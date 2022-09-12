Best smart TVs under ₹ 30,000 in India: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Best smart TVs under ₹ 30,000: Check out smart TVs with the latest technology, AI support, in-built OTT apps, voice-controlled smart remote, cinematic experience with ultra HD display and more.

Smart TVs under ₹ 30,000 come with a plethora of great features.

Best smart TVs under ₹30,000 in India: Our list of smart TVs under ₹30,000 include the latest models with the latest features, including in-built OTT apps, smart remote, AI support, cinematic experience with High Definition display, and loudspeakers with excellent sound quality and good customer services. Excited right? An excellent smart TV on your budget can give you a magical experience. So, don't slow down! Check our impressive Smart TV list under ₹30000 and choose a perfect smart TV for you. Below are the best smart TVs under ₹30,000 in India: 1. AmazonBasics 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black) It comes with a 43-inch Ultra HD WiFi TV with 60Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, 2 USB port, and 3 HDMI port. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 55 inch ● Display: 3840 x 2160 4K UHD resolution ● Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI. ● Brand: AmazonBasics ● Display Technology: LED ● Colour: Black Best Features: ● Display: 4K Ultra HD display ● OTT Apps support: Netflix, Sony liv, Alexa, Amazon Video, Hotstar, YouTube ● AI support: Built-in Alexa and Alexa voice control

Pros Cons Good display quality Customer service can be better OTT apps support

2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black) It has dual SIM WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 30 Hz sound, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, OTT app support, Dolby audio, and a table mount with a wall mount stand. Specifications ● Screen Size: 43-Inches Ultra HD 3840x2160 ● Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI ● Brand: Redmi ● Resolution: 4K ● Display Technology: LED ● Refresh Rate:60 Hz ● Mounting Type: Wall Mount and table mount ● Colour: Black ● Display: 4K Ultra HD display ● OTT Apps support: Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, And, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store ● Speakers: It has 30 Hz sound speakers with good sound quality.

Pros Cons 4K display quality AI support is not available OTT app support Remote design can be better Decent customer service

3. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray) It comes with a 43-inch full HD 1920x1080 display with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. It has in-built Alexa, Live cast, OTT app support, Screen share, and 20 Watts sound quality. Specifications ● Screen Size: 43-Inches Full HD 1920x1080 ● Connector Type: Wi-Fi ● Brand: Samsung ● Resolution: Full HD ● Display Technology: LED ● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz ● Mounting Type: Wall Mount and table mount ● Colour: Titan Gray ● Display: It has a Full HD (1920x1080) display with good display quality ● OTT Apps support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio TV, Youtube, Hotstar, Apple TV ● AI support: It has in-built Alexa support.

Pros Cons AI support Sound quality can be better Good refresh rate Good display quality

4. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) It has a 43-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) display with 2 table-mount stands, 3 HDMI ports, USB port, Dual WiFi band support, 24 Watts sound output, Dolby audio, Model 2022, and 2 GB RAM. Specifications ● Screen Size: 43-Inches Ultra HD (3840x2160) ● Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI ● Brand: Oneplus ● Resolution: 4K ● Display Technology: LED ● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz ● Colour: Black ● Display: It comes with a 43-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) display that gives your videos and photos a vibrant colour. ● Ports: It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, making your device use very convenient. ● OTT app support: Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Oxygen Play

Pros Cons OTT apps support No wall mount stand Good display quality No AI support Good quantity of ports

5. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black) It has a 43-inch 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 2 GB RAM, 64GB storage, 30W sound bar, 64MP Camera, 12 GB RAM, 4700 3 HDMI, 2 USB port, Voice controlled smart remote, Google Assistant, Dolby audio and OTT app support. Specifications ● Display: 43-inch 3840x2160 pixels ● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI ● Brand: Acer ● Resolution: 4K ● Display technology: LED ● Refresh rate: 60Hz ● Colour: Black ● Display: It comes with a 43-inch 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD display with good picture quality. ● Speakers: It has 30Watts sound speakers with good sound quality. ● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, VootKids, Eros Now, Amazon Music, MxPlayer, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Hungama, Spotify, Zee5, Voot, Youtube, Hotstar

Pros Cons Good storage No Wall Mount Stand OTT app support Remote quality can be better Good sound quality Voice controlled remote

6. Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 43PM (Grey) (2021 Model) It has a 43-inch 4K 3840x2160 pixels display with OTT app support, 60 Hz refresh rate, 1 wall mount stand, Google Assistant support, 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, 2 GB RAM, 2 speakers, and 3 HDMI ports. Specifications ● Display: 43-inch 3840x2160 pixels ● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI ● Brand: Vu ● Resolution: 4K ● Display technology: LED ● Refresh rate: 60Hz ● Colour: Grey ● Display: It has a 43-inch 4K 3840x2160 pixels display. ● Processor: It has a 64-watts Quad-Core processor. ● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, VootKids, Eros Now, Amazon Music, MxPlayer, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Hungama, Spotify, Zee5, Voot, Youtube, Hotstar

Pros Cons OTT app support Customer service can be better Good refresh rate Google Assistant support

7. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV KD-32W820 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility It comes with 32-inches 1366x768 pixels HD ready display, OTT app support, 60 Hz refresh rate, one table mount stand, 3 HDMI port, and flat-screen type. Specifications ● Display: 32-inches 1366x768 pixels ● Connectivity: Wi-Fi ● Brand: Sony ● Resolution: 720p ● Display technology: HD ready ● Refresh rate: 60Hz ● Colour: Black ● Refresh rate: 60Hz refresh rate ● Sound quality: It has decent sound quality. ● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Pros Cons Good remote quality Display quality can be better Good customer service Small display size OTT app support No Wall Mount Stand

8. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver) It comes with a 43-inches full HD (1920x1080) display, Quad-Core processor, 2 HDMI, 2 USB, 8 GB ROM, 1 GB RAM,3.5mm audio jack, 20Watts stereo speaker, Dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0. Specifications ● Display: 43-inches Full HD (1920x1080) ● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI ● Brand: Toshiba ● Resolution: 1080p ● Display technology: LED ● Refresh rate: 60Hz ● Colour: Black ● Display: It comes with a 43-inches Full HD (1920x1080). ● Speakers: It has 20 Watts, stereo speakers. ● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Pros Cons OTT app support Less storage Decent refresh rate Less Ram Decent audio quality

9. Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black) (2022 Model) | With Bezel-Less Design It comes with a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) display, 60Hz refresh rate, OTT support, 3 HDMI, 2 USB port, 40 Watts sound output, HDR 10+ display, and the latest 2022 model. Specifications ● Display: 43-inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) ● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI ● Brand: Kodak ● Resolution: 1080p ● Display technology: LED ● Refresh rate: 60Hz ● Colour: Black ● Display: It has a 43-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) display. ● Speaker: It comes with 40 Watts sound output speakers with decent sound quality. ● OTT app support: Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Pros Cons Good sound quality Customer service can be improved OTT app support No AI support Decent display quality

10. Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black) It comes with a 40-inches Full HD (1920x1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 3.5mm audio jack, 20Watts stereo speakers, Android TV 9 OS, OTT app support, 8 GB storage, and 1 GB RAM. Specifications ● Display: 40-inches Full HD (1920x1080) resolution ● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI ● Brand: Mi ● Resolution: 1080p ● Display technology: LED ● Refresh rate: 60Hz ● Colour: Black ● Display: It has a 40-inches Full HD (1920x1080) resolution with good picture quality. ● Refresh rate: It has a 60Hz refresh rate. ● OTT app support: Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, And, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store

Pros Cons Decent display quality Less RAM OTT app support Less storage Good customer support No AI support

Price of smart TVs under ₹ 30,000 at a glance:

Product Price AmazonBasics 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black) ₹ 26,999 Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black) ₹ 26,490 Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray) ₹ 28,990 OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) ₹ 28,999 Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black) ₹ 25,989 Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 43PM (Grey) (2021 Model) ₹ 25,990 Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV KD-32W820 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility ₹ 22,999 Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver) ₹ 22,990 Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black) (2022 Model) | With Bezel-Less Design ₹ 21,999 Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black) ₹ 19.999

Best value for money smart TVs under 30,000 in India Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black) is the best value for money smart TV under 30,000 in India. It has a 43-inch 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 2 GB RAM, 64GB storage, 30W sound bar, 64MP Camera, 12 GB RAM, 4700 3 HDMI, 2 USB port, Voice controlled smart remote, Google Assistant, Dolby audio and OTT app support. Best overall smart TVs under 30,000 in India Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray) is the best overall smart TV under 30000 in India. It comes with a 43-inch full HD 1920x1080 display with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. It has in-built Alexa, Live cast, OTT app support, Screen share, and 20 Watts sound quality.

