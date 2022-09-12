Sign out
Best smart TVs under 30,000 in India: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022 23:25 IST

Best smart TVs under 30,000: Check out smart TVs with the latest technology, AI support, in-built OTT apps, voice-controlled smart remote, cinematic experience with ultra HD display and more.

Smart TVs under 30,000 come with a plethora of great features.

Best smart TVs under 30,000 in India: Our list of smart TVs under 30,000 include the latest models with the latest features, including in-built OTT apps, smart remote, AI support, cinematic experience with High Definition display, and loudspeakers with excellent sound quality and good customer services.

Excited right? An excellent smart TV on your budget can give you a magical experience. So, don't slow down! Check our impressive Smart TV list under 30000 and choose a perfect smart TV for you.

Below are the best smart TVs under 30,000 in India:

1. AmazonBasics 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black)

It comes with a 43-inch Ultra HD WiFi TV with 60Hz refresh rate, OTT apps support, wall mount and tabletop stand, 2 USB port, and 3 HDMI port.

Specifications:

● Screen Size: 55 inch

● Display: 3840 x 2160 4K UHD resolution

● Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI.

● Brand: AmazonBasics

● Display Technology: LED

● Colour: Black

Best Features:

● Display: 4K Ultra HD display

● OTT Apps support: Netflix, Sony liv, Alexa, Amazon Video, Hotstar, YouTube

● AI support: Built-in Alexa and Alexa voice control

ProsCons
Good display qualityCustomer service can be better
OTT apps support 
AmazonBasics 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black)
2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)

It has dual SIM WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 30 Hz sound, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, OTT app support, Dolby audio, and a table mount with a wall mount stand.

Specifications

● Screen Size: 43-Inches Ultra HD 3840x2160

● Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

● Brand: Redmi

● Resolution: 4K

● Display Technology: LED

● Refresh Rate:60 Hz

● Mounting Type: Wall Mount and table mount

● Colour: Black

● Display: 4K Ultra HD display

● OTT Apps support: Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, And, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store

● Speakers: It has 30 Hz sound speakers with good sound quality.

ProsCons
4K display qualityAI support is not available
OTT app supportRemote design can be better
Decent customer service 
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)
3% off
28,999 29,999
3. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray)

It comes with a 43-inch full HD 1920x1080 display with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. It has in-built Alexa, Live cast, OTT app support, Screen share, and 20 Watts sound quality.

Specifications

● Screen Size: 43-Inches Full HD 1920x1080

● Connector Type: Wi-Fi

● Brand: Samsung

● Resolution: Full HD

● Display Technology: LED

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Mounting Type: Wall Mount and table mount

● Colour: Titan Gray

● Display: It has a Full HD (1920x1080) display with good display quality

● OTT Apps support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio TV, Youtube, Hotstar, Apple TV

● AI support: It has in-built Alexa support.

ProsCons
AI supportSound quality can be better
Good refresh rate 
Good display quality 
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray)
4. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)

It has a 43-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) display with 2 table-mount stands, 3 HDMI ports, USB port, Dual WiFi band support, 24 Watts sound output, Dolby audio, Model 2022, and 2 GB RAM.

Specifications

● Screen Size: 43-Inches Ultra HD (3840x2160)

● Connector Type: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

● Brand: Oneplus

● Resolution: 4K

● Display Technology: LED

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Colour: Black

● Display: It comes with a 43-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) display that gives your videos and photos a vibrant colour.

● Ports: It has 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports, making your device use very convenient.

● OTT app support: Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Oxygen Play

ProsCons
OTT apps supportNo wall mount stand
Good display qualityNo AI support
Good quantity of ports 
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
5. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black)

It has a 43-inch 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 2 GB RAM, 64GB storage, 30W sound bar, 64MP Camera, 12 GB RAM, 4700 3 HDMI, 2 USB port, Voice controlled smart remote, Google Assistant, Dolby audio and OTT app support.

Specifications

● Display: 43-inch 3840x2160 pixels

● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

● Brand: Acer

● Resolution: 4K

● Display technology: LED

● Refresh rate: 60Hz

● Colour: Black

● Display: It comes with a 43-inch 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD display with good picture quality.

● Speakers: It has 30Watts sound speakers with good sound quality.

● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, VootKids, Eros Now, Amazon Music, MxPlayer, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Hungama, Spotify, Zee5, Voot, Youtube, Hotstar

ProsCons
Good storageNo Wall Mount Stand
OTT app supportRemote quality can be better
Good sound quality 
Voice controlled remote 
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black)
6. Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 43PM (Grey) (2021 Model)

It has a 43-inch 4K 3840x2160 pixels display with OTT app support, 60 Hz refresh rate, 1 wall mount stand, Google Assistant support, 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, 2 GB RAM, 2 speakers, and 3 HDMI ports.

Specifications

● Display: 43-inch 3840x2160 pixels

● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

● Brand: Vu

● Resolution: 4K

● Display technology: LED

● Refresh rate: 60Hz

● Colour: Grey

● Display: It has a 43-inch 4K 3840x2160 pixels display.

● Processor: It has a 64-watts Quad-Core processor.

● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, VootKids, Eros Now, Amazon Music, MxPlayer, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Hungama, Spotify, Zee5, Voot, Youtube, Hotstar

ProsCons
OTT app supportCustomer service can be better
Good refresh rate 
Google Assistant support 
Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 43PM (Grey) (2021 Model)
7. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV KD-32W820 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility

It comes with 32-inches 1366x768 pixels HD ready display, OTT app support, 60 Hz refresh rate, one table mount stand, 3 HDMI port, and flat-screen type.

Specifications

● Display: 32-inches 1366x768 pixels

● Connectivity: Wi-Fi

● Brand: Sony

● Resolution: 720p

● Display technology: HD ready

● Refresh rate: 60Hz

● Colour: Black

● Refresh rate: 60Hz refresh rate

● Sound quality: It has decent sound quality.

● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

ProsCons
Good remote qualityDisplay quality can be better
Good customer serviceSmall display size
OTT app supportNo Wall Mount Stand
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV KD-32W820 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility
8. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)

It comes with a 43-inches full HD (1920x1080) display, Quad-Core processor, 2 HDMI, 2 USB, 8 GB ROM, 1 GB RAM,3.5mm audio jack, 20Watts stereo speaker, Dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.0.

Specifications

● Display: 43-inches Full HD (1920x1080)

● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

● Brand: Toshiba

● Resolution: 1080p

● Display technology: LED

● Refresh rate: 60Hz

● Colour: Black

● Display: It comes with a 43-inches Full HD (1920x1080).

● Speakers: It has 20 Watts, stereo speakers.

● OTT app support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now,

JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Pros Cons
OTT app supportLess storage
Decent refresh rateLess Ram
Decent audio quality 
Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)
9. Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black) (2022 Model) | With Bezel-Less Design

It comes with a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) display, 60Hz refresh rate, OTT support, 3 HDMI, 2 USB port, 40 Watts sound output, HDR 10+ display, and the latest 2022 model.

Specifications

● Display: 43-inches 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

● Brand: Kodak

● Resolution: 1080p

● Display technology: LED

● Refresh rate: 60Hz

● Colour: Black

● Display: It has a 43-inch Ultra HD (3840x2160) display.

● Speaker: It comes with 40 Watts sound output speakers with decent sound quality.

● OTT app support: Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

ProsCons
Good sound qualityCustomer service can be improved
OTT app supportNo AI support
Decent display quality 
Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black) (2022 Model) | With Bezel-Less Design
32% off
22,999 33,999
10. Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)

It comes with a 40-inches Full HD (1920x1080) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, 3.5mm audio jack, 20Watts stereo speakers, Android TV 9 OS, OTT app support, 8 GB storage, and 1 GB RAM.

Specifications

● Display: 40-inches Full HD (1920x1080) resolution

● Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

● Brand: Mi

● Resolution: 1080p

● Display technology: LED

● Refresh rate: 60Hz

● Colour: Black

● Display: It has a 40-inches Full HD (1920x1080) resolution with good picture quality.

● Refresh rate: It has a 60Hz refresh rate.

● OTT app support: Netflix, 5000+apps, Prime Video, And, Youtube, Disney+Hotstar, From, Play Store

ProsCons
Decent display qualityLess RAM
OTT app supportLess storage
Good customer supportNo AI support
Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)
Price of smart TVs under 30,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
AmazonBasics 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB43U20PS (Black) 26,999
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black) 26,490
Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray) 28,990
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) 28,999
Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black) 25,989
Vu 108 cm (43 Inches) Premium 4K Series Smart Android LED TV 43PM (Grey) (2021 Model) 25,990
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart Android LED TV KD-32W820 (Black) (2021 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility 22,999
Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver) 22,990
Kodak 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43UHDX7XPROBL (Black) (2022 Model) | With Bezel-Less Design 21,999
Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black) 19.999

Best value for money smart TVs under 30,000 in India

Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR43AP2851UDFL (Black) is the best value for money smart TV under 30,000 in India. It has a 43-inch 3840x2160 4K Ultra HD display, 60 Hz refresh rate, 2 GB RAM, 64GB storage, 30W sound bar, 64MP Camera, 12 GB RAM, 4700 3 HDMI, 2 USB port, Voice controlled smart remote, Google Assistant, Dolby audio and OTT app support.

Best overall smart TVs under 30,000 in India

Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Wondertainment Series Full HD LED Smart TV UA43TE50AAKXXL (Titan Gray) is the best overall smart TV under 30000 in India. It comes with a 43-inch full HD 1920x1080 display with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. It has in-built Alexa, Live cast, OTT app support, Screen share, and 20 Watts sound quality.

We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Smart TVs under 30,000 in India: Buying guide

What is the newest kind of smart TV display available on the market?

OLED TVs are the latest type of smart  TV display available in the market. OLED TV can turn on and off every single pixel of the screen, making the black intense black.

What type of display should we buy on smart TVs?

Smart TVs are available at very reasonable prices, so we should consider at least a full HD TV as we don't buy TVs daily.

 

How much storage space is enough in TV sets?

Generally, 8GB storage is enough in a smart TV, but if you want to download many games and apps, you can use higher storage.

