43 GA (black)
It has a 43-inch full HD 1920 x 1080 1080 p resolution smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount & tabletop stand, 2 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports.It also has cinema day night mode, 20 Watts output speakers, game mode, 4 GB storage, 1 GB RAM, and dolby audio.
Specifications
Screen size: 43-inch
Display: 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution
Connector type: Wi-Fi, ethernet USB, HDMI.
Brand: Vu
Display technology: LED
Colour: black
Best Features
Display: It has a 43-inch full HD 1920 x 1080 1080 p resolution with excellent picture quality
OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, ZEE5, youtube, youtube music, browser
Speaker: It has 20 watts output stereo speakers with audio control mode.
|Pros
|Cons
|good display quality
|customer service can be better
|OTT apps support
|no AI support
|decent speaker quality
4. Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart android LED TV
It comes with a 43-inch4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) display with one billion colors, 60Hz refresh rate, OTT support, 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, 2 GB RAM, 40 Watts sound output, HDR 10+ display, and the latest 2022 model.
Specifications
Display: 43-inches 4 k ultra HD (3840x2160)
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
Brand: kodak
Resolution: 1080 p
Display technology: LED
Refresh rate: 60Hz
Colour: black
Best features
Display: it comes with a 43-inch ultra HD (3840 x 2160) display.
Speaker: it has 40 watts sound output speakers with decent sound quality.
OTT app support:prime video, zee5, oxygen play, eros now, jio cinema, sonyLiv, youtube, hungama, hotstar
|Pros
|Cons
|good sound quality
|customer service can be improved
|OTT app support
|no AI support
|decent display quality
5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
It comes with a 43-inch(1920 x 1080) full HD smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate, 1080p resolution, Android 11 OS, OTT apps support 2 tabletop stands, 2 USB ports, and 2 HDMI ports.It has 20 watts stereo speakers, a 3.5 mm headphones jack,1 GB RAM, 8 GB storage, and supports bluetooth.
Specifications
Screen size: 43-inch
Display: 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution
Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI.
Brand: Redmi
Display technology: LED
Colour: black
OS: android 11
Best Features
Display: It has a 43-inch(1920 x 1080)full HD smart TV with decent display quality.
OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, 5000+, play, and, you tube, disney+hotstar, store, from, apps
Speakers: 20 watts stereo speakers with decent sound quality.
|Pros
|Cons
|good display quality
|remote can be better
|OTT apps support
|slow processor
|decent speaker quality
|no AI support
6. Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) frameless series 4 k ultra HD smart certified android IPS LED TV 43S6G pro (black)
It comes with a 43-inch(3840 x 2160)ultra HD smart tv with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, remote with voice assistance, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 20 watts sound speakers, 2 USB port and 3 HDMI port.
Specifications
Screen size: 43 inch
Display: 3840 x 2160 4 K UHD resolution
Connector type: wi-fi, ethernet, USB, HDMI.
Brand: coocaa
Display technology: LED
Colour: black
Best features
Display: It has a 43-inch(3840 x 2160)ultra HD display
OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, zee5, sony liv, you tube, disney+hotstar
Storage: It has 32 GB storage that allows you to download heavy apps.
|Pros
|Cons
|decent picture quality
|customer service can be better
|decent sound quality
7. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) wondertainment series HD ready LED smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (glossy black)
It comes with a 32-inch(1366x768)HD-ready smart tv with 60 hz refresh rate,768p resolution, OTT apps support, 1.5 RAM, 20 watts sound speakers, 1 USB port, and 2 HDMI ports.
Specifications
Screen size: 32 inch
Display: 1366 x 768 HD ready 768 p resolution
Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI.
Brand: samsung
Display technology: LED
Colour: black
Best features
Display: 1366 x 768 HD ready 768 p resolution
OTT apps support: netflix, prime video, zee 5, sonyliv, youtube, hotstar
Refresh rate: It has a 60 Hz refresh rate.
|Pros
|Cons
|good display quality
|no wall mount or table mount stand
|OTT apps support
|no AI support
8. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V series full HD smart android LED TV 43V35KP (silver)
It comes with a 43-inches full HD (1920 x1080) display, 1080 p resolution, android 11 OS, quad-core processor, 2 HDMI, 2 USB, 8 GB ROM, 1 GB RAM,3.5 mm audio jack, 20 watts stereo speaker, dual-band Wi Fi, and bluetooth 4.0.
Specifications
Display: 43-inchesfull HD (1920 x 1080)
Connectivity:Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
Brand: toshiba
Resolution: 1080 p
Display technology: LED
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Colour: black
Best features
Display: it comes with a 43-inchesfull HD (1920 x 1080).
Speakers: It has 20 watts stereo speakers.
OTT app support: netflix, prime video, zee5, oxygen play, eros now, jio cinema, sony liv, you tube, hungama, hotstar
|Pros
|Cons
|OTT app support
|less storage
|decent refresh rate
|less RAM
|decent audio quality
9. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
It comes with a 32-inch(1366 x 768)HD Ready smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate,720 p resolution, OTT apps support, Android 11 OS, 2 tabletop stands, 2 USB ports and 2 HDMI ports, 3.5 mm audio jack, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB storage and 20 Watts stereo speakers.
Specifications
Screen size: 32 inch
Display:1366 x 768 HD Ready 720 p resolution
Connector type: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI.
Brand: redmi
Display technology: LED
Colour: black
Best features
Display:1366 x 768 HD Ready 720presolution
OTT Apps support:Netflix, Prime Video, 5000+, Play, And, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, Store, From, Apps
Speakers: 20 Watts stereo speakers
|Pros
|Cons
|good display quality
|no wall mount stand
|OTT apps support
10. Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)
It comes with a 40-inches full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, 20 watts stereo speakers, android TV 9 OS, OTT app support, 8 GB storage, and 1 GB RAM.
Specifications
Display: 40-inches full HD (1920x 1080) resolution
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, ethernet, HDMI
Brand: Mi
Resolution: 1080 p
Display technology: LED
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Colour: black
Best features
Display: It has a 40-inches full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution with good picture quality.
Refresh rate: It has a 60 Hz refresh rate.
OTT app support: netflix, 5000+apps, prime video, and, youtube, disney+hotstar, from, play store
|Pros
|Cons
|decent display quality
|less RAM
|OTT app support
|less storage
|good customer support
|no AI support
Best budget
Mi 100 cm (40 inches) horizon edition full HD Android LED TV 4 A | L 40M6-EI (black) is the best budget smart TV under ₹25000. It comes with a 40-inches full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 3.5 mm audio jack, 20 watts stereo speakers, android TV 9 OS, OTT app support, 8 GB storage, and 1 GB RAM.
Best overall
Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) frameless series 4 k ultra HD smart certified android IPS LED TV 43S6G pro (black) is the best overall smart TV under ₹25000. It comes with a 43-inch(3840 x 2160)ultra HD smart TV with 60 Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, remote with voice assistance, 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage, 20 watts sound speakers, 2 USB port and 3 HDMI port.
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Amazon Basics 109 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43E10DS (Black)
|22,999
|Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV KD-32W820 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
|22,999
Vu 108 cm (43 inches) Premium Series Full HD Smart LED TV 43GA (Black)
|19,990
Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black) (2022 Model) | With Bezel-Less Design
|21,999
|Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
|22,999
|Coocaa 108 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4k Ultra HD Smart Certified Android IPS LED TV 43S6G Pro (Black)
|22,999
|Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)
|15,490
|Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)
|22,990
|Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD
|14,999
|Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)
|19.999
You should buy a TV size according to your corridor area. If the space between you and your smart TV is around 3 feet, you should consider a 32-inch smart TV. If the space between you and your smart TV is about 5 feet, you should buy a 43-inch TV, and if the distance is more, you should consider a larger TV.
Yes, a smart TV can be connected to a mobile hotspot
LG, one plus, samsung and sony are some excellent and reliable brands in TV.
Yes, you can download a third-party app if your smart TV has google play store.