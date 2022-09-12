Best smart TVs under 30,000 in India: Buying guide

Summary:
Best smart TVs under ₹30,000 in India: Our list of smart TVs under ₹30,000 include the latest models with the latest features, including in-built OTT apps, smart remote, AI support, cinematic experience with High Definition display, and loudspeakers with excellent sound quality and good customer services.
Excited right? An excellent smart TV on your budget can give you a magical experience. So, don't slow down! Check our impressive Smart TV list under ₹30000 and choose a perfect smart TV for you.
Below are the best smart TVs under ₹30,000 in India:
1. AmazonBasics 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black)
It comes with a 43-inch Ultra HD WiFi TV with 60Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, 2 USB port, and 3 HDMI port.
Specifications:
● Screen Size: 55 inch
● Display: 3840 x 2160 4K UHD resolution
● Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI.
● Brand: AmazonBasics
● Display Technology: LED
● Colour: Black
Best Features:
● Display: 4K Ultra HD display
● OTT Apps support: Netflix, Sony liv, Alexa, Amazon Video, Hotstar, YouTube
● AI support: Built-in Alexa and Alexa voice control
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display quality
|Customer service can be better
|OTT apps support
2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)
It has dual SIM WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 30 Hz sound, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, OTT app support, Dolby audio, and a table mount with a wall mount stand.
Specifications
● Screen Size: 43-Inches Ultra HD 3840x2160
● Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
● Brand: Redmi
● Resolution: 4K
● Display Technology: LED
● Refresh Rate:60 Hz
● Mounting Type: Wall Mount and table mount
● Colour: Black
● Display: 4K Ultra HD display
● OTT Apps support: Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, And, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store
● Speakers: It has 30 Hz sound speakers with good sound quality.
|Pros
|Cons
|4K display quality
|AI support is not available
|OTT app support
|Remote design can be better
|Decent customer service
3. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray)
It comes with a 43-inch full HD 1920x1080 display with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. It has in-built Alexa, Live cast, OTT app support, Screen share, and 20 Watts sound quality.
Specifications
● Screen Size: 43-Inches Full HD 1920x1080
● Connector Type: Wi-Fi
● Brand: Samsung
● Resolution: Full HD
● Display Technology: LED
● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
● Mounting Type: Wall Mount and table mount
● Colour: Titan Gray
● Display: It has a Full HD (1920x1080) display with good display quality
● OTT Apps support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio TV, Youtube, Hotstar, Apple TV
● AI support: It has in-built Alexa support.
|Pros
|Cons
|AI support
|Sound quality can be better
|Good refresh rate
|Good display quality
4. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
It has a 43-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) display with 2 table-mount stands, 3 HDMI ports, USB port, Dual WiFi band support, 24 Watts sound output, Dolby audio, Model 2022, and 2 GB RAM.
Specifications
● Screen Size: 43-Inches Ultra HD (3840x2160)
● Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
● Brand: Oneplus
● Resolution: 4K
● Display Technology: LED
● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
● Colour: Black
● Display: It comes with a 43-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) display that gives your videos and photos a vibrant colour.
● Ports: It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, making your device use very convenient.
● OTT app support: Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Oxygen Play
|Pros
|Cons
|OTT apps support
|No wall mount stand
|Good display quality
|No AI support
|Good quantity of ports
5. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black)
It has a 43-inch 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 2 GB RAM, 64GB storage, 30W sound bar, 64MP Camera, 12 GB RAM, 4700 3 HDMI, 2 USB port, Voice controlled smart remote, Google Assistant, Dolby audio and OTT app support.
Specifications
● Display: 43-inch 3840x2160 pixels
● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
● Brand: Acer
● Resolution: 4K
● Display technology: LED
● Refresh rate: 60Hz
● Colour: Black
● Display: It comes with a 43-inch 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD display with good picture quality.
● Speakers: It has 30Watts sound speakers with good sound quality.
● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, VootKids, Eros Now, Amazon Music, MxPlayer, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Hungama, Spotify, Zee5, Voot, Youtube, Hotstar
|Pros
|Cons
|Good storage
|No Wall Mount Stand
|OTT app support
|Remote quality can be better
|Good sound quality
|Voice controlled remote
6. Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 43PM (Grey) (2021 Model)
It has a 43-inch 4K 3840x2160 pixels display with OTT app support, 60 Hz refresh rate, 1 wall mount stand, Google Assistant support, 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, 2 GB RAM, 2 speakers, and 3 HDMI ports.
Specifications
● Display: 43-inch 3840x2160 pixels
● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
● Brand: Vu
● Resolution: 4K
● Display technology: LED
● Refresh rate: 60Hz
● Colour: Grey
● Display: It has a 43-inch 4K 3840x2160 pixels display.
● Processor: It has a 64-watts Quad-Core processor.
● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, VootKids, Eros Now, Amazon Music, MxPlayer, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Hungama, Spotify, Zee5, Voot, Youtube, Hotstar
|Pros
|Cons
|OTT app support
|Customer service can be better
|Good refresh rate
|Google Assistant support
7. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV KD-32W820 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
It comes with 32-inches 1366x768 pixels HD ready display, OTT app support, 60 Hz refresh rate, one table mount stand, 3 HDMI port, and flat-screen type.
Specifications
● Display: 32-inches 1366x768 pixels
● Connectivity: Wi-Fi
● Brand: Sony
● Resolution: 720p
● Display technology: HD ready
● Refresh rate: 60Hz
● Colour: Black
● Refresh rate: 60Hz refresh rate
● Sound quality: It has decent sound quality.
● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar
|Pros
|Cons
|Good remote quality
|Display quality can be better
|Good customer service
|Small display size
|OTT app support
|No Wall Mount Stand
8. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)
It comes with a 43-inches full HD (1920x1080) display, Quad-Core processor, 2 HDMI, 2 USB, 8 GB ROM, 1 GB RAM,3.5mm audio jack, 20Watts stereo speaker, Dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0.
Specifications
● Display: 43-inches Full HD (1920x1080)
● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
● Brand: Toshiba
● Resolution: 1080p
● Display technology: LED
● Refresh rate: 60Hz
● Colour: Black
● Display: It comes with a 43-inches Full HD (1920x1080).
● Speakers: It has 20 Watts, stereo speakers.
● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now,
JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar
|Pros
|Cons
|OTT app support
|Less storage
|Decent refresh rate
|Less Ram
|Decent audio quality
9. Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black) (2022 Model) | With Bezel-Less Design
It comes with a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) display, 60Hz refresh rate, OTT support, 3 HDMI, 2 USB port, 40 Watts sound output, HDR 10+ display, and the latest 2022 model.
Specifications
● Display: 43-inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
● Brand: Kodak
● Resolution: 1080p
● Display technology: LED
● Refresh rate: 60Hz
● Colour: Black
● Display: It has a 43-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) display.
● Speaker: It comes with 40 Watts sound output speakers with decent sound quality.
● OTT app support: Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar
|Pros
|Cons
|Good sound quality
|Customer service can be improved
|OTT app support
|No AI support
|Decent display quality
10. Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)
It comes with a 40-inches Full HD (1920x1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 3.5mm audio jack, 20Watts stereo speakers, Android TV 9 OS, OTT app support, 8 GB storage, and 1 GB RAM.
Specifications
● Display: 40-inches Full HD (1920x1080) resolution
● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
● Brand: Mi
● Resolution: 1080p
● Display technology: LED
● Refresh rate: 60Hz
● Colour: Black
● Display: It has a 40-inches Full HD (1920x1080) resolution with good picture quality.
● Refresh rate: It has a 60Hz refresh rate.
● OTT app support: Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, And, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent display quality
|Less RAM
|OTT app support
|Less storage
|Good customer support
|No AI support
|Product
|Price
|AmazonBasics 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black)
|₹26,999
|Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)
|₹26,490
|Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray)
|₹28,990
|OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
|₹28,999
|Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black)
|₹25,989
|Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 43PM (Grey) (2021 Model)
|₹25,990
|Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV KD-32W820 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
|₹22,999
|Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)
|₹22,990
|Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black) (2022 Model) | With Bezel-Less Design
|₹21,999
|Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)
|₹19.999
Best value for money smart TVs under 30,000 in India
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black) is the best value for money smart TV under 30,000 in India. It has a 43-inch 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 2 GB RAM, 64GB storage, 30W sound bar, 64MP Camera, 12 GB RAM, 4700 3 HDMI, 2 USB port, Voice controlled smart remote, Google Assistant, Dolby audio and OTT app support.
Best overall smart TVs under 30,000 in India
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray) is the best overall smart TV under 30000 in India. It comes with a 43-inch full HD 1920x1080 display with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. It has in-built Alexa, Live cast, OTT app support, Screen share, and 20 Watts sound quality.
OLED TVs are the latest type of smart TV display available in the market. OLED TV can turn on and off every single pixel of the screen, making the black intense black.
Smart TVs are available at very reasonable prices, so we should consider at least a full HD TV as we don't buy TVs daily.
Generally, 8GB storage is enough in a smart TV, but if you want to download many games and apps, you can use higher storage.
You should buy a TV size according to your corridor area. If the space between you and your smart TV is around 3 feet, you should consider a 32-inch smart TV. If the space between you and your smart TV is about 5 feet, you should buy a 43-inch TV, and if the distance is more, you should consider a larger TV.
Generally, a 60Hz refresh rate is quite enough in TV sets, but if you play superfast games, you can look for a higher refresh rate.